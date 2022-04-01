Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat suspected of spying

Biden sends ‘warmest greetings’ to Arabs in US at start of Arab American Heritage Month

CHICAGO: President Joe Biden sent his “warmest greetings” to the Arab community in the US on Friday to mark the start of Arab American Heritage Month. The annual celebration shines a spotlight on Arab culture, heritage and experiences, and the contributions the community has made to the development of the nation.

It offers an opportunity to present a positive image of Arab culture and society among the wider American public, who are more used to negative portrayals of Arabs in the entertainment industry and the mainstream news media.

“I send my warmest greetings to all those around the United States celebrating National Arab American Heritage Month,” Biden wrote in a letter from the White House dated April 1.

“The history of the Arab American community goes back to the early days of our country’s inception, and their story is deeply woven into the diverse tapestry of America. For centuries. Arab Americans have embraced working hard, giving back, and cultivating friendship and community — helping shape our nation’s history and build our future.

“Today, we see the contributions of Arab Americans reflected in every aspect of American life. By advancing innovation, leading businesses, serving in our military, teaching in our schools, and representing communities in elected office, Arab Americans make us stronger and help us form a more diverse and vibrant America.”

Biden also acknowledged the challenges and discrimination that Arabs continue to face in the US.

“We also recognize that too many Arab Americans continue to be harmed by discrimination, bias and violence,” he wrote. “As president, I have made it a top priority to strengthen the federal government’s response to hate crimes and to advance a whole-of-government approach to racial justice and equity so that all Americans, including Arab Americans, can meet their full potential.

“I am grateful for the tireless work of organizations that promote Arab American heritage and empower Arab Americans across our country. Today and every day, we must continue to celebrate our nation’s diversity and ensure that the foundational promises of freedom, equality and opportunity are within reach for all of us — no matter who we are or where we are from.

“This National Arab American Heritage Month, I thank the Arab American community for all that you have done to help move us forward and for representing the best of who we are.”

Samer Khalaf, president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, applauded Biden for publicly acknowledging the annual celebration of Arabs and their culture. Similar celebration take place each year in honor of the nation’s other ethnic and national groups, including African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans.

“We welcome the message from President Biden and the administration’s continued work with the ADC and the community to advance the interests of the community,” said Khalaf. “We look forward to celebrating our rich culture and heritage, and highlighting the rich history and achievements of Arab Americans.

“We invite you to attend our events and to be on the lookout for all the different productions happening in celebration of Arab American heritage around our community. This is a time to learn more about our history, celebrate our heritage, highlight our contributions and brainstorm ways to keep our community always moving forward. Happy Arab American Heritage Month.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement to “honor the contributions of this diverse community” to America.

“Immigrants with origins from the Arab world have been arriving to the United States since before our country’s independence and have contributed to our nation’s advancements in science, business, technology, foreign policy and national security,” he said. “The litany is long and includes Private Nathan Badeen, a Syrian immigrant who fought and gave his life during the American Revolution.

“At the State Department, we recognize tremendous diplomats such as Ambassador Philip Habib, former under secretary for political affairs, who played a prominent role in the Vietnam peace talks, resulting in the 1973 Paris Peace Accords, and later successfully pursued a ceasefire in Lebanon.

“We also recognize Ambassador Selwa ‘Lucky’ Roosevelt, who served the president and secretary of state as the chief of protocol of the United States from 1982-1989; nearly seven years and longer than anyone else prior.

“The department is fortunate to have had these and so many other talented Arab American colleagues, who strive every day to protect and promote the interests and values of the American people, while representing the United States to the world,” Blinken added.

Until 2018, Arab American Heritage Month was celebrated in the US in a number of states at different times of the year; Arizona celebrated in April, for example, and Illinois in November. Four years ago the recognition of the ethnic heritage of Arab Americans, who began to arrive in America in the early 18th century, was consolidated nationally and April was set as the month for the celebration.

Cities around the country are organizing special events this month to showcase the contributions made by Arab Americans to small and large businesses, medicine and healthcare, the law, engineering, journalism, education and civil rights.

Chicago already hosted a celebration, on March 30, that was attended by more than 250 leaders of the state’s Arab American community and more than 40 elected officials, who feasted on Middle Eastern cuisine, enjoyed Arab entertainment and engaged in cultural discussions on a number of topics, including the significance of dates in the observance of many Islamic holidays and religious festivals.

“Each year we see more and more of our elected government officials and community leaders join us to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

“Arab American Heritage Month reinforces in the minds of everyone in the country the strong and positive role our community of Christians and Muslims have, and it is effective in countering the many false, negative stereotypes often conveyed by the media and movie industries.”

Authorities in Chicago organized the celebratory dinner for heritage month at the end of March rather than in April as a sign of respect for Arab American Muslims who will be fasting during Ramadan, which this year coincides with heritage month.

Officials from more than 36 US states have issued proclamations honoring Arab Americans. Illinois is the only state, however, that has officially codified April as Arab American Heritage Month, in a law adopted by the state legislature in January 2019.