You are here

  • Home
  • Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV
Short Url

https://arab.news/memuz

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, has partnered with its largest shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, in a SR492 million ($131 million) deal to support internet-connected devices, known as the internet of things.

In a bid to meet the rising demand for internet of things services and products, the parties agreed to establish an equally owned joint venture, telecom giant stc said in a filing.

The new venture’s initial capital can be expanded up to SR900 million three years from establishment, based on business requirements.

stc expects the transaction to positively impact its financial statements, as it aligns with its growth strategy and a Kingdom-wide vision for a connected nation.

 

Topics: STC Saudi Arabi telecoms

Related

Bahrain and stc launch region’s first data center park
Business & Economy
Bahrain and stc launch region’s first data center park

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Jouf Cement Co. has reported that it widened its losses by 53 percent in 2021 on the back of a drop in sales.

The cement producer’s losses reached SR150 million ($40 million), compared to losses of SR98 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the performance to a decline in sales, coupled with a decrease in average selling prices, as well as an increase in zakat expenses for the year. 

At the closing bell on Thursday, Al-Jouf saw its shares slip 0.18 percent, to SR11.06.

Topics: Al-Jouf cement

Related

Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales
Business & Economy
Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales

Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round

Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round

Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tygo, a Saudi digital platform specializing in marketing and reselling services and products of communication providers, has successfully raised $1.8 million in its latest funding round, Magnitt reported. 

The round was led by Jawla Investments, with participation from BIM Ventures, and managed by Investors’ Mine angel network.

The financing will contribute to the development of the platform and enable access to local and international telecom companies in the near future.

Launched in 2021, Tygo creates a unified digital reference that provides solutions for telecom users to facilitate service delivery and build an integrated, end-to-end digital experience.

It also offers a wide range of services and products offered by licensed telecom companies, allowing purchasing or subscribing to them directly to their users.

This is due to the proliferation of telecom companies, the diversity of market options, and the desire to enhance the role of the telecom and information technology sector.

Topics: Tygo

Egypt, Norway agree African green energy plans

Egypt, Norway agree African green energy plans
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt, Norway agree African green energy plans

Egypt, Norway agree African green energy plans
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Investment Fund and Norway’s Scatec Corp. to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy projects in some African countries.

Under the agreement, the parties aim to develop green energy, green hydrogen facilities and infrastructure in a number of countries in Africa in the first phase, the Egyptian Cabinet reported. 

The scope of cooperation includes the implementation, development, financing, construction and operation of green energy, green hydrogen and infrastructure projects in some African countries.

In the second phase, the parties plan to expand the scope of cooperation to include other countries. 

This comes in line with the cooperation ties between Egypt and Norway and their recognition of the importance of sustainable development in combating climate change. 

 

Topics: Egypt Norway Green Energy Green hydrogen

Related

Energy security and green transition not mutually exclusive, Dubai forum hears
Business & Economy
Energy security and green transition not mutually exclusive, Dubai forum hears

Putin accused of blackmailing Europe by demanding Russian gas be paid for in rubles

Putin accused of blackmailing Europe by demanding Russian gas be paid for in rubles
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Putin accused of blackmailing Europe by demanding Russian gas be paid for in rubles

Putin accused of blackmailing Europe by demanding Russian gas be paid for in rubles
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.

“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin said.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either — that is, existing contracts will be stopped.”

Germany and France moved swiftly to reject the demand, dubbing it an unacceptable breach of contracts, adding that the maneuver amounted to "blackmail."

Speaking during a news conference, Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he had not yet seen a new degree signed by Putin mandating gas payments in rubles, adding that Germany was prepared for all scenarios, including a stoppage of Russian gas flows to Europe.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France and Germany rejected Russia's demand.

Under Putin's new plan, a foreign buyer is now obliged to transfer foreign currency to one special, so called "K", account. Gazprombank would then buy rubles on behalf of the gas buyer to transfer rubles to another special "K" account, the order said.

Gazprombank would then transfer ruble funds from a 'K' type account of the foreign gas buyer to Gazprom's ruble accounts, the order said. Gazprombank can open such accounts without a presence of a foreign buyer's representative.

Putin also said flights should be more affordable for Russians and that the share of Russian-made aircraft should increase significantly.

Aviation was an early business casualty as the West and Russia imposed tit-for-tat airspace bans in the wake of Russia sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last month.

Topics: Ukraine crisis Russia President Vladimir Putin

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the week higher than they started, as oil prices fell and investors watched attempts to mediate a peace settlement over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI closed 0.40 percent higher at 13,090, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.27 percent to reach 25,010.

Oil prices fell as markets remained chaotic, with Brent crude down $4.01 to $109.44 a barrel, and WTI crude fell $6.40 to $107.05 a barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. rose 8.89 percent, leading the gains, despite a recent report that it widened losses by 313 percent.

Middle East Healthcare Co. fell 5.39 percent, continuing to lead the fallers since the opening session, after reporting a 79 percent decline in net profit in 2021.

In the banking sector, Bank Aljazira edged up 0.57 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.50 percent.

Arabian Pipes Co. edged down 0.18 percent, after reporting a 69 percent decline in profit during 2021.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 3.36 percent higher.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi Arabia's TASI opens lower, oil prices fluctuate: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's TASI opens lower, oil prices fluctuate: Opening bell

Latest updates

Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production
Japan to help Kuwait step up oil production
Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021
Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021
Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
Yemen talks focus on aid, care for wounded and opening of roads
Yemen talks focus on aid, care for wounded and opening of roads
Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round
Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.