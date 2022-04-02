Where We Are Going Today: Loco’s Pizza

Loco’s Pizza is a newly opened Saudi restaurant that offers American-style dishes inspired by the ’80s cartoon “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
Each of the four main characters in the cartoon preferred certain types of pizza toppings. Donatello’s favorite was topped with chicken, mushroom, green pepper and tomato. Leonardo’s favorite was onions, black olives, green pepper and mushrooms. Michelangelo’s preference was pepperoni, ham, pineapple and jalapeno, while Raphael opted for pepperoni and Italian sausage.
Loco’s Pizza is owned by four Saudi siblings who have brought their passion for pizza-making to Jeddah. Their pizzas come in varieties such as pepperoni, supreme meat, turkey, chicken, four seasons, four cheese, margherita, BBQ and spicy.
Some dishes feature a Mediterranean and Saudi twist, with thin layers of tomato sauce and oregano on top, as well as local spices and mozzarella.
One of their signature creations is volcano pizza — a customer favorite — which is topped with fresh Lebanese sausage, hot sauce and cheese. The dish is suitable for both lunch and dinner.
Loco’s Pizza also offers an array of side dishes, including lasagna, spicy chicken wings, potato wedges, cheesy garlic bread and volcano sausage bread. For sweets, the chain has a simple, single choice: Chocolate marshmallow pizza.
Loco’s Pizza is located on Helmi Koutbi Road, Al-Zahra district, Jeddah. Delivery is also available on applications including Jahez, Hungerstation, ToYou, Mrsool, The Chefz and Careem. For more information, visit the store’s Instagram account @locos.pizza.
