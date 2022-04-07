Top US general opposes ‘terror’ delisting for Iran Guards elite force

You are here

Iranian revolutionary guards take part in an anti-US rally to protest the killings of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. (File/AFP)
  • “I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organization, and I do not support them being delisted,” the top general said
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon’s top general said Thursday he was opposed to removing the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from the US terror group list, one of Tehran’s conditions for restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.
“In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organization, and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list,” Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told a congressional hearing.
Iran has pressed for the removal of the State Department’s official “Foreign Terrorist Organization” designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a condition for returning to the 2015 deal that sought to control its nuclear development and prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapons capability.
The previous US administration of Donald Trump unilaterally abrogated the deal in 2018 and a year later slapped the FTO label on the Guards.
President Joe Biden has sought in negotiations to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, as the 2015 deal is officially called.
But talks have stalled in the past month over a handful of final issues, including Iran’s demand over the terror designation.
The talks are led by the State Department and Milley and the Pentagon are not directly involved.
It was not clear whether Milley was suggesting an alternative of keeping the Quds Force designated while dropping the broader Revolutionary Guards from the list.
In a statement on the original designation, the State Department said: “The IRGC — most prominently through its Quds Force — has the greatest role among Iran’s actors in directing and carrying out a global terrorist campaign.”
It singled out specific acts by the Quds Force, including attempted bombings and assassinations inside the United States and other countries.
Privately, US officials have said removing the terror designation would not have much concrete impact, because the IRGC remains under a long list of economic and political sanctions.

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states held their 151st session on Thursday in Riyadh to discuss a number of developments.
The session was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the chairman of the current session of the ministerial council, with the participation of GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf.
Al-Hajraf said the meeting would discuss a number of reports on developments in implementing the decisions of the Supreme Council issued by the 42nd summit in Riyadh.
He also said the ministers would discuss agreements and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC and international countries and blocs, and the latest regional and international developments.

  • Iftar cannon, Al-Musaharati, praying at Al-Aqsa, Takaya, pickle stalls, family gatherings resume amid price rise, political tension
RAMALLAH: Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories is characterized by its distinctive rituals and atmosphere.

Three million Palestinians live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and activities during Ramadan include performing prayers in mosques — especially the Al-Aqsa mosque — visits and family meetings, performing semi-pilgrimages to Makkah in Saudi Arabia and giving charity to poor and needy families.

Ramadan this year is distinguished by being the first after the end of COVID-19 procedures and restrictions that have cast a shadow over the atmosphere and rituals of the holy month during the past three years.

Meeting family remains important and iftar meals are shared during this fasting month.

Despite the occupation and Israeli control over the city of Jerusalem, the custom of the Ramadan iftar cannon at Al-Aqsa Mosque continues. It fires every evening, marking the end of the day’s fasting and the start of the Ramadan dinner.

People consume plenty of the qatayef desert during Ramadan, while sellers of juices, tamarind, almonds, liquorice and carob are abundant, as are sellers of pickles. Meanwhile, restaurants also serve Ramadan dinner meals for those breaking their fast.

The function of “Takaya” becomes more important during the fasting month as it provides hot iftar meals for low-income families.

In the big cities, such as Ramallah, municipalities used to light the Ramadan lantern, mostly in Ramallah’s largest and most important square, attended by the governor, the mayor, local community leaders and a large crowd of citizens. The state of sadness and anger pervading the West Bank after the Israeli assassination of three young men on the first day of Ramadan on April 2 has led to no popular celebrations for the lantern lighting this year.

The Ramallah municipality said in a statement: “The lighting of the lantern at the Clock Square in the center of Ramallah will be carried out without events, in honor of the martyrs and mourning their souls.”

Despite the availability of alarms via mobile devices, the custom of Al-Musaharati continues in most of the Palestinian Territories. Young people tour neighborhoods beating drums and chanting Ramadan songs to wake people up to eat the sahoor meal. During the past two to three days of Ramadan, youths visit the houses of the neighborhoods they were in and receive a gift from the people to thank them for their efforts during Ramadan.

Worship during Ramadan is essential, especially at the Al-Aqsa mosque, and for the late evening prayer, known as the Tarawih. An hour after eating the Ramadan iftar, men and women perform prayers in mosques, some of which broadcast the prayer through loudspeakers.

Palestinians are keen to perform prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Their greatest eagerness is to perform Friday prayers during Ramadan — thousands of men and women flock from all over the West Bank to perform these prayers at the mosque. It is unclear whether the Israeli authorities will place restrictions on their access to Al-Aqsa due to the security escalation in the Palestinian Territories.

West Bank Palestinians, who frequently visit East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, boost the economy of the Old City by shopping at its markets. The owners of these stores await this season throughout the year.

After stopping the performing of semi-pilgrimages for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Umrah trips have resumed from the West Bank and Gaza Strip to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al Munawwarah. The Umrah registration offices are witnessing a good turnout, especially for the scheduled Umrah in Ramadan.

Sameh Jbara, owner of the Hajj and Umrah company in the West Bank, told Arab News that Palestinians were demanding to perform Umrah in Ramadan this year after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. Still, demand is not as intense as it was before COVID-19 due to the significant increase in costs, which have risen from $282 to $493. The number of those registered to perform Umrah during Ramadan this year reached 6,000, while in past years it was up to 20,000, he said.

“The significant increase in the costs of Umrah has led to many reluctances to register for this religious worship,” Jabara told
Arab News.

The audio-visual and print media devote a great deal of space during Ramadan to provide advice to those who are fasting, urging them to perform acts of worship, visit their families and give to the poor, while some prominent clerics have begun using social media such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to convey their religious instructions to their followers.

Talib Al-Silwadi, one of the most prominent imams of preaching and religious guidance in the Ramallah area, told Arab News that he directs fasting people in sermons and spiritual lessons “to pay attention to their behavior and link it to the teachings of the Islamic religion,” and remind people of the “double reward for their worship
during Ramadan.”

Al-Silwadi said that the restrictions and procedures of COVID-19 had cast a shadow over Ramadan during the past three years. However, the Palestinian people were accustomed to suffering due to the Israeli occupation. “The Palestinian people lived and got used to the greatest and most severe suffering due to the presence of the Israeli occupation before, during and after the coronavirus,” he said.

Al-Silwadi spoke of the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the Palestinian people in terms of an “unprecedented wave of price increase that coincided with the beginning of Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories.”

It was essential for Muslims in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to try to visit Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there during Ramadan. However, the Israeli authorities may only allow those over 60 to access Al-Aqsa. “It is essential that we pray at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan and that we do not leave it alone,” he said.

Al-Silwadi recalled the atmosphere of Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories 40 to 50 years ago, saying that social and family relations were closer then and that there was more cooperation between people.

DUBAI: Yemen has for more than seven years been mired in a war pitting Iran-backed rebels against government forces.
The conflict has left about 380,000 people dead, according to the UN, either directly in the fighting or as a result of famine and disease.
The Houthi rebels advance from their stronghold in Yemen’s northern mountains to seize the capital Sanaa in September 2014.
They ally themselves with forces loyal to ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was toppled in a 2011 uprising, before overrunning the lifeline Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
In February 2015, President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flees to the second city Aden, on Yemen’s south coast.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen enters the conflict in March 2015 with airstrikes targeting the rebels.
Washington says it is contributing logistics and intelligence.
As the rebels advance on Aden, Hadi flees to Saudi Arabia.
The coalition’s intervention helps pro-government forces secure Aden.
In October, coalition forces take control of the Bab Al-Mandab strait at the southern gates of the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest and most strategic waterways.
In June 2018, government fighters backed by coalition ground forces launch an offensive to retake Hodeidah, a key entry point for humanitarian aid.
In December, following negotiations in Sweden, the UN announces a ceasefire in Hodeidah. But it is marred by clashes between rebels and pro-government soldiers.
The anti-Houthi camp is divided between southern separatists and northern unionists loyal to Hadi’s government.
The separatists occupy the presidential palace in Aden in January 2018.
In August 2019, separatists again clash with unionist troops.
A power-sharing agreement is negotiated.
The rebels escalate their attacks on Saudi Arabia, using drones and missiles.
A major hit on Sept. 14, 2019 on the giant Abqaiq oil processing plant and Khurais oil field affects the oil market.
Riyadh and Washington accuse Iran of being behind the attack, which it denies.
In February 2021, the US ends its support for the coalition’s military operations and removes the Houthis from a “terrorist” blacklist.
Shortly afterward, the rebels resume an offensive to seize Yemen’s oil-rich Marib province, the government’s last northern stronghold.
In January 2022, the rebels take aim at the UAE, first seizing an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea and then carrying out a drone and missile attack on an oil facility in Abu Dhabi that kills three workers.
In February, Washington announces it is sending the destroyer USS Cole and fighter jets to Abu Dhabi to bolster its defenses.
In March, the rebels carry out a new series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities, one of which triggers a huge fire near Jeddah’s Formula One circuit with drivers on the track.
On March 26, the rebels call a unilateral three-day truce.
On March 29, the Saudi-led coalition announce their own ceasefire, which coincides with the opening of talks in the Saudi capital that the Houthis refused to attend.
A UN-brokered ceasefire, the first nationwide truce since 2016, starts on the first day of Ramadan on April 2.
The coalition also agrees to allow fuel shipments into Hodeidah and commercial flights to resume from rebel-held Sanaa, key rebel demands. The two sides trade allegations of violations but the ceasefire largely holds.
On April 5, President Hadi announces from Riyadh that he is handing his powers to a new leadership council.
Saudi Arabia welcomes the announcement and pledges $3 billion in aid and support, some of it to be paid by the UAE.

  • As a result of the financial crisis in the country, increasingly impoverished citizens are prioritizing food over healthcare, Doctors Without Borders warns
  • ‘Opposition forces that claim to confront the ruling authority and corruption are no longer concerned with people’s suffering but are focusing on their own ambitions,’ said workers union chief
BEIRUT: Gyorgy Holvenyi, the head of the EU’s Electoral Observation Mission, said on Thursday that about 200 observers will monitor the Lebanese parliamentary elections on May 15 and will do so with “all transparency and impartiality.”

Part of the team arrived in Lebanon on March 27 and will remain there until June 6, he told Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Holvenyi said the observers will produce a detailed assessment of the election process, as was done during the previous electoral cycle. They will also monitor the voting process for expatriates in several European countries in accordance with the same standards and rules applied in Lebanon, he added.

Aoun said that “work is underway to overcome obstacles to holding the elections despite the difficult economic and financial conditions that Lebanon is going through, which could have been mitigated for voters if mega centers had been adopted.”

He blamed the legislative authority for this. The aim of the mega centers Aoun favors is to allow voters to cast their ballots outside the areas in which they are registered, meaning they would not have to return to their hometowns to vote. There were concerns among some, however, that if the creation of such centers was approved for the current election cycle it could lead to delays or postponement.

Aoun expressed concern that the rejection of the mega centers will result in low voter turnout because rising fuel prices as a result of the financial crisis in the country will mean additional expense for voters who have to travel further to vote.

A judicial source told Arab News that 45 judges in Lebanon have so far rejected the possibility that they will oversee the vote-counting process. Public Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oweidat previously submitted a letter about this to the Ministry of Justice and urged the appointment of alternatives.

The source said: “The judges will refrain from participating given the economic conditions and the low wages they would receive for more than 24 hours of work.”

The source also expressed concern that “staff in public institutions could refrain from supervising the electoral process amid the low wages and long working hours.”

On Thursday, Aoun signed a law, approved by parliament, authorizing an extraordinary allocation in the 2022 general budget for the General Directorate of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, the General Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover the costs of the elections at home and abroad.

The total amount is 620 billion Lebanese pounds ($31 million, based on the Central Bank’s Sayrafa exchange rate of 20,000 pounds to the dollar). It will be distributed as follows: 260 billion pounds for the Ministry of Interior, 300 billion pounds to cover the costs of issuing 1 million Lebanese passports, and 60 billion pounds to cover the expense of organizing polling in other countries for expatriates.

Political parties have been organizing special events in an effort to encourage hesitant or reluctant voters since the official electoral lists were announced. Despite this there is still widespread skepticism that the elections will take place next month as scheduled.

However, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday: “Ever since the government was formed, we keep hearing people deliberately doubting everything we do in this country — as if they want to prevent Lebanon from rising once again and achieving financial, economic and social recovery.

“I call on all people to find common ground and steer clear of tensions.”

He added that that there is great hope attached to the elections, especially among the younger generation.

Political analysts believe that many people are questioning the realistic chances of the elections going ahead because of the prevailing poor living conditions in the country as a result of the financial crisis, and public resentment of a political elite that is once again standing for election under unconvincing slogans.

The financial situation has also created power supply problems across the country, which could disrupt the provision of electricity to polling stations and vote counting centers in all regions.

Mikati confirmed during a cabinet session on Wednesday that his government will not surrender “in the face of the difficult social and economic situation.” He stressed the need to invite all sections of society to cooperate to overcome the “difficult situation we are experiencing, and not spread panic and despair among the Lebanese.”

On Thursday, Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors Without Borders, warned that financial pressures are forcing people to prioritize the purchase of food over healthcare in a country where privatization of medical services is rampant.

The organization, which has organized health projects in Wadi Khaled in northern Lebanon, one of the poorest parts of the country, said: “To avoid spending money, people delay seeking care until their health condition deteriorates and reaches a critical degree. Sometimes, it will be too late.”

Marcelo Fernandez, the head of the MSF mission in Lebanon, said: “With the increasing poverty rates, communities living on the edge of the poverty line are likely to neglect preventive care or try to treat diseases on their own.

“What we are witnessing in Wadi Khaled is a vivid example of that and people in fragile conditions are the most affected.”

The National Federation of Trade Unions and Employees in Lebanon has announced that it will take to the streets on Labor Day, May 1, in a comprehensive show of civil disobedience to protest against poor working conditions and the greed its says it said is manipulating prices and the black market.

Castro Abdullah, the federation’s president, said food prices have increased by 1,500 percent, while hospitals are failing to meet required moral and humanitarian standards.

He accused candidates standing for election next month of exploiting the prevailing conditions in the most horrific ways.

“The opposition forces that claim to confront the ruling authority and corruption are no longer concerned with the people’s suffering but are rather focusing on their own ambitions, claiming that change can only be achieved through parliament,” said Abdullah.

At least 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

  • The motive for the attack was not immediately clear
  • Tensions have soared following recent attacks by Palestinians that killed 11 people in Israel
TEL AVIV: At least two people were killed Thursday and several wounded during an attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, a hospital said.
It is the latest incident among a surge of violence in Israel and the West Bank since late March.
“So far, 10 wounded have arrived at the trauma room of Ichilov Hospital. But unfortunately, despite the doctors’ efforts, two of the wounded died,” Ichilov Hospital said in a statement.
It said four of those wounded in the attack were in “critical condition” and undergoing surgery.
Two witnesses told AFP that they heard gunshots in the center of Tel Aviv, where police said they were being deployed.
In a statement, they asked residents to stay inside during the incident “which is still ongoing.”
Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders, initially told public TV broadcaster Kan that five people were wounded and one was “in a critical state.”
Outside a cafe where what appeared to be shattered glass carpeted the ground outside the entrance, a man comforted a woman sitting on a bar stool while police converged on the scene.
“It’s an atmosphere of war. Soldiers and police are everywhere... They searched the restaurant,” and people are crying, said Binyamin Blum who works in a restaurant near the scene of the attack.
Brenda Ehrlich, 31, an insurance agent from the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon, told AFP she heard about the attack as she rode a bus into the city to celebrate a friend’s birthday.
The group sat indoors and Ehrlich said she felt “like I need to look in all directions to not be caught by surprise, as police hunted for suspects.
“We were thinking of heading home but it feels a little dangerous so we might stay inside in Tel Aviv before we go home.”
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was at army headquarters in the coastal city where he was receiving updates on this, the fourth attack in just over two weeks in Israel.
On March 29 a Palestinian gunman opened fire with an M-16 assault rifle in Bnei Brak, a mostly Jewish Orthodox city near Tel Aviv.
He killed two Ukrainian men and two Israeli civilians. An Arab-Israeli officer died of wounds sustained in the ensuing gunfight that also killed the assailant.
Two days earlier “terrorists” opened fire and killed two police officers in the northern city of Hadera before officers shot the assailants dead, police said.
On March 22 a convicted Daesh group sympathizer killed four Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming spree in the southern city of Beersheba.

