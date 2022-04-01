You are here

  • Home
  • Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
1 / 2
The woman was wearing a hood and a protective vest as authorities held back a crowd of onlookers and journalists. (AFP)
Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
2 / 2
The woman has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters over the past three years are being reviewed. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rr8ew

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
  • She has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter
  • The deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

ATHENS, Greece:A 33-year-old woman from southern Greece has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed in a case that has drawn national attention.
Flanked by riot police and in handcuffs, she appeared in court in Athens Thursday for her arraignment. She was wearing a hood and a protective vest as authorities held back a crowd of onlookers and journalists.
The suspect, who was not formally identified in accordance with Greek law, was arrested a day after being detained for questioning Wednesday. It followed the results of tissue tests that showed the presence of an anesthetic drug that had not been administered by the girl’s doctors.
The 9-year-old died in January following an eight-month hospitalization.
Protesters also gathered outside the mother’s home in the port city of Patras, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Athens, where police again intervened to maintain order.
A panel of senior coroners is leading a review into the death of the suspect’s two other children: a 3-year-old girl from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old girl in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.
Tissue samples retained from the two girls are now being re-examined, authorities said.
The suspect has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to formally respond to the charges on Monday.
In a private television interview last month, the suspect criticized news reports that described the three deaths as suspicious.
“I find myself in a position to defend myself against things that are unspeakable... this was a house that was filled with joy,” she said in the Feb. 17 appearance on private Star television. “How could I hurt my own children? I gave birth to them, raised them, and was always with them. It doesn’t make sense.”
In the same interview, the suspect’s husband described her as “a rock” for her children. Police investigators have been granted access to her private online communications.
“The emotional and moral burden of this event surpasses most if not all of us,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said, congratulating the police on their work in the monthslong investigation.
“There are no words to express the pain this has caused. This requires considerable thought and reflection.”

Topics: Greece crime

Related

Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity
Greece mulls more nuclear power from Bulgaria to reduce dependency on Russia 
Business & Economy
Greece mulls more nuclear power from Bulgaria to reduce dependency on Russia 

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure

Singapore reopens borders after two-year COVID-19 closure
  • Aviation hub joins other countries in the region that have recently dropped travel curbs as they shift to living with COVID-19
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore fully reopened its borders to all vaccinated visitors Friday after a two-year coronavirus closure, with arrivals saying it felt “wonderful” to travel again without onerous restrictions.
The aviation hub, a key gateway for people arriving in Asia, joins other countries in the region that have recently dropped travel curbs as they shift to living with COVID-19.
Previously, only travelers from a handful of places could enter Singapore without quarantining but from Friday all vaccinated arrivals just need a negative COVID-19 test.
The city-state’s Changi Airport buzzed with activity as passengers streamed out of the arrival area, while hundreds were lining up in the departure zone to make trips outside Singapore.
“It’s wonderful,” Aldo Pizzini, a 63-year-old Italian businessman who had flown in from Milan, said.
“I took the first opportunity to fly today, (now) that much of the restrictions are lifted ... We are coming back to normality.”
Diana Mathias, who is from French Guiana and lives in Abu Dhabi, was visiting Singapore for a holiday with her mother.
“I feel really happy because it’s a long time since I flew,” she said.
The 38-year-old said she was a “bit stressed” at the prospect of doing a lot of paperwork to travel again but in the end found the process “really easy.”
Borders also reopened fully in neighboring Malaysia on Friday, and thousands of cars and motorcycles flooded across a one-kilometer causeway that separates it from Singapore.
The causeway, one of the world’s busiest land borders, had already partially reopened last year although some curbs were still in place.
The main airport serving Kuala Lumpur was busy as foreign tourists arrived.
Previously tourists were barred from entering Malaysia, a popular destination due to its white-sand beaches and lush rainforests, but vaccinated travelers can now do so with only a negative COVID-19 test.
Bo Lingam — group CEO of leading regional carrier AirAsia, which is based in Malaysia — predicted a “surge” in people flying.
The reopening of borders is “a joy for me and our AirAsia staff who had to face a lot of hardship during the pandemic,” he said.
“From today, it is all about flying the blue skies and an end to our planes sitting on the tarmac.”

Topics: Singapore Coronavirus

Related

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers
World
Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers
Singapore probes unusual surge in COVID-19 cases after record
World
Singapore probes unusual surge in COVID-19 cases after record

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged coronavirus lockdowns

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged coronavirus lockdowns
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged coronavirus lockdowns

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged coronavirus lockdowns
  • A four-day lockdown of the Pudong area began on Monday
  • It was followed by stay-at-home orders for the densely populated Puxi zone
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

SHANGHAI: Shanghai residents voiced growing frustration on Friday at confusion over a week of snap COVID-19 lockdowns, taking to social media to complain about food shortages and bewildering stay-at-home orders.
After initially vowing they would avoid a city-wide lockdown, officials changed tack this week and announced a phased shutdown which divided China’s financial center in two so authorities can test its 25 million residents.
A four-day lockdown of the Pudong area began on Monday, followed by stay-at-home orders for the densely populated Puxi zone which was meant to start on Friday.
But many Puxi neighborhoods were suddenly ordered inside early on Thursday, while much of Pudong was still closed on Friday, angering residents on both sides.
“This is de facto city-wide lockdown,” one Weibo user said. “Many Pudong streets and compounds are still in lockdown, few are lifted.”
Authorities late Thursday published a bewildering “grid management” plan for reopening, which would keep all residential compounds where a positive test is found closed, as well as the “cells” next to them.
The restrictions have led to panic buying at shops as well as a dire shortage of delivery drivers to get food to the millions now trapped at home.
“Is this continuing lockdown aiming to starve us?” another poster on Weibo said, calling government promises so far “window dressing.”
Residents of some compounds have skirted restrictions by taking deliveries attached to ropes lowered to the ground, according to AFP reporters.
As patience starts to fray in Shanghai among a public who have broadly acquiesced with virus controls for two years, leading city official Ma Chunlei on Thursday made a rare admission of failure, saying the city was “insufficiently prepared” for the outbreak.
With an infection level of several thousand cases a day, Shanghai has become the heart of China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in 2019.
The country reported 7,386 virus cases nationwide on Friday.
While tiny compared with many countries, the case numbers are alarming to China’s leadership, who have tethered the country to a “zero-COVID” approach to contain the pandemic.

Topics: China Shanghai Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks
World
Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks
Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike
World
Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike

UN chief calls for accountability by Mali, military ‘partners’

UN chief calls for accountability by Mali, military ‘partners’
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

UN chief calls for accountability by Mali, military ‘partners’

UN chief calls for accountability by Mali, military ‘partners’
  • Concerns grow over human rights violations by the West African country’s military in its battle with militants
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN secretary-general has called for Mali and its “bilateral partners” to respect their international obligations as concerns grow over human rights violations by the West African country’s military in its battle with militants.
While acknowledging “widespread attacks by extremists,” Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council that Mali’s counter-terrorism efforts also had “disastrous consequences for the civilian population” in a confidential report obtained Thursday by AFP.
“I emphasize the duty of the State to do everything in its power to promote accountability and ensure that its military operations, including those carried out with its bilateral partners, are carried out in accordance with its international obligations,” the UN chief said.
The term “bilateral partners” is believed to be an implicit reference to mercenaries allegedly deployed in the country by the Russian Wagner Group, reputedly close to the Kremlin.
“Some of the operations carried out by the national security forces to counter the violent activities of these extremist groups — apparently alongside foreign security personnel — have been the subject of allegations of serious human rights violations,” Guterres said.
The secretary-general’s report specifically cites the late-January execution of “at least 20 people” in the country’s Bandiagara region, and civilian deaths attributed to a February airstrike carried out by the military.
His report is the first submitted to the Security Council since a mid-February announcement that French and European military missions previously assisting in Mali’s years-long fight with a bloody militant insurgency were being withdrawn.
The Malian government has denied using Wagner mercenaries, admitting only to the presence of Russian “instructors” under a bilateral cooperation agreement concluded with Moscow that saw two combat helicopters delivered on Thursday.

Topics: UN mali Antonio Guterres

Related

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali. (AP file photo)
World
Nearly 60 rebel fighters ‘neutralized’ in Mali: army
Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials
World
Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills three

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills three
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills three

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills three
  • Crash happened about 6km south of the KT-1 airplanes’ base in the southeastern city of Sacheon
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: Two aircraft of South Korea’s air force collided in mid-air on Friday during a training exercise, killing three pilots, with a fourth missing in the rare incident, authorities said.

More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing fire officials.

The crash happened about 6km south of the KT-1 airplanes’ base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1:37 p.m. (0437 GMT), the air force said.

“Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing,” it said in a statement, adding that it had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.

The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.

Topics: South Korea

Related

US, South Korea to hold joint air force drill in early December
World
US, South Korea to hold joint air force drill in early December
South Korea scrambles jets to intercept Chinese warplane
World
South Korea scrambles jets to intercept Chinese warplane

Dozens arrested in Sri Lanka following protests over economy

Dozens arrested in Sri Lanka following protests over economy
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
AP

Dozens arrested in Sri Lanka following protests over economy

Dozens arrested in Sri Lanka following protests over economy
  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office blames ‘organized extremists’ within the group of protesters for violence
  • The protesters blame Rajapaksa for long power outages and shortages of essentials
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO: Dozens of people were arrested in Sri Lanka following protests near the president’s home demanding that he resign amid the country’s worst economic crisis in memory, police said Friday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office blamed “organized extremists” within the group of protesters for violence during Thursday night’s demonstration, where police fired tear gas and a water cannon at thousands of protesters and arrested 54 people.

Nuwan Bopage, an attorney representing some of the suspects, said several of them were being taken for medical examinations for various injuries and would likely appear in court later Friday.

The protesters blame Rajapaksa for long power outages and shortages of essentials. A police curfew that had been implemented in the suburbs of the capital was lifted Friday morning.

On Thursday, the crowds demonstrating along the roads leading to Rajapaksa’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo stoned two army buses that police were using to block the protesters from entering the road leading to the president’s house. They set fire to one of the buses and turned back a fire truck that rushed to douse it.

At least one person was severely injured in the leg when police fired tear gas cannisters directly at protesters to stop their attack on the bus.

Several burned vehicles could be seen at the scene on Friday.

Sri Lanka has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and its struggle to pay for imports has caused the shortages. People wait in long lines for fuel, and power is cut for several hours daily because there’s not enough fuel to operate generating plants and dry weather has sapped hydropower capacity.

Sri Lanka’s economic woes are blamed on successive governments not diversifying exports and relying on traditional cash sources like tea, garments and tourism, and on a culture of consuming imported goods.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to Sri Lanka’s economy, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion in the last two years.

Sri Lanka also has immense foreign debt after borrowing heavily on projects that don’t earn money. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion for this year alone.

According to the Central Bank, inflation rose to 17.5 percent in February from 16.8 percent a month earlier. Its expected to continue rising because the government has allowed the local currency to float freely.

Topics: Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Related

Special Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens
Media
Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens

Latest updates

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai
License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai
Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
Russell Peters, Vir Das to headline Dubai Comedy Festival 
Russell Peters, Vir Das to headline Dubai Comedy Festival 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.