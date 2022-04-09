Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 

DUBAI: US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance after the birth of her son, wearing an Arab designer.
The entrepreneur wowed fans with her eye-grabbing look at the premiere of her family’s Hulu show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios in Los Angeles this week.
Jenner, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, chose to wear a white skin-tight latex dress from Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand Coperni’s Fall 2022 collection. The dress featured simple floral embellishments on the chest.
The Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder also opted for a pair of white thigh-high boots from Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi, that were custom-made for the star.
Muaddi is one of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite designers.
The 34-year-old, who grew up in Italy, launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.
Earlier this week, Kylie’s elder sister Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the designer’s Lupita glass slippers, and in June 2021, Kylie was spotted sporting another pair of Muaddi’s white boots called Pernille, which she paired with a handbag by the brand of the same name.
Besides the Kardashian-Jenner family, Muaddi’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals — in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs — have garnered a loyal checklist of A-list celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.
Several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also attended the premiere last week.
Kim posed for pictures with comedian Pete Davidson, while Kourtney attended the event with her partner, drummer Travis Barker.
LONDON: When it comes to exercising during Ramadan, there is no optimal way to train and no “one size fits all” approach. Every body reacts differently to fasting, so pay attention to your own. Staying in tune is vital for a healthy, happy Ramadan.
Online coach and personal trainer Daniel Wells has outlined some do’s and don’ts for your exercise regime during the holy month.
Do limit high intensity cardiovascular exercise to 2-3 times a week maximum if you want to keep muscle mass during Ramadan. He also recommends doing lighter workouts during the day, such as going for a walk, and leaving any high intensity workouts for after you’ve broken your fast.
Don’t be concerned about muscle atrophy, you do not have to lose a lot of muscle mass. If you keep training as consistent as possible, eat high protein and have a high-quality diet, you will not lose a lot of muscle mass, but you will likely lose some. That’s just something you have to accept.
Do take walks outside. When we go for a walk, our hearts pump more blood and oxygen to our organs, including the brain. Walking does not need much conscious effort, so it is possible to do while fasting.
Don’t push yourself too hard and leave trying to gain muscle behind, because when fasting it is close to impossible to see muscle growth.
Do focus on maintaining muscle and overall health with a regular exercise regime so that once Ramadan has ended, you may return to strength training sessions feeling fit and ready.
Don’t ignore warning signs. If you start to feel dizzy or lightheaded during a workout then sit down, rest and recover before attempting to carry on. If dizziness or lightheadedness persists it is advisable to take a rest day, hydrate fully and try again the next day.
Do heavy weight training sessions in the morning before Suhoor so you can refuel correctly after the workout. The trainer only advises heavy weight training sessions if you are already doing them regularly pre-Ramadan, as the sudden stress on the body if it is new to resistance training will likely leave you feeling exhausted.
Don’t forget to be kind to yourself. Remember that your body will adjust after a few days. Fasting becomes easier as time progresses. The first couple of days are always the most difficult, with low energy and increased appetite, but it quickly becomes your new normal and your body adjusts to its new schedule. It’s critical to maintain a sense of perspective, Ramadan isn’t a diet, and while remaining healthy is crucial, it’s not the time to set personal records or get in the greatest shape of your life.
Do yoga and/or pilates. Low-impact sessions such as yoga or pilates and mobility routines are ideal for Ramadan because they balance your mind and body in ways that your regular workouts will not.
“I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal there,” said the 35-year-old actress who started her career in 2003. “I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.
“It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going, and learning to say ‘no,’ and really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she added.
Blood and Ruins is a masterpiece from of one of the most renowned historians of the Second World War, which will compel readers to view the war in novel and unfamiliar ways.
Thought-provoking, original and challenging, Blood and Ruins sets out to understand the war anew.
Author Richard James Overy is a British historian who has published extensively on the history of World War II and the Third Reich.
Overy sets out in Blood and Ruins to recast the way in which “we view the Second World War and its origins and aftermath,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
“He argues that this was the ‘great imperial war,’ a violent end to almost a century of global imperial expansion which reached its peak in the ambitions of Italy, Germany and Japan in the 1930s and early 1940s, before descending into the largest and costliest war in human history and the end, after 1945, of all territorial empires,” said the review.
It said that Overy “explains the bitter cost for those involved in fighting, and the exceptional level of crime and atrocity that marked these imperial projects, the war and its aftermath.”
Arab students reunite in London to raise money for Yemen eye surgeries
About 400 students, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, with a variety of different accents, flooded the prestigious Porchester Hall in central London
All profits from this year are going to UCAN charity to provide cataract surgeries in Yemen
Updated 09 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Arab students from seven universities gathered for the first time in two years in London to celebrate their heritage and cultural diversity, while raising money for eye surgeries in Yemen.
“We have such a strong community here in all the different London universities and universities outside, so it really shows that no matter any politics, any religion, we come together because we share a love for our culture and a love for our countries and that’s what’s most important,” Ayah Magdi El-Hanafi, co-president of Queen Mary Arab Society, told Arab News.
The 20-year-old environmental science major, who is of Egyptian Tunisian descent, said the event was also open to non-Arabs and people from different backgrounds.
“We’re not keeping it to ourselves. We want everyone to share and love our culture the way we do,” she added.
The London native, who said she longs to feel close to her heritage, was “amazed and glad” to see Arab students “reaching out to the UK” and sharing their culture with born and bred Britons.
About 400 students, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, with a variety of different accents, flooded the prestigious Porchester Hall in central London, representing their different ethnicities and backgrounds.
The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization, a nonprofit company that aims to strengthen cultural ties between London and the Arab world. It included Arab societies from Queen Mary, King’s College, University College London, London School of Economics, Westminster, Kingston and City universities.
This year’s Arab Ball is the biggest one yet, Yunus El-Asri, organizer and vice president of QMUL Arab Society, said, with more people and societies getting involved, in line with their general social, charity and educational events that aim to bring the Middle Eastern community together in the UK capital.
“This year, for the first time, we’re also running it as a nonprofit and all profits from this year are going to a charity called UCAN (Uniting Communities of Africa’s North) that provides cataract surgeries in Yemen to cure people who can’t see,” Moroccan mechanical engineering student El-Asri, 21, said.
20-year-old Moroccan Kurdish Shirin Sirdi, the Queen Mary’s Arab Ball officer, said that though the majority of students at the event were born in London, she was proud to see so many come from abroad, especially Arab women, who were dressed in glittery gowns, traditional dresses, and stylish, colorful suits.
“The majority of the members of our society from Queen Mary’s are actually women, and more often than not, it’s events like these that give people a chance to dress up and come and meet new people,” Sirdi, who is studying international relations, said.
“Something like this doesn’t come often and it’s really hard to get so many Arabs in one room. But it’s just fantastic to see everyone excited, singing Arab songs, dancing to Arab music, enjoying Arabic food, and all in the heart of London. We’re very, very happy that we managed to organize something to this scale as well,” said Faris El-Sayad, 21, originally from Egypt.
The fourth-year dentistry student said that it is important to bring Arabs together where they can enjoy themselves and some great food, but also remember their cultures and origins, and support people in Yemen.
Psychology student Aisha Qadi, 20, from Saudi Arabia, said that the event provided a “wonderful opportunity” to see hundreds of Arab students far away from home.
“Coming to the UK as well, you don’t see many Arabs in the community, so in this event, bringing all the Arabs, not just from one university, but so many different universities, just gives us that closeness and we feel like we’re back home,” said Qadi, who is also a member of the Arab Ball Committee.
Eritrean Hassan Yassin Bushnag, 20, co-president of QMUL Arab Society, said charity is an important aspect not only in Arab culture, but also in Islam, so raising money for a good cause was “essential.”
Although not Arab, Bushnag’s parents grew up in Saudi Arabia and he feels passionate about Arab culture, and wants to show people that he has embraced it.
“There’s quite a bit of stigma against the Arab community, and I just wanted to show that there are better parts to Arab culture, me being someone that’s embraced it and kind of shown it,” said the biology student.