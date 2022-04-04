You are here

  • Home
  • Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
1 / 4
A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
2 / 4
The lifeless body of a man in the staircase of a building in Bucha, Ukraine. (AP)
Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
3 / 4
Volunteers load the body of a civilian, who according to residents was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha of Kyiv region of April 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
4 / 4
A civilian, who according to residents were killed by Russian army soldiers, is buried along with others in one grave, at Bucha in Kyiv region of Ukraine. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zznz5

Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
  • Russia accuses Kyiv of staged footage of corpses; US says Moscow is feigning outrage
  • Ukraine’s Zelensky appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Moscow has called for a special UN Security Council meeting Monday to address claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.
“In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday on Twitter.
Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the “killings” of civilians.
Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv staged footage of the corpses.
A senior Washington official swiftly slammed Moscow’s UN move and said it was designed to “feign outrage.”
“Russia is drawing from the playbook it used for Crimea & Aleppo: forced to defend the indefensible (here, the Bucha atrocities), Russia is calling a @UN Security Council meeting so it can feign outrage & call for accountability,” tweeted Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the UN.
“Nobody is buying it,” added Power, who is the current administrator of the US Agency for International Development.
UN authorities have yet to publicly state whether a Security Council emergency meeting will take place Monday.

Grammy appearance
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the US and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians “in any way you can.”
“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” said Zelensky in the video that aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.
“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence,” Zelensky, wearing a dark green t-shirt, said in English, his voice hoarse.
War broke out in Ukraine over a month ago after Russian military forces invaded areas in the country’s east, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and reducing entire cities to rubble.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” 
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bucha Ukraine Russian atrocities

Related

Special The Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening to cause a global food crisis that could drive up hunger and undernourishment levels in the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond. (AFP) video
World
How Ukraine war is making the Arab region’s food security crisis worse
Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
World
Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official

Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew

Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew

Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
  • “President Rajapaksa better realize that the tide has already turned on his autocratic rule,” SJB lawmaker Harsha de Silva told AFP
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s entire cabinet aside from the president and his sibling prime minister resigned from their posts Sunday as the ruling political clan seeks to resolve a mounting economic crisis, with a social media blackout failing to halt another day of anti-government demonstrations.
The South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials — along with record inflation and crippling power cuts — in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
All 26 ministers in the cabinet aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.
The move clears the way for the president to appoint a new cabinet on Monday — and some of those stepping down may be reappointed.
It came with the country under a state of emergency imposed after a crowd attempted to storm the president’s home in the capital Colombo, and a nationwide curfew in effect until Monday morning.
Earlier, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sri Lanka’s main opposition alliance, denounced a social media blackout aimed at quelling intensifying public demonstrations and said it was time for the government to resign.
“President Rajapaksa better realize that the tide has already turned on his autocratic rule,” SJB lawmaker Harsha de Silva told AFP.
Troops armed with automatic assault rifles moved to stop a protest by opposition lawmakers and hundreds of their supporters attempting to march to the capital’s Independence Square.
The road was barricaded a few hundred meters from the home of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and the crowd engaged in a tense stand-off with security forces for nearly two hours before dispersing peacefully.
Eran Wickramaratne, another SLB lawmaker, condemned the state of emergency declaration and the presence of troops on city streets.
“We can’t allow a military takeover,” he said. “They should know we are still a democracy.”

Internet service providers were ordered to block access to Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and several other social media platforms but the blackout did not deter several small demonstrations elsewhere in Sri Lanka.
Police fired tear gas to disperse university students in the central town of Peradeniya, though protests in other parts of the country ended without incident.
Private media outlets reported that the chief of Sri Lanka’s Internet regulator resigned after the ban order went into effect.
The blackout was rescinded later in the day after the country’s Human Rights Commission ruled that the defense ministry had no power to impose the censorship.
The streets of Colombo stayed largely empty on Sunday, apart from the opposition protest and long lines of vehicles queued for fuel.
But police told AFP that one man had died by electrocution after climbing a high-tension pylon near Rajapaksa’s home. Residents said he was protesting rolling power cuts.
Mass protests had been planned for Sunday before the social media blackout went into effect, but organizers have postponed the rallies until after the curfew is lifted on Monday.


The escalating protests have led to fissures within the government, with the president’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa condemning the partial Internet blackout.
“I will never condone the blocking of social media,” said Namal, the sports minister.
He was among three members of the Rajapaksa family who later resigned, along with finance minister Basil and the eldest brother Chamal, who held the agricultural portfolio.
A junior party has also hinted it may leave the ruling coalition within a week.
The move would not affect the government’s survival but threatens its chances of lawfully extending the country’s state of emergency ordinance.
Western diplomats in Colombo have expressed concern over the use of emergency laws to stifle democratic dissent and said they were closely monitoring developments.
Sri Lanka’s influential Bar Association has urged the government to rescind the state of emergency, which allows security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without charges.
Solidarity protests were staged elsewhere in the world over the weekend, including in the Australian city of Melbourne, home to a large Sri Lankan diaspora.
A critical lack of foreign currency has left Sri Lanka struggling to service its ballooning $51-billion foreign debt, with the pandemic torpedoing vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The crisis has also left the import-dependent country unable to pay even for essentials.
Diesel shortages have sparked outrage across Sri Lanka in recent days, causing protests at empty pumps, and electricity utilities have imposed 13-hour blackouts to conserve fuel.
Many economists also say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing and ill-advised tax cuts.
Sri Lanka is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Related

Special Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew
World
Sri Lanka lifts short-lived social media ban as protesters defy curfew
Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka
Media
Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka

At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in California

At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in California
Updated 04 April 2022
AP

At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in California

At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in California
  • Three men and three women were killed in the violence
  • Shooters still at large more than 14 hours later
Updated 04 April 2022
AP

SACRAMENTO, California: At least two shooters opened fire before dawn Sunday in Sacramento in the city’s second mass shooting in five weeks, killing six people and wounding 12 others as bars closed for the night and crowds emptied onto downtown streets, police said.
Three men and three women were killed in the violence. Their bodies remained on the pavement hours after the gunfire erupted, creating a massive crime scene that stretched across multiple city blocks. The shooters were still at large more than 14 hours later and at least four of their victims battled life-threatening bullet wounds in nearby hospitals.
As investigators poured through hundreds of pieces of evidence — much of it documented on the streets with blue and yellow markers — officials begged people to come forward with tips and videos that would help them to solve the crime.
“We’re asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said.
Authorities found a stolen handgun at the scene and a police camera captured part of the melee, while video footage posted to social media showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire broke out in the city of about 525,000, located 75 miles (120 kilometers) from San Francisco.
Detectives were trying to determine the sequence of events before the shooting. Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police spokesperson, said they “don’t know if that fight actually lead to the shooting.”
Kelsey Schar was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Schar told The Associated Press.
Her friend, Madalyn Woodard, said she saw a crowd in the street scatter amid the gunfire and a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm laying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.
A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire in an area on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district that is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2 a.m. and it’s typical for streets to be full of people at that hour.
The district is anchored by the Golden One Center that attracts big-name concerts and is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, who are hosting a game Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors. City officials have invested heavily in the area to promote development in the area and police said there would be extra patrols downtown ahead of the basketball game.
“This morning our city has a broken heart,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “We don’t know all the facts but we know there were mass casualties in a very short amount of time.”
Officers were patrolling the area near the shooting site two blocks from the State Capitol at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, Lester told reporters. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street. Twelve others were also shot and wounded in the melee.
Pop duo Aly & AJ performed Saturday at Sacramento’s Crest Theatre and their tour bus was caught in the gunfire, the musicians said on Twitter. No one in their touring group was hurt, the tweet said.
Sunday’s violence was the third time in the US this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.
On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area where Sunday’s shooting happened, said she’s fielded phone calls reporting many violent incidents in her district during her 15 months in office.
Valenzuela cried at a news conference as she told reporters that the latest phone call woke her up at 2:30 a.m. Sunday with details about the latest tragedy.
“I’m heartbroken and I’m outraged,” she said. “Our community deserves better than this.”
The city’s downtown development effort was working until the pandemic hit and forced many businesses to close, according to Grant Gorman, a bartender who lives near the place the shooting happened.
“Just when we were reaching some semblance of it being a bustling downtown area that was safe and we had a bunch of open businesses to go to, the pandemic hit it and just crushed it,” Gorman said.
Steinberg, the mayor, said in recent years it “has been a very difficult time in downtown Sacramento and Sacramento as a whole.”
He added that the shooting “gives pause to our entire community” but urged people to continue visiting the area despite the recent violence.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration was working closely with law enforcement officials.
“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief,” he said.
Kay Harris, 32, told AP she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother Sergio Harris had been killed. She said she thought he had been at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting.
“Very much so a senseless, violent act,” she said.
Pamela Harris, Sergio Harris’ mother, told The Sacramento Bee the family had not heard from him yet.
“We just want to know what happened to him,” Pamela Harris told the newspaper. “Not knowing anything is just hard to face.”
Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.
“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’” he said.

Topics: US killings Sacramento California

Related

Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city
World
Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city
Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
Middle-East
Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

Hungary PM Orban wins fourth term with comfortable victory

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate on stage at their election base, 'Balna' building on the bank of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate on stage at their election base, 'Balna' building on the bank of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Hungary PM Orban wins fourth term with comfortable victory

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate on stage at their election base, 'Balna' building on the bank of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
  • The 58-year-old, already the longest-serving head of government in the EU, was challenged by six united opposition parties seeking to roll back the “illiberal” revolution Orban’s Fidesz party has pursued during 12 consecutive years in office
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

BUDAPEST: Official results from Hungary’s general election on Sunday showed nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party had won a fourth term in office by a much greater margin than pre-election polls had suggested, after a campaign overshadowed by the war in neighboring Ukraine.
Addressing a jubilant crowd chanting his name, many of them wearing Fidesz’s orange party color, Orban said: “We have won a great victory — a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels.”
Orban’s administration has presided over repeated confrontations with the European Union, including over the neutering of the press and judiciary, and measures targeting the LGBTQ community — also the subject of a vote on Sunday.
The 58-year-old, already the longest-serving head of government in the EU, was challenged by six united opposition parties seeking to roll back the “illiberal” revolution Orban’s Fidesz party has pursued during 12 consecutive years in office.
But with 94 percent of votes counted, Fidesz was on 53 percent compared to 35 percent for the opposition coalition, according to results from the national election office — a result which means the party will retain its two-thirds majority in parliament.
Peter Marki-Zay, 49, the conservative leading the opposition list, addressed supporters and conceded defeat late on Sunday evening.
“I will not hide my sadness and my disappointment,” he told them, combatively accusing Fidesz of running a campaign of “hate and lies.”
He added that the opposition had done “everything humanly possible” but that the campaign had been “an unequal fight” given the way in which he and other anti-Fidesz politicians had been all but banished from state media.
MEP Marton Gyongyosi from the right-wing Jobbik party which is part of the opposition coalition, told AFP that “abuses” had taken place on Sunday and added: “This will have to be considered when talking about how the results of the elections can be respected.”
Orban has dismissed such complaints and insisted the vote was fair.
For the first time more than 200 international observers monitored the election in Hungary, an EU member, along with thousands of domestic volunteers from both camps.
Turnout reached 68.69 percent, almost matching the record participation seen at the last national elections in 2018.
The far-right Mi Hazank party also surpassed expectations and will make its debut in parliament after crossing the five-percent minimum threshold.

Budapest resident Agnes Kunyik, 56, told AFP she had backed the opposition.
“They have ruined our country, destroyed it,” she said of Fidesz, becoming visibly emotional.
But one of those who had turned out for Orban’s victory celebration, 55-year-old Ildiko Horvath, said that under Fidesz “Hungary is really going forward,” adding: “On the really important questions like the (Ukraine) war and migrants he always decides in line with what the majority wants.”
Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine cast a long shadow over the campaign.
Diplomatically, Orban fell into line with EU support for Kyiv despite his long-standing closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But at home, Orban has struck a neutral and even anti-Ukrainian tone at times, refusing to let weapons for Ukraine cross Hungarian territory.
He cast himself as the protector of stability and accused the opposition of “warmongering.”
In his victory speech Orban said: “We never had so many opponents,” reeling off a list that comprised “Brussels bureaucrats... the international mainstream media, and finally the Ukrainian president.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has singled Orban out for criticism over his reticence to take a tougher stance against Russia.
French and Italian far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini were quick to offer their congratulations on Sunday.
Le Pen, herself gathering momentum in polls before the first round of presidential elections in France next week, posted a picture of herself shaking hands with Orban and the caption: “When the people vote, the people win!“
As well as electing MPs, Hungarians were voting in a referendum designed to elicit support for what Fidesz calls a “child protection” law banning the portrayal of LGBTQ people to under-18s.
Budapest resident Regina, 25 — who refused to give her surname — told AFP she had spoiled her ballot in the “twisted” referendum which she said had portrayed LGBTQ Hungarians as an “enemy.”
Partial results showed the referendum had failed as not enough valid votes had been cast.

Topics: Hungary Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Related

A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
World
Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not
Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week
World
Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend
Updated 04 April 2022
AP

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend
  • The spate of cancelations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights
Updated 04 April 2022
AP

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 US flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.
FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
The spate of cancelations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights. People on social media complained about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get their canceled flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.
“Severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in an email. “Today’s cancelations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”
Southwest Airlines also cited “weather and airspace congestion” Saturday in Florida, as well as a “technology issue.” It canceled about 1,000 flights over the weekend but said that as of 1 p.m. Eastern, it had no more cancelations on Sunday.
American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.
Alaska Airlines seemed to be dealing with a separate issue. The airline said Sunday that weekend flight cancelations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and, further cancelations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several US cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.
“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the pilots union said in a Friday press release.

Topics: airlines FlightAware US flights

Related

Airlines tackle Russia risks as Ukraine fallout widens
Business & Economy
Airlines tackle Russia risks as Ukraine fallout widens
Washington accuses Beijing of blocking US flights to China
Business & Economy
Washington accuses Beijing of blocking US flights to China

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved
Lawmakers from opposition parties walk toward the parliament to attend a session to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 04 April 2022

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved

Pakistan top court to weigh in on political crisis as no-trust motion dismissed, assembly dissolved
  • Opposition has called developments a ‘coup,’ demanded full court hearing on ‘violation of constitution’
  • President dissolves National Assembly on PM's advice after Khan dodges ouster through no-confidence
Updated 04 April 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Supreme Court’s chief justice said on Sunday evening the court would hear tomorrow, Monday, the matter of a political and constitutional crisis arising after the deputy speaker of parliament blocked an opposition no-confidence motion that Prime Minister Imran Khan had widely been expected to lose, with the president of Pakistan subsequently dissolving the lower house of parliament.

The court said any directions given by the president and prime minister on Sunday would be subject to the court’s orders, calling a hearing on Monday. 

In an address to the nation after the parliament session in which the deputy speaker dismissed the no-trust move against Khan, the PM advised the president of Pakistan to dissolve assemblies. The National Assembly and the federal cabinet were subsequently dissolved. While a notification from the cabinet division said Khan had ceased to hold the office of the prime minister “with immediate effect,” his former information minister said he would continue to perform the duties of the PM until the assembly elected a new prime minister.

In a joint statement, opposition parties condemned what they called the prime minister’s “coup” against the country’s constitution and called for a “full court hearing.”

The opposition says the deputy speaker’s dismissal of the no-trust motion without a vote and the subsequent dissolving of the National Assembly by the president are both unconstitutional.

The country’s top court took notice of the developments, and a three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the matter in an emergency hearing on Sunday.

The chief justice observed before a packed courtroom that no state functionary should take any “extra-constitutional” steps.

“Public order should be maintained,” Justice Bandial said. 

The hearing was adjourned until Monday.

“FOREIGN CONSPIRACY”

Khan on Sunday “congratulated” the nation after the deputy speaker of the national assembly blocked voting on the no-confidence motion against him on the grounds that it was “unconstitutional.”

Khan has said the campaign to oust him through a no-trust vote was part of a foreign conspiracy orchestrated by the United States.

As Sunday’s session began, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in light of the alleged foreign interference in domestic politics, the no-trust motion was against Article 5, which deals with obedience and loyalty to the state and constitution.

Deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted Hussain’s points as “valid,” and threw out the motion.

“We will not let such a [foreign] conspiracy succeed,” Khan said in an address to the nation after the parliament session. “I have just now sent my advice to the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assemblies.”

Khan then called on the public to prepare for elections: “No foreign government or corrupt people will decide [the fate of the nation].”

Talking to the media after the court hearing, former information minister Hussain said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would defend the speaker’s ruling in the court.

“Under Article 69 of the constitution, the Supreme Court does not have the authority to adjudicate on the ruling as this is the constitutional prerogative of the speaker,” he said.

He called on opposition parties to compete with the PTI in general elections instead of trying to get “justice from the court on technical grounds.”

“Political decisions are made by the public,” he said, “not the courts.” 

“RULE OF A DICTATOR“

Khan said later on Sunday his “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy had been accepted by the country’s National Security Committee.

“When the country’s highest national security body confirms this, then the [parliamentary] proceedings were irrelevant, the numbers were irrelevant,” Khan said.

US officials on Sunday denied any involvement.

“There is no truth to these allegations,” a State Department spokesperson told media, adding “we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.”

Farrukh Habib, another former minister, said elections would be held in 90 days, although the decision rested with the president and the election commission.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid, a top prosecutor, resigned from his post, saying the government’s dissolving of parliament was unconstitutional. 

“What has happened,” he told local media, “can only be expected in the rule of a dictator.”

* This article orginally appeared on Arab News Pakistan, click here to read it.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s security beefed up after report of ‘plot to assassinate’ him — information minister
World
Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s security beefed up after report of ‘plot to assassinate’ him — information minister

Latest updates

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST launches Green Roads initiative to convert plastic into sustainable material
Volunteers from KAUST and the Thuwal commnity participate in a clean-up campaign along a stretch of the KAUST-Jeddah Highway. (Supplied)
Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew
Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in California
At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in California
Saudis enjoy home decorating for Ramadan
Many Saudis and expats flocked to exhibitions and local markets selling Ramadan decorations to buy their favorite items to decorate their homes, while others availed great Ramadan deals online. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.