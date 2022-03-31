Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed developers, returned to profit in 2021, as easing pandemic restrictions led to increased revenue.
Makkah-based Jabal Omar posted SR946 million ($252 million) in profits, compared to losses amounting to SR1.34 billion a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.
The improved profits accompanied an increase in revenue of 75 percent year-on-year to SR310 million.
The property developer said it benefited from lower pandemic restrictions by the Saudi government in addition to the implementation of cost optimization initiatives.
Accumulated losses during the year dropped from 23 percent of capital to 14 percent, representing SR1.27 billion, it added.