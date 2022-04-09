You are here

Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall

Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was among those included in Iran’s latest list of sanctioned US officials. (Getty Images via AFP)
  • Almost all the people named were officials who served during Trump's administration
  • The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the sanctioned Americans of supporting "terrorist groups and terrorist acts" against Iran
DUBAI: Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
Almost all the people named were officials who served during Trump’s administration, which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers.
In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the sanctioned Americans — who also included several business figures and politicians — of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against Palestinians.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
The sanctions let Iranian authorities seize any assets held by the individuals in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means the move will likely be symbolic.
Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.
In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.
Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

  • A total of 1,500 detainees will be freed under the scheme
  • The GPS ankle monitor will send an alert to law enforcement agencies specifying the whereabouts of a person
AMMAN: Jordan will launch an electronic tag program for some detainees in a bid to reduce prison overcrowding and detention costs.

Electronic ankle monitors will be fixed on detainees waiting to receive final court rulings in what the government says is “the first scheme of its kind in the kingdom.”

In recent remarks to the Petra news agency, Minister of Justice Ahmed Ziadat said that about 1,500 detainees will be freed under the new e-tagging scheme.

The minister said that electronic tagging is an alternative to institutional confinement and that tags will be fixed on detainees placed under home arrest.

A total of 1,500 detainees will be freed under the scheme, Ziadat said.

The GPS ankle monitor will send an alert to law enforcement agencies specifying the whereabouts of a person if the device has been tampered with or the tagged person goes outside the permissible geographical area.

Authorities have bought 1,500 tags as part of the first phase of the scheme, which has capacity for 5,000 tags.

“The scheme is designed to reduce prison overcrowding and detention costs alongside ensuring that under-trial detainees are held separately from inmates,” he said.

A security source, who requested anonymity, told Arab News that the country’s 16 rehabilitation centers hold around 20,000 inmates, with prison occupancy rates exceeding 140 percent.

The monthly cost for each prisoner is around 700 Jordanian dinars ($1,000), with most inmates held on financial and illicit drugs trafficking charges, the source said.

  • French photographer Edouard Elias tells court he was deprived of food, sleep, and dragged through the blood of fellow captives
  • Former UK citizen El Shafee Elsheikh on trial in US, accused of role in the kidnapping and deaths of several Western hostages in Syria
LONDON: A French war photographer has told the trial of one of the four Daesh “Beatles” how he and other prisoners of the group tried to commit suicide to escape their tormentors.

Edouard Elias, who was captured by Daesh in Syria in June 2013, reportedly told the court in Alexandria, Virginia: “We found plastic bags and ropes. We tried to find a way of suicide.”

Elias, 30, was speaking at the trial of former British national El Shafee Elsheikh, who is accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping and deaths of four Americans, aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, and journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

The photojournalist was captured within an hour of entering Syria from Turkey with colleague Didier Francois, and after being taken to Aleppo and accused of working for the CIA, was held for 10 months by Elsheikh and the other Daesh “Beatles,” a nickname earned because they all had British accents.

Elias described them as “professionals,” detailing how they would wear black masks, military fatigues and boots rather than the casual dress of their fellow Daesh members, carried Glock pistols at all times, and how seriously they took torturing their captives.

He said they would goad each other into snapping the fingers of their victims, and would make them sing a version of the song “Hotel California,” emphasizing a lyric at the end which states “you can never leave.”

Elias told the court: “They repeated it again and again, laughing. I cannot listen to that song anymore.”

The photographer said he had been chained to a radiator and deprived of food and water for three days after he was first captured, causing him to hallucinate.

He was deprived of sleep by being regularly beaten and forced to listen to the screams of other captured Westerners. He was also forced to watch other detainees being tortured after he was moved to another facility called “The Eye Hospital.”

He said: “I was very scared because I thought I would be next. You could see their blood everywhere. When they took me out of the room for interrogation, they dragged me through the blood of the other victims.”

Elias also described Danish photographer Dan Rye, who he met in captivity and was held by the group for over a year, as “not like a human being, just a corpse, like a body barely breathing.”

After he was transferred to the custody of the “Beatles,” he said they would regularly enter cells to beat detainees by making them kneel facing walls before assaulting them. He said prisoners were forced to pose in orange jumpsuits for videos pleading to be ransomed, and described how he was transferred from Aleppo to Raqqa as part of a Daesh convoy that he compared to a scene from the film “Mad Max.”

He said he was held in Raqqa at a jail called “The Oil Facility” from February 2014 until his release, where 18 prisoners were packed into a cell with only a bucket for a toilet.

One day the “Beatles” removed a man from the cell and returned days later to show the remaining prisoners images of the man’s head with a bullet wound. Elias added that, when prisoners were released, their former jailers would beat other cellmates as they departed, warning them not to talk to the media, and threatening to kill the remaining hostages if their ransom demands were not met.

  • The Egyptian ambassador to Russia, Nazih El-Nagri, held a video meeting with the sailors on Saturday
CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that a group of Egyptian sailors stranded aboard a commercial ship in the Ukrainian port of Kherson had been evacuated to Russia.

The ministry stated that contact with Russian authorities via the embassy in Moscow succeeded in securing the evacuation of 11 Egyptian sailors.

The Egyptian ambassador to Russia, Nazih El-Nagri, held a video meeting with the sailors on Saturday, during which he assured them that the embassy was working on their return home in the coming days.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the evacuation of 188 people from several countries, including two other Arab countries, from Kherson in southern Ukraine to Russia.

“Yesterday, soldiers of the Southern Military District organized the safe transfer of 188 citizens from Russia, Moldova, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from (the) Kherson Province of Ukraine to Russian territory,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian military organized buses and private cars, securing the evacuees’ passage to Russian territory.

The evacuation was carried out in response to requests from foreign embassies to help ensure the safe transfer of their citizens from Ukrainian territories, as well as the requests of local residents submitted to the office of the Russian military commander in Kherson.

  • "Each day that passes with the camp still there, hate grows and terrorism thrives," Iraq's national security adviser told an international conference
  • Daesh "continues to represent a real threat at Al-Hol,"
BAGHDAD: The Al-Hol camp for displaced people in Syria is an extremist threat and should be dismantled, a senior Iraqi security official said on Saturday.
Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, is Syria’s largest camp for displaced people. It houses about 56,000 including displaced Syrians and Iraqi refugees, some of whom maintain links with Daesh group.
About 10,000 are foreigners, including relatives of extremists.
“Each day that passes with the camp still there, hate grows and terrorism thrives,” Iraq’s national security adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, told an international conference about the camp.
Daesh “continues to represent a real threat at Al-Hol,” Araji told delegates who included ambassadors from the United States and France.
The overcrowded camp is controlled by the autonomous Kurdish administration and lies less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Iraqi border.
Araji called on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens from Al-Hol, and urged rapid dismantlement of the camp.
Most of Al-Hol’s residents are people who fled or surrendered in Syria during the dying days of Daesh’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in March 2019.
Since then, Syria’s Kurds and the United Nations have repeatedly urged foreign governments to repatriate their nationals, but this has only been done in dribs and drabs, out of fear that they might pose a security threat back home and trigger a domestic backlash.
Baghdad proclaimed victory against Daesh at the end of 2017 but remnants of the group have continued to mount hit-and-run attacks.
In January, Daesh fighters carried out their biggest assault in Syria in years, attacking a prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeastern city of Hasakah, aiming to free fellow extremists.
Almost a week of intense fighting left more than 370 people dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.
Prisons run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces hold an estimated 12,000 Daesh members, and the group aims to mount further operations similar to the January attack in a bid to free them, Araji said.
Since that assault, Iraq has begun building a concrete wall along the border in an effort to stop extremist infiltration.

