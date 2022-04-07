Meta: Russian invasion driving more disinformation online

You are here

A new report from Meta finds a big jump in disinformation and propaganda linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP)
AP

  • The report from the owner of Facebook and Instagram found a surge in content linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • Meta traced the effort to take over the social media accounts of dozens of Ukrainian military leaders back to a shadowy hacker organization known as Ghostwriter
AP

DUBAI: Hackers aligned with Russia broke into the social media accounts of dozens of Ukrainian military officers and were working to upload videos of defeated and surrendering Ukrainian soldiers when the plot was disrupted.
This is according to a report from Meta that details a troubling increase in social media disinformation this year.
The report from the owner of Facebook and Instagram found a surge in content linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as an uptick in domestic disinformation and propaganda in countries around the world, suggesting that tactics pioneered by foreign intelligence agencies are now being used more widely.
“While much of the public attention in recent years has been focused on foreign interference, domestic threats are on the rise globally,” said Nick Clegg, Meta’s president for global affairs and a former British deputy prime minister.
Russia and its allies are major players, according to the report, with groups linked to the Kremlin spreading disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine while amplifying pro-Russian conspiracy theories at home.
Meta traced the effort to take over the social media accounts of dozens of Ukrainian military leaders back to a shadowy hacker organization known as Ghostwriter, which previous research has linked to Belarus, a Russian ally. Ghostwriter has a history of spreading content critical of NATO, and also has tried to hack email accounts.
“This is a tried-and-true thing that they do,” said Ben Read, director of cyberespionage analysis at Mandiant, a prominent US cybersecurity firm that has tracked Ghostwriter’s activities for years. Last year Mandiant said digital clues suggested the hackers were based in Belarus, though EU officials have previously blamed Russia.
Belarus and Russia have not responded to the claims.
Meta outlined other disinformation campaigns tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including one involving dozens of fake accounts that spread anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. Another network filed thousands of fake complaints about Ukrainian Facebook users in an effort to get them kicked off the platform. That network hid its activities in a Facebook group supposedly dedicated to cooking.
Within Russia, the Kremlin has blocked hundreds of news sources and websites, including Facebook and Twitter, and threatened jail time to anyone who tries to report on the war. In the place of accurate journalism, the state-controlled media have pumped out discredited conspiracy theories about Ukrainian Nazis or secret US bioweapon labs.
Meta and other big tech companies have responded by removing or restricting Russian state-run media, by targeting disinformation networks and by labeling content it does not remove. Twitter this week announced it would also label state-controlled media from Belarus.
The prevalence of Russian-linked propaganda and disinformation on social media shows that a more aggressive response is needed, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a London-based nonprofit that supports greater social media regulation. A study by the group found numerous Facebook mentions of Russia’s discredited bioweapon conspiracy theory.
“Despite taking action against state channels under enormous pressure, Meta is failing badly to contain major disinformation narratives that benefit Putin’s regime,” said Imran Ahmed, the center’s CEO.
Meta said it would be rolling out additional policies in the coming weeks and months to make sure it stays ahead of groups looking to exploit its platforms. Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta’s head of security policy, noted that groups looking to spread disinformation and propaganda are adapting their tactics too.
“We would expect them to keep coming back,” Gleicher said.

Topics: disinformation Meta Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls

Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls

Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls
  • Concerns about online hate speech have increased as candidates and supporters increasingly turn to social media for the May 9 election
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday suspended a network of over 400 accounts, pages and groups ahead of general elections in the Philippines as the Facebook parent moves to crack down hate speech and misinformation.
Concerns about online hate speech have increased as candidates and supporters increasingly turn to social media for the May 9 election against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting traditional campaign methods.
Last month, the country’s presidential candidates had pressed on the need to hold social media companies liable for the spread of misinformation.
Meta said in a blog post on Wednesday that advertisers in the Philippines will have to complete its ad authorizations process and include ‘Paid for by’ disclaimers on ads about elections, politics and certain categories of social issues.
The move by Meta comes after it last month changed its stance in Ukraine that temporarily allowed calls for violence and narrowed its content moderation policy to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state.

Topics: social media Meta Facebook Philippines

TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign

TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign

TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign
  • The platform’s initiative focuses on a number of values traditionally associated with the holy month, including kindness, tolerance and generosity
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has launched a campaign that aims to encapsulate the spirit of the holy month through a host of content, creator opportunities, hashtags and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

After video views grew by 21 percent and engagement by 22 percent in 2021, the platform aims to position itself as the premier regional entertainment hub during Ramadan.

“Ramadan has always been a significant cultural moment within our region and one of great importance to families and friends, as they take time to come together and reflect over shared values and moments,” said Hany Kamel, content operations director at TikTok MENA.

“As a facilitator of one of the largest and most engaged online communities in the region and beyond, we wanted to deliver on this in a way that not only entertains but also educates, empowers and builds a more digitally responsible generation.”

The campaign focuses on four key Ramadan values: kindness, togetherness, tolerance and giving.

One of the initiatives features the Arabic language hashtag “#صناع_البهجة” — which translates as “makers of joy. It challenges content creators and users to take to the streets in search of people who will give them a fist bump on camera. Passers-by who do so are rewarded with a hidden, Ramadan-themed gift concealed in the bumped hand.

Another hashtag, #StitchKindness, celebrates everyday, unsung heroes by highlighting small acts of kindness. This effort is led by renowned Egyptian actress and model Nelly Karim, along with influencers Mohammed Sweidan in the UAE and Rand Majali in Saudi Arabia.

TikTok is celebrating the idea of togetherness through the use of several hashtags, including: #RamadanTableLive, which features daily live content from experts designed to inspire iftar menus; #HealthyRamadanLive, which includes information and advice from nutritionists and fitness experts, along with Q&A sessions and exercise sessions; #RamadanStories, in which storytellers share tales of history and personal development; and #RamadanReviews for discussions of the latest Ramadan TV shows.

TikTok said it will also continue to tackle issues of online safety and privacy through video content focusing on how to tackle bullying in digital spaces. The platform added that it will work with partners across the region — online and off — to give back to the community.

Topics: TikTok Ramadan

Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership

Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership

Anghami, Rotana sign new strategic partnership
  • Deal will put label’s entire original Arabic catalog on platform
  • The move is in line with Anghami’s vision of amplifying Arab talent on the global stage
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Rotana Music Holding, a major Arab independent record label, has signed a strategic partnership with music streaming platform Anghami to distribute its collection of original music audio and video content on the platform.
Rotana Music is among the leading Arabic media, entertainment, events, content producers and distributors in the MENA region. Its portfolio includes prominent Arab artists such as Mohammad Abdo, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rashid Al-Majid, Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, Majed Al-Mohandes, as well as Amr Diab, Assala, Elissa, Tamer Hosni, Najwa Karam and Sherine Abdel Wahab.
The deal sees Anghami reuniting with Rotana, which was a key partner when the streaming service launched in 2012. The move is in line with Anghami’s vision of amplifying Arab talent on the global stage. Anghami users will now have access to Rotana’s vast library free of charge.
The partnership was finalized at a signing in Riyadh between Salem Al-Hindi, CEO of Rotana Music Holding, and Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami.
Al-Hindi said: “We are thrilled to commence this partnership with Anghami, which will also strengthen the relationship between Rotana and its artists. We are confident that this collaboration will expand the business even further with the purpose of reaching Rotana music fans across the world.”
Maroun said: “This partnership represents a major addition to our already unrivaled selection of Arabic music and will give Rotana’s portfolio of artists and outstanding Arab talent a powerful platform to share their voice with the world.
“There is no better way to celebrate Anghami’s 10th year and next chapter, than expanding our library of 72 million songs to include Rotana’s authentic Arabic content and rewarding fans with a wealth of original tracks.”
Earlier this month, Anghami signed a multi-year deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab, which has seen the platform host the artist’s entire catalog, including past and future releases, under his record label Ney. Listeners will now also have access to Amr Diab’s audio and video content produced by Rotana on Anghami.

Topics: Anghami Rotana Music

Twitter says working on edit button for tweets

Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Twitter says working on edit button for tweets

Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Twitter Inc. said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.

Twitter said in a tweet that it did not get the idea for the button from a poll that its largest shareholder Elon Musk started asking users of the social networking platform if they wanted the feature.

On Monday, Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and started the poll on the long-awaited feature the company has been working.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also urged users to “vote carefully.”

On April 1, Twitter said it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message on April Fools’ Day.

Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.

Topics: Twitter

Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan

Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan

Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan
  • In partnership with Tuhoon, EMPWR, and Rising Giants Network, Anghami will host over 60 live broadcasts throughout the holy month
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Anghami, the Arab music-streaming platform and digital distribution company, has partnered with three podcast and content networks — Tuhoon, EMPWR and Rising Giants Network — to host more than 60 live radio programs during Ramadan.

The special broadcasts will be presented by content creators from the networks and cover topics such as mental health, entertainment and sports.

“Anghami is a key player in the growing podcasts and audio entertainment (sector) in our region and beyond,” said Basel Anabtawi, co-founder and CEO of Rising Giants Network. “We are fully committed to bringing amazing content to their Ramadan programming and helping to grow overall podcasting.”

EMPWR, which was launched as a magazine in 2019, is a safe social network that aims to promote youth well-being in the Middle East and North Africa. Its founder Ally Salama said: “We’re extremely proud to partner with the region’s largest music and podcast streaming platform, on Anghami Live Radio, to help bring more visibility to podcasting in the Arab world this Ramadan.”

Tuhoon is an app that focuses on mental health and well-being in the Arab world by helping users manage stress and sleep.

“Our vision at Tuhoon is to make the Arab world a happier and healthier place and to make mental well-being a reality for everyone,” said Naif Al-Mutawa, a clinical psychologist, entrepreneur and co-founder of Tuhoon.

“Forming this partnership with Anghami was an easy decision, as both platforms strive to deliver user-focused, top-quality content that empowers Arab youth and makes them feel seen and heard. We hope this playlist and in-app live sessions with Anghami will help make it easier for us to reach that goal.”

Anghami also announced it is collaborating with TikTok creator and podcast host Nadim Safieddine, of Nad’s Reviews, who will host bi-weekly live programs to discuss Ramadan TV shows.

“Not only will I be going live twice a week to review the newest releases but I’ll also be opening up the mic so we can all discuss what’s keeping us glued to our screens throughout the holy month,” said Safieddine.

Anghami’s Live Radio app, which is available for iOS and Android, allows users to set up public or private broadcasts during which they can talk to their listeners while playing songs or podcasts from Anghami’s library. The interactive features include live chatting, applauding the host, text comments, meeting other participants, and side chats.

In a separate interview, Elie Habib, the co-founder and CEO of Anghami, told Arab News: “We connect with the ear,” which he said means the company looks for opportunities to invest in all things audio-related, including podcasts.

“We’re launching multiple services later this year which connect people to people, people to music, and people to other forms of audio content,” he added.

Anghami said it will share the full Ramadan Live Radio schedule on social media and the Anghami app shortly.

Topics: Anghami Ramadan

