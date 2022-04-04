You are here

  • Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend
Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport check the status of flights, including a few that were canceled, on displays inside a gate terminal, Friday, April 1, 2022 in Seattle. (AP)
  • The spate of cancelations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights
Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 US flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.
FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
The spate of cancelations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights. People on social media complained about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get their canceled flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.
“Severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in an email. “Today’s cancelations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”
Southwest Airlines also cited “weather and airspace congestion” Saturday in Florida, as well as a “technology issue.” It canceled about 1,000 flights over the weekend but said that as of 1 p.m. Eastern, it had no more cancelations on Sunday.
American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.
Alaska Airlines seemed to be dealing with a separate issue. The airline said Sunday that weekend flight cancelations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and, further cancelations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several US cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.
“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the pilots union said in a Friday press release.

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved
Lawmakers from opposition parties walk toward the parliament to attend a session to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on Sunday. (Reuters)
Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved
  • Opposition has called developments a ‘coup,’ demanded full court hearing on ‘violation of constitution’
  • President dissolves National Assembly on PM's advice after Khan dodges ouster through no-confidence
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Supreme Court’s chief justice said on Sunday evening the court would hear tomorrow, Monday, the matter of a political and constitutional crisis arising after the deputy speaker of parliament blocked an opposition no-confidence motion that Prime Minister Imran Khan had widely been expected to lose, with the president of Pakistan subsequently dissolving the lower house of parliament.

The court said any directions given by the president and prime minister on Sunday would be subject to the court’s orders, calling a hearing on Monday. 

In an address to the nation after the parliament session in which the deputy speaker dismissed the no-trust move against Khan, the PM advised the president of Pakistan to dissolve assemblies. The National Assembly and the federal cabinet were subsequently dissolved. While a notification from the cabinet division said Khan had ceased to hold the office of the prime minister “with immediate effect,” his former information minister said he would continue to perform the duties of the PM until the assembly elected a new prime minister.

In a joint statement, opposition parties condemned what they called the prime minister’s “coup” against the country’s constitution and called for a “full court hearing.”

The opposition says the deputy speaker’s dismissal of the no-trust motion without a vote and the subsequent dissolving of the National Assembly by the president are both unconstitutional.

The country’s top court took notice of the developments, and a three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the matter in an emergency hearing on Sunday.

The chief justice observed before a packed courtroom that no state functionary should take any “extra-constitutional” steps.

“Public order should be maintained,” Justice Bandial said. 

The hearing was adjourned until Monday.

“FOREIGN CONSPIRACY”

Khan on Sunday “congratulated” the nation after the deputy speaker of the national assembly blocked voting on the no-confidence motion against him on the grounds that it was “unconstitutional.”

Khan has said the campaign to oust him through a no-trust vote was part of a foreign conspiracy orchestrated by the United States.

As Sunday’s session began, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in light of the alleged foreign interference in domestic politics, the no-trust motion was against Article 5, which deals with obedience and loyalty to the state and constitution.

Deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted Hussain’s points as “valid,” and threw out the motion.

“We will not let such a [foreign] conspiracy succeed,” Khan said in an address to the nation after the parliament session. “I have just now sent my advice to the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assemblies.”

Khan then called on the public to prepare for elections: “No foreign government or corrupt people will decide [the fate of the nation].”

Talking to the media after the court hearing, former information minister Hussain said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would defend the speaker’s ruling in the court.

“Under Article 69 of the constitution, the Supreme Court does not have the authority to adjudicate on the ruling as this is the constitutional prerogative of the speaker,” he said.

He called on opposition parties to compete with the PTI in general elections instead of trying to get “justice from the court on technical grounds.”

“Political decisions are made by the public,” he said, “not the courts.” 

“RULE OF A DICTATOR“

Khan said later on Sunday his “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy had been accepted by the country’s National Security Committee.

“When the country’s highest national security body confirms this, then the [parliamentary] proceedings were irrelevant, the numbers were irrelevant,” Khan said.

US officials on Sunday denied any involvement.

“There is no truth to these allegations,” a State Department spokesperson told media, adding “we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.”

Farrukh Habib, another former minister, said elections would be held in 90 days, although the decision rested with the president and the election commission.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid, a top prosecutor, resigned from his post, saying the government’s dissolving of parliament was unconstitutional. 

“What has happened,” he told local media, “can only be expected in the rule of a dictator.”

* This article orginally appeared on Arab News Pakistan, click here to read it.

Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew
Roel Raymond

Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew
  • Curfew in effect until Monday morning after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared state of emergency on Friday
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Ordinary citizens and the opposition in Sri Lanka on Sunday defied a weekend curfew to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over his handling of the economic crisis, as authorities lifted a short-lived social media shutdown intended to contain growing public dissent.

The South Asian country is facing severe shortages of essential supplies, including food and fuel, along with sharp price increases and crippling power cuts in its worst downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

A nationwide curfew is in effect until Monday morning since Rajapaksa imposed a state of emergency on Friday after protests outside his residence in the capital Colombo turned violent.

Authorities on Saturday night blocked access to online platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram in an attempt to prevent more protests blaming the government’s handling of the crisis, as calls mounted for Rajapaksa to resign.

The restrictions have done little to deter people in the country of 22 million, with internet users using virtual private networks to circumvent the social media blackout and small crowds holding peaceful demonstrations across Colombo despite the curfew.

“People’s rights are being suppressed in an undemocratic manner to protect just one family and their cronies,” Mayantha Dissanayake, an MP from the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party who went on a march on Sunday, told Arab News.

“There was a big citizens’ protest planned for today, so the government made all their moves to stop it. But we decided to get on the streets as a group of MPs from the opposition despite the curfew.”

Constitutional lawyer Gehan Gunatilleke said the imposed restrictions are infringing on people’s rights to freedom of expression.

“Every restriction … has to be legitimately in the interests of national security or public order,” Gunatilleke said in a tweet.

“The government cannot restrict the fundamental rights of the people for collateral purposes, such as preventing people from peacefully protesting.”

There has been at least one reported incident of authorities firing tear gas at protesters as soldiers with assault rifles and police manned checkpoints in major cities.

The government had lifted the block on social media platforms by Sunday afternoon after Sri Lankans online managed to trend #GoHomeGota and #GoHomeRajapaksas in countries like Singapore by using VPNs.

Minister of Information and Mass Media Dulles Alahapperuma was not available for comment, despite Arab News’ repeated attempts to reach him.

“The ban was turned around because there was major opposition in the country at large and from within the government,” Dr. Paikyasothy Saravanamuttu, executive director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives, told Arab News.

“It was also clear that the immediate purpose of the ban pertaining to today’s demonstration no longer applies.”

The island nation is struggling with huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves. The country’s inability to pay for imports has led to shortages of basic supplies, and people have been queueing in long lines for gas, while power cuts have increased due to a lack of fuel to operate power plants.

As spontaneous, citizen-led protests erupted throughout the country in the past few weeks, things took a violent turn when police used water cannons and tear gas on citizens engaged in a demonstration outside the president’s home on Friday and arrested 53 people.

Russia accused of ‘apparent war crimes’, Moscow denies killing civilians in Bucha

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko (R) talks with people in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AP)
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko (R) talks with people in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AP)
Russia accused of ‘apparent war crimes’, Moscow denies killing civilians in Bucha

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko (R) talks with people in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AP)
  • Russia’s defense ministry denied on Sunday that its forces had killed civilians
  • HRW said it interviewed 10 people including witnesses, victims and local residents
KYIV: A leading rights group said on Sunday it had documented “apparent war crimes” committed by Russian military forces against civilians in Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement saying it had found “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in Russian-controlled regions such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv.

The statement, published in Warsaw, came one day after dead civilians were found lying scattered through the streets of the Ukrainian country town of Bucha near Kyiv, three days after the Russian army pulled back from a month-long occupation.

Russia’s defense ministry denied on Sunday that its forces had killed civilians in Bucha. It said in a statement that all Russian units had left the town on March 30, and that footage and photographs showing dead bodies were “yet another provocation.”

It continued: “During the time that Russian armed forces were in control of this settlement, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions.”

Moscow has previously denied allegations that it has targeted civilians, and has rejected accusations of war crimes.

The Kremlin says its “special military operation” aims to degrade the Ukrainian armed forces and is targeting military installations, not civilians.

The ministry did not immediately respond to the specific allegations in the HRW statement.

Asked about separate war crime allegations on March 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters: “We categorically deny this.” He dismissed allegations of Russian strikes on civilian targets and the use of cluster bombs and vacuum bombs as fakes.

The New York-based HRW referred to Bucha in its statement, for which it said it had interviewed 10 people including witnesses, victims and local residents, in person or by phone. It said some had been too scared to give their full names.

“The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” said Hugh Williamson, HRW’s Europe and Central Asia director.

“Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces’ custody should be investigated as war crimes.”

These, it said, included one case of repeated rape; two cases of summary execution — one of six men — and other cases of unlawful violence and threats against civilians between Feb. 27 and March 14.

“Soldiers were also implicated in looting civilian property, including food, clothing, and firewood. Those who carried out these abuses are responsible for war crimes,” the report said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the HRW evidence.

HRW said that, on March 4, Russian forces in Bucha had “rounded up five men and summarily executed one of them.”

Reuters journalists visited Bucha on Saturday and Sunday, after being given access by Ukrainian forces who recaptured the area, and saw bodies wearing no military uniforms scattered in the streets.

On Sunday, Bucha’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, showed a Reuters team two corpses with white cloth tied around their arms, which the mayor said residents had been forced to wear during the month that Russian forces occupied the city.

Northeast of Kyiv in the Chernihiv region, the report said, Russian forces in Staryi Bykiv rounded up at least six men on Feb. 27, later executing them. It cited the mother of one of the men, who said she was nearby when her son was captured and who later saw the bodies of all six men.

HRW said all parties to the armed conflict in Ukraine were obligated to abide by international law and the laws of war.

“Russia has an international legal obligation to impartially investigate alleged war crimes by its soldiers,” Williamson said.

How Ukraine war is making the Arab region’s food security crisis worse

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening to cause a global food crisis that could drive up hunger and undernourishment levels in the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond. (AFP)
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening to cause a global food crisis that could drive up hunger and undernourishment levels in the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond. (AFP)
How Ukraine war is making the Arab region’s food security crisis worse

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening to cause a global food crisis that could drive up hunger and undernourishment levels in the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond. (AFP)
  • The two countries locked in conflict controlled 30 percent of global wheat exports in 2021
  • Food-insecure Arab countries relied heavily on Black Sea grain imported from Russia and Ukraine
NEW YORK CITY: As the breadbasket of the world remains engulfed in conflict, households in vulnerable and poor countries, as well as refugee camps around the world, are getting burned.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening to cause a global food crisis that could drive up hunger and undernourishment levels in the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond. The three Fs — food, fuel and fertilizers — could become rare commodities enjoyed by the few if the fighting in Ukraine continues.

The war erupted after two painful years of a pandemic that destroyed livelihoods around the world, strained financial resources and emptied wallets, especially in poor countries.

Fiscal difficulties and inflation were joined by extreme weather in the form of floods and droughts that added to the already considerable stress on the world economy, hampering recovery.

The war in Ukraine created a perfect storm because the two countries involved in it controlled 30 percent of wheat exports of the global market in 2021, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Russia, the largest exporter of wheat in the world, and Ukraine, the fifth largest, have between them 50 countries around the world that depend on them for 30 percent, some up to 60 percent, of wheat imports. Russia and Ukraine also account for 75 percent of global sunflower seed oil production.

Wheat prices rose 55 percent a week before the war started, coming on the heels of a year that saw wheat prices surge 69 percent. It was also at a time when hunger was on the rise in many parts of the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region, according to the FAO. The pandemic led to an 18 percent rise in hunger, bringing the number of malnourished people to 811 million around the world.

Arab countries, notably Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Libya and Tunisia, rely heavily on Black Sea grain imported from Russia and Ukraine. They buy more than 60 percent of their wheat from the two countries.

A Russian man shovels grain at a farm in Vasyurinskoe. (AFP/File Photo)

Some of these countries, more in economic crisis or conflict, will be now facing a difficult situation. In Lebanon for example, half of wheat in 2020 came from Ukraine. The corresponding figures for Libya, Yemen and Egypt were 43 percent, 22 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

The Arab Gulf region, according to IMF officials, will be less affected than other countries in the region because of the fiscal cushion provided by the windfall from high oil prices.

Countries are looking for solutions. But even if importers seek to replace Russia and Ukraine, they will face multiple challenges in looking for an alternative source of wheat supply.

The rise in energy prices is adding to the problem and leading to drastic increases in the price of food and wheat products. The new high price of oil is making importing wheat from distant producers, either in North and South America like the US, Canada and Argentina, or in Australia, very costly. Shipping costs have also increased along with insurance fees because of the conflict, adding to the ballooning price of wheat and food products.

Many wheat producers have resorted to protective policies and restrictions on wheat exports, to ensure enough domestic reserves for their populations. The immorality of vaccine inequality could pale in comparison to that of wheat hoarding by countries that have the financial means to do so. Competition will be fierce and poor countries will be pushed out of the market, causing shortages and tragedies.

One UN agency that feeds the poor and hungry is already feeling the financial pinch. The World Food Program buys almost half of its global wheat supply from Ukraine and the surge in price is affecting its ability to feed the hungry around the world.

According to one WFP official, its expenditure has “already increased by $71 million a month, enough to cut the daily rations for 3.8 million people.”

David Beasley, head of the World Food Program, was quoted as saying “we will be taking food from the hungry to give to the starving.”

A Syrian man, wearing a protective face mask to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, waits for customers at his bakery. (AFP/File Photo)

Climate change and extreme weather are compounding the problem, with floods and droughts in places such China and Brazil leading to shrinking crops and creating a need to import wheat from outside to satisfy domestic demand. This will ramp up the pressure on global supply and lead to a wheat rush.

The other factor fueling the crisis is a surge in the price of fertilizers. Russia is the world’s largest fertilizer exporter, with 15 percent of the world’s supply. Reports suggest it has asked its producers to halt fertilizer exports.

The sanctions slapped by the West on Russian entities are making payments difficult for exporters and importers alike, leading to a freeze in the fertilizer market. With less fertilizer available because of shortages and high prices, there will be less crop yield and more demand, potentially pushing up food prices further.

Importers of Russian wheat and fertilizers are frustrated and concerned about their ability to meet their needs, and have begun assigning blame.

Noorudin Zafer Ahmadi, An Afghan merchant who imports cooking oil from Russia to Afghanistan, told The New York Times that he found it difficult to buy what he needs in Russia and complained about the surge in prices. But he did not blame Russia; rather, he pointed the finger at those imposing the sanctions. “The US thinks it has only sanctioned Russia and its banks. But the US has sanctioned the whole world,” he told the newspaper.

In the worst-case scenario, food shortages can trigger protests and instability in already volatile countries, or those that are facing financial difficulties.

Surging food prices, especially those of bread, are historically associated with riots and unrest in many countries in the Middle East and North Africa, especially poorer ones. Asked about the potential regional impact of the deteriorating situation, Dr. Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, said: “Rising food and energy prices would further fuel inflation and social tensions in both regions (the Middle East and North Africa).

“The increase of food prices will have an impact on overall inflation and put additional pressure on low-income groups, particularly in the least developed countries with a high share of food in their consumption basket, and may trigger a rise in subsidies to counter these pressures, worsening fiscal accounts further,” he told Arab News.

David Beasley, head of the World Food Program. (Supplied)

Discussing the measures that the IMF is taking to help soften the blow to affected countries, Azour said: “The crisis adds to the policy trade-offs which have already become increasingly complex for many countries in the region with rising inflation, limited fiscal space and a fragile recovery.

“The IMF stands ready to help the MENA countries and others as was done during the COVID-19 crisis, where the IMF provided more than $20 billion in financial assistance to several MENA countries, in addition to about $45 billion of special drawing rights distributed last year that constitute an important liquidity line to deal with the various shocks.”

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, has announced new plans and measures for the organization to help mitigate the situation in countries most affected by soaring grain prices owing to the Ukraine war. He has said he is in touch with the heads of the IMF and the World Bank to coordinate their efforts in handling the crisis.

However, with Russian and Ukrainian forces seemingly locked in a standoff and the conflict showing no sign of ending, the food crisis could be just the beginning.

There are attempts being made by international organizations, at an inter-governmental level, to mitigate the impact of the food crisis on the most vulnerable countries. If these efforts fail to bear fruit, the coming months and years will see hunger on every door.

Prince Andrew’s $1.3m gift facilitated by Libyan gun-runner

Prince Andrew’s $1.3m gift facilitated by Libyan gun-runner
Prince Andrew’s $1.3m gift facilitated by Libyan gun-runner

Prince Andrew’s $1.3m gift facilitated by Libyan gun-runner
  • Duke of York gifted money by Selman Turk, who allegedly stole from Turkish millionairess
  • Tarek Kaituni reportedly organized meetings between prince and Muammar Gaddafi
LONDON: The alleged fraudster who gifted Prince Andrew more than £1 million ($1.3 million) was introduced to him by a convicted Libyan gun smuggler.

The UK’s Telegraph newspaper disclosed that the Duke of York was introduced to Selman Turk by Libyan Tarek Kaituni in 2019.

After their summer meet, they quickly established a friendship, with the duke attending dinners at Turk’s London home.

Kaituni had a longer link with Prince Andrew, which he boasted about to other connections. He had reportedly organized meetings between the duke and the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and attended the wedding of the duke’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 2018.

Turk quickly used his introduction to the duke to organize payments to him and his family, including £225,000 to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.

It has been recently alleged that Turk amassed his wealth through fraudulent means, stealing the cash from Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a 77-year-old Turkish millionairess, who passed $87 million to Turk, trusting him to move it out of Turkey as she fled political persecution. 

Turk and Kaituni held meetings with Prince Andrew in London on at least two occasions after the former was introduced to the duke.

One of these meetings included a dinner hosted at Turk’s apartment in South Kensington, London, on Dec. 5, 2019, where the prince was introduced to investors.

Turk shared photos with friends of him and Kaituni being entertained in what royal experts determine to be Frogmore House, the royal residence in Windsor Great Park, in February 2020.

Prince Andrew’s links with Kaituni, who has US citizenship, extend to 2005. Kaituni was convicted after attempting to smuggle a machine gun from Holland to France that same year.

Four years later, the Libyan gifted Princess Beatrice an £18,000 necklace at her 21st birthday party in Spain in August 2009, months before the duke allegedly warmed up a British company on his behalf.

Prince Andrew and Turk have been pictured together in public just once: At the [email protected] event in November 2019, where Turk was awarded a People’s Choice award for his “digital bank” Heyman AI.

Soon after this event, Isbilen paid £750,000 directly to the duke. It is understood that she needed to send this “gift” to secure her passport.

The Telegraph reported that Isbilen was told by Turk that Prince Andrew would intervene in the case of her husband, a politician imprisoned in Turkey. He was allegedly arrested in 2016 after the failed coup to remove President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

But a transcript of phone calls obtained by the Telegraph unveils how Turk told an official from Isbilen’s private bank Hampden & Co. on Nov. 14, 2019, that the payment was a gift for Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

When banking director Stephen Buckland asked why the sum was so large, Turk said: “Wedding — so basically wedding — so for the cost of the wedding.” He later said: “Wedding gift, so basically it’s a gift to the bride.”

Buckland later asked Prince Andrew’s legal adviser Amanda Thirsk to confirm if the payment was a gift for the cost of the wedding or a gift to Princess Beatrice.

She replied: “I mean, I’m not sure it makes much difference, does it? I think it’s a gift for the wedding. What she and her family decide to do with it is really to do with them, isn’t it?”

Isbilen has now suggested that the £750,000 transfer could be connected to the award Turk won at the [email protected] event.

In court documents, Ibsilen has said she “suspects that the payment was made for some purpose connected with the banking business.”

A spokeswoman for the duke of York told the Telegraph: “We will not be commenting on an ongoing legal matter.” Turk did not respond to the Telegraph’s requests for comment.

