Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash

Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash
The Spaniard dismissed suggestions the match would be a clash of styles. (FILE/AFP)
AFP

  • The Spaniard dismissed suggestions the match would be a clash of styles
  • Manchester United were undone by Atletico's spoiling tactics in the previous round
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Monday refused to be drawn into a "stupid" debate on tactics ahead of his side's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard dismissed suggestions the match would be a clash of styles between the possession-based football he favours and the cruder style of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

"I'm not going to talk one second about this stupid debate," he said. "Everyone tries to win the game.

"If they win they are right, if we win we are right. It's for the players, the difference will be there."

Manchester United were undone by Atletico's spoiling tactics in the previous round but Guardiola had no time for the notion the Spanish club were an "ugly" team.

"I'm not going to judge what they do, I'll analyse what to do to get a good result to go to Madrid next week," he said.

"What is playing ugly? My team won in Old Trafford 1-0 and Bernardo Silva spent five minutes in the corner. That is not ugly, it's defending the position.

"I never judge the opponents, what they do."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he always overthinks his tactics in the Champions league and joked he could even line up with 12 players.

"In the Champions League always I overthink. New tactics, tomorrow (Tuesday) you will see a new one," said the former Bayern Munich coach.

"I overthink a lot, that's why I have very good results in the Champions League. It would be boring if I always played the same way."

Guardiola, who twice won the Champions League as coach of Barcelona, appeared to make fun of his approach by adding: "The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities.

"That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I will take an inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We will play with 12 tomorrow!"

The reigning Premier League champions have yet to win European football's most prestigious trophy. They came close last year, losing 1-0 in the final to English rivals Chelsea.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva added: "We know it will be very tight. It won't be an open game because that isn't Atletico's quality."

Topics: sport football Manchester city Pep Guardiola

Benfica's defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

Benfica's defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool
AFP

Benfica's defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

Benfica's defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool
  • Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon
  • Liverpool have the competition’s fourth-best offense
AFP

LISBON: Facing another free-flowing attack, Benfica will take on Liverpool in the Champions League likely betting on the same defensive formula that worked so well against Ajax.

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon, with the English club bringing another attacking-minded squad similar to Ajax’s.

Liverpool have the competition’s fourth-best offense, while Ajax had the third-best attack after being held by the Portuguese team in the last 16.

Benfica’s low defensive block and quick transitions worked well for a 3-2 aggregate win against Ajax, putting the team back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

“We can suppress Liverpool’s strengths," Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo said. “Like any team, they have weaknesses that we can take advantage of.”

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal, Benfica comfortably sat deep in the return leg. Ajax had more touches and crosses than almost any other team in the round of 16, but could not get past a Portuguese defense that played with several players behind the ball.

Ajax only got two shots on target from 16 attempts, while Benfica scored on its only attempt on goal — Darwin Núñez’s 77th-minute header that secured the 1-0 victory.

“We knew we were going to suffer and we did,” Núñez said after the match.

Benfica, a two-time European champion, are near the top in defensive statistics in the Champions League this season, including in clearances and tackles. The team also resorted to solid defending and quick transitions to defeat and help eliminate five-time European champion Barcelona in the group stage.

Benfica had to contain a red-hot Sébastien Haller against Ajax. Now it will have to stop the likes of Mohamed Salah, Digo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

“We have to recognize that Liverpool is a team with great collective and individual competence, with a great coach, and that will force us to be at a very high level in both games," Veríssimo said. "It’s going to be a tricky tie but, as I said with Ajax, it’s going to be 50-50.”

Liverpool’s only loss in this season’s Champions League came in the second leg against Inter Milan in the last 16, when — like Ajax — it dominated possession but couldn’t get many attempts on target in a 1-0 setback at home. It was still enough to advance after a 2-0 victory in Italy in the first leg.

Benfica are hoping for a repeat of its triumph over Liverpool 16 years ago, when the team eliminated the then-defending champions with a 1-0 win at home and a 2-0 victory in England.

“It’s possible to repeat history,” former player and current Benfica director Simão Sabrosa, who scored one of the goals in England, told BTV. “Of course it’s scary to look at Liverpool’s team, but we start at 0-0 and 11 against 11. And playing at home we will have a great support from our fans.”

Liverpool got the best of Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2010, advancing after losing 2-1 in Lisbon and winning 4-1 at home in the return match.

This time, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015.

Benfica haven’t gone past the quarterfinals since 1990, before the new Champions League era had begun. The closest it got to the semifinals recently was in 2016, when it was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the last eight.

Veríssimo is expected to count on all of its players for Tuesday’s match, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured.

Benfica started this year’s Champions League campaign in the third qualifying round. It had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
  • The introduction of such a competition, which is a divisive issue within the Asian Football Confederation, is at least two years away
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

Rumors of the possibility of an Asian Super League continue to ripple through football circles across the continent, although any suggestion of concrete developments is premature at this stage.

Some reports have suggested that a proposed version of such an elite competition could get off the ground in time for the 2024-25 season but this might be overly optimistic given the controversial nature of any change.

The idea has proven to be divisive but, according to sources at the Asian Football Confederation, there is at least agreement that it should be studied as its never has been before.

There has been talk in Asian football about a super league — although that is a label the AFC is keen to avoid at this stage — for many years. It came to nothing but this time could be different. After a meeting of the confederation’s executive committee in Qatar last week its president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, announced that members had agreed to look at ways in which club competition in Asia could be improved.

“I am pleased to announce that we will set up the Elite Club Competition Task Force, which will be responsible for establishing the ways in which we can transform our elite club football into a more attractive stage to improve technical performance, drive commercial value and excite investors to elevate our club competitions to the next level,” he said.

Currently, there are two major regional competitions for clubs in Asia: The AFC Champions League, which is the flagship tournament and open to leading member associations, and the AFC Cup, which is reserved for developing nations.

“The AFC’s commitment to raising the standards of the Asian game … to usher new heights of success, to build a better and brighter future, is stronger than ever and it is a future that holds great promise for the AFC and its members,” said Sheikh Salman.

The task force will include representatives from the eastern zone, including Football Australia, the Chinese Football Association, the Japan Football Association and the Korea Football Association. Representatives from Southwest Asia include the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association, the UAE Football Association and the Uzbekistan Football Association.

In addition to the establishment of the task force, there was agreement that officials from the member countries would study the feasibility of introducing a new, elite club competition. There is some debate within the AFC and among its member associations about whether this is something that club football in Asia needs but there seems at least to be general agreement that it is better to discuss the issue after it has been properly investigated and there is something specific to consider and debate.

Supporters of the idea point to the necessity of improving standards at the top end of the continental game. This argument suggests that similar to the way that UEFA introduced the Conference League as a third-tier European club competition, Asia could develop a new elite league for its biggest and best clubs.

A tighter and leaner top-level competition would, the theory goes, be more attractive to broadcasters, sponsors, the media and fans and, crucially, provide added revenue to clubs in the form of participation fees as well as prize money.

There are concerns among some that the current AFC Champions League, which was expanded from 32 to 40 teams last year, has failed to capture the imagination of fans in the biggest football markets. In addition there have been complaints that the prize money is insufficient, which recently prompted Chinese club Changchun Yatai to withdraw from the competition because they were struggling to afford to participate in the play-offs and group stages.

With details of what an elite club competition might look like still sketchy and, at the very least, more than two years away, it remains to be seen what it might mean for the Saudi clubs that already have a good relationship with the existing AFC Champions League. Al-Hilal have won two of the past three competitions, and all five groups in the western half of the 2022 competition will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

One of the biggest questions about a new competition would be how many teams would be included; there has been talk of 20 or 24 at most. The bigger footballing nations have four teams in the Champions League and there would be a reluctance among them to see top-tier allocations shrink. Another major stumbling block is how any new elite tournament would connect to other continental and domestic competitions.

There has long been criticism that the AFC Champions League is exclusionary. The 2022 competition features teams from only 21 member associations, fewer than half of the AFC’s 47 members.

Any development that proposes making the top tier of Asian club football the preserve of an even smaller number of countries is likely to meet significant opposition — but perhaps it will at least motivate the footballing powers on the continent to enter into their first real debate about the pros and cons of some kind of “super league.”

Topics: Asian Super League Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
Updated 04 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle's Premier League fate: Eddie Howe

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
  • After 4 away games, Magpies return to St. James’ Park for 3 consecutive matches against Wolves, Leicester, Crystal Palace
Updated 04 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s Premier League fate will be decided by results in their next three matches.

The Magpies take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace in succession at St. James’ Park, straight off the back of four away games on the bounce.

And while Newcastle have eight games left and are nine points clear of the bottom three, Howe thinks the next three fixtures will go a long way to deciding whether they stay a top-flight side or drop to the Championship.

The head coach said: “This is a massive period coming up for us. We were very aware that this period we are coming out of was very difficult. So many games away from home, coming to places like Tottenham Hotspur, are very difficult matches.

“We are pleased to return home, where our form has been very good. But we know we have a massive spell. Games we need to maximize, we need the crowd united, we need to make the atmosphere as intense as we can for our opponents.

“This is going to be a massive spell, which will go a long way to deciding our fate,” he added.

Newcastle’s 5-1 loss at Spurs ended an unlikely sequence of long-distance, consecutive away days, with 1-0 defeats to both Everton and Chelsea following a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

In that time, the gap to the bottom three has only been closed by one point, from 10 to nine.

While Howe remains clear in his assessment that Newcastle remain deep in a battle to remain in the division, he has also urged fans, players, and everyone connected with the club to remain calm.

He said: “I think it’s important for me, the team, and everyone connected with the club, because these results can happen against the quality of opposition we have today.

“That doesn’t mean my expectations for this team are not high — and I made that clear to the team. I don’t think there is any point going hard, or very negative, we have to be positive.

“We have to focus on what’s to come — and what’s to come is a key week for us. We’re in a position that we maybe didn’t expect to be in, but if there is a positive to come from this, it’s just a little jolt and reminder that we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We can’t think we’re better than we are, in this current moment we have to battle for every point, it won’t be given for us,” Howe added.

With safety within touching distance — a points tally of 35 points has kept every team in the division in all but one of the last 10 years — has a touch of complacency crept in?

Howe said: “You don’t know what the players are feeling, you can’t control how they think. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We need to be very calm but use the pain of this in our next games ahead.

“We need to deliver the performances that have made the difference for us, the solid, aggressive running that we’ve become accustomed to.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
  • 7 of world’s leading automotive manufacturers currently registered to race new Gen3 car from Season 9 of Formula E
  • Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to public on April 28 in Monaco ahead of 2022 Monaco E-Prix
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile to race the new Gen3 car which will debut in the next season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to the public at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28 ahead of the Monaco E-Prix on April 30.

FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the world’s leading car manufacturers to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and we look forward to seeing them battle against each other.

“As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the cutting-edge of technology, as exemplified by the Gen3 single-seater, and we are confident that the forthcoming era will mark an exciting chapter in the series’ electrifying story.”

The manufacturers currently confirmed for the Gen3 era of Formula E are DS Automobiles of France, the UK’s Jaguar, Mahindra Racing of India, Maserati of Italy, NIO 333 of the UK and China, Japanese firm Nissan, and Porsche of Germany.

The full list of teams will be released later in 2022.

When released, the Gen3 is set to be the world’s most efficient racing car – at least 40 percent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

Jamie Reigle, chief executive officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automotive manufacturers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city center racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it.

“The Gen3 race car will set the standard for sustainability, performance, and efficiency and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the Championship,” he added.

Topics: Formula E Motorsport

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 
  • Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe struck twice and created two goals for Neymar and another for Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-1 at home on Sunday to edge closer to the Ligue 1 title.

After three defeats in four games before the international break and a traumatic Champions League exit, PSG began the end-of-season run-in with a crushing win at the Parc des Princes.

They lead Marseille by 12 points and need just 13 more from their final eight games to be assured of a record-equalling 10th French title.

"We've got to keep winning and show that we want to get this 10th title," Neymar told Prime Video.

"Losing is very difficult, that's what happened in Madrid. We have to keep moving forward. It really hurt us to lose (in Europe), we wanted to go all the way in the competition."

Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes as the Brazilian struck for just the sixth time in another injury-plagued campaign.

Mbappe then doubled the advantage with a neat finish inside the near post, but Terem Moffi gave Lorient hope early in the second half after punishing a defensive mix-up.

The Nigerian beat an uncertain Marquinhos to a loose pass from Achraf Hakimi, poking beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Lorient threatening to get back into the game, Mbappe restored PSG's two-goal cushion by drilling home from 20 metres to take his league goals tally to 17, one behind Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappe teed up Messi to crash in a fourth via the underside of the crossbar on 73 minutes, moments after Sergio Ramos came on for a first appearance since January 23.

Neymar and Messi were both whistled by supporters in PSG's last home game. This time it was Ramos who was jeered following a nightmare first season in Paris blighted by a calf problem.

Mbappe nearly capped a sensational performance with a hat-trick, his shot grazing the post after a scorching burst into the box.

He instead turned provider in the final minute, exchanging passes with Neymar to send the Brazilian racing through to complete a 14th win in 15 home games for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Marseille reclaimed second place with a 4-2 win at Saint-Etienne in a game that was rescheduled from Saturday following heavy snowfall.

Dimitri Payet and Bamba Dieng scored penalties either side of a comical own goal from Saint-Etienne defender Timothee Kolodziejczak before Amine Harit added a fourth for Marseille.

"We saw total domination from Marseille. It's an important victory but we need to fight until the end," said Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli.

"We can't ease off and we'll need to perform well when it's more difficult."

Denis Bouanga had given Saint-Etienne the lead at a sold-out Stade Geoffroy-Guichard after a mistake by Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Lucas Gourna grabbed a late consolation for the hosts, who remain in the relegation play-off spot but are still just one point from safety.

Marseille are three points clear of Rennes while Strasbourg climbed above Nice into fourth courtesy of a 1-0 victory at home to Lens.

Ludovic Ajorque scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Strasbourg extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Ajorque notched his 11th goal of the season after a cross struck the arm of Poland international Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Strasbourg won another penalty when Ajorque was fouled by Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca, but Kevin Gameiro's spot-kick was saved.

They moved ahead of Nice on goal difference after Christophe Galtier's side were held 1-1 at home against Rennes on Saturday.

Strasbourg are two points behind Rennes.

Brazilian winger Tete struck two minutes into his Lyon debut to give his new side a 3-2 home win over Angers.

The 22-year-old joined Lyon this week for the rest of the season from Shakhtar Donetsk following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

FIFA has allowed Ukraine-based players to temporarily suspend their contracts and move to other clubs.

Moussa Dembele twice gave Lyon the lead but Angers replied through goals from Mathias Pereira Lage and Sofiane Boufal, with Tete curling in the winner 10 minutes from time.

 

Topics: football sport Kylian Mbappé

