Hayashi congratulates Qatar on 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Japanese foreign minister Hayashi speaking on the occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. (ANJ)
Japanese foreign minister Hayashi speaking on the occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. (ANJ)
Hayashi congratulates Qatar on 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Japanese foreign minister Hayashi speaking on the occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. (ANJ)
  • Hayashi said Qatar has been a long-standing partner of Japan and is one of Japan’s most trusted suppliers of LNG
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi congratulated Qatar on the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and pledged efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including energy.

Hayashi offered his greetings in a video message to a reception hosted by Qatari ambassador to Japan Hassan Rafei Al-Emadi. The reception was held at a Tokyo Hotel on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Hayashi said Qatar has been a long-standing partner of Japan and is one of Japan’s most trusted suppliers of LNG.

The foreign minister also hailed Qatar for its support of Japanese citizens’ travel by continuing Qatar Airways operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, supporting the evacuation of Japan-related Afghan citizens after the fall of Kabul.

“The FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar at the end of this year, and I sincerely hope for the event’s success and look forward to the participation of the Japanese team,” Hayashi said.

As Japan and the world are shifting towards decarbonization, Japan will continue to further strengthen its bilateral ties with Qatar through energy cooperation and in a wide range of areas, foreign minister Hayashi said.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Topics: Japan Qatar

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
Updated 30 March 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
  • Nation will on Friday reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from all countries
  • Filipino government recently renewed crackdown on illegal drugs
Updated 30 March 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is to step up the monitoring of illegal drugs at tourist destinations, authorities said on Wednesday, as the southeast Asian nation gears up to fully reopen to foreign visitors from April 1.

The Philippines opened its borders on Feb. 10 to vaccinated, COVID-19-negative foreign tourists from countries whose nationals did not require a visa, after nearly two years of coronavirus pandemic border closures. From Friday, it will allow entry to visitors from all countries.

As authorities expect a boom in arrivals at holiday destinations, tourism officials have signed an agreement with law enforcement agencies on joint clearing operations and efforts to prevent the trafficking of narcotics.

“As Philippine tourism moves toward its much-anticipated recovery, the Department of Tourism joined hands with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police to beef up security in tourist destinations across the country,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the Tourism Operation Protection Against Illegal Drugs initiative, law enforcers will be deployed to special centers in key resorts.

“We welcome this latest collaboration with our country’s police force and drug enforcement agency in an aim to provide greater deterrence and protection against the illicit trafficking of dangerous drugs in tourist destinations,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

PDEA Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva warned earlier this month that tourist destinations had traditionally been targeted by drug trafficking groups that saw a market among “foreign travelers with expendable funds for leisure.”

“We want to promote the Philippines as a tourism destination,” he said, adding that the aim was to bring in much-needed revenue to local communities.

“But we want to make it clear that recreational drug-tourism has no place in the Philippines.”

The Philippine government recently renewed its crackdown on illegal drugs. In March alone, law enforcers have seized narcotics worth more than $30 million, mainly methamphetamine, locally known as shabu — a potent stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug. 

The crackdown on illegal drugs comes as Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been carrying out a controversial and deadly “war on drugs” campaign since 2016, will complete his term in June.

One of Duterte’s main electoral promises was to eradicate illegal drugs from the country within months of taking office.

Topics: Philippines narcotics tourist destination COVID-19

India urges revival of mothballed weather center for Bay of Bengal climate cooperation

Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, left, listens to a virtual speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation leader's summit. AFP)
Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, left, listens to a virtual speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation leader's summit. AFP)
Updated 30 March 2022

India urges revival of mothballed weather center for Bay of Bengal climate cooperation

Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, left, listens to a virtual speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation leader's summit. AFP)
  • New Delhi offers $3m toward reactivating dedicated center for climate modelling
  • PM Narendra Modi spoke during summit of organization of 7 Bay of Bengal nations
Updated 30 March 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s prime minister announced on Wednesday a New Delhi-sponsored initiative to revive the cooperation of Bay of Bengal nations in addressing natural disasters and climate change.

Narendra Modi was speaking on the last day of a virtual three-day summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation, hosted by Sri Lanka.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization comprised of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Thailand. All seven nations have been increasingly affected by climate change, with those having direct access to the Bay of Bengal experiencing extreme weather events such as cyclones, rising sea levels, flooding, drought, tidal surges, and coastal erosion.

“In this region the threat of natural disaster has always been there,” Modi told BIMSTEC representatives, and he called for the revival of a mothballed weather center that the countries had set up in 2014 for climate modelling.

“For cooperation in disaster management especially disaster risk reduction the Center for Weather and Climate is an important institution,” he said. “For the center to start functioning, India is willing to contribute $3 million.”

The BIMSTEC Center for Weather and Climate is located at the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting in the eastern Indian city of Noida.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Mitra from the Noida center told Arab News that India’s initiative to step up collective efforts in disaster management was a “good move,” as the region was home to some of the world’s countries most vulnerable to climate-change disasters.

“What is happening in the climate crisis is that the severe weather conditions have gone up. To predict the severe weather we have technology, but there is less cooperation. Through greater cooperation it will become effective,” he said. “Our problems are the same and greater exchange of information and data would help.”

Prof. S. Janakarajan, an environmentalist from the southern Indian city of Chennai, said Modi’s announcement of $3 million funding was a “progressive step,” but pointed out that studies should also look into environmental disasters induced by human activity, not climate change alone.

“This itself is not a bad idea. Nobody can question the intent of it and motivation is very good,” he added. “The key issue is what kind of action plans we have, what is the database we have to support the action plan?

“Most of the research we have in our country is discontinuous and not trying to look at the micro and macro pictures.”

Topics: India Bay of Bengal Narendra Modi

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths
  • The review began in 2018 after two families that had lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust campaigned for an inquiry
  • The investigation found that 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been avoided with better care
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

LONDON: A review into a scandal-hit British hospital group concluded Wednesday that persistent failures in maternity care contributed to the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies over two decades.
The review began in 2018 after two families that had lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust in western England campaigned for an inquiry.
Former senior midwife Donna Ockenden led an investigation into almost 1,600 incidents between 2000 and 2019, including cases of stillbirth, neonatal death, maternal death and other severe complications in mothers and newborns.
The investigation found that 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been avoided with better care.
Ockenden said Wednesday that hospital management “failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve.”
“This resulted in tragedies and life-changing incidents for so many of our families,” she said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Ockenden’s report revealed “a tragic and harrowing picture of repeated failures in care,” including a case where “important clinical information was kept on Post-it notes” that were swept into the trash by cleaners, “with tragic consequences for a newborn baby and her family.”
“To all the families that have suffered so gravely, I am sorry,” Javid said.
He told bereaved families that people would be held to account, saying some staff had been dismissed or barred from practicing, and police were investigating 600 incidents.
Ockenden’s initial report in 2020 found that a pattern of failures and poor maternal care led to avoidable deaths and harm to mothers and newborns. It said deaths were often not investigated and grieving mothers were at times blamed for their loss.
Ockenden said the hospital trust had a focus on keeping cesarean section rates low, and that in some cases opting to perform C-sections earlier would have avoided death and injury.
Ockenden said Wednesday she was “deeply concerned” that families continued to contact the review team in 2020 and 2021 with concerns about the safety of care at the hospital.
Ockenden said there had been some progress since her 2020 report but “systemic” improvement was needed across the country, including ensuring maternity units were properly staffed and funded.
Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust chief executive Louise Barnett offered “wholehearted apologies.”
She said “we owe it to those families we failed and those we care for today and in the future to continue to make improvements.”
Julie Rowlings, whose daughter Olivia died soon after her birth in 2002, welcomed the report’s strong conclusions.
“I feel like after 20 years, my daughter finally has a voice,” she said.
“For every family out there, every family that’s come forward, this is for them. Justice is coming. For every baby, justice is coming.”

Topics: UK maternity care Scandal Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust babies

Pakistan PM’s future in doubt as coalition ally switches sides

Pakistan PM’s future in doubt as coalition ally switches sides
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Pakistan PM’s future in doubt as coalition ally switches sides

Pakistan PM’s future in doubt as coalition ally switches sides
  • No prime minister in the country's history has seen out a full term
  • Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s future looked increasingly in doubt Wednesday after a key coalition partner switched allegiance ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote this weekend.
No prime minister in the country’s history has seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.
“He will fight until the last over and the last ball,” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters, using a cricket analogy to describe Khan — one of the sport’s all-time international greats before he entered politics.
Officials said earlier that Khan would address the nation on state TV Wednesday night, but that was later postponed without a reason or new schedule given.
Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side — as well as a slew of minority parties.
On paper the PTI and coalition partners have 176 seats in the 342-member assembly, but on Wednesday the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition, which has a combined 163 seats.
More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting on Sunday.
In the past, Pakistan parties have also resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting against key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.
Senior MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tweeted Wednesday that his party had finalized an agreement with the opposition, led by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).
Hours later, MQM-P heavyweight Syed Amin-Ul-Haque announced his resignation as tech minister in Khan’s cabinet.
The PML-N and PPP dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against the usually feuding dynastic groups.
He was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military — claims both sides deny — and Pakistan’s army is key to political power.
There have been four military coups — and at least as many unsuccessful ones — since independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
If Khan loses next week’s vote, a new government could be headed by PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has not returned since being released from jail to get medical treatment abroad.
Also given a senior role will likely be the PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Zardari.
One card up Khan’s sleeve could be to call an early election — the next one must be held before October 2023.
“The best option in this situation would have been fresh elections to enable the new government to handle economic, political and external problems faced by the country,” said political analyst Talat Masood, a retired general.
“The country is heading toward something unpredictable... where there is going to be a lot of chaos and problems.”
Hassan Askari, another political analyst, agreed.
“The long-term political repercussion of the evolving situation will be instability, continued conflict in politics and inability to cope with economic challenges that Pakistan is currently facing,” he said.
Khan has railed against his domestic opponents for weeks, but on Sunday told a rally in the capital that a “foreign conspiracy” was also plotting his removal.
“We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interests,” he said, without offering evidence or details.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan lawmakers Islamabad

Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Six Pakistan soldiers killed in local Taliban attack

Six Pakistan soldiers killed in local Taliban attack
  • Six soldiers killed during intense exchange of fire
  • The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country’s northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.
The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year.
“During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” Pakistan’s military said.
In a statement, the TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.
The militants often exaggerate their gains, while the military’s public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.

Topics: Pakistan soldiers attack Taliban fire

