Gulf nations show interest in Egyptian power plant, fuel firm amid investment pledges

Gulf nations show interest in Egyptian power plant, fuel firm amid investment pledges
Cairo, the capital of Egypt (Getty)
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Gulf nations show interest in Egyptian power plant, fuel firm amid investment pledges

Gulf nations show interest in Egyptian power plant, fuel firm amid investment pledges
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf nations have shown interest in acquiring stakes in an Egyptian power plant co-built by German technology company Siemens AG, as well as army-owned fuel distribution firm Wataniya, Bloomberg reported. 

The moves fall in line with Gulf countries’ multi-billion-dollar investment pledges, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund putting up $10 billion for exploring opportunities in Egypt. 

Similarly, Qatar is allocating around $5 billion for Egyptian deals, while the Abu Dhabi wealth fund is investing $2 billion in a deal to acquire Egyptian state-owned stakes in publicly listed firms.

This comes as the Gulf countries aim to boost Egypt’s economy which is under pressure from skyrocketing prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The PIF, Qatar Investment Authority and ADQ have all “expressed interest in supporting and accelerating Egypt’s IPO program,” said Ayman Soliman, CEO of Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, according to Bloomberg.

Sales are projected to take place in 2022 either through an initial public offering, partnership with a strategic investor, or a combination of two, Soliman disclosed.

 

Egypt Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the slowdown of the pandemic, the total air traffic in the Middle East rose 215.3 percent in February 2022 compared to February 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association. 

On the global scale, total air traffic in February  2022 was up 115.9 percent compared to February 2021. That is an improvement from January 2022, which was up 83.1 percent compared to January 2021.

IATA also made it clear that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine did not negatively impact air travel, said IATA in a press release. 

IATA measures total traffic in “revenue passenger kilometers” or RPKs.

However, the RPK in February 2022 was down 45.5 percent from February 2019, the time before the pandemic started wreaking havoc around the globe. 

“The recovery in air travel is gathering steam as governments in many parts of the world lift travel restrictions,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

He added: “States that persist in attempting to lock-out the disease, rather than managing it, as we do with other diseases, risk missing out on the enormous economic and societal benefits that a restoration of international connectivity will bring.” 

IATA air travel Mideast

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi operational procurement company Lawazem has closed a seed deal valued at $1.3 million, in a round led by the technology investment firm Merak Capital.

Founded in 2020, Lawazem is a B2B mall and a one-stop-shop for all business procurement needs, ranging from VIP guest services to office stationery. 

“More than 100 organizations, private and government, are using Lawazem to fulfill their operational needs and accessing Lawazem’s extensive catalog supported by our partners and vendors,” CEO Abdulhakim Albeshir commented.

The investment round will enable the company to further develop and enhance its technology, as well as help in establishing the infrastructure required to address the demand for its products and services.

It will allow it to steadily expand its staff, marketing initiatives and technology capabilities. 

During 2021, the company witnessed an average quarterly growth of 150 percent.

 

Lawazem Merak Capital

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Munich-based vehicles manufacturer BMW has had its production in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang ceased for two weeks, following a lockdown of the industrial hub to limit COVID-19’s spread. 

The factories have a total of annual production capacity of about 700,000 units. 

The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24, after the Shenyang municipal government’s restrictions that started on March 22, Bloomberg reported. 

The company has not given any further details regarding the resumption date. 

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, implement strict pandemic prevention measures in the workplace, and adjust our production plans accordingly,” it said in an email. 

economy BMW Coronavirus (COVID-19)

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based learn-to-earn marketplace Qureos has raised $3 million in a pre-seed round led by capital firms COTU Ventures and Colle Capital, with participation from other investors.

Qureos will use its investment to build product-led operations as well as expand its team for their offices in UAE, Pakistan, and India.

Founded in 2021, the company builds an experiential learning community to help skill transitions from campus to workplace, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Qureos Edtech

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank expects Asia’s gross domestic product to stay strong at 5.2 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023, according to its forecast. 

Despite the spread of omicron, developing Asia’s economies remained relatively open in early 2022, with higher vaccination rates resulting in increased immunity.

This has enabled governments to impose milder mobility restrictions and other containment measures, its chief economist Albert Park, said.

In 2021, growth in Asia-Pacific saw a recovery, achieving 6.9 percent, which is driven by an increase in domestic demand and strong export performance. 

Asian Development Bank

