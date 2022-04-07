You are here

Suspect says he killed British MP to 'prevent further harm to Muslims'

Ali Harbi Ali said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess because he voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria. (Metropolitan Police)
Ali Harbi Ali said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess because he voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria. (Metropolitan Police)
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

  • Ali Harbi Ali said he acted because David Amess voted for strikes against Daesh in Iraq, Syria
  • ‘If I thought I had done anything wrong, I wouldn’t have done it’
Arab News

LONDON: A suspect accused of murdering a British MP last October has denied the charge, claiming that his actions were intended to “prevent further harm to Muslims.”

Addressing jurors, Ali Harbi Ali, 26, said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess at a constituency surgery in Essex on Oct. 15 as he had been one of more than 200 MPs who had voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria.

“I decided to do it because I felt that if I could kill someone who had made decisions to kill Muslims, it could prevent further harm to Muslims,” Ali told the Old Bailey.

“He won’t be able to vote again in Parliament. He won’t be able to do votes like that in future. (I sought to) send a message to his colleagues who have done similar things. Something like that will always have a response.”

Ali said he does not regret the attack, adding: “If I thought I had done anything wrong, I wouldn’t have done it.”

He went on to deny charges of terrorism, claiming that his actions were comparable to MPs voting for airstrikes, despite the prosecution alleging that he had been planning an attack for years.

The trial had previously heard how Ali had researched several high-profile targets, including Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Dominic Raab and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Asked why he had a note on his phone about his “plans” to kill Gove, Ali responded: “That was plans I had to attack and hopefully kill Michael Gove. I believe he was someone who was a harm to Muslims.”

Ali earlier told the court that police contacted him in 2014 following a referral by someone he knew as they had been worried about British Muslims going to Syria at the time.

He said police interviewed him at the time about several Twitter accounts and how he felt about the government, claiming he simply nodded to their questions.

He added that a planned second interview was cancelled as the police “were happy with the first one.”

Describing himself as a “moderate Muslim,” Ali nonetheless said he intended to be martyred by police responding to the attack against Amess.

However, upon realizing the first officers on the scene were unarmed, he told jurors that he made the decision to drop the knife and surrender.

The trial continues.

Topics: UK David Amess Ali Harbi Ali terrorism

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India
On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI:  For foodies in Pakistan’s capital Karachi, there is no better time than Ramadan — when the aromas and sights of special delicacies fill the streets as the time for the sunset iftar meal nears — and no better place to find the best snacks than the megac- ity’s iconic food hub, Burns Road. 
Stretching through the heart of the old city in the Saddar Town area, the famous food street appeared in urban plans in the late 19th century, but only gained fame after 1947, when British India split into two independent states — India and Pakistan — and tens of thousands of Indian Muslims migrated from Delhi and settled in the area. 
They brought with them their cuisine, which became part of the foodscape in a city that often lays claims to culinary excellence. 
From lentil fritters in savory yogurt known as dahi baray, to spicy deep-fried kachoris filled with green gram, potato stuffed crispy samosas, sweet spiral-shaped crisp and juicy jalebis, and many more, 
some of the snacks Burns Road is famous for have been handed down from generation to generation. 

People gather outside a food stall in Burns Road before vthe iftar meal in Karachi, Pakistan. (AN photo bY S.A. Babar)

Naseem Saleem, who sells dahi baray, told Arab News that his family, migrants from India, had been running a food shop on Burns Road for almost seven decades. 
“Like most of these snacks you see here, dahi baray also has its origin in Delhi, from where our family migrated and opened this shop in 1954,” he said, hastily packing food parcels for customers to bring home for iftar, the evening meal enjoyed after sunset in Ramadan.
A few yards from Saleem’s shop, a queue was forming in front of Faseko, and adjacent to it Fresco Sweets, both famous for samosas, Arab-style bread and sweets.
Customer Owais Ali, who had come to Burns Road from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality some 20 kilometers away, told Arab News the food street offered the best quality of Ramadan fare.
“Dahi baray, samosas, kachori and rolls become a mandatory part of our table spread during Ramadan,” he said, adding that while the same varieties of food could be found closer to where he lived, the taste was different.
He would come to Burns Road, he said, despite the distance and long queues outside his favorite vendors.
“I come here thrice a week at least during Ramadan and more when we have guests at home for iftar,” he added as he hung food parcels on the handlebars of his motorbike and revved the engine.
“My task at Burns Road is accomplished.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Pakistan Indian cuisine

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire
AP

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire

  • “I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other," Griffiths said
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a cease-fire
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: The United Nations’ humanitarian chief said Thursday he’s not optimistic about securing a cease-fire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are.
Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with AP in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials.
That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier in the week.
“I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other,” he said.
“I’m not optimistic,” he added later.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a cease-fire that would allow desperately needed aid into Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at ending the war.
Griffiths suggested that goal remained far in the distance.
“Obviously, we all want that to happen. But as you know — you’re here — that’s not going to happen immediately,” he said.
Russia launched its assault on Ukraine just over six weeks ago, on February 24. The fighting has displaced millions of people within the country and prompted more than 4 million Ukrainians to seek shelter abroad.
The UN’s human rights office has recorded more than 1,400 civilians killed in the fighting, though the actual numbers of deaths is certain to be higher.
Representatives of the two countries have held a number of meetings by video link and in person, but those discussions have not ended the fighting.
Short of a full cease-fire, Griffiths said he is seeking ways to build confidence on both sides and focus on smaller goals, such as establishing local cease-fires in parts of the country and creating humanitarian corridors that allow civilians to escape the fighting.
“This war is not stopping tomorrow,” he said. “Where we are a little bit closer is to get the understanding of both sides ... of what a local cease-fire would affect. There are many parts of Ukraine where we can achieve tomorrow local cease-fires, which are defined in geography and time.”
Relief supplies have begun flowing to some harder to reach parts of the country, he noted.
Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Ukraine, particularly around Kyiv, ahead of what many believe is an intensified push in the country’s east.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renewed his country’s plea for more weapons from NATO countries Thursday, pointing to atrocities that have come to light in the town of Bucha and other areas that Russian troops have withdrawn from in recent days.
Local cease-fires could still mean progress even in areas without ongoing fighting, Griffiths said, because they require that forces don’t move and so therefore could not regroup elsewhere.
Aid groups have struggled to get supplies to those in need.
Over the past week, members of a Red Cross convoy were prevented from reaching the besieged city of Mariupol to help evacuate a convoy of civilians. They were detained at one point during their mission, and eventually ended up accompanying around 1,000 people who had found ways of their own out of Mariupol to a city further west.
An overwhelming majority of the 193-member UN General Assembly has twice called for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, on March 2 and March 24.
Griffiths said he expects to travel to Turkey in the next week for further talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire. That country, which shares a Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, maintains ties with both and has positioned itself as a go-between for peace negotiations.
He also expects to return to Moscow, and characterized his most recent visit as a first round of talks.
“Look, I’m used to the idea that a cease-fire, which is what I’m tasked to try and achieve, takes time,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Humanitarian Ceasefire

Pakistan supreme court reinstates parliament, orders no-confidence vote against PM

Pakistan supreme court reinstates parliament, orders no-confidence vote against PM
Pakistan supreme court reinstates parliament, orders no-confidence vote against PM

  • Follows Imran Khan’s obstruction of opposition bid to oust him last Sunday
  • Court orders National Assembly speaker to summon session, hold no-trust vote on Saturday
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday said the dissolution of the National Assembly last week by the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and a decision by the deputy speaker to forbid voting on a no-confidence motion against the premier were both “unconstitutional,” ruling that the speaker call a session on Saturday to hold the vote.

The closely watched verdict solves a constitutional wrangle that has plagued the country since Sunday, when the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, disallowed a no-trust vote that would have likely seen Khan booted from office. He used Article 5 of the constitution, which deals with loyalty to the state, to make his case, saying the motion was unconstitutional because it was part of a “foreign conspiracy.”

The president then dissolved the lower house of parliament on Khan’s advice.

But in an unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said the deputy speaker’s Sunday ruling was “contrary to the Constitution and the law, and of no legal effect.”

The court said the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly was therefore also unconstitutional.

“The advice tendered by the prime minister on or about April 3 to the president to dissolve the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect,” the court said in a short order.

“It is declared that the order of the president issued on or about April 3 dissolving the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect, and it is hereby set aside. It is further declared that the Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so.”

The court also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon a session on April 9 at 10 a.m. to allow voting on the no-confidence motion.

“If the resolution is passed by the requisite majority (the no-confidence resolution is successful), then at any time once a prime minister is elected in terms of Article 91 of the Constitution read with Rule 32 of the Rules and enters upon his office,” the court ruled.

The court’s five-member larger bench — headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel — ruled unanimously.

Ahead of the no-trust motion being put to vote last Sunday, Khan had lost his parliamentary majority after major coalition partners announced they would side with the opposition in the vote, while more than 20 lawmakers belonging to Khan’s own party also defected.

“This is a victory for all of Pakistan, the constitution, democracy,” Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman, the leader of an opposition alliance against the government, told reporters after the verdict.

The ruling comes as Pakistan’s Central Bank raised its benchmark policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent in an emergency meeting on Thursday, saying that a reduction in domestic political uncertainty would be required to ensure Pakistan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rupee also hit a new historic low of RS188.18 against the US dollar amid the political turbulence, diminishing foreign exchange reserves and a stalled International Monetary Fund loan facility.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Asad Qaiser Supreme Court of Pakistan

AFP

Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine

  • The line was the "only exit route by rail for cities such as Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman"
  • The connection was "a lifeline for tens of thousands of our citizens today", the rail chief said
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Trains evacuating residents from eastern Ukraine were halted by Russian strikes Thursday on the only line still under Kyiv’s control, the head of the Ukrainian rail operator Oleksandr Kamychin said.
“The enemy carried out strikes on the rail line next to the station in Barbenkovo on the Donetsk line,” he said in a post on the messaging service Telegram.
The line was the “only exit route by rail for cities such as Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman” in the eastern region still under Ukrainian control, he said.
The connection was “a lifeline for tens of thousands of our citizens today,” the rail chief said.
According to Kamychin, three trains were blocked in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
“We’re waiting for the end of the bombardments to clarify the situation. The passengers on these trains have been moved into the station until this is done,” he said.
Ukrainian authorities have called on residents in the east of the country to evacuate as soon as possible in light of an anticipated Russian attack.
The Ukrainian governor of the eastern region of Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, said Thursday it was the “last chance” to leave as Russia was “trying to cut off all possible ways of getting people out.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict trains Strikes Donetsk

Dependent on Russia for armaments, India ramps up domestic production

A soldier salutes next to an Akash missile system during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
A soldier salutes next to an Akash missile system during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
Dependent on Russia for armaments, India ramps up domestic production

  • In 2022-23 budget, 68 percent of India’s capital defense procurement to be local
  • Country has world’s second-largest army
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is ramping up domestic production of complex military equipment, the country’s defense minister said on Thursday.

The South Asian nation is heavily dependent on Russia for more than half of its armaments.

With the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, India has for decades been largely dependent on arms imports, especially from Russia, which in the 1990s contributed 80 percent of its defense equipment.

The one-source dependence dropped significantly with the entry of US and European producers into the Indian market in the 2000s, but Moscow still remains a key player in the field, supplying an estimated 55 percent of India’s military hardware.

International sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine since late February have sparked doubts about future imports.

“Our main goal is to promote self-reliance and export in defense,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said as he released a list of military equipment that will be produced domestically.

The list contains 101 items, including complex defense systems, tanks, sensors, rockets, multi-role helicopters, patrol vessels, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles and other supplies of war used by the Indian Armed Forces, which Singh added “were earlier only imported.”

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that weapons and platforms from the list will be procured from local sources within the next five years. It also estimated that the orders will be worth more than $38 billion.  

India has been working on decreasing its dependence on military imports from one source for the past few years.

“The significant acquisition of Western platforms in the past five-seven years has diluted that percentage or brought down the share of Russian weapons in the Indian defense market,” Nandan Unnikrishnan, distinguished fellow at New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

He added that the indigenization of production was also contributing to the fact.

India’s Defense Ministry has already identified a “positive indigenization list” of more than 300 military items since May last year. The newest list contains the most expensive and complex equipment so far.

The government said in the 2022-23 budget that 68 percent of India’s capital defense procurement would be directed at local manufacturers.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine India

