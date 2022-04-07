You are here

HRW accuses Greek authorities of abusing asylum seekers

HRW accuses Greek authorities of abusing asylum seekers
Migrants whose boat stalled at sea while crossing from Turkey to Greece swim toward the shore of the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo)
HRW accuses Greek authorities of abusing asylum seekers

HRW accuses Greek authorities of abusing asylum seekers
  • Human Rights Watch urges European Commission to start legal proceedings against govt
  • ‘Greece welcomes Ukrainians as ‘real refugees’ but conducts cruel pushbacks on Afghans and others’
LONDON: Greek security forces are robbing and stripping asylum seekers before turning them over to third-country nationals to be expelled across the Turkish border, according to Human Rights Watch.

In a 29-page report published on Thursday, HRW urged the European Commission to commence legal proceedings against the Greek government for its treatment of asylum seekers and use of proxies in “illegal” pushbacks at its borders.

“Greece welcomes Ukrainians as ‘real refugees’ but conducts cruel pushbacks on Afghans and others fleeing war and violence,” said Bill Frelick, HRW’s refugee and migrant rights director.

“This double standard is a mockery of purported shared European values of equality, rule of law, and human dignity.

“The Commission should urgently open legal proceedings and hold the Greek government accountable for violating EU laws prohibiting collective expulsions.”

Compounding claims of double standards was the assertion of Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi to Parliament on March 1 that Ukrainians are “real refugees.”

He later took to Twitter to double down on his assertion, tweeting that he “rightly described them” as “real refugees … that is what international law says, not the ideologies of the left,” inferring that those crossing the border with Turkey are not real refugees.

Based on the testimonies of 26 Afghan migrants and asylum seekers, the HRW report alleged that the violations were being committed by Greek police along the border with Turkey at the Evros River.

Of those interviewed, 23 said they were pushed back, with multiple testimonies that the process involved being stripped and robbed by police before being turned over to “masked men” who dumped them in the “frigid” river.

A 28-year-old former Afghan army commander and an 18-year-old Afghan told HRW that they had managed to talk with the masked men, identifying them as Arabs and Pakistanis.

The 28-year-old said: “The boat driver said, ‘We are … here doing this work for three months and then they give us … a document. With this, we can move freely inside Greece and then we can get a ticket for … another country’.”

Greek Maj. Gen. Dimitrios Mallios denied the report’s allegations, saying: “Police agencies and their staff will continue to operate in a continuous, professional, lawful and prompt way, taking all necessary measures to effectively manage refugee/migration flows.”

This is done “in a manner that safeguards on the one hand the rights of the aliens and on the other hand the protection of citizens especially in the first line border regions,” he added.

HRW said the Greek government “routinely denies” allegations of illegal pushbacks as either “fake news” or “Turkish propaganda.”

Pushbacks violate multiple human rights norms, including the prohibition of collective expulsion under the European Convention on Human Rights, the right to due process in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the right to seek asylum under EU asylum law and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, and the principle of nonrefoulement under the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Frelick said: “There can be no denying that the Greek government is responsible for the illegal pushbacks at its borders and using proxies to carry out these illegal acts does not relieve it of any liability.”

Pakistan's top court ends hearings to solve political crisis

Pakistan’s top court ends hearings to solve political crisis
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s top court ends hearings to solve political crisis

Pakistan’s top court ends hearings to solve political crisis
  • Khan dissolved Parliament on Sunday and set the stage for early elections
  • Five-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court heard arguments from Khan’s lawyers, his opposition, and the country’s president before adjourning Thursday
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court ended four days of hearings on Thursday, aiming to solve a political crisis that began when Prime Minister Imran Khan sidestepped a no-confidence motion that seemed certain to unseat him.
Khan dissolved Parliament on Sunday and set the stage for early elections after accusing his opposition of working with the United States to unseat him. His political opponents had arrived in Parliament with more than the 172 votes needed to oust him, after several members of his own party and a key coalition partner deserted him.
The five-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court heard arguments from Khan’s lawyers, his opposition, and the country’s president before adjourning Thursday. The court’s ruling is to be handed down at 7:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT).
Constitutional lawyer Ali Zafar, who also represents Pakistan’s president, said the Supreme Court is to decide whether the deputy Parliamentary Speaker, Qasim Suri, was within his rights to dismiss the no-confidence motion.
Suri dismissed the motion after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, a close ally of Khan’s, accused the opposition of being disloyal to the state by colluding with a foreign power — the United States — to stage a regime change.
The US State Department issued a statement denying the accusation. Khan said the Americans wanted him “personally” gone because of what he describes as his independent foreign policy, which often favors China and Russia. Khan has also been a strident critic of Washington’s war on terror.

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack

Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack
  • For those unable to leave, he said, tons of food, medicine and hygiene products were being delivered as part of a massive humanitarian effort
  • Ukrainian forces are also regrouping for the offensive
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

SEVERODONETSK: Desperate evacuation attempts from eastern Ukraine were under way Thursday as authorities warned of an imminent Russian offensive, following the devastation around Kyiv that has shocked the world.
Russian troops have been withdrawing from around the capital and Ukraine’s north, leaving a trail of destruction, as they prepare for an expected assault on the country’s southeast.
Scenes of carnage that Ukrainian officials have accused retreating troops of leaving behind in towns including Bucha have sparked outrage and led to a wave of fresh sanctions against Moscow.
But on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was undeterred and continued “to accumulate fighting force to realize their ill ambitions in (eastern) Donbas.”
“They are preparing to resume an active offensive,” he said.
Begging civilians to leave the region “while it is still possible,” local officials in Donbas’ Lugansk and Donetsk said the region was already facing constant indiscriminate shelling.
“We can see clearly that before the enemy goes to full attack, they will just destroy places completely,” local governor Sergiy Gaiday in Lugansk told Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24.


Gaiday said on Facebook that more than 1,200 people had been evacuated from Lugansk on Wednesday, but that efforts were being hampered by artillery fire, with some areas already inaccessible.
For those unable to leave, he said, tons of food, medicine and hygiene products were being delivered as part of a massive humanitarian effort.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said strikes had targeted aid points.
“The enemy aimed directly there with a goal to destroy the civilians,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook.
He added that people were heeding calls to flee and he would be coordinating evacuation to make it “faster and more effective.”
Shells and rockets were also slamming into the industrial city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city held by Ukrainian forces.
“We have nowhere to go, it’s been like this for days,” 38-year-old Volodymyr told AFP, standing opposite a burning building in Severodonetsk.
More than 11 million people have been displaced since Russia invaded on February 24, aiming to seize the capital.
With that goal thwarted, Russia is instead trying to create a land link between occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist statelets in Donbas.
Ukrainian forces are also regrouping for the offensive, including on a two-lane highway through the rolling eastern plains connecting Kharkiv and Donetsk.
Trench positions were being dug, and the road was littered with anti-tank obstacles.
“We’re waiting for them!” said a lieutenant tasked with reinforcing the positions, giving a thumbs up.
As preparations on the ground ramped up, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded NATO members help Ukraine boost its firepower.
“My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons, and weapons,” Kuleba told journalists on Thursday.
“I call on all allies to put aside their hesitations, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” he said.


The evacuation calls are being fueled by fears of fresh atrocities, after chilling discoveries in areas from which Moscow’s troops have withdrawn.
US President Joe Biden said “major war crimes” were being committed in Ukraine, where images have emerged in recent days of bodies with their hands bound or in shallow graves.
“Civilians executed in cold blood, bodies dumped into mass graves, the sense of brutality and inhumanity left for all the world to see, unapologetically,” Biden said.
In one of the worst affected towns, Bucha, some residents were still trying to learn the fate of loved ones, while others were hoping to forget.
Tetiana Ustymenko’s son and his two friends were gunned down in the street, and she buried them in the garden of the family home.
“How can I live now?” she said.
The Kremlin denies responsibility for any civilian deaths and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Ukrainian authorities of “crude and cynical provocations” in Bucha.
But the German government pointed to satellite pictures taken while the town was still under Moscow’s control, which appear to show bodies in the streets.
Russia’s denials “are in our view not tenable,” said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.
And Ukrainian officials have warned other areas may have suffered worse than Bucha, including nearby Borodianka.
“Locals talk about how planes came in during the first days of the war and fired rockets at them from low altitudes at these buildings,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told local media.
Officials have alleged that Russian troops are now trying to cover up atrocities elsewhere to prevent further international outcry, including in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian human rights official Lyudmila Denisova said on Telegram Wednesday, citing witness testimony, that Russian forces have brought mobile crematoria to burn bodies and other heavy equipment to clear debris in the city.


Western powers have already pummelled Russia with debilitating economic sanctions, which have forced Moscow to make foreign debt payments on dollar-denominated bonds in rubles, raising the prospect of a potential default.
British energy giant Shell warned Thursday that it would write off up to $5 billion (4.6 billion euros) after signalling its gradual withdrawal from the country last month.
On Wednesday, the White House unveiled further measures targeting Russia’s top banks and two of Putin’s daughters, while Britain sanctioned two banks and vowed to eliminate all Russian oil and gas imports by the end of the year.
The European Union is also poised to implement a fifth round of sanctions cutting off Russian coal imports — and European Council chief Charles Michel said that “sooner or later,” it must also impose oil and gas sanctions.
Elsewhere, the United States and Britain have pressed to have Russia excluded from the UN Human Rights Council, with a vote in the General Assembly scheduled for Thursday.
But in his nightly address, Zelensky said although the sanctions package had “a spectacular look... this is not enough.”
He urged countries to completely cut off Russia’s banks from the international financial system, and to stop buying the country’s oil.
“It is the export of oil that is one of the foundations of Russian aggression,” he said.
“One of the foundations that allows the Russian leadership not to take seriously the negotiations on ending the war.”
Peace talks between the sides have made little progress so far, and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no sign Putin has dropped “his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine.”

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy
  • City’s airport was previously one of the world’s busiest but has been largely cut off throughout the pandemic
  • Six airlines including Emirates and Cathay Pacific have had routes banned this week
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader on Thursday defended her policy of temporarily banning flight routes that bring in coronavirus cases, as a leading airline industry figure warned the city had fallen “off the map” as an aviation hub.
The city’s airport was previously one of the world’s busiest but has been largely cut off throughout the pandemic as Hong Kong hews to China’s strict zero COVID-19 policy.
“Circuit breaker” rules mean any airline that brings in three or more infected passengers on a single flight is suspended from flying that route for seven days.
City leader Carrie Lam defended the policy on Thursday, saying flights were bringing in infections “probably because of the very relaxed approach adopted in many places” around the world.
Authorities have given some ground, lifting a complete flight ban on nine countries earlier this month following growing anger from the business community and Hong Kongers stranded overseas.
Lam said more than 1,000 residents have returned to Hong Kong daily this month, compared to just 200 a day previously.
“It is not right to say that this travel easing has no impact,” she said.
Her comments came as the director general of the International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, warned Hong Kong was “effectively off the map.”
“(Hong Kong) is going to lag significantly behind the recovery that we’re seeing elsewhere,” Walsh told reporters on Wednesday in quotes carried by Bloomberg News and the South China Morning Post.
Temporary flight bans have been frequently invoked, throwing travel plans into chaos as residents scramble to book new routes and change mandatory hotel quarantine bookings.
Six airlines including Emirates and Cathay Pacific have had routes banned this week.
Emirates’ Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong route has been suspended six times for a total of 77 days this year, according to Bloomberg.
Walsh said Hong Kong’s restrictions have been “very severe and have led directly to the cancelation of a lot of services, with airlines effectively finding it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to operate there.”
Last month 11 airlines and logistics giants sent a letter to the government calling for the removal of COVID-19 testing requirements for flight crews before take-off and on arrival.
Prior to the pandemic, Hong Kong’s airport hosted about 200,000 passengers a day.
But the finance hub — which dubs itself “Asia’s World City” — is now one of the world’s most isolated places.
Lam’s administration says there can be no change from zero-COVID-19 even though the controls proved largely ineffective this year when the omicron variant tore through.
Hong Kong has since recorded one of the world’s highest mortality rates from the virus.

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged members to provide more weapons and not just defensive arms
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

KYIV: Ukraine was bracing to battle for control of its industrial east and appealing for more help from the West after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup.
Authorities were urging people to immediately evacuate from the Donbas region before Russia intensifies its offensive. In Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha.
“My agenda is very simple… it’s weapons, weapons and weapons,” Kuleba said as he arrived at NATO headquarters Thursday for talks with the military organization’s foreign ministers about Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.
“We know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices,” Kuleba said. “The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged members to provide more weapons and not just defensive arms. Some NATO members worry that they may be Russia’s next target but the alliance is striving to avoid moves that might pull countries directly into the conflict.
“NATO is not sending troops to be on the ground. We also have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine, and become even more deadly, even more dangerous and destructive,” Stoltenberg said.
A US defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russia had pulled all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to fight in the east.
Growing numbers of Putin’s troops, along with mercenaries, have been reported moving into the Donbas. “Later, people will come under fire,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in urging civilians to evacuate from the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region, “and we won’t be able to do anything to help them.”
Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas since 2014. Ahead of its Feb. 24 invasion, Moscow recognized the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as independent states.
Another Western official, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence estimates, said it may take Russia’s battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.
In his nightly address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also warned Russia’s military is gearing up for a new offensive in the east.
Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle, he said.
“We will fight and we will not retreat,” he said. “We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won’t give them up.”
In areas north of the capital, Ukrainian officials were gathering evidence of Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating.
Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of least 410 civilians were found in towns around Kyiv, victims of what Zelensky has portrayed as a Russian campaign of murder, rape, dismemberment and torture. Some victims had apparently been shot at close range. Some were found with their hands bound.
Zelensky accused Russia of interfering with an international investigation into possible war crimes by removing corpses and trying to hide other evidence in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv.
“We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied,” he said during his latest video address. “This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more.”
Switching from Ukrainian to Russian, Zelensky urged ordinary Russians “to somehow confront the Russian repressive machine” instead of being “equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life.”
He called on Russians to demand an end to the war, “if you have even a little shame about what the Russian military is doing in Ukraine.”
In reaction to the alleged atrocities outside Kyiv, the US announced sanctions against Putin’s two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks. Britain banned investment in Russia and pledged to end its dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.
The US Senate planned to take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia, paving the way for higher tariffs on some imports, and to codify President Joe Biden’s executive action banning imports of Russian oil.
The European Union is also expected to take additional punitive measures, including an embargo on coal.
The Kremlin has insisted its troops have committed no war crimes and alleged the images out of Bucha were staged by the Ukrainians.
Bodies were still being collected in the city. On Wednesday, The Associated Press saw two in a house in a silent neighborhood. From time to time there was the muffled boom of workers clearing the town of mines and other unexploded ordnance.
Workers at a cemetery began to load more than 60 bodies into a grocery shipping truck for transport to a facility for further investigation.
Police said they found at least 20 bodies in the Makariv area west of Kyiv. In the village of Andriivka, residents said the Russians arrived in early March, taking locals’ phones and detaining and then releasing some people. Others met unknown fates. Some described sheltering for weeks in cellars normally used for storing vegetables.
“First we were scared, now we are hysterical,” said Valentyna Klymenko, 64. She said she, her husband and two neighbors weathered the siege by sleeping on stacks of potatoes covered with a mattress and blankets. “We didn’t cry at first. Now we are crying.”
In the southern port city of Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that of the more than 5,000 civilians killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting, 210 were children. Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death, he said.
Boichenko said more than 90 percent of the city’s infrastructure was destroyed. The attacks on the strategic city on the Sea of Azov have cut off food, water, fuel and medicine and pulverized homes and businesses.
British defense officials said 160,000 people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000. A humanitarian relief convoy accompanied by the Red Cross has been trying for days without success to get into the city.
Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to secure a continuous land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods
  • ‘This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly’
  • Sydney has received 1,227mm of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213mm
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Torrential rain pummeled Australia’s east coast on Thursday with Sydney receiving nearly a month’s rain overnight, turning suburban roads into rivers and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more rain through the day.
A man swept away by floodwaters in the city’s northwest was rescued by emergency crews, media reported, while television footage showed vehicles struggling to cross waterlogged streets, fallen power lines and trees, and debris floating in rivers.
Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged the harbor city’s 5 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuations.
“This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly,” New South Wales emergency services Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin said during a media briefing. “Exceptionally sharp, short bursts of rain” have been creating flash flooding almost every hour, he said.
Sydney has received 1,227 mm (48 inches) of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213 mm. Over the next 24 hours, many coastal towns could get up to 180 mm (7 inches), the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The tourist hot spot of Bondi recorded around 170 mm over the 24-hour period to 9 a.m. Thursday (2300 GMT, Wednesday), official data showed.
Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes while businesses cleared essentials to help mitigate their losses.
“All hands are on deck to try and save some furniture ... so we have been pretty busy lifting things up ... moving things away, unplugging filters and electricity, and things like that,” Nicola Gilfillan, a cafe owner in southwest Sydney, told ABC television.
Overflow from a fuel pit at a site owned by oil refiner Ampol in Sydney’s south caused oil to mix with flood waters but emergency crews said the spill has been contained and that there was no risk of danger in the area.
A severe weather warning stretched along the south coast of New South Wales over a distance of more than 600 kilometers but conditions are expected to ease from Thursday evening, the weather bureau said.
Australia’s east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall, for the second straight year, with most rivers at capacity even before the latest drenching. Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s major water supply, is expected to spill over on Friday, authorities said.
Three intense weather systems in six weeks have pounded eastern Australia, with several parts of northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland clocking record rains and Sydney registering its wettest March on record.
Climate change is also widely believed to be a contributing factor to the severe weather, which has raised questions about how prepared Australia is.
Several towns across northern New South Wales are still battling to clear tons of debris after two separate devastating floods in March but the latest weather event has smashed the state’s central and southern coast.

