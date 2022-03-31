You are here

  Pakistan opposition seeks PM's resignation after government ally quits coalition

Pakistan opposition seeks PM’s resignation after government ally quits coalition

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (2R) displays an agreement signed on March 30, 2022 between government coalition MQM-Pakistan and opposition party PPP ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (2R) displays an agreement signed on March 30, 2022 between government coalition MQM-Pakistan and opposition party PPP ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
  • Without MQM-P, Imran Khan’s party has fallen short of 172 votes needed to retain power
  • Pakistani PM facing parliamentary no-confidence vote expected in comings days
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s joint opposition on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign after a major coalition partner formally announced the withdrawal of its support for the government, resulting in the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party losing its majority in the national assembly.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and signaled it would vote against Khan in a no-confidence vote expected to take place in early April.

Khan, a former cricket star, is facing his toughest political challenge since assuming office in 2018 as the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly on Monday, amid accusations he has mismanaged the economy and governed poorly. 

The MQM-P has seven lawmakers in the National Assembly, pushing the opposition’s tally to 175 in the 342-member National Assembly, or three votes more than the number required to topple Khan’s administration.

“We are with you in this change, and hope this will help bring positive change in the lives of the people,” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, convener of the MQM-P, said during a joint press conference with opposition leaders.

Earlier the party’s two federal ministers resigned from their Cabinet portfolios to join the opposition ranks.

“The prime minister should set a new tradition by tendering his resignation after losing the majority,” Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said during a joint news conference with other politicians who want to oust Khan.

The opposition alliance has also nominated Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for the coveted premiership slot after Khan’s exit.

PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also demanded the PM’s resignation, saying he had lost the majority and confidence of the house.

“The prime minister isn’t left with any option,” he said, adding that voting on the no-confidence motion could be held even on Friday if Khan decided not to step down.

“Today, MQM Pakistan has joined the opposition ranks. Shehbaz Sharif has rightly given (Khan) a challenge in the spirit of statesmanship to resign.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam party, another key member of the opposition, said the joint opposition aim was to “achieve prosperity and stability in the country.”

“We’ll work for it,” he added. “We want to become a nation.”

Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city

Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city
Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city

Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city
  • "Two people were killed in a shooting incident," Dutch police tweeted
  • The gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent "targeted" attack
THE HAGUE: Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a McDonald’s restaurant in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle on Wednesday, police and local media said.
“Two people were killed in a shooting incident,” Dutch police tweeted, with local broadcaster RTL Oost saying the incident happened around 6pm (1600 GMT) in a McDonald’s.
Witnesses told RTL Oost the men were having a meal when the gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent “targeted” attack.
“The man first ordered a meal and sat at a table across from the two victims before shooting,” RTL Oost added.
“There was massive panic among the customers who all tried to flee outside,” the broadcaster said.
The assailant then fled.
Police and ambulances rushed to the scene where rescue workers tried to resuscitate one of the wounded victims, who later died.
Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued.
They did not give details for a possible motive or the identities of the two victims, who were said to be of a Turkish-Dutch background.
Video images from the scene showed the area cordoned off with police tape while a helicopter circled overhead.
Shocked bystanders and relatives of the victims could also be seen consoling each other.

Hayashi congratulates Qatar on 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Japanese foreign minister Hayashi speaking on the occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. (ANJ)
Japanese foreign minister Hayashi speaking on the occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. (ANJ)
Hayashi congratulates Qatar on 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Japanese foreign minister Hayashi speaking on the occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. (ANJ)
  • Hayashi said Qatar has been a long-standing partner of Japan and is one of Japan’s most trusted suppliers of LNG
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi congratulated Qatar on the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and pledged efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including energy.

Hayashi offered his greetings in a video message to a reception hosted by Qatari ambassador to Japan Hassan Rafei Al-Emadi. The reception was held at a Tokyo Hotel on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Hayashi said Qatar has been a long-standing partner of Japan and is one of Japan’s most trusted suppliers of LNG.

The foreign minister also hailed Qatar for its support of Japanese citizens’ travel by continuing Qatar Airways operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, supporting the evacuation of Japan-related Afghan citizens after the fall of Kabul.

“The FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar at the end of this year, and I sincerely hope for the event’s success and look forward to the participation of the Japanese team,” Hayashi said.

As Japan and the world are shifting towards decarbonization, Japan will continue to further strengthen its bilateral ties with Qatar through energy cooperation and in a wide range of areas, foreign minister Hayashi said.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening

Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
  • Nation will on Friday reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from all countries
  • Filipino government recently renewed crackdown on illegal drugs
MANILA: The Philippines is to step up the monitoring of illegal drugs at tourist destinations, authorities said on Wednesday, as the southeast Asian nation gears up to fully reopen to foreign visitors from April 1.

The Philippines opened its borders on Feb. 10 to vaccinated, COVID-19-negative foreign tourists from countries whose nationals did not require a visa, after nearly two years of coronavirus pandemic border closures. From Friday, it will allow entry to visitors from all countries.

As authorities expect a boom in arrivals at holiday destinations, tourism officials have signed an agreement with law enforcement agencies on joint clearing operations and efforts to prevent the trafficking of narcotics.

“As Philippine tourism moves toward its much-anticipated recovery, the Department of Tourism joined hands with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police to beef up security in tourist destinations across the country,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the Tourism Operation Protection Against Illegal Drugs initiative, law enforcers will be deployed to special centers in key resorts.

“We welcome this latest collaboration with our country’s police force and drug enforcement agency in an aim to provide greater deterrence and protection against the illicit trafficking of dangerous drugs in tourist destinations,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

PDEA Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva warned earlier this month that tourist destinations had traditionally been targeted by drug trafficking groups that saw a market among “foreign travelers with expendable funds for leisure.”

“We want to promote the Philippines as a tourism destination,” he said, adding that the aim was to bring in much-needed revenue to local communities.

“But we want to make it clear that recreational drug-tourism has no place in the Philippines.”

The Philippine government recently renewed its crackdown on illegal drugs. In March alone, law enforcers have seized narcotics worth more than $30 million, mainly methamphetamine, locally known as shabu — a potent stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug. 

The crackdown on illegal drugs comes as Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been carrying out a controversial and deadly “war on drugs” campaign since 2016, will complete his term in June.

One of Duterte’s main electoral promises was to eradicate illegal drugs from the country within months of taking office.

India urges revival of mothballed weather center for Bay of Bengal climate cooperation

Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, left, listens to a virtual speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation leader's summit. AFP)
Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, left, listens to a virtual speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation leader's summit. AFP)
India urges revival of mothballed weather center for Bay of Bengal climate cooperation

Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, left, listens to a virtual speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation leader's summit. AFP)
  • New Delhi offers $3m toward reactivating dedicated center for climate modelling
  • PM Narendra Modi spoke during summit of organization of 7 Bay of Bengal nations
NEW DELHI: India’s prime minister announced on Wednesday a New Delhi-sponsored initiative to revive the cooperation of Bay of Bengal nations in addressing natural disasters and climate change.

Narendra Modi was speaking on the last day of a virtual three-day summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation, hosted by Sri Lanka.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization comprised of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Thailand. All seven nations have been increasingly affected by climate change, with those having direct access to the Bay of Bengal experiencing extreme weather events such as cyclones, rising sea levels, flooding, drought, tidal surges, and coastal erosion.

“In this region the threat of natural disaster has always been there,” Modi told BIMSTEC representatives, and he called for the revival of a mothballed weather center that the countries had set up in 2014 for climate modelling.

“For cooperation in disaster management especially disaster risk reduction the Center for Weather and Climate is an important institution,” he said. “For the center to start functioning, India is willing to contribute $3 million.”

The BIMSTEC Center for Weather and Climate is located at the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting in the eastern Indian city of Noida.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Mitra from the Noida center told Arab News that India’s initiative to step up collective efforts in disaster management was a “good move,” as the region was home to some of the world’s countries most vulnerable to climate-change disasters.

“What is happening in the climate crisis is that the severe weather conditions have gone up. To predict the severe weather we have technology, but there is less cooperation. Through greater cooperation it will become effective,” he said. “Our problems are the same and greater exchange of information and data would help.”

Prof. S. Janakarajan, an environmentalist from the southern Indian city of Chennai, said Modi’s announcement of $3 million funding was a “progressive step,” but pointed out that studies should also look into environmental disasters induced by human activity, not climate change alone.

“This itself is not a bad idea. Nobody can question the intent of it and motivation is very good,” he added. “The key issue is what kind of action plans we have, what is the database we have to support the action plan?

“Most of the research we have in our country is discontinuous and not trying to look at the micro and macro pictures.”

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths
UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths
  • The review began in 2018 after two families that had lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust campaigned for an inquiry
  • The investigation found that 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been avoided with better care
LONDON: A review into a scandal-hit British hospital group concluded Wednesday that persistent failures in maternity care contributed to the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies over two decades.
The review began in 2018 after two families that had lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust in western England campaigned for an inquiry.
Former senior midwife Donna Ockenden led an investigation into almost 1,600 incidents between 2000 and 2019, including cases of stillbirth, neonatal death, maternal death and other severe complications in mothers and newborns.
The investigation found that 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been avoided with better care.
Ockenden said Wednesday that hospital management “failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve.”
“This resulted in tragedies and life-changing incidents for so many of our families,” she said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Ockenden’s report revealed “a tragic and harrowing picture of repeated failures in care,” including a case where “important clinical information was kept on Post-it notes” that were swept into the trash by cleaners, “with tragic consequences for a newborn baby and her family.”
“To all the families that have suffered so gravely, I am sorry,” Javid said.
He told bereaved families that people would be held to account, saying some staff had been dismissed or barred from practicing, and police were investigating 600 incidents.
Ockenden’s initial report in 2020 found that a pattern of failures and poor maternal care led to avoidable deaths and harm to mothers and newborns. It said deaths were often not investigated and grieving mothers were at times blamed for their loss.
Ockenden said the hospital trust had a focus on keeping cesarean section rates low, and that in some cases opting to perform C-sections earlier would have avoided death and injury.
Ockenden said Wednesday she was “deeply concerned” that families continued to contact the review team in 2020 and 2021 with concerns about the safety of care at the hospital.
Ockenden said there had been some progress since her 2020 report but “systemic” improvement was needed across the country, including ensuring maternity units were properly staffed and funded.
Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust chief executive Louise Barnett offered “wholehearted apologies.”
She said “we owe it to those families we failed and those we care for today and in the future to continue to make improvements.”
Julie Rowlings, whose daughter Olivia died soon after her birth in 2002, welcomed the report’s strong conclusions.
“I feel like after 20 years, my daughter finally has a voice,” she said.
“For every family out there, every family that’s come forward, this is for them. Justice is coming. For every baby, justice is coming.”

