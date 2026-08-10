FRANKFURT: The German government regards US President Donald Trump’s latest Gaza plan as an opportunity to make progress toward the disarmament of Hamas, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Asked in a regular news conference about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of the plan, the spokesperson also said some disagreement was to be expected.
“With such a complex undertaking, it was perfectly clear there would be many, many unanswered questions,” he said.
German foreign ministry says Gaza plan could lead toward disarmament of Hamas
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Updated 10 August 2026 14:04
German foreign ministry says Gaza plan could lead toward disarmament of Hamas
FRANKFURT: The German government regards US President Donald Trump’s latest Gaza plan as an opportunity to make progress toward the disarmament of Hamas, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.