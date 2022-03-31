Ukraine expects Russian assault in east after invaders pushed back near Kyiv

You are here

Fire burns in a building after a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Moscow says it is scaling back its offensives near the capital and the north and now focusing on “liberating” Donbas
  • US, European officials said Putin was misled by his generals about the dire performance of Russia’s military
TROSTYANETS/LVIV: Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the southeast, where Moscow’s guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.
Five weeks into an invasion that has blasted cities into wastelands and created more than 4 million refugees, US and European officials said Russian president Vladimir Putin was misled by his generals about the dire performance of Russia’s military.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was bringing a convoy of aid to reach the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, where tens of thousands of people have been trapped for weeks under bombardment without food, water or heat.
In an early morning video address, Zelensky said Russian troop movements away from Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were “the consequence of our defenders’ work.”
But Ukraine was seeing “a build-up of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas and we are preparing for that,” he said, referring to the southeastern region Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, where Mariupol is the main port.
Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has so far prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including Kyiv, which it assaulted with armored columns from the northwest and east.
Moscow says it is scaling back its offensives near the capital and the north and now focusing on “liberating” Donbas.
Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, has been destroyed by four weeks of relentless bombardment and siege. The United Nations believes thousands of people have died there.
Previous attempts to bring aid into besieged parts of the city have failed and civilians have only been able to escape if they have cars. Ukraine said 45 buses were on their way on Thursday and the ICRC said it would evacuate civilians from Friday if the warring parties agreed on safe passage.
“It’s desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it,” said ICRC spokesperson Ewan Watson in Geneva.
In a part of Mariupol now held by Russia, people climbed out of cellars to appear, ghostlike, among the ruins. A man named Pavel placed a bowl and spoon as a tribute on a makeshift grave in a patch of grass, marked with a plain wooden cross.
“Our friend. March 16. Driving in a car. A bullet hit him in the throat. He was dead in five minutes,” he said.

Putin misled, US says 
The past week has seen a Ukrainian counter-offensive, recapturing destroyed suburbs of Kyiv and strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest.
Moscow calls its decision to pull back near the capital a goodwill gesture for peace talks. Kyiv and its allies say that is an excuse to try to regroup following its losses.
Evidence of Ukraine’s successful counterattack could be seen in Trostyanets, now in Ukrainian hands after being recaptured this week. The town in eastern Ukraine controls a road leading out of Sumy, a major city which had been under siege.
Burnt-out Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered the wreckage of the town. Dazed civilians and a few Ukrainian soldiers roamed the muddy streets.
“We spent 30 days in the basement, with small children. The children are shaking, even still. They ask: ‘When will we go to kindergarten? When will we go to school?’ They don’t understand what has happened,” said a woman named Larisa.
Vadym Shashkov, 60, gestured beside a wrecked hospital where he had helped rescue survivors from Russian shelling.
“There were women who had given birth to their children, there were babies here, including twins. We pulled people out of the hospital. Thank God, we got them all.”
Russia says it launched a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor, and that the mission is going to plan.
Western countries say the invasion was an unprovoked war of aggression, that Russia’s true aim was to swiftly topple the government in Kyiv, and that its failure has been a strategic catastrophe, bringing economic ruin and diplomatic isolation.
US officials have declassified intelligence which they said showed a rift between Putin and top advisers who failed to warn him of the poor performance of his military or the economic impact of Western sanctions.
“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, told reporters on Wednesday. Putin was being misinformed about the campaign “because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” she said.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia as punishment for its invasion have largely isolated its economy from world trade, but Moscow is still the biggest supplier of oil and gas to Europe.
The United States is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to ease prices, two US sources said. Oil prices fell more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on the news.
Russia has demanded Europe pay for its gas in roubles by Friday, raising fears of energy shortages. Germany has warned of a possible emergency if Russia cuts supplies.
A German government spokesperson said Putin had told Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday that payments could still be made in euros to Gazprombank, a bank affiliated with the Russian gas export monopoly, which would convert the money to roubles.
However, the Russian business newspaper Kommersant said Gazprom was looking into shutting off supplies: “Gazprom ... is indeed working on an option of a complete stoppage of gas supplies to ‘unfriendly countries’ and is evaluating the consequences of such measures,” it wrote.

  • “Ukraine is of vital importance, but Afghanistan, you know, calls to our soul for commitment and loyalty,” said Martin Griffiths
  • Afghanistan is buckling beneath a debilitating humanitarian crisis and an economy in free fall
GENEVA: The UN’s aid coordination office, backed by Britain, Germany and Qatar, is launching its biggest-ever appeal for funds for a single country in hopes of collecting $4.4 billion to help Afghanistan. This is a decidedly ambitious call to assist the impoverished country again run by Taliban militants when much of the world’s attention is on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Ukraine is of vital importance, but Afghanistan, you know, calls to our soul for commitment and loyalty,” said Martin Griffiths, who heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ahead of Thursday’s pledge drive. “In simple terms, the humanitarian program that we are appealing for is to save lives.”
Less than a year after Taliban fighters toppled its internationally backed government, Afghanistan is buckling beneath a debilitating humanitarian crisis and an economy in free fall. Some 23 million people face acute food insecurity, the UN says.
“The economy is too weak to sustain the lives of everyday people, women, men and children,” Griffiths told reporters on Wednesday. “Given these terrible circumstances, we are asking donors today to fund the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a single country: We are calling for $4.4 billion to help the people of Afghanistan, at their worst hour of need, for this year.”
The appeal is three times what the agency sought for Afghanistan a year earlier, a request that was exceeded once donors saw the needs that would have to be met after the Taliban takeover.
“I have no doubt that we will not achieve the target of $4.4 billion tomorrow in pledges, but we will work on it,” Griffiths said.
Since a leadership meeting in the southern city of Kandahar in early March, Taliban hard-liners have issued repressive edicts almost daily, harkening to their harsh rule of the late 1990s, further alienating a wary international community, and infuriating many Afghans.
The edicts include a ban on women flying alone; a ban on women in parks on certain days; a requirement that male workers wear a beard and the traditional turban. International media broadcasts like the BBC’s Persian and Pashto services have been banned and foreign TV series have been taken off the air.
A surprising last-minute ban on girls returning to school after the sixth grade shocked the international community and many Afghans. In schools across the country, girls returned to classrooms on March 23 — the first day of the new Afghan school year — only to be sent home.
“Constraining rights based on gender is contrary to the values that we all hold very dear, and also is a constraint on the development and eventual prosperity of this extraordinary country that we are here to assist and serve,” Griffiths said. “We want to see those prohibitions, those constraints removed.”
“I hope it will not mean that the pledges that we have from this conference are limited,” he added.
Many donor countries are seeking to help beleaguered Afghans while largely shunning the Taliban, fearful that its repressive rule might return — but the aid agency suggested that political and economic engagement from abroad should return one day, too.
“It’s very important for the international community to engage with the Taliban over time on issues beyond the humanitarian,” said Griffiths. “The humanitarian assistance is no replacement for other forms of engagement.”

  • Khan lost majority in parliament after a key ally quit ruling coalition on Wednesday
  • The earliest the vote can happen is today, Thursday, the latest is next Monday
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament will today begin a debate on a no-confidence motion that was launched by opposition lawmakers on Monday in a bid to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office.

While a vote on the motion is to be held within seven days of its tabling, Khan has already lost his majority in parliament after a key government ally said on Wednesday they had struck a deal with the opposition and subsequently quit Khan’s ruling coalition. Another coalition partner, Balochistan’s BAP, has also abandoned Khan.

“The prime minister ceases to hold his office after he has lost the confidence of this house,” opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif told reporters on Wednesday. 

The no-confidence move comes as Pakistan faces an enduring economic crisis, with the opposition claiming that Khan has mismanaged the economy and governed poorly. 

Nearly 20 defections in Khan’s ruling party combined with the loss of coalition partners have made Khan short of the 172 votes, a simple majority, needed to hold on to power.

Opposition parties filed the no-confidence motion on March 8. It was presented and tabled before the National Assembly on March 28.

The speaker of the National Assembly has to carry out the vote no sooner than three days and no later than seven days after the motion is tabled. The earliest the vote can happen is today, Thursday. The latest is April 4.

  • Malta is a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis heads Saturday for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe.
The 85-year-old pontiff is the third pope since 1990 to visit the tiny Mediterranean archipelago, where Saint Paul was said to have shipwrecked in 60 AD — and which wears its religion proudly.
Catholicism is part of the constitution, and 85 percent of the just over half-a-million residents declare themselves believers, while Malta is the only EU country that completely bans abortion.
But Malta is also a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe, with thousands arriving here by sea over the years.
During five speeches, one of them at a migrant center, the pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for a better welcome for these arrivals — particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a fresh migrant crisis on Europe’s eastern flank.
“Malta is symbolic in several ways,” said Bernard Valero, a former French diplomat and expert on the Mediterranean region, noting its strategic positioning between Europe and Africa and a “scene of the migration tragedy.”
“And the islands themselves — with a history of shipwrecks, of Saint Paul, of migration — have a very strong religious symbolism,” he said.
Even in normal times, religion is evident everywhere in Malta, from the historic churches — often illuminated — to the streets where crosses are suspended above the road.
Ahead of the pope’s visit, key sites have been spruced up, with new pavements laid, although preparations were forced to take a back seat due to March 26 general elections.
No sooner had the Labour government declared re-election, however, the political billboards were replaced with pictures of the smiling pontiff.
A key moment of the pope’s trip to Malta will be his visit Sunday to meet migrants living at the peace center set up in honor of former pope John XXIII.
The Hal Far peace lab was founded five decades ago by a Franciscan friar, Dionysius Mintoff, who still runs it today, aged 91, with the help of volunteers.
He proudly displays a birthday message Francis sent him last year, and said ahead of the visit: “After Pope John, he is number one.”
Mintoff is currently preparing for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine — a conflict the pope has repeatedly condemned, calling for an end to the “massacre” and the “rivers of blood.”
Speaking at his weekly audience on Wednesday, the pope said he was looking forward to visiting the “luminous land” of Malta and paid tribute to the welcome it had shown to “so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge.”
Malta has been accused by NGOs of refusing to help migrant boats in distress in its waters, but it insists that it takes a disproportionate share.
After arriving Saturday morning, the pope will meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela, and give a speech to officials and diplomats.
He will take a catamaran trip from the harbor at the capital Valletta to the island of Gozo, where he will preside over a prayer meeting at the national shrine of Ta ‘Pinu.
On Sunday, he will visit the Grotto of St. Paul, the patron saint of the island, and celebrate mass in a square in Floriana before a 10,000-strong crowd.
The visit — which had been planned in 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus — has been meticulously organized to accommodate the pope’s health needs.
“He has health problems, which include knee and vision issues, so we have to count every step,” Carlo Schembri, who designed the areas where Francis will speak, told the Times of Malta daily.
Francis underwent an operation to his colon last summer and canceled a trip to Florence in February because of knee pain.

  • Shanghai accounted for almost 80 percent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday
SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities on Thursday appealed to residents to keep cooperating with tight curbs imposed to stop COVID-19 spreading, saying they recognized their frustrations as China’s most populous city entered the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown.
The plea for patience came as the Chinese financial hub, home to 26 million people, said its overall daily COVID-19 caseload eased, for the first time in about two weeks, in an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant that began about a month ago.
It reported 5,298 locally transmitted new asymptomatic cases and 355 symptomatic cases for Wednesday, compared with 5,656 local asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier. Shanghai accounted for almost 80 percent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday, and about 20 percent of those with symptoms.
In a letter to the city’s residents, the Shanghai government saying it was grateful for citizens’ efforts and acknowledged their sacrifices, as it sticks with China’s “dynamic clearance” approach — detecting the virus, tracing contacts and centrally quarantining all positive cases.
“Pandemic prevention and control work have brought much inconvenience to people,” it said in the letter, posted to its official WeChat social media account on Thursday.
“Some of you have been in quarantine and lockdown for a long time. The city deeply appreciates everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”
Shanghai is being locked down by splitting the city into two roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the historic center west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong. Authorities say this allows for staggered mass testing.
Movement curbs on residents in the eastern districts started on Monday and are set to be lifted at 05:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Friday.
Ma Chunlei, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, told a daily news conference on Thursday that officials would look at testing results and confer with experts to determine how the lifting of the first stage of the lockdown would be carried out.
Areas west of the river will be locked down from 03:00 on the same day, though some housing compounds in western districts already directed residents to stay home from Wednesday.
Many across the city have taken to social media to vent their frustrations in lockdown, posting videos and images of crowded quarantine centers and also issuing calls for help with medical treatment and purchasing food.
Business has also been disrupted. Volkswagen said it would partially shut production at its Shanghai factory on Thursday, due to a lack of parts from suppliers.
Shanghai government official Ma acknowledged that the city could have done more, and that authorities were trying to improve provision of food supplies as well as addressing issues with seeking medical help.
“Our knowledge about the highly contagious omicron variant has been insufficient, we were inadequately prepared for the fast-rising number of infected patients, and our control measures have not been up to speed,” he said.
Still, despite the irritation among some in Shanghai who question its practicality, the “dynamic clearance” approach adopted by China will not be relaxed, state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary late on Wednesday. The tactic was essential to protect lives and the people’s health, Xinhua said.
In Shanghai the city government said it would try its best to prevent the pandemic from spreading further.
“We implore residents to keep cooperating and follow the pandemic control and prevention guidelines. We can only safeguard our home and our city through everyone’s efforts.”

  • Says the Russian leader had also overestimated his own military’s ability to secure a rapid victory
SYDNEY, Australia: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers fear telling him the truth about his “failing” Ukraine war strategy, the head of Britain’s top communications spying agency said Thursday.
Putin had “massively misjudged” the invasion, the director of Britain’s intelligence agency GCHQ Jeremy Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.
His remarks, released in advance, echoed US intelligence issued by the White House the previous day indicating Putin was being “misinformed” by his advisers about the progress of the Russian operation.
Western intelligence sources have been keen to play up Russia’s failures in the war and highlight divisions within Putin’s inner circle.
Fleming said Putin had underestimated the Ukraine resistance, the strength of the international coalition against him, and the impact of economic sanctions.
The Russian leader had also overestimated his own military’s ability to secure a rapid victory, he added.
“We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming said.
“And even though Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.”
Russia’s public statement this week that it would “radically” reduce combat operations around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv “perhaps shows they have been forced to significantly rethink,” Fleming said.
He warned that cyberattacks from Russia remain a threat.
Though some people were surprised that Moscow had not launched a catastrophic cyberattack, Fleming said it was “never our understanding” that such an offensive was central to the Russian invasion.
Britain’s intelligence services had, however, detected a “sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems,” he said.
“We’ve certainly seen indicators which suggests Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions.”
On the battlefields in Ukraine, Moscow was using mercenaries and foreign fighters to support its own forces, Fleming said.
They included the Wagner Group, which was “taking it up a gear” after being active in the country since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.
“The group works as a shadow branch of the Russian military, providing implausible deniability for riskier operations,” he said.
Fleming noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had refused to condemn the invasion, providing a level of diplomatic and economic support for Russia.
“With an eye on re-taking Taiwan, China does not want to do anything which may constrain its ability to move in the future,” he said, predicting however that the China-Russia relationship may deteriorate as China’s military and economy grow in power.

