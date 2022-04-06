You are here

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting late football legend Diego Armando Maradona in La Boca, on the first anniversary of his death, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

  • The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1
  • Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers
Reuters

LONDON: The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for at least £4 million ($5.23 million), auctioneer Sotherby’s said on Wednesday.

The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, the second a solo effort considered to be one of the greatest ever scored.

It was Hodge’s attempted back pass that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal. Following Maradona’s death in 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

Brazilian great Pele’s jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records. It fetched £157,750 in 2002, over three times the expected price.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers. He died at the age of 60 in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Topics: Diego Maradona Steve Hodge Argentina Sotherby’s

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
AFP

  • Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give Liverpool an 11th successive league win and leave them two points ahead of City
  • "If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, 'that's it, decided'," Klopp told reporters
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned against viewing Sunday’s match with Manchester City as a decider for the Premier League title.
Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give Liverpool an 11th successive league win and leave them two points ahead of City at the top of the table with seven games left to play.
But even if they succeed against City, there is no guarantee Liverpool will have a smooth finish to the season, with a derby against Everton and a clash with bitter rivals Manchester United to come before the end of this month.
Liverpool will make the short journey across the northwest to Manchester on the back of a 3-1 win away to Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a result that has left the six-time European champions on the brink of the last four.
“If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, ‘that’s it, decided’, because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.
“We play now against the best team in the world but we will give it a try anyway.
“Everyone knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other game in another competition but also in the Premier League as well.
“If you cannot be first you want to be second. If you are behind then you want to come closer. If you are close you want to overtake.
“That’s the situation and we will give it a proper try.”
Liverpool remain on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies this season after already winning the English League Cup in February.
But German boss Klopp said: “We are in the (Champions League) quarter-final, the semifinal (of the FA Cup) and the further you go in competitions the harder it gets.”

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city Juergen Klopp

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai
ARAB NEWS 

  • The Real Madrid and France star and UAE women’s international were joined by local children at the event, which is part of a world tour to celebrate the launch of the ball
  • Benzema: The World Cup ball is the start of everything; the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world
ARAB NEWS 

Al-Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup, arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, following its grand launch in Qatar last week, on the first stop on a world tour to showcase the new ball and support community initiatives sponsored by its manufacturer, Adidas.

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema and Emirati women’s national team player Nouf Alanzi were on hand to help with the celebrations, and they were joined by children from the Dubai football community, including young players from Gulf United FC. A specially created image was also projected on the Burj Khalifa to help inspire the next generation of female footballers in the region.

Benzema said: “The World Cup ball is the start of everything; the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world.”

Adidas said that the name Al-Rihla, which translates as “the journey,” was inspired by the architecture, boats and flag of Qatar. It is the 14th successive ball the company has created for the FIFA World Cup and it said it is designed to support the highest game speeds as it travels faster in flight than any previous World Cup ball.

Following its launch in Qatar on March 30, Al-Rihla will visit 10 cities around the globe where Adidas is sponsoring initiatives that aim to improve access and equality in sport among local communities. Other destinations of the global tour include Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and New York.

Topics: 2022 World Cup Karim Benzema Nouf Alanzi Al-Rihla

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Arab News

  • Elimination starts Friday with finals, coronation ceremonies on April 9
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Top-class jiu-jitsu returns to the UAE capital this weekend with the prestigious Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup competition for under-16s.

Taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, players from various clubs and academies are expected to take to the mats on April 8-9 across numerous weight categories.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the country, the U-16 competitions will be open to athletes aged 14 and 15, with men competing in weight divisions of 46, 50, 55, 60, 66, 73 and 84 kilograms; and women competing in weight divisions of 48, 57 and 69 kilograms.

The competition begins on Friday with a weigh-in session scheduled for between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by elimination rounds from 9 p.m. The final competitions and coronation ceremonies will be held on Saturday.

“We are pleased to launch the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup during the holy month,” said Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF. “It is the most valuable tournament in the local scene and holds a special place in the hearts of participants and the jiu-jitsu community as a whole.

“This year, we’ve made some significant updates to the tournament system to improve competition levels and performance quality by separating the competitions for the U-16, U-18 and adult categories. The new format will ensure maximum representation of players and top-level competitions.”

The previous edition of the President’s Cup saw the addition of a women’s category, resulting in outstanding performances by Emirati women. Palms Sports Academy Team 777 took first place in the adult category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took first place in the U-18 category and Al-Wahda took first place in the U-16 category. In the men’s category, Baniyas Club took first place in the adult and U-18 categories, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club placed first in the U-16.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives
Liliane Tannoury

  • Whether it’s Ghana seeking revenge over Uruguay, Senegal hoping to repeat 2002 heroics, politically charged encounters, World Cup groups stage promise plenty of intrigue already
Liliane Tannoury

RIYADH: As the dust settles over the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha, and coaches start preparing dossiers on their opponents for the action in seven months, narratives are emerging.

Qatar is the first host to participate in the World Cup for the first time, but it will not be playing a part in the tournament’s opener, that honor going to the Netherlands and Senegal on Nov. 21.

The omens bode well for Senegal. In 2022, they kicked off the World Cup in Japan and South Korea with a stunning 1-0 win over then defending champions France. And 22 years earlier, Cameroon pulled off an identical feat at Italia 90 by beating Diego Maradona’s Argentina by the same score.

In Group H, the scent of revenge will be in the air.

Few supporters from Ghana, or around the world, will have forgotten Luis Suarez’s 120th-minute goal-line handball, and subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan, that denied the African nation a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Even less would have forgiven the controversial Uruguayan star for his celebrations following his red card and his country’s win in a penalty shootout.

Expect fireworks when the two teams, including Suarez, step onto the pitch at Al-Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2.

Uruguay, for their part, have previously faced all three other teams in Group H, beating South Korea 2-1 in 2010, and in 2018 overcoming Portugal 2-1 in the round of 16.

Group B is in danger of narrative overload.

England, the US, and Iran will be joined by the winner of a European play-off (Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine).

This will be the third World Cup meeting between England and the US, with the Americans still unbeaten against the nation that exported the game to the world.

Famously, the US beat England in Belo Horizonte, Brazil at the 1950 World Cup, and drew 1-1 against Fabio Cappello’s team in 2010.

Meanwhile, Nov. 29 will see the second meeting between the US and Iran, the Asian powerhouses having won a politically charged clash 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Should Scotland or Wales reach the finals, no doubt talk will center around a Battle of Britain, and the Ukrainian team will garner an immense, sympathetic spotlight — and a lot of neutral supporters — if they make it to Qatar following the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Qatar 2022 does not seem to have a clear Group of Death though Group E with Spain, Germany, Japan, and the winner of the CONCACAF-OFC play-off comes close.

Spain and Germany will meet on Nov. 27 at Al-Bayt Stadium, arguably the group-stage match with the highest profiles and indeed the only one between two previous World Cup winners.

The confrontation will also bring back memories of the November 2020 meeting in the UEFA Nations League, in which Spain thrashed Die Mannschaft 6-0.

Defending champions France will have mixed feelings at meeting Denmark yet again in the group stages, where the two European nations will be joined by Tunisia and the winner of the CONMEBOL- AFC play-off (Peru, the UAE, or Australia) in Group D.

In 1998 and 2018, group meetings between the two proceeded a French World Cup triumph. However, in 2002, a 2-0 win for Denmark confirmed a dismal early exit for the world and European champions.

On an individual level, eyes will turn to recent history’s two finest footballers, surely taking part in their last World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to prove the doubters wrong by pulling one last rabbit out of the hat in Group H against Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Lionel Messi, having finally led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, will look to crown his astonishing career with a World Cup win, emulating his nation’s finest son Maradona.

Against Poland, Messi will come up against the brilliant Robert Lewandowski, the man many believe has been denied a rightful Ballon d’Or by the Argentine maestro in recent years.

And Saudi Arabia’s players will no doubt relish coming up against arguably the world’s greatest footballer.

Will we see a new champion at Qatar 2022? Or will it follow expectations with a win for one of the traditional powers? And could it follow the pattern of the last three World Cups with group-stage elimination for the title holders?

Whatever happens, we will not be short on narrative.

Topics: 2022 World Cup Qatar Doha

Saudi quartet head into 2022 AFC Champions League with high hopes

Saudi quartet head into 2022 AFC Champions League with high hopes
John Duerden

  • The Kingdom’s contingent, led by reigning Asian champions Al-Hilal, will have the advantage of the group stages taking place at home
John Duerden

It is less than six months since Al-Hilal became champions of Asia for a record fourth time by beating South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in the final in Riyadh, and this week they kick off their defense in the same city.

The location may be the same but this AFC Champions League is going to be another unusual edition. To start with, it is not going to finish until next February as the knockout stages have been put back because of the global pandemic and the World Cup that is taking place in Qatar in November and December. This is also the last time it will kick off in the spring as from next year, the competition moves to a European-style autumn start.

Not only that, but the five groups in the west zone will be held in Saudi Arabia over the next two weeks and that could help all four of the country’s representatives get out of their groups.

Al-Hilal are understandably the favorites to top Group A — and only the five group winners in the western zone as well as the three best runners-up go through to the second round.

The Saudi Arabians have won their last eight games under new coach Ramon Diaz with the likes of Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Salman Al-Faraj and Mohammed Kanno in fine form. Striker Odion Ighalo has been finding the net regularly since joining in January. 

“Al-Hilal are the Asian champions and a team that wins trophies on a regular basis,” Ighalo told Saudi Arabian television after scoring the winning goal in the King’s Cup semifinal against his former club Al-Shabab on Sunday. “For me, they are the biggest club in Asia and always looking to win and compete on all fronts. That is why I am looking forward to competing in the Champions League.”

Opening-game opponents Sharjah are in pretty good form of their own, losing just one of the last 10 league games in the United Arab Emirates league to move into fourth, seven points behind the leaders Al-Ain. Sharjah, preparing for their fourth Champions League campaign, don’t have the same Asian pedigree, however, with a last-eight finish in 2004 their best performance. 

Al-Hilal won’t be taking them lightly as, after all, the presence of Istiklol in the group will be a reminder of the dangers of doing just that. Last year, it was expected that the Riyadh giants would sweep aside the Tajikistan debutants but they lost 4-1, finished below the men from Dushanbe and taking the last of the best runners-up spots by the skin of their teeth. Al-Rayyan complete the quartet though, even with Colombian superstar James Rodriguez, the Doha club have been struggling in the Qatar Stars League and it will be a surprise if they progress.

Saudi’s second representatives, Al-Shabab, have fallen short at home in the past couple of seasons but inspired by Argentine star Ever Banega and playing in Riyadh, there is no reason why they can’t get out of Group B to the knockout stages. They have done that on six occasions in the past, though the last of those came in 2014.

First opponents Mumbai City are part of the City Football Group and have ambitions in Asia, though too much can’t be expected on their first appearance at this level. Al Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq have yet to make it past the group stage in four past attempts and with just two points from six games last year, a first place finish looks beyond the boys from Baghdad.

The main rivals for top spot are likely to be Al-Jazira, the UAE champions who are currently in third in the league after winning the last five games. Their game with Al-Shabab on the second match day could be crucial.

Group D sees Al-Taawoun in action in their home city. The Buraidah club reached the last 16 in 2020 only to be foiled by fellow Saudi side Al-Nassr. The situation is a little different this time. Al-Taawoun are in a battle to preserve their top-flight status at home and Asia may prove a distraction; it just remains to be seen whether it is a welcome one or not.

Regardless, the group is tough. Al-Duhail were runners-up to the dominant Al-Sadd in Qatar and have the hugely prolific Michael Olunga in attack. The Kenyan has scored 24 goals in 20 league games this season and was the top scorer in last year’s continental tournament with nine goals from the group stage. Sepahan of Iran were second in Iran last season and the 2007 finalist will be tough opposition. Add Uzbekistan champion Pakhtakor and it is a tough group to get out of, especially with Al-Taawoun’s new Dutch coach John van den Brom still finding his way.

The Saudi quartet is completed by Al-Faisaly. The debutants are also struggling at home and are just three points above the drop zone, though results have improved of late under Marinos Ouzounidis. The former Panathinaikos and AEK Athens boss has tightened up the defense and while Al-Sadd are potential champions and favorites to win the Group E, the Dammam club, playing on home soil, can certainly finish above Jordan’s Al-Wehdat and Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan, who finished seventh in their league but like, Al-Faisaly, won their domestic cup.

The eastern zone kicks off next week and by that time, western groups will be taking shape and Saudi Arabia’s teams will have an idea of whether the 2022 AFC Champions League is shaping up to be as successful as the first. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League Al-Hilal

