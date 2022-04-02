You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Loco’s Pizza

Where We Are Going Today: Loco’s Pizza

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/wh89p

Updated 02 April 2022
Nada Hameed

Where We Are Going Today: Loco’s Pizza

Photo/Supplied
Updated 02 April 2022
Nada Hameed

Loco’s Pizza is a newly opened Saudi restaurant that offers American-style dishes inspired by the ’80s cartoon “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
Each of the four main characters in the cartoon preferred certain types of pizza toppings. Donatello’s favorite was topped with chicken, mushroom, green pepper and tomato. Leonardo’s favorite was onions, black olives, green pepper and mushrooms. Michelangelo’s preference was pepperoni, ham, pineapple and jalapeno, while Raphael opted for pepperoni and Italian sausage.
Loco’s Pizza is owned by four Saudi siblings who have brought their passion for pizza-making to Jeddah. Their pizzas come in varieties such as pepperoni, supreme meat, turkey, chicken, four seasons, four cheese, margherita, BBQ and spicy.
Some dishes feature a Mediterranean and Saudi twist, with thin layers of tomato sauce and oregano on top, as well as local spices and mozzarella.
One of their signature creations is volcano pizza — a customer favorite — which is topped with fresh Lebanese sausage, hot sauce and cheese. The dish is suitable for both lunch and dinner.
Loco’s Pizza also offers an array of side dishes, including lasagna, spicy chicken wings, potato wedges, cheesy garlic bread and volcano sausage bread. For sweets, the chain has a simple, single choice: Chocolate marshmallow pizza.
Loco’s Pizza is located on Helmi Koutbi Road, Al-Zahra district, Jeddah. Delivery is also available on applications including Jahez, Hungerstation, ToYou, Mrsool, The Chefz and Careem. For more information, visit the store’s Instagram account @locos.pizza.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Apache
Saudi Arabia
Where We Are Going Today: Apache
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Yauatcha

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers
  • Exercise offers wide-ranging benefits to expectant mothers 
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “The body is always changing, whether it’s working hard to grow and nurture a baby or conquer everyday life,” said Ellis Harwood, a pre and postnatal pilates specialist, doula and co-founder of the “Mother Tongue” podcast.

Harwood and her co-host Maryanne Ellis, who are both from Britain and now call the UAE home, founded the inclusive podcast to support expat mothers across the region and create unity between moms who might be away from their families and friends.

They also offer non-judgmental advice, covering topics such as traveling with babies and the products they swear by, as well as dispelling common pregnancy myths.

Ellis Harwood and Maryanne Haggas. Supplied

One such misconception is that women should not train or exercise while they are pregnant.

However, according to Ellis, there are plenty of benefits to be reaped from staying active while pregnant, including reducing backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling as well as boosting energy and sleep quality, preventing excess weight gain and promoting muscle tone, strength and endurance for labor.

Other possible benefits include a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, potentially shortening labor and reducing the risk of requiring a cesarean section.

But some mothers are not interested in running or strength training. Ellis has an alternative: Adding pilates to their workout regime.

Ellis, who is a pre and postnatal pilates instructor at MyCore, a studio in Dubai’s Science Park, believes it is never too early nor too late in your pregnancy to start introducing pilates — even if you have never done it before.

“Pilates exercises have several variations that can be scaled up or down depending on experience and competence, in which your instructor will judge and guide accordingly,” Ellis said.

There is a great variety of pilates classes available, so finding the right one for you can sometimes be tricky to navigate.

“First and foremost, I would encourage everyone to start with mat pilates to ensure the fundamentals of pilates are understood and practiced before exploring equipment classes such as reformer,” she said, adding: “Not only are the results better but the risk of injury is significantly reduced. I believe the energy and expertise of the instructor play a huge role when choosing a class. I love teaching upbeat and high-energy prenatal mat pilates ensuring I provide my clients the knowledge and comfort that everything they are doing is completely safe and adapted for pregnancy. 

“Finally, it’s very important to check that the instructor is pre and postnatally trained in order for safety not to be compromised.”

She also warned that many people do not understand that prenatal pilates can help with labor as it focuses heavily on pelvic floor engagement, strengthening and also release, which is hugely beneficial in labor.

See below for Ellis’ top tips for getting back into exercise after having a baby: 

Don’t underestimate the importance of seeing a women’s health physio to check both your pelvic floor and diastasis (abdominal separation) before exercising.

Take it slow, you can do more harm than good by rushing into high-impact movement.

Prioritize movement, not just for the physical benefits but more for the mental improvements. Hormones, lack of sleep and motherhood challenges can seem a whole lot lighter after a little exercise.

 

To listen to “Mother Tongue,” visit: https://podcasts.apple.com/ae/podcast/mother-tongue/id1548131054

To book a class with Ellis at MyCore, follow this link: https://mycorestudio.com/

Riyadh truffle festival serves up a ‘fungi town’ treat

The festival highlights the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine. (SPA)
The festival highlights the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh truffle festival serves up a ‘fungi town’ treat

The festival highlights the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine. (SPA)
  • Organizers dig deep to give prized desert delicacy a popular flavor
Updated 30 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Organizers of Saudi Arabia’s first truffle festival say they are thrilled with the public response to the event, and plan to “continue celebrating the prized delicacy and everything associated with it.”

More than 20,000 people visited the four-day festival, which ended on Saturday in Riyadh.
Truffle growers, chefs, families and tourists were among visitors who enjoyed live cooking and tasting events, as well as educational and entertainment shows at vendor pavilions.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as ‘faage,’ and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species. The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.

• Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.

According to Mayada Badr, CEO of organizers the Culinary Arts Commission, the festival has “laid the building block of a professional experience and a platform to celebrate the truffle.”

She told Arab News that the event highlighted the value of the Kingdom’s culinary arts in a modern and innovative way by focusing on authentic Saudi identity, she told Arab News.
The festival, organized by the CAC in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, was held at Al-Kindi Square in Alsafarat district in Riyadh.
Truffles, the edible subterranean fungus, are prized as a food delicacy around the world.
In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as “faage,” and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species.

The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.
Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.
There are no set prices for truffles, which grow in many parts of the Kingdom following the rainy season in November and December. The price varies between hundreds and thousands of riyals per kilo, depending on freshness, smell and scarcity.
Badr, who is also a chef and entrepreneur, said that the festival succeeded in promoting truffle culture among different segments of society, as well as highlighting the importance of truffles in Saudi life.

Mayada Badr

“The Culinary Arts Commission is concerned with both quality and quantity. We are working to raise awareness about truffles, their value and their connection with different generations. But the festival also shed light on career and investment opportunities in the field,” she said.
The festival also focused on how the fungi grows, its nutritional value, preserving techniques and dining traditions.

“The relationship between the truffle and Saudis over generations was highlighted, with an introduction to the truffle’s connection with Saudi cuisine and traditional and modern foods,” she said.

Growers were also offered advice on care of the fungi, marketing techniques and simple approaches to improve profitability.

The festival aimed to “enhance the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine,” Badr said.

Recent Saudi innovations in the culinary arts were also popular among festival visitors, she added.

Topics: Saudi Culinary Arts Commission Saudi Food Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Culinary Arts Commission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culinary Arts Commission signs pact with orphans’ charity
Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative

Where We Are Going Today: Yauatcha

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 28 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Where We Are Going Today: Yauatcha

Photo/Supplied
  • Our crab meat and pineapple fried rice with yam bean was more average and didn’t offer any unique twist to the classic Chinese fried rice dish
Updated 28 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh’s popular Chinese restaurant celebrated its second anniversary in the Kingdom with an exclusive menu featuring many new must-try creations.
Yauatcha is a traditional Chinese dim sum and teahouse with a modern twist. It has expanded globally, opening branches in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
We began the dinner with a starter called Hao yùn lucky dim sum that featured three delicious dim sums, a smoked duck shui mai, a Chilean sea bass dumpling and the black pepper chicken puff.
The waiters served a drink called the Hu Highball Botan that blended kumquat, jasmine tea, and passion fruit. The drink provided a sweet and citrus kick that paired well with the dim sum starters.
For our second course, we had the marinated chicken and prawn wonton that contained sesame and cashew nuts and the Szechuan-style rib eye beef pan-seared with green chili pepper, which was one of the highlights of the menu. Another dish worth mentioning was the wok-fried long bean with spicy ginger and garlic.
Our crab meat and pineapple fried rice with yam bean was more average and didn’t offer any unique twist to the classic Chinese fried rice dish.
The desserts were Instagram-worthy: Mandarin curd, compote, ginger cream, cheese and orange mousse topped with a crumble. The dish looked beautiful but the sour flavor was rather overpowering.
The staff were extremely accommodating and hospitable. The waiters, Miko and Mehbub, provided excellent service and recommendations based on guests’ dietary restrictions.
We recommend ending any meal at Yauatcha with their selection of imported teas such as the Oolong tea.
Yauatcha often offers special menus to mark celebrations in the Kingdom. To mark women’s month, Yauatcha launched the “Women at Cha” campaign, giving a 25-percent discount to women every Monday during March.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Ice Stream
Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Babkati

Where We Are Going Today: Ice Stream

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Where We Are Going Today: Ice Stream

Photo/Supplied
  • The gelato they use is sourced from a producer in Milan, Italy that has over 90 years of experience in gelato production
Updated 23 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Trying to maintain a diet and healthy lifestyle but can’t ignore your sweet tooth? Ice Stream, Jeddah’s latest soft serve shop, has the answer.
Opening two months ago, the shop offers dairy free, gluten-free and sugar-free soft serve.
Located in Al-Nahda district, Ice Stream’s signature flavors are taro and sea salt. They also boast vegan options such as vanilla, peach, raspberry, blueberry, green tea, mint, matcha, lime and mango.
Blueberry, peach, mango and green apple also fall under their sugar-free options.
Gym buffs can also enjoy a high-protein soft serve as well with their chocolate and salted caramel flavors.
Their classic flavor Mochachino can easily replace a cup of coffee in the morning with its strong caffeine kick.
Ice Stream was founded by husband and wife duo Hani Al-Fahoum and Nouda Abuljadayel.
The gelato they use is sourced from a producer in Milan, Italy that has over 90 years of experience in gelato production.
Paying attention to nutrition in their frozen treats, Ice Stream offers a flavor called “Detox” that contains kiwi, avocado and green apple and throws in some probiotics into the mix.
While sea salt, taro, mochachino and high-protein chocolate are their fixed flavors, Ice Stream is introducing new flavors every day such as charcoal, saffron and lemon and ginger mix.
I first saw Ice Stream on social media channels and knew I had to try it for myself. I took my sisters with me and we tried different flavors together. I chose the sea salt and taro flavors, and I really enjoyed how the two flavors complement each other.

The natural sweetness of taro and the salty note from the sea salt flavor create a perfect balance.
Their vegan vanilla and peach combination is so light and refreshing, and the best part about Ice Stream’s products is that you never have that side effect of having too much sugar.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah

Recipes for success: Chef Stefano Nava shares advice and a delicious spaghetti recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Stefano Nava shares advice and a delicious spaghetti recipe
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Recipes for success: Chef Stefano Nava shares advice and a delicious spaghetti recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Stefano Nava shares advice and a delicious spaghetti recipe
  • Stefano Nava is a culinary chef at Prato Restaurant in Dubai’s Trump International Golf Club
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

A: Always ensure that you’re organized. It’s a cliché, but it really does make a huge difference — in the kitchen or any space that you’re working in. Be prepared, and familiarize yourself with the products and ingredients before you start cooking any dish.

What single ingredient do you think improves any dish?

I mean, I don’t think there’s one specific ingredient that can improve every single dish. I would say, though, that although it’s an acquired taste, I really believe that truffle can improve so many dishes — enhancing them with a rich, earthy flavor.

Stefano Nava’s favorite dish to cook is Plin carne. (Supplied)

What was the biggest challenge for you when you first started out as a professional chef?

Seasoning and balancing the flavors of dishes. I mean, I think that’s a challenge for any new chef, honestly. And you only get better with experience.

What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?

At the moment, I’m really enjoying what’s on offer in the Middle East: Koftas, various Arabic breads, and the amazing variety of dips and preserves.

What’s your go-to dish if you need to cook something up quickly?

Spaghetti aglio olio (a traditional Neopolitan dish). It’s quick, simple, tasty, and very Italian.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

Plin carne (small pasta pockets — a dish from Nava’s native region of Piedmont in Northern Italy). We actually have it on our menu at Prato. It’s a very traditional dish, and it reminds me of my grandma. It takes a lot of work, but the end result is super-satisfying.

(Supplied)

And what dish do you find most challenging?

Risotto. So many people get it wrong — it really does take skill and experience. Finding the right balance in the dish is quite complicated, but I love the challenge.

What customer behavior most annoys you?

Nothing really annoys me. It can be frustrating when people want to change a perfect dish with certain requests, but at the end of the day preferences vary from person to person and we need to understand that.

Do you find yourself critiquing the food when you go out to other restaurants? And what’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?

Most, if not all, restaurants have high points and low points. I’m not really someone who critiques food when I eat out; I always go into restaurants with an open mind and I love to learn from each place.

Q: What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a shouter? Or are you quite chilled-out?

I’m very laid-back. The thing is, we employ the right people for our teams. That’s essential. Our success lies in balancing our teams and picking out the best personas to work together. That makes it possible for me to focus more on encouragement and progression.

Chef Stefano’s spaghetti puttanesca

This recipes serves two. (Supplied)

INGREDIENTS:

250gm spaghetti; 130gm tomato passata sauce; 40gm tuna fresh or canned; 15gm anchovy fillets; 10gm capers in brine; 10gm chopped parsley; 50ml olive oil; 2 chopped garlic cloves; salt to taste.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil and season generously with salt. Place spaghetti in the pot and cook for 11 minutes. Once al dente, place to one side.

2. Add oil to a skillet and sauté the chopped garlic on medium heat. Cook for one minute until fragrant.

3. After sautéing the garlic, add the remaining ingredients apart from the parsley and anchovy. Simmer until the mixture thickens.

4. Add the pasta to the sauce. Let all the ingredients combine for at least two minutes, or until all ingredients are cooked through and mixed.

5. Plate the dish while hot, garnish with fresh parsley and serve with anchovy pieces.

Topics: Stefano Nava

Latest updates

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight
Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight
Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap
Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap
Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins
Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.