As pandemic fears subside, Ramadan signifies a joyous return to normality in Saudi Arabia

Many people are eagerly looking forward to spending some quality time in mosques praying and worshipping this year in Ramadan after a two-year hiatu due to coronavirus pandemic. (Shutterstock)
  • Easing of coronavirus curbs has given Saudis an added reason to celebrate
RIYADH: With Ramadan just around the corner, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions could not have come at a better time for Saudi Arabia’s residents and citizens.

Prayers in mosques, including the taraweeh, or late-night prayers, will resume after a two-year hiatus because of curbs on social gatherings. Bazars and other festive activities have also been given permission to operate, adding to the festive vibe.  

On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah for citizens and residents amid fears of COVID-19 spreading, while pilgrims’ visits to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah were also restricted.

In March this year, the Saudi health ministry lifted most precautionary and preventive measures related to the pandemic, including the wearing of face masks in public, and social distancing in public and private spaces. 

People living in the Kingdom shared their excitement at the move ahead of the holy month.  

“I’m happy to see Ramadan being celebrated in full swing,” Wid Massoud, 26, from Jeddah, told Arab News.

“It’s been a tough two years, socially, economically and psychologically, so bringing back the festive ambience is something to look forward to.”

She added: “The last two years have really opened my eyes. Spending time at the mosque has always been one of my favorite ways to unwind and connect with God during Ramadan. Now, only time will tell if it will be a comfortable option this year, too.” 

Massoud is the youngest in her family and still lives at home. “Our house is actually the grandparents’ home where everyone gathers for fitur every day. It will be lovely to have all my nieces and nephews around on a daily basis. That part of Ramadan has definitely been missed.”

The Jeddah resident said that she also had missed being part of “Khair for All,” a group of young volunteers who donate time and effort to help provide food and other necessities for those living in poorer areas of the city. 

For the past two years the Kingdom’s 35 million people have been waiting for the moment when they could put the curbs associated with the pandemic behind them. With daily cases now in the hundreds and falling, life does seem to be returning to normal. 

“I think it’s wonderful that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at this time because for two years people have been living with uncertainty and fear of contracting the virus,” said Saud Al-Saud, 26, from Jeddah.

“The lifting of these restrictions shows that the virus can be overcome. It makes it even better that this has happened in time for Ramadan, so people can properly practice all the Ramadan activities.”

Al-Saud added: “I love how Ramadan brings whole communities together and everyone seems to be in a much better mood. It’s because Ramadan is a time where you get closer to God, so for me Ramadan is all about being the best Muslim I can be.

“This Ramadan, I’m looking forward to going to the less fortunate areas of my city and giving food parcels to people in need. It’s been a missed activity during the last two years.”

Saudi Arabia no longer require travelers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, provide a negative PCR test, or undergo quarantine on arrival in the Kingdom.

However, wearing masks indoors is still a requirement and people still need to show their immunity status on the Tawakkalna app to enter establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, conducted 5,279 monitoring visits and interrogated 258 suspects between March 4 and the end of the month, according to officials.

The individuals who were questioned included employees of the ministries of defense, interior, national guard, health, justice, education, municipal and rural affairs, and housing, and workers from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

As a result of the investigations, 127 citizens and residents were arrested in connection with allegation of bribery, abuse of position, money laundering and forgery. Some were released on bail while legal procedures are carried out in preparation for referral to the judiciary.

  • Pact accelerates project to gather content in one place for ease of access
  • Streamlines Saudi intellectual production with cooperation between universities and libraries
RIYADH: Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University has signed an agreement to join the Saudi Unified Catalog of the King Fahad National Library, a development that contributes to a national project that will ensure all intellectual resources can be easily accessed from one database, and which will ultimately benefit the nation’s researchers.
The pact was inked by PSAU’s Dr. Issa bin Khalaf Al-Dosari, and KFNL’s unified catalog project director Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari. Also present was acting secretary-general of King Fahad National Library, Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil.
Al-Zamil said that the Saudi unified catalog was an expansive project undertaken by KFNL to build a unified information base for all Saudi content including academic research across all subjects.
He said the project aims to improve the manner in which Saudi libraries operate and keep pace with modern technological developments. This would benefit the country’s researchers seeking to contribute to the nation’s intellectual output, he said.
The KFNL is looking forward to building a national reference that would standardize technical practices, with the proper tools and mechanisms, and rationalize financial spending with regard to the acquisition and processing of multiple information bases in different languages.
It further seeks to achieve smooth coordination and cooperation between various information institutions in Saudi Arabia, and rehabilitate various libraries and information institutions within the Kingdom. The project further includes human resources development through training and supervised programs; and to ensure the Kingdom’s effective contribution to international bibliographic projects.

RIYADH: American English instructor Mark Arturo Ortiz has spent the past 35 years living in the Kingdom and is mesmerized by social reforms arising from Vision 2030.
“Yeah, it’s been quite a journey. The Saudi Arabia that I first experienced back in 1988 is by far not the Saudi Arabia of 2022.” Ortiz, who hails from Manhattan, said it was “like a veil has been lifted,” with the current generation of Saudi students shattering stereotypes held by media institutions abroad.
“Back in the day they were somewhat limited in, you know mind and scope. But today (there) seems to be a sense of … no limit to, you know, what can be done.” There was an ambition now that has taken him by surprise. There appeared to be no “glass ceiling” for Saudis to surmount as they try to become part of global developments, and meet the needs of the country’s transition from a dependence on fossil fuels to a more diversified economy.

 

Ortiz said that young Saudis seem to be in a hurry to get on with their careers, to “make up for lost time.” He thinks that the changes that have occurred in the media, coinciding with the information age, have helped to accelerate social reforms in the Kingdom.
Now young Saudis have become media- and tech-savvy, which was what he had always urged many citizens to do during his first few years in the Kingdom. This was before the rise of the world’s tech companies such as Google and Twitter. Previously Saudi Arabia only had a few television channels and newspapers like Arab News, Saudi Gazette and Riyadh Daily.

  • American Chamber of Commerce hosts a night of music, poetry, art
Young Saudis have proven their talents and creativity in poetry and the arts through the launch of a new monthly event for creatives in Riyadh.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia hosted the first “4W” event for the creative community, showcasing young Saudi artistic talent in collaboration with Huna space in the Panorama Mall on Wednesday. 
The artistic backdrop of Huna — which is a community-oriented, talent-driven space — served as the perfect stage for a night of music, poetry and interaction with the creative community in Riyadh.  
The event hosted a gallery for artists to display and sell their art from canvases and stickers to magazines and kids’ books.
4W is a community for creative expression meeting up every fourth Wednesday of the month. The programming is coordinated by Project T22, a platform that enables youth through community engagement that is centered on the values of optimism, empathy and cultural soundness. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• 4W is a community for creative expression meeting up every fourth Wednesday of the month.

• Music, spoken word, comedy, poetry and an art exhibition were all part of the event’s diverse roster. 

Maan Algarzae, a young Saudi who co-founded Project T22, expressed his gratitude for collaborating with the community, adding the inaugural 4W event proved to be a success with an engaging atmosphere, attendees and acts that created the perfect energy for the evening.
“I was privileged to assist in the organization of this event on behalf of Project T22 and to urge young Saudis like myself to engage with AmChamKSA’s worldwide network.”
Music, spoken word, comedy, poetry and an art exhibition were all part of the event’s diverse roster. 
Gimmix, a local rock band, and Paradise, a local vocalist, kicked things off with a short concert. Following that, Sheikha Al-Dossary, the host, produced a performance that allowed a diverse collection of Saudi women to express themselves through Arabic and French songs.
WarmBlue Collective, a group of young Saudis who created a zine and art movement with local coming-of-age stories, also performed a spoken word performance for the audience.
Tala Al-Hazmi, editor and chief of WarmBlue Collective magazine, told Arab News that she was happy to be invited to showcase her work.

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh on Thursday received Tajik Ambassador Akram Karimi at the advisory body’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Asheikh praised relations between the two countries and noted the need to strengthen and develop them in all fields, especially with regard to parliamentary ties.

Karimi expressed his aim to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields for the best interests of both countries.

They discussed issues of common concern, and the need to activate communication between the joint parliamentary friendship committees in the Shoura Council and the Tajik Parliament by exchanging visits.

