You are here

  • Home
  • Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
The European Space Agency said last month it was suspending cooperation with Roscosmos over the ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcjd9

Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
  • The West has introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Russia’s space director said on Saturday that the restoration of normal ties between partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other joint space projects would be possible only once Western sanctions against Moscow are lifted.
Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, said in a social media post that the aim of the sanctions is to “kill Russian economy and plunge our people into despair and hunger, to get our country on its knees.” He added, “they won’t succeed in it, but the intentions are clear.”
“That’s why I believe that the restoration of normal relations between the partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other projects is possible only with full and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions,” Rogozin said.
Rogozin added that Roscosmos’ prosposals on when to end cooperation over the ISS with space agencies of the United States, Canada, the European Union and Japan will soon be reported to Russian authorities. He has previously said that the sanctions could “destroy” the US-Russian partnership on the ISS.
The West has introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24.
Despite the tensions, a US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts safely landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday after leaving the space station aboard the same capsule.
The European Space Agency said last month it was suspending cooperation with Roscosmos over the ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars.
British satellite venture OneWeb said last month it had contracted with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send its satellites into orbit after calling off a March 4 launch of 36 satellites from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan because of last-minute demands imposed on it by Moscow.

Topics: Russia space russia sanctions

Related

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
World
Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults
World
Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults

Muslims in Italy celebrate first post-pandemic Ramadan

After Ramadan spent under COVID-19 restrictions, the Italian government lifted emergency measures on April 1, allowing Muslims to gather in mosques to pray. (Reuters/File Photo)
After Ramadan spent under COVID-19 restrictions, the Italian government lifted emergency measures on April 1, allowing Muslims to gather in mosques to pray. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 19 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Muslims in Italy celebrate first post-pandemic Ramadan

After Ramadan spent under COVID-19 restrictions, the Italian government lifted emergency measures on April 1, allowing Muslims to gather in mosques to pray. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Worshippers express gratitude for holy month of ‘rebirth and freedom’
  • Mosques reopen for prayers after authorities lift emergency COVID-19 measures
Updated 19 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Muslims in Italy celebrating their first post-pandemic holy month are enjoying what one described as a “Ramadan of rebirth and freedom.”

Mosques and Islamic centers around the country are organizing prayers and gatherings along with distribution of food and aid for the needy.

“It is a time of participation and sharing. Fasting leads me to have greater involvement with others and, above all, with those in difficulty,” Monia Ali, who works at the University of Brescia, near Milan, told Arab News.

Raisa Labaran, a youth worker in an Islamic center in Brescia, said: “This is a Ramadan of rebirth, of freedom. Even if the coronavirus is not completely gone and we have to be still careful with distancing, this year it is possible to experience the true meaning of this month which is solidarity and community.”

The Italian Ministry of Foreign affairs sent its “wishes for a Ramadan of serenity and peace to the entire Muslim community in Italy and the world.”

Many city councils and Roman Catholic bishops around the country also offered Ramadan greetings to local Muslim communities.

The Italian government lifted emergency measures on April 1, allowing Muslims to gather in mosques to pray. “But we will try to respect the safety measures because the virus is still circulating,” Labaran said.  

Italy’s northern Lombardy region was one of the first to be hit by the wave of infections in Europe.

In Vicenza, an industrial city near Venice, representatives of the 30,000 Muslims living in the area met local authorities and outlined activities planned for Ramadan.

“We will always be wearing a mask,” Abderahim Rom, president of the Ettawba Cultural Center, told a local newspaper.

In southern Italy, where the economic slump after the pandemic has hit hard, Ramadan will be a time to help those in need.

Caritas, a Roman Catholic relief organization, donated food and aid to needy Muslims in Catania, the second-largest city in Sicily, which has been hit hard by unemployment following the closure of several industrial sites.

“We want to give a concrete sign of brotherhood to our Muslim friends at such an important time,” Don Piero Galvano, director of Caritas in Catania, told Arab News.

Distribution of food is organized at the city’s mosque, and will be handled by Catholic and Muslim volunteers every night during Ramadan.

Kheit Abdelhafid, the mosque’s imam, said that Caritas’ “gesture reflects the importance of our friendship and brotherhood, and is more than welcome in the name of peaceful coexistence and fruitful dialogue.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Italy

Related

Special Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
World
Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
In Ramadan this year, worshippers will again enjoy being part of communal iftar sufras at the two Grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan rituals’ welcome return in Makkah and Madinah after two years

Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan

Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan

Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan
  • About 50% of UK’s 3.37m Muslims live in poverty, opposed to 18% of general population
  • Expert tells Muslims to give zakat payments to needy people within their communities
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A charity has warned that as many as half of Muslims living in the UK will struggle to feed their families during Ramadan.

Islamic Relief said it and other groups had seen an uptick in food bank use since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been exacerbated by the subsequent increase in the cost of living.

The additional cost of living to the average family in the UK is expected to reach around £1,000 ($1,311) in 2022, according to research from the Resolution Foundation.

On Friday, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “While no government can control the global factors pushing up the cost of everyday essentials, we will absolutely act wherever we can to mitigate rising costs.”

It estimated, meanwhile, that around 1.6 million Muslims live in poverty in the world’s fifth-largest economy, compared to 18 percent of the general population.

“Families across the UK will be suffering as a result of record rates of inflation as well as increasing energy prices due to the war in Ukraine,” said Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK.

“We urgently call on the UK government to … take the bold actions necessary to avoid pushing families into destitution. This is especially important as Muslim families begin to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

“Many will be fasting from sunrise to sunset and there is a real risk that families will not have enough food or will go without to feed their children,” he added.

UK broadcaster Sky News interviewed mother-of-three Bushra Begum, from east London, who said her home, which shares a kitchen and bathroom with other families, was infested with rats and didn’t have working heating.

“They (the rats) come in during the night. Not just one, two or three. I have no choice but to stay here, rent is so high,” she said.

“Sometimes my children want to use the bathroom but they have to keep waiting because other people are using it.

“Even here, we give my husband’s entire salary to cover the rent for just this single room, and now they are increasing the bills for electricity. It has become so difficult.”

Fahim Dahya, logistics manager at Sufra NW10 food bank in London, told Sky News: “The bills are not going to hit until the end of this month, so we are bracing ourselves for a big explosion.

“After the pandemic hit, within a couple of months, we had a 400 percent increase (in users). It used to be a calming experience — people would come, get some food, have a chat. We’d talk to them and find out about their situation, try to offer help. Now, they’re just feeling anxiety and uncertainty,” he added.

One expert has asked British Muslims to give their zakat payments to the needy within their own communities this Ramadan.

Sohail Hanif, chief executive of the UK’s National Zakat Foundation, said: “One of the key things is that zakat should be spent within the area where you live.

“Within the UK there are a lot of families struggling. We’re really seeing it now.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan UK cost of living British Muslims

Related

Oil price rises mean tighter squeeze on cost of living for Brits
World
Oil price rises mean tighter squeeze on cost of living for Brits
Special How British Muslims’ retirement funds rest on a knife edge
World
How British Muslims’ retirement funds rest on a knife edge

Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears

Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears
Updated 02 April 2022
Arab News

Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears

Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears
  • US hearing told El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, was taught to use SA80 service rifle and read maps
  • Elsheikh accused of role in kidnap and murder of four US and two British citizens in Syria
Updated 02 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: El Shafee Elsheikh, the 33-year-old British man accused of being a member of Daesh, said that his training as a British Army cadet had been “very useful” when he traveled to fight in Syria.

Elsheikh, from east London was captured in Syria in 2018 and is currently on trial in Virginia in the US, where he stands accused of charges related to the kidnapping and murder of several people, including four Americans and two British aid workers.

One of four British Daesh members nicknamed “the Beatles” after the English pop band, Elsheikh had been trained in the use of firearms, orienteering and several other skills “at a variety of military bases” in the UK.

John Chiappone, an FBI agent who interviewed Elsheikh after he was caught by the Syrian Defense Forces, told the court: “The defendant stated he used to be a British Army cadet — a group for youth under 18 to receive military training.”

Elsheikh was stripped of his British citizenship by the UK government in March 2018 after he was captured. He initially pretended to be a Yemeni citizen, speaking only Arabic until his identity was revealed via a fingerprint database.

“He stated that he received firearms training in the SA80 rifle, and map and compass training, which was very useful when he began fighting for Isis (Daesh),” Chiappone said. “He stated that while he was in the UK, he conducted robberies, assaults, was involved in knife fighting and was previously arrested.”

Chiappone told the court that while he interviewed Elsheikh in custody in the northern Syrian city of Kobani, the Daesh fighter confirmed that fellow “Beatle” Mohammed Emwazi had been the masked figure who carried out the videoed beheadings of US citizens James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig, and British citizens David Haines and Alan Henning.

Elsheikh had said elsewhere of Emwazi that “he was one of the most loyal friends I’ve had — trustworthy, honest, upstanding.”

Chiappone said: “(Elsheikh) said he knew Emwazi from a mosque on Harrow Road in west London. They went swimming together and would pray together at Friday prayers and weekday prayers.”

The FBI agent added that Elsheikh and Emwazi had shared the same Daesh senior overseer, Osama Atar, also known as Abu Ahmed Al-Iraqi, suspected of being the man who ordered the killings of the American and British victims, as well as being the mastermind behind attacks in Paris and Brussels.

“Elsheikh said that he and Emwazi met Atar at the same time in 2013. He stated that he knew Mohammed Emwazi was the individual in the execution videos of the US and UK persons,” Chiappone added.

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say
  • Residents had gathered in the centre of the town to talk and sing the Ukrainian national anthem
  • Russian soldiers arrived and bundled some into detention vans
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Local authorities in the occupied Ukrainian town of Enerhodar said Russian forces had violently dispersed a pro-Ukrainian rally on Saturday and detained some participants.
Residents had gathered in the center of the town in the south of the country to talk and sing the Ukrainian national anthem, when Russian soldiers arrived and bundled some into detention vans, the local administration said in an online post.
“The occupiers are dispersing the protesters with explosions,” it said in a separate post on Telegram, sharing a video of what appeared to be multiple stun grenades landing in a square and letting off bangs and clouds of white smoke next to the town’s main cultural center.
It also accused Russian forces of shelling another part of the town on Saturday and said as a result four people had been wounded and were being treated in hospital.
Reuters could not immediately verify the video or the local administration’s reports.
Moscow denies targeting civilians and describes its invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.” Ukraine and the West say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.
Residents of some towns and villages seized by Russian troops since they invaded on Feb. 24 have staged regular rallies against the occupation.
Enerhodar lies on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine and is home to workers of the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which has also been occupied by Russian troops.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict rally Enerhodar detention

Related

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
World
Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video: Russian negotiator
World
Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video: Russian negotiator

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
  • Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope Francis said on Saturday that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: “Yes, it is on the table.” He gave no further details.
Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine’s Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.
He has spoken on the phone with Zelensky and Shevchuk.
Since the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine, the pope has strongly condemned what he has called an “unjustified aggression” and denounced “atrocities.”
But he has only referred to Russia directly in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25.

Topics: Ukraine

Latest updates

Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices
Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices
Muslims in Italy celebrate first post-pandemic Ramadan
After Ramadan spent under COVID-19 restrictions, the Italian government lifted emergency measures on April 1, allowing Muslims to gather in mosques to pray. (Reuters/File Photo)
Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan
Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan
Egypt welcomes Yemen truce
UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that the parties to the conflict had responded positively to the UN’s proposal for a two-month armistice. (AFP/File Photo)
US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery
US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.