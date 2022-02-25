You are here

Airlines tackle Russia risks as Ukraine fallout widens

Airlines tackle Russia risks as Ukraine fallout widens
Czech Republic and Poland said on Friday they would close their airspace starting from midnight to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

Airlines tackle Russia risks as Ukraine fallout widens

Airlines tackle Russia risks as Ukraine fallout widens
  • Virgin Atlantic and British Airways began routing flights around Russian airspace
  • Poland and Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their airspace
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The fallout to the global aviation industry from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spread on Friday as two more European countries banned Russian carriers and the European Union said it would restrict exports of aircraft parts.
Virgin Atlantic and British Airways began routing flights around Russian airspace after London and Moscow banned each other’s airlines in tit-for-tat retaliation over the Ukraine invasion.
Poland and Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their airspace. Some industry leaders said they were prepared for further bans despite the prospect of a costly sanctions war over mutual overflight rights.
The governing council of the United Nations’ aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, was due to discuss the conflict at a meeting on Friday.
Russia’s invasion has “significant potential to derail the fragile airline recovery in Europe,” Rob Morris, chief consultant at UK-based Ascend by Cirium said.
While many airlines are still using Russia’s east-west transit corridors, some have begun asking about capacity in Anchorage, harking back to Alaska’s Cold War use as a refueling hub for jets barred from Soviet airspace.
Western airlines, lessors and manufacturers were assessing the growing risks of doing business with Russia as sanctions targeted Russian companies, banks and individuals.
Delta Air Lines said it was suspending a codesharing service with Russia’s Aeroflot.
“It will be more difficult for investors to accept portfolios of aircraft assets containing Russian airlines. Nobody wants to take Russian risk today,” aviation adviser Bertrand Grabowski said, adding that fears included a lack of insurance coverage.
Russian forces were closing on Ukraine’s capital on Friday in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Airspace in Ukraine, Moldova, parts of Belarus and in southern Russia near the Ukraine border has been closed, giving airlines a narrower range of routing options.
Japan Airlines on Thursday canceled a flight to Moscow, citing potential safety risks and Britain closed its airspace to Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, as part of a raft of punitive measures.
In response, Moscow barred British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, citing “unfriendly decisions” by London.
Virgin Atlantic said skirting Russia would add 15 minutes to an hour to its flights between Britain and India and Pakistan.
American Airlines Group Inc. said it had re-routed its Delhi-New York flight. Rival United Airlines, however, was still using Russia’s airspace for Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Newark flights, according to flightradar24.
SANCTIONS RISKS
Gulf carrier Emirates said it had made minor routing changes, leading to slightly longer flight times. United Parcel Service Inc. said it was implementing contingency plans.
OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative that shares information on flight risks, said any aircraft traveling through Russian airspace should have such contingency plans in place for closed airspace due to risks, or sanctions.
Revenue from Russian overflights goes to state carrier Aeroflot.
“Russia are unlikely to initiate their own sanctions and airspace bans as they would not wish to see Aeroflot receive reciprocal bans,” OPSGROUP said. “However, they may react in response to sanctions from other states.”
Airlines were also reeling from a rise in oil prices to more than $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
That raises operating costs at a time when travel demand remains low because of the pandemic.
Rating agency Fitch said airlines’ profits and cashflows could suffer if crude prices continued to rise or stayed high.
Jefferies analysts said European airlines were likely to take a longer-term hit in light of the conflict.
A network of millions of parts has also been affected.
Washington announced export controls on goods including aircraft parts. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also planned to stop exporting such parts to Russia. The US said there would be steps to uphold safety.
“We believe that sanctions and export control activities should not hinder the need to maintain flight safety of commercial aircraft,” said Eric Fanning, chief executive of the US-based Aerospace Industries Association.
Russian airlines have 980 jets in service, of which 777 are leased, according to analytics firm Cirium. Of these, 515 with an estimated market value of $10 billion are rented from abroad.

Topics: Aeroflot virgin atlantic British Airways

Demand for posh houses and offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE to trigger real estate demand

Demand for posh houses and offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE to trigger real estate demand
Updated 26 February 2022
Mona Alami
Mona Alami

Demand for posh houses and offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE to trigger real estate demand

Demand for posh houses and offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE to trigger real estate demand
Updated 26 February 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to drive the real estate market in the Middle East region, backed by the governments’ initiatives and evolving market dynamics.
While the fear of the negative impact of impending Fed rate hikes looms over the property demand, industry experts are largely upbeat about the future growth prospects of the real estate sector as both countries are continuing with their major economic diversification measures.
The US Federal Reserve is likely to kickstart several rounds of interest rate hikes over the course of 2022 in an effort to ease the inflationary pressure. While this is expected to impact the GCC countries – as their currencies are pegged to the dollar – industry observers expect high oil prices to act as a buffer.
Real estate analysts who spoke to Arab News say they don’t expect the impact to be any significant.
“I expect interest rates to remain reasonable. Even if they increase by 2 or 3 percent, they will also be balanced out by the country’s oil-driven growth,” Abdullah Saoud Al-a, a Riyadh-based architect who heads the ASD architectural firm, tells Arab News.
Another analyst, Shady Elborno, head of Macro Strategy Research at ENBD, echoed similar views.
“Rising interest rates will have some effect but will take some time before they reflect on the market, especially as supply and demand dynamics remain strong,” he points out, in an interview with Arab News.

Driving factors
For both Saudi and the UAE, a number of factors in tune with their local dynamics are driving the real estate market in the respective countries.
“At the residential level, Riyadh is the main hub, with high demand in terms of high-end housing and first-class office space, more specifically in West Riyad,” says Al-Deghaither.
The Kingdom’s residential real estate prices increased by 1.7 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, GASTAT data shows, attributing it to a 2-percent increase in residential land plots prices.
Whereas, apartment values in Riyadh and Jeddah accelerated by 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively, over the last 12 months alone (as of November 2021), according to Mordor Intelligence.
Al-Deghaither says Riyadh has great growth potential, thanks to its demographics.
“The city, which is home to around 8 million this year, is expected to grow to 15 million in 10 to 15 years,” he underlines.
International firms have also largely been responsible for driving overall demand for commercial space in Saudi. That was driven by the government’s recent mandate asking foreign companies to establish their regional headquarters within the Kingdom by 2024 if they want to be in contention for government contracts. As a result, the Kingdom saw the authorities issuing licenses to 44 international firms to start operations as of October 2021, property consultant JLL stated in its latest report.
“Government and related entities also accounted for a portion of overall demand as they work toward delivering the goals outlined in Vision 2030. In this context, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Riyadh’s office vacancy rate stood at just 3 percent in Q4 2021,” the report added.
Several other factors including the rising demand for land – as the Kingdom is developing many mega projects – are also impacting the property market. This is in addition to the construction of strip malls as well as entertainment and tourism facilities – all of which are among the Vision 2030 goals, underlines Al-Deghaither.
“Mega projects such as Neom, Red Sea Development and Amala are on full blast, and newer master plan projects are being announced especially in the touristic sector,” says Rami Hashem, Director of Property Investment at Maad in Saudi Arabia, which specializes in hospitality development.
As a result of these, he says the real estate sector is now bouncing back, and the projects which were on hold (during the pandemic) are now continuing.
Whereas, in the UAE and most notably Dubai, fresh dynamics are shaping the real estate sector.
“The UAE (property) sector is one of the most dynamic markets in the GCC. If you look at residential apartment prices, they have gone up by 10 percent and villa housing prices have surged by 27 percent,” says Elborno, calling it a “robust performance”.
The stronger gain recorded for the larger units falls in line with tenant migration patterns witnessed post lockdown.
Additionally, industry experts say the lower supply of villas versus apartments in Dubai further supported the performance of that segment year-to-year. However, pricing dynamics in H2 2021 reflected that the trend is beginning to change with higher-priced larger units giving way to gains by smaller units, according to a recent report by Elborno.

Positive outlook
In the longer run, higher interest rates and increased supply are likely to be a headwind to further significant growth in prices from current levels, warns Elborno.
In addition, the commercial property segment faced multiple headwinds at the beginning of the year including a market that is oversupplied.
He points out that office sales prices were almost flat, rising just 0.83 percent year-to-year. The quarterly performance was very mixed, with sales prices declining 8.4 percent and 3.6 percent year-to-year, respectively, in Q1 and Q2, before recovering 4 percent and 12.3 percent year-to-year, respectively, in Q3 and Q4, as the number of COVID-19 cases dropped.
Moving forward, one trend that will continue to pick up in the region is sustainable development as Saudi and the UAE are driving the adoption of newer technologies and green practices in the construction space.
“These are becoming more attractive to buyers, “says Elborno.
For Al-Deghaither, the real estate sector in the Kingdom holds a lot of promise for the years to come. Whereas, Hashem feels mega projects in the North of Saudi will also do well, providing impetus to the property market.
Whereas, in the UAE, housing will remain an attractive proposition for buyers as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as the global hub for business and lifestyle.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters
Reuters

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
  • US has said China would release stocks in tandem
  • Beijing has boosted stocks by buying from market
  • Chinese purchases increased even as oil prices rallied
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: China has ramped up purchases into its oil reserves this year even as oil prices soared, despite calls from Washington for a global coordinated stocks release to help cool the market, industry data showed and traders said, according to Reuters.

Washington has sought cooperation from China to bolster the impact of a coordinated release of strategic oil stocks from major consumers to dampen the surge in oil prices, which topped $100 a barrel this week for the first time since 2014 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said the US was working with other countries on a new release following on from one in November last year.

The UShad announced a release of 50 million barrels from its own stocks in November and said China, India, Japan, South Korea the UK would do the same. The move came as US gasoline prices soared and inflation spiked.

India, Japan, South Korea and the UK said they would release some modest volumes into the market. China, the world’s No.2 consumer and largest importer, never officially committed to the move and has been buying more for its reserves instead.

Two oil trading sources said Beijing ramped up purchases immediately after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in early February in Beijing.

China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. , known as Sinopec, said the company’s January crude oil imports were steady from a year-earlier and the company is still compiling February data. He did not elaborate further.

The US government declined to comment when asked about the reasons why China had not participated in the release of oil from storage.

Buying Spree

“We received fresh requests (from Chinese buyers) to bring more oil into China right from the start of February,” a senior source with a major oil trading desk said.

Another source with a major trading company said he and his rivals brought several cargoes of crude into China from the United States during February.

Trading sources said they did not know if China knew about the upcoming invasion of Ukraine, they said it was clear it decided to increase its oil stocks even as prices soared.

China’s total oil stocks rival in size US strategic stockpiles.

One Chinese oil trading executive said earlier this month his company was told to work on a plan for a release of oil from storage but then no final orders from the government followed.

Two other China-based trading executives said an unusual buying spree by Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, over the past few weeks was partly to boost stocks.

“Crude oil inventories in China are up roughly 30 million barrels since mid-November, with 10 million barrels in refineries and 20 million in commercial terminals,” said Augustin Prate from data analytics consultancy Kayrros.

Kayrros puts total crude oil inventories in China, derived from satellite monitoring of tanks, at 950 million barrels.

A US source with knowledge of the latest talks between the United States and the International Energy Agency said the country was working with the IEA, the energy watchdog for developed countries, on releasing further reserves. China is not a full IEA member.

“We are prepared to take global action when it’s needed,” a US government official said, asking not to be named.

“This is a different scenario than the one we had in November as we are now in a serious crisis in Ukraine.”

Topics: China Oil oil reserves

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves
Updated 25 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves
Updated 25 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Bitcoin and other major crypto assets rebounded with other risks assets on late Thursday and Friday as US President Joe Biden stopped short of imposing the harshest sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Bitcoin, the most traded cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,198 as of 9:35 a.m. in London, 7.1 percent higher over the previous 24 hours, after falling as low as $34,400 on Friday in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine.

While the US hit Russia with sanctions, including cutting its biggest lender, Sberbank, off from the US financial system, it didn’t remove Russia from the SWIFT global payments system or impose personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Bitcoin is paring losses as some investors think the majority of the brunt of the selling is over,” said Edward Moya, financial analyst at Oanda. “The Russia-Ukraine crisis will remain a volatile situation, but most of that risk aversion has been priced in for Bitcoin.”

Some commentators suggested Bitcoin could allow Russia to circumvent Western sanctions, but Quantum Economics analyst Jason Deane said it’s “too young” of a technology for this sort of purpose. Five to 10 years down the road, though, it might be a whole different story, he said.

In January, Putin said he backed a Russian government proposal to tax and regulate mining of cryptocurrencies despite the central bank earlier proposing a complete ban on their use.

Traders betting against a rise in cryptocurrencies suffered losses of up to $143 million in the past 12 hours as global markets recovered from Thursday's declines, because 73 percent of traders were ‘shorting’ the market — or betting against a rise, CoinDesk reported, citing data from analytics tool Coinglass.

While cryptocurrencies have been increasingly correlated with so-called risk assets, such as US equities, stablecoins — virtual tokens pegged to traditional currencies — held up well during Thursday’s volatility.

Most stablecoins were slightly higher on the day. Their market capitalization was up 0.3 percent at $182.5 billion, according to cryptocurrency data tracker coinmarketcap.com. Its daily trading volume, though, surged 75 percent to $108.1 billion.

“You have a risk-off environment that's been happening for months now, and that in some ways has increased the demand for digital dollars, and so we've certainly seen into the end of last year and through today pretty significant growth in demand for USDC,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, referring to the stablecoin USD coin, pegged to the US dollar on a 1-to-1 basis.

Topics: cryptocurrencies

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Costs to hire Aframax oil tankers to travel to western Europe from one of Russia’s Baltic Sea ports almost tripled overnight as troops entered Ukraine, Bloomberg reported citing traders and shipbrokers.

The price rise came on Thursday as the military incursion into the European country prevented crude buyers from finding shippers willing to send their vessels into Russian ports.

Additionally, freight rates for cargo from the Persian Gulf to the US Gulf coast rose 12 percent on Thursday from a day earlier.  

This will benefit Middle East cargoes as an alternative that avoids the conflict zone around the Black Sea, according to the traders.

US restrictions on currency clearing include carve-outs for energy payments, Bloomberg said.

Some European lenders are scaling back exposure to Ukraine and Russia in a threat to the credit lines essential to trade, while some Chinese traders have already paused dealing in Russian barrels with the shadow of US sanctions lingering.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Aframax Oil

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv
Updated 25 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv
Updated 25 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Crude oil rose back above $100 a barrel on Friday as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a day of market volatility prompted by Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

Brent crude gained 2.1 percent to $101.18 a barrel at 11.43 a.m. Riyadh time after nearing $106 on Thursday before falling back to $99 as US sanctions spared Russian energy exports. US benchmark WTI added 1.7 percent to $94.34 a barrel.

European natural gas prices eased about 19 percent to €109 ($121.90) per megawatt hour after reaching €142 on Thursday.

Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 2.8 percent to $9.61 a bushel, the highest price since 2008 before trading 0.2 percent higher. Ukraine and Russia account for about one third of global wheat exports.

Retaliatory sanctions from around the world have yet to target Russian energy exports, reflecting its importance as a provider of crude oil and natural gas. Europe relies on Russia for 40 percent of its annual natural gas supplies.

Russia supplied about 2.66 million barrels per day of crude via the seaborne market to Europe in February, according to Refinitiv Oil Research data, and it regularly ships more than 2 million bpd in a typical month.

Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to include financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that an impact on his resource-poor nation's energy supply is unlikely.

Japan has about 240 days' worth of crude oil reserves and reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to last two to three weeks, Kishida said, adding that the government would step up measures to stem a rise in retail fuel prices. "The economic sanctions against Russia will not directly obstruct energy supply," Kishida said.

However, Russia's ambassador to Japan, Mikhail Galuzin, said he had recently notified a top Japanese official that there would be a response to Japan's actions, terming them a "mutually unbeneficial step."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to disrupt global commodities markets even without direct sanctions on the sector from Western powers, as the risk of doing business with Russia becomes too much for many private companies.

Reports that a coal bulk vessel chartered by commodity trading house Cargill was struck by a shell in the Black Sea in Ukrainian waters on Thursday gives an indication of the risks they face.

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

