Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
Mourners gather around the body of Yaakov Shalom, 36, at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Israel, on Wednesday. Shalom was one of five killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
  • Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Yabad
  • In a statement, the military said the suspects were being questioned
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shooting attack in central Israel the previous night where a Palestinian gunman used an assault rifle to kill five people.
Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Yabad. Police shot and killed him late Tuesday, putting an end to the shooting rampage.
In a statement, the military said the suspects were being questioned. The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, a group that represents current and former Palestinian prisoners, said those arrested were Hamarsheh’s relatives.
The incident Tuesday was the third attack of its kind ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel who were inspired by the Daesh extremist group, have raised concerns of a new round of violence ahead of a sensitive period where three major Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays converge.
Israel ramped up its security presence both in Israeli cities as well as around the West Bank in a bid to snuff out any further violence. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was set to hold a meeting of his Security Cabinet later Wednesday, after convening his top security officials shortly after Tuesday’s attack.
“We are dealing with a new wave of terror,” Bennett said in a statement. “As in other waves, we will prevail.”
Israel in recent weeks has been taking steps aimed at calming tensions and avoiding a repeat of last year, when clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators in Jerusalem boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. It planned to ease a series of restrictions against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and held talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II, who also made a rare visit to the West Bank this week, to try to ensure calm during what was expected to be a tense period.
But the new wave of violence is greatly complicating those efforts.
Israeli authorities have not yet determined whether the attacks were organized by militant groups or whether the attackers acted individually.
Tuesday’s shootings occurred at two locations in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox city just east of Tel Aviv. Police said a preliminary investigation found the gunman was armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on passersby before he was shot by officers at the scene.
Authorities said five people were killed. Police said one of the victims was a police officer who arrived at the scene and engaged the shooter. Two other victims were foreign citizens from Ukraine, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Ukrainians had arrived before or after the war with Russia began.
In the West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, saying the killing of Israeli or Palestinian civilians “only leads to further deterioration of the situation and instability, which we all strive to achieve, especially as we are approaching the holy month of Ramadan and Christian and Jewish holidays.”
He said the violence “confirms that permanent, comprehensive and just peace is the shortest way to provide security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.”
No Palestinian groups immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Militant group Hamas praised the “heroic operation,” but stopped short of claiming responsibility.
On Sunday, a pair of gunmen killed two young police officers during a shooting in the central city of Hadera, and last week, a lone assailant killed four people in a car ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba.
Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli security services raided the homes of at least 12 Arab citizens and arrested two suspected of having ties to the Daesh group in a crackdown sparked by recent deadly attacks.
Law enforcement officials said 31 homes and sites were searched overnight in northern Israel, an area that was home to the gunmen who carried out the Hadera attack.
The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the two previous attacks.
All of the attacks have come just ahead of Ramadan, which begins later this week and as Israel hosted a high-profile meeting this week between the foreign ministers of four Arab nations and the United States.
All four Arab nations — Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — along with the United States, condemned the killings.

Topics: Tel Aviv Israel Shooting gunman

Major peace talks between Yemeni factions begin in Riyadh

Major peace talks between Yemeni factions begin in Riyadh
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Major peace talks between Yemeni factions begin in Riyadh

Major peace talks between Yemeni factions begin in Riyadh
  • GCC secretary-general, US and UN envoys urge end to conflict by Ramadan
  • Houthis refuse to attend, escalate conflict in various provinces, say reports  
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

RIYADH: The most comprehensive peace talks involving Yemen’s warring factions kicked off on Wednesday in Riyadh as the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced a truce that is hoped would help end the devastating conflict.

Hundreds of Yemeni politicians, tribal leaders, and current and former military and security officials, took part in the conference. The Houthis have refused to attend the GCC-initiated talks.

Opening the conference, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC, urged the participants to set aside their differences and find a comprehensive solution to end the war.

He stressed that the Gulf bloc would back the outcomes.

“The success of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations is not an option but a duty that requires everyone to (bear) the national responsibility and to reject all causes of division and internal disparities,” Al-Hajraf said, hailing the coalition’s quick response to the GCC demand for a truce.

The coalition on Tuesday night announced it would halt military operations in Yemen to smooth the way for the success of the talks.

Hans Grundberg, the UN’s Yemen envoy, who is currently brokering similar talks — but with fewer people — in the Jordanian capital, said Riyadh has long played a significant role in facilitating peace initiatives.

“Riyadh has offered a space for dialogue leading to important agreements, such as the GCC Initiative and the Riyadh Agreement. We need the region’s support as much as ever to move toward an inclusive political process under the (UN’s) auspices,” he said.

The war, he added, has ruined the country’s state institutions, social fabric and economy, and claimed the lives of thousands of Yemeni civilians.

“The longer the conflict goes on, the more severe the impact on civilians, and the more difficult to reverse the damage. The Yemeni people need to see a clear path out.”

The envoy said his latest efforts to convince the warring factions to stop fighting during the month of Ramadan have yielded some results.

“For over two months I have been engaging all parties on reaching a truce and we are making progress. Yemen needs a truce. I am engaging with the parties with a sense of urgency to reach this truce by the beginning of Ramadan.”

Tim Lenderking, US envoy to Yemen, also expressed his country’s support for the UN and GCC calls urging an end to all hostilities during Ramadan.

“We remain committed to helping UN-led efforts to advance a durable, inclusive resolution to the conflict,” he said, urging the attendees to reach a solution that would end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“On behalf of the United States, I convey our sincere hope that everyone here today will seize this important opportunity to work together to identify tangible steps that will improve the lives of all Yemenis.”

For the first time in years, the talks in Riyadh have brought together rival political, military and tribal figures from Yemen, including senior members of the General People’s Congress and leaders of the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council.

Speaking to Arab News during the conference, participants expressed hope that the large gathering of Yemenis would agree on a way forward.

“The situation in Yemen is disastrous. There is a severe shortage of fuel and people are very poor. We hope that Yemenis will unite their voices during the talks and the international community, mainly Saudi Arabia and the GCC, help them implement the outcomes,” Abdullah bin Ali Jaber, a tribal leader from the southeastern province of Hadramout, said.

The Houthis have reportedly rejected the GCC invitation to join the talks and escalated their military operations across Yemen, mainly in the central province of Marib.

Local officials and media reports have indicated that the Houthis mounted significant attacks on government troops outside the city of Marib, apparently exploiting the space created by the halt of coalition airstrikes.

Yahiya Abu Hatem, a military analyst, told Arab News: “The Houthis have turned down all calls for peace and met them with an escalation. This group is Iran’s tool to undermine security in the Arab world.” He said Yemenis should resolve their differences and “aim their weapons at the Houthis.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Riyadh Peace talks

UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya

UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya

UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya
  • The group documented “consistent patterns of serious human rights violations” against migrants
  • Investigators commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body, found that “migrants were held captive, murdered, tortured and raped”
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

CAIRO: United Nations-commissioned investigators on Wednesday painted a grim picture for migrants in Libya, just days after they said they were seeking to verify the presence of mass graves at a human trafficking center in the country’s northwest.
Chief investigator Mohamed Auajjar said the group documented “consistent patterns of serious human rights violations” against migrants in government-run detention centers and trafficking hubs.
Libya has in recent years emerged as a popular, if extremely dangerous, route toward Europe for those fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East. The North African nation plunged into turmoil following the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
In the northwestern town of Bani Walid, the investigators, commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body, found that “migrants were held captive, murdered, tortured and raped.”
They said in the report that at least eight migrants spoke about mass graves in the town, something the investigators said they needed to verify.
Auajjar told the Human Rights Council Wednesday that they were also examining the existence of secret detention facilities including some controlled by armed militias.
The investigators said in an October report that they had evidence of possible crimes against humanity and war crimes in Libya. Many of the alleged crimes, they say, were committed against civilians and migrants detained in the country while trying to get to Europe.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants hoping to reach Europe have made their way in recent years through Libya, where a lucrative trafficking and smuggling business has flourished.
The country has been without a functioning government and fragmented for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.
Human traffickers have benefited from the chaos in the oil-rich nation, smuggling migrants through the country’s lengthy border with six nations. They pack desperate migrants into ill-equipped rubber boats, then embark on risky voyages across the Mediterranean Sea.
Many of those who have been intercepted and returned to Libya — including women and children — are held in government-run detention centers where they suffer from abuse, including torture, rape and extortion, according to rights groups.

Topics: Libya migrants mass graves UNHCR

Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization

Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization
Updated 30 March 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization

Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization
Updated 30 March 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Gergawi to extend a strategic partnership in the field of government modernization.

Al-Saeed said the positive results of the partnership, which was agreed upon in 2018, were an incentive to strengthen it with the aim of creating an inspiring Arab model for constructive cooperation in the field of government work.

She added that the agreement includes four strategic axes: gtovernment excellence, the economy, government services and capacity building.

The partnership period has seen more than 20,000 Egyptian government officials and employees trained in various areas of government work.

Topics: Egypt UAE

Italy, Algeria to launch joint political, economic, energy projects

Italy, Algeria to launch joint political, economic, energy projects
Updated 30 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy, Algeria to launch joint political, economic, energy projects

Italy, Algeria to launch joint political, economic, energy projects
Updated 30 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy and Algeria will launch joint political, economic and energy projects to be completed by the end of 2022 under an agreement signed by the two countries’ foreign ministries.

The agreement was signed in Rome by Ettore Sequi, secretary-general of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and his Algerian counterpart, Chakib Rachid Kaid, at the end of a strategic dialogue hosted by the Italian government.

The event involved a full day of consultations and negotiations at the Farnesina Palace, the Italian foreign ministry’s headquarters, co-chaired by the two secretary-generals, and attended by 60 high-level representatives and administrators from both countries.

Political, security and economic ties were covered, along with “cooperation on the global challenges and the safeguarding of common Mediterranean goods,” the Italian foreign ministry said in a final communique.

Sequi and Rachid Kaid agreed in talks on the sidelines of the conference that Italy and Algeria “should step up high-level political consultations and strengthen political, economic and energy cooperation.”

Opening the conference, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio recalled his visit to Algeria last month to seek new energy partnerships in the wake of a gas shortage from Russia due to the crisis in Ukraine.

He said that “Italy views Algeria as a key strategic partner in all respects,” and that Rome is hoping for “a 360-degree strategic partnership to intensify political dialogue, further strengthen economic and energy cooperation, and to work together for the stability of the Mediterranean.”

Algeria is Italy’s second-largest supplier of gas after Russia. Gas imports are piped from the Hassi R’Mel field, the largest natural gas field in Africa, through Tunisia to Sicily via the TransMed pipeline.

Italian energy companies Eni, Enel and Edison have long-term contracts with Algeria, which last year shipped about 21 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy, about 20 percent of the country’s gas imports.

Topics: Italy Algeria

Tunisian union warns of public sector strike over reforms

Tunisian union warns of public sector strike over reforms
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

Tunisian union warns of public sector strike over reforms

Tunisian union warns of public sector strike over reforms
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s powerful labor union warned on Wednesday public sector workers could strike to oppose economic reforms the government has proposed to try to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue package.
The UGTT union is Tunisia’s most powerful political body with more than a million members and has brought the economy to a halt in previous strikes over state spending cuts.
“In UGTT we defend the poor and the marginalized .... We will not betray our principles, whatever the price,” said UGTT head Noureddine Taboubi, addressing workers in the northern port city of Bizerte.
A general strike would represent the most significant challenge to President Kais Saied yet, amid growing opposition to his march toward one-man rule since he suspended parliament last summer and assumed executive authority.
Taboubi said two of the union’s subordinate bodies, the public sector and public services departments, had approved the principle of a strike and the UGTT’s top national body would meet soon to decide on it.
Tunisia faces a rapidly looming crisis in public finances as it struggles to meet budget and debt commitments, and is in talks with the IMF for a rescue package.
However, the IMF wants the government to agree to cuts in spending on subsidies, on the public wage bill and on state-owned companies, and donors have said such reforms will only be possible if they are accepted by the union.
The UGTT says the government has proposed freezing wages, privatising state companies and eliminating subsidies in the coming years and that all of those are unacceptable.
It has demanded a dialogue on both political and economic reforms with Saied, whose attempts to restructure Tunisia’s political system with a new constitution are complicated by the government’s fiscal problems.
“We know they want to sell companies like the Tobacco Company and Tunisair,” Taboubi said.
Taboubi was reelected UGTT head this month and has since taken a more assertive stance in demanding Saied heed its views on protecting Tunisia’s democratic gains after the 2011 revolution and averting cuts that would hurt its members.

Topics: Tunisia

