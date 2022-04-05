You are here

Injury blow for Newcastle as Kieran Trippier return is delayed

Injury blow for Newcastle as Kieran Trippier return is delayed
The $17m signing from Atletico Madrid has been out since February and a scan at the weekend showed his injury hasn’t healed fully. (FILE/FP)
Liam Kennedy

Injury blow for Newcastle as Kieran Trippier return is delayed

Injury blow for Newcastle as Kieran Trippier return is delayed
  • The $17m signing from Atletico Madrid has been out since February and a scan at the weekend showed his injury hasn’t healed fully
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Newcastle United have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Kieran Trippier’s return has stalled.

The $17million January signing has not kicked a ball since February, after breaking a bone in his left foot.

And while hopes had been raised last week that the England international could return sooner than expected, a scan on the injury on Friday revealed the issue, which required an operation, is yet to properly heal.

“His injury is healing. It is not totally healed. That’s where it is,” said Howe.

“We will not be able to start pushing him maybe as quickly as we initially wanted to.

“We still think he will come back this season, but there is no definite date on that.”

Trippier was in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands on Sunday, with his wife and two children, watching as the Magpies were hammered 5-1 by his former club.

A return date of April 23 had been pencilled in for the ex-Atletico Madrid and Manchester City right-back, however that may well be pushed back, depending on how the injury heals over the next few weeks.

On Friday, Howe revealed: “Kieran has a scan on his foot to see how that is healing, hopefully it will go well.

“Maybe we can push him quite quickly to get back. Hopefully we get good news.”

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson has taken to social media to confirm his hopes of an April return.

Using Instagram, the 30-year-old frontman, Newcastle’s top scorer with six goals this campaign, posted a story with the words “April, how I’ve waited so patiently for you,” accompanied by a football and egg-timer emoji.

Newcastle face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Apr. 8, then Leicester City on Apr. 17, Crystal Palace on Apr. 20, Norwich City on Apr. 23, before rounding the month off by hosting Liverpool on Apr. 30.

One player absent from Newcastle’s hammering on Sunday was Miguel Almiron, who only returned from international duty with Paraguay 24 hours prior to the trip south.

Howe confirmed that the forward missed out due to illness.

Another who was given extra recovery time was Bruno Guimaraes, fresh from his goalscoring exploits with Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

“I didn’t select him to start with because I wanted to revert to the midfield that had served us so well during the nine-game unbeaten run,” he said.

“And the fact he hadn’t been training with us and wasn’t able to prepare with us in the same way the other players had. There were a couple of different angles to look at.”

Guimaraes was introduced with the score already at 3-1 — and his introduction did little to alter the course of the encounter.

“I thought it was a difficult game for him to come into because at that moment we were still chasing the game and, as I said earlier, I don’t think we chased it very well. We weren’t efficient with what we were doing,” Howe said.

“It was a difficult game to come into because the rhythm of our game had gone.”

Topics: Newcastle United football sport

Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Milan miss chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

Milan miss chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

MILAN: AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday.

The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.

Milan had 33 efforts on goal but couldn't break the deadlock. The Rossoneri have managed 69 attempts in its past three matches but only scored twice.

“It’s easy to analyze the match, we couldn’t manage to find the spark to get the ball into the net,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “It wasn’t a mental block, or pressure … we were just lacking in the final 20 meters, unfortunately it’s a period where we are creating a lot but we’re not being clinical."

It was Bologna’s first match since coach Siniša Mihajlović returned to hospital for treatment for leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019.

Mihajlović briefly coached Milan six years ago and there was message of support for him on the big screens before the match.

Bologna hasn’t scored a goal since February, the same round in which Milan last conceded a goal, but it was the visitors who had the better of the early chances with Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan forced into a number of saves including a fantastic one to fingertip a scorching shot from Musa Barrow over the bar.

Milan had chances of its own and Theo Hernández sent a powerful effort just past the right post in the 33rd minute.

It went even closer on the stroke of halftime with a towering header from Olivier Giroud, which was stopped by Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski.

Milan should have broken the deadlock in the 61st but Davide Calabria’s shot was deflected just past the far post by a last-ditch sliding tackle from Bologna defender Gary Medel.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is returning from injury, was brought on with 20 minutes remaining but the veteran Milan forward was unable to change the result.

Ibrahimović was left bleeding and finished the match heavily bandaged after a clash of heads with Medel, who was unable to continue.

Relegation-threatened Genoa suffered its first defeat under coach Alexander Blessin as it lost 1-0 at Hellas Verona.

Genoa had drawn seven matches and won one since Blessin replaced Andriy Shevchenko in January.

Giovanni Simeone netted in the fifth minute as he just beat a defender to a through ball and poked it in at full stretch for his 16th league goal of the season.

Gianluca Caprari also saw a curled effort fingertipped onto the right post by Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Genoa remained three points from safety.

Topics: Milan football Bologna

Tiger-mania building as Woods practices at Augusta

Tiger-mania building as Woods practices at Augusta
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Tiger-mania building as Woods practices at Augusta

Tiger-mania building as Woods practices at Augusta
  • Woods required major rehabilitation just to play in an event with his son last December
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA: Tiger Woods practiced before thousands of supportive spectators on Monday at Augusta National ahead of the 86th Masters, where he hopes to make his first start since a car crash 14 months ago left him with severe right leg injuries.

The prospect of an astonishing comeback by the 46-year-old US star, who says it will be a "game-time decision" if he tees off Thursday, built an electric atmosphere at the famed course, which welcomed a full crowd for the first time since Woods' 2019 win due to Covid-19 limits.

"Tiger just walked out of the clubhouse to scenes and atmosphere like you've never seen before," three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo of England tweeted. "Patrons cheering and flocking to cram around the putting green. And it's only Monday at the Masters."

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, was practicing his massive tee shots when the roar erupted.

"From the driving range, we could hear the loud roar when he came out of the clubhouse up to that first tee," he said. "That was pretty special to see, or hear at least."

Woods was hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months after the February 2021 automobile accident, saying he was lucky to be alive and not have his leg amputated.

So it's no wonder players and fans alike were thrilled by the prospect the 15-time major winner might make chase another major triumph.

"It's exciting there's the possibility he's going to play this week," said 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia. "I really hope he does. No matter what, it would just be epic."

Scott warned that if he plays, Woods is a true threat to win a sixth Masters green jacket -- matching the all-time record of Jack Nicklaus -- and 16th career major title, two shy of Nicklaus's all-time mark.

"I've learned long ago never doubt the guy," Scott said. "If he can get around, which seems to be the question, you can't doubt his golf."

Woods required major rehabilitation just to play in an event with his son last December, when he could use a cart and didn't have to walk the entire course.

However, after giving no timetable for a return, Woods played an 18-hole practice round last Tuesday at Augusta National, testing his fitness to walk the hilly course.

"I'm not surprised. I'm amazed," said 37th-ranked Max Homa. "I'd be surprised if it was anyone else that has ever lived. It's a true testament to his work ethic. It's remarkable really."

A quarter-century after Woods won his first major title by an astonishing 12 strokes at Augusta National to launch "Tigermania," the 15-time major champion is again thrilling the crowd after spectators were banned in 2020 for his title defense -- the most recent official event Woods has played.

Cheering spectators lined the first hole three and four deep to watch Woods play alongside Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, showing how much it means to them to have Woods even attempt such an astonishing return.

"If I'm in his shoes, I don't do everything I've done for the last few months and show up here and not play," world number 13 Billy Horschel said. "The only thing stopping him, I think, would be if he gets some kind of injury.

"I'm guessing he's going to play and I'm going to be just as excited as everyone else to see him tee it up out here on Thursday."

Woods began the back nine in the late afternoon, appearing set to play a full 18 holes.

With storms forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Monday could mark the last opportunity for Woods and other players to test themselves over the record 7,510-yard, par-72 layout.

Woods, who fell to 973 in Monday's world rankings, has already made an extraordinary comeback at the Masters, winning in 2019 for his first major triumph since 2008 after spinal fusion surgery.

Should Woods play and manage a fairytale triumph on Sunday, he would become the oldest Masters winner and third-oldest major champion in golf history, trailing only last year's PGA Championship victory at age 50 by Phil Mickelson and Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA at age 48.

At 46 years, three months and 11 days, Woods would be a day older than Old Tom Morris when he won the 1867 British Open and three weeks older than Nicklaus when he won the 1986 Masters.

Topics: golf Tiger Woods sport

Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash

Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash

Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash
  • The Spaniard dismissed suggestions the match would be a clash of styles
  • Manchester United were undone by Atletico's spoiling tactics in the previous round
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Monday refused to be drawn into a "stupid" debate on tactics ahead of his side's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard dismissed suggestions the match would be a clash of styles between the possession-based football he favours and the cruder style of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

"I'm not going to talk one second about this stupid debate," he said. "Everyone tries to win the game.

"If they win they are right, if we win we are right. It's for the players, the difference will be there."

Manchester United were undone by Atletico's spoiling tactics in the previous round but Guardiola had no time for the notion the Spanish club were an "ugly" team.

"I'm not going to judge what they do, I'll analyse what to do to get a good result to go to Madrid next week," he said.

"What is playing ugly? My team won in Old Trafford 1-0 and Bernardo Silva spent five minutes in the corner. That is not ugly, it's defending the position.

"I never judge the opponents, what they do."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he always overthinks his tactics in the Champions league and joked he could even line up with 12 players.

"In the Champions League always I overthink. New tactics, tomorrow (Tuesday) you will see a new one," said the former Bayern Munich coach.

"I overthink a lot, that's why I have very good results in the Champions League. It would be boring if I always played the same way."

Guardiola, who twice won the Champions League as coach of Barcelona, appeared to make fun of his approach by adding: "The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities.

"That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I will take an inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We will play with 12 tomorrow!"

The reigning Premier League champions have yet to win European football's most prestigious trophy. They came close last year, losing 1-0 in the final to English rivals Chelsea.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva added: "We know it will be very tight. It won't be an open game because that isn't Atletico's quality."

Topics: sport football Manchester city Pep Guardiola

Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool
  • Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon
  • Liverpool have the competition’s fourth-best offense
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

LISBON: Facing another free-flowing attack, Benfica will take on Liverpool in the Champions League likely betting on the same defensive formula that worked so well against Ajax.

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon, with the English club bringing another attacking-minded squad similar to Ajax’s.

Liverpool have the competition’s fourth-best offense, while Ajax had the third-best attack after being held by the Portuguese team in the last 16.

Benfica’s low defensive block and quick transitions worked well for a 3-2 aggregate win against Ajax, putting the team back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

“We can suppress Liverpool’s strengths," Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo said. “Like any team, they have weaknesses that we can take advantage of.”

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal, Benfica comfortably sat deep in the return leg. Ajax had more touches and crosses than almost any other team in the round of 16, but could not get past a Portuguese defense that played with several players behind the ball.

Ajax only got two shots on target from 16 attempts, while Benfica scored on its only attempt on goal — Darwin Núñez’s 77th-minute header that secured the 1-0 victory.

“We knew we were going to suffer and we did,” Núñez said after the match.

Benfica, a two-time European champion, are near the top in defensive statistics in the Champions League this season, including in clearances and tackles. The team also resorted to solid defending and quick transitions to defeat and help eliminate five-time European champion Barcelona in the group stage.

Benfica had to contain a red-hot Sébastien Haller against Ajax. Now it will have to stop the likes of Mohamed Salah, Digo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

“We have to recognize that Liverpool is a team with great collective and individual competence, with a great coach, and that will force us to be at a very high level in both games," Veríssimo said. "It’s going to be a tricky tie but, as I said with Ajax, it’s going to be 50-50.”

Liverpool’s only loss in this season’s Champions League came in the second leg against Inter Milan in the last 16, when — like Ajax — it dominated possession but couldn’t get many attempts on target in a 1-0 setback at home. It was still enough to advance after a 2-0 victory in Italy in the first leg.

Benfica are hoping for a repeat of its triumph over Liverpool 16 years ago, when the team eliminated the then-defending champions with a 1-0 win at home and a 2-0 victory in England.

“It’s possible to repeat history,” former player and current Benfica director Simão Sabrosa, who scored one of the goals in England, told BTV. “Of course it’s scary to look at Liverpool’s team, but we start at 0-0 and 11 against 11. And playing at home we will have a great support from our fans.”

Liverpool got the best of Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2010, advancing after losing 2-1 in Lisbon and winning 4-1 at home in the return match.

This time, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015.

Benfica haven’t gone past the quarterfinals since 1990, before the new Champions League era had begun. The closest it got to the semifinals recently was in 2016, when it was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the last eight.

Veríssimo is expected to count on all of its players for Tuesday’s match, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured.

Benfica started this year’s Champions League campaign in the third qualifying round. It had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
  • The introduction of such a competition, which is a divisive issue within the Asian Football Confederation, is at least two years away
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

Rumors of the possibility of an Asian Super League continue to ripple through football circles across the continent, although any suggestion of concrete developments is premature at this stage.

Some reports have suggested that a proposed version of such an elite competition could get off the ground in time for the 2024-25 season but this might be overly optimistic given the controversial nature of any change.

The idea has proven to be divisive but, according to sources at the Asian Football Confederation, there is at least agreement that it should be studied as its never has been before.

There has been talk in Asian football about a super league — although that is a label the AFC is keen to avoid at this stage — for many years. It came to nothing but this time could be different. After a meeting of the confederation’s executive committee in Qatar last week its president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, announced that members had agreed to look at ways in which club competition in Asia could be improved.

“I am pleased to announce that we will set up the Elite Club Competition Task Force, which will be responsible for establishing the ways in which we can transform our elite club football into a more attractive stage to improve technical performance, drive commercial value and excite investors to elevate our club competitions to the next level,” he said.

Currently, there are two major regional competitions for clubs in Asia: The AFC Champions League, which is the flagship tournament and open to leading member associations, and the AFC Cup, which is reserved for developing nations.

“The AFC’s commitment to raising the standards of the Asian game … to usher new heights of success, to build a better and brighter future, is stronger than ever and it is a future that holds great promise for the AFC and its members,” said Sheikh Salman.

The task force will include representatives from the eastern zone, including Football Australia, the Chinese Football Association, the Japan Football Association and the Korea Football Association. Representatives from Southwest Asia include the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association, the UAE Football Association and the Uzbekistan Football Association.

In addition to the establishment of the task force, there was agreement that officials from the member countries would study the feasibility of introducing a new, elite club competition. There is some debate within the AFC and among its member associations about whether this is something that club football in Asia needs but there seems at least to be general agreement that it is better to discuss the issue after it has been properly investigated and there is something specific to consider and debate.

Supporters of the idea point to the necessity of improving standards at the top end of the continental game. This argument suggests that similar to the way that UEFA introduced the Conference League as a third-tier European club competition, Asia could develop a new elite league for its biggest and best clubs.

A tighter and leaner top-level competition would, the theory goes, be more attractive to broadcasters, sponsors, the media and fans and, crucially, provide added revenue to clubs in the form of participation fees as well as prize money.

There are concerns among some that the current AFC Champions League, which was expanded from 32 to 40 teams last year, has failed to capture the imagination of fans in the biggest football markets. In addition there have been complaints that the prize money is insufficient, which recently prompted Chinese club Changchun Yatai to withdraw from the competition because they were struggling to afford to participate in the play-offs and group stages.

With details of what an elite club competition might look like still sketchy and, at the very least, more than two years away, it remains to be seen what it might mean for the Saudi clubs that already have a good relationship with the existing AFC Champions League. Al-Hilal have won two of the past three competitions, and all five groups in the western half of the 2022 competition will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

One of the biggest questions about a new competition would be how many teams would be included; there has been talk of 20 or 24 at most. The bigger footballing nations have four teams in the Champions League and there would be a reluctance among them to see top-tier allocations shrink. Another major stumbling block is how any new elite tournament would connect to other continental and domestic competitions.

There has long been criticism that the AFC Champions League is exclusionary. The 2022 competition features teams from only 21 member associations, fewer than half of the AFC’s 47 members.

Any development that proposes making the top tier of Asian club football the preserve of an even smaller number of countries is likely to meet significant opposition — but perhaps it will at least motivate the footballing powers on the continent to enter into their first real debate about the pros and cons of some kind of “super league.”

Topics: Asian Super League Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

