Iran's president vows to continue nuclear activities
President Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Iran's president vows to continue nuclear activities
  • “Iran's (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others' demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi
  • His comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, state media reported.
Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran’s national day of nuclear technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.
“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran’s (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others’ demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi, who came to power in August.
Raisi’s comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. There is concern that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.
The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program has had peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Iran displayed its new civil nuclear achievements, including several medical isotopes, agricultural pesticides, detoxification equipment and nuclear fuel material. The report did not elaborate.
The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran will soon pursue construction of a new nuclear power plant with 360-megawatt capacity. It is to be located near the town of Darkhovin in oil-rich Khuzestan province in the country’s southwest.
The plant was supposed to be built before the 1979 Islamic Revolution with help from France but the project was halted in its initial phase. The site became a major battlefield in the 8-year war between Iran and Iraq that began in 1980.
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant, with 1,000-megawatt capacity, went online in 2011 with help from Russia in the southern port city of Bushehr.
Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to grow and it is currently enriching it at up to 60 percent purity. That’s the highest level ever by Iran and is a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent. It is far greater than the nuclear deal’s 3.67 percent cap.
Meanwhile on Saturday, Iran imposed symbolic sanctions on more US officials over their roles in harming Iran, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The 16-person list included George William Casey, former commander of American forces in Iraq; CENTCOM former commander Joseph Votel; former commander of American forces in Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller; US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and other US officials from the former Trump administration.
From time to time, Iran adds to a long list of sanctioned Americans. In January, Iran sanctioned more than 50 Americans for their alleged roles in killing a top Iranian general in Iraq in 2020. In 2021 Iran imposed sanctions on Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eight others.
The sanctions ban the targeted persons from travel to Iran and possible confiscation of their assets in Iran. They are seen as symbolic as the Americans don’t have any assets in Iran.

Topics: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi nuclear

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
Reuters

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
  • Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration
Reuters

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against the Palestinian people.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.
In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.
Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

Topics: Iran

One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp

One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp
AFP

One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp

One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp
  • Israeli army says a military operation ongoing in the Jenin camp
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian was killed Saturday by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, home of the gunman behind a recent deadly Tel Aviv attack, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli army said a military operation was ongoing in the Jenin camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Topics: Tel Aviv Israel

Hard-hit Gaza eateries pray for ‘holy month of mercy’

Hard-hit Gaza eateries pray for 'holy month of mercy'
Ramadan is traditionally the busiest time of the year for Gaza’s hundreds of eateries, with the number of diners up by as much as 50 percent. (Supplied)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Hard-hit Gaza eateries pray for ‘holy month of mercy’

Hard-hit Gaza eateries pray for 'holy month of mercy'
  • Dining sector hungry for Ramadan custom after years of crippling losses
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Struggling restaurants in the Gaza Strip, many still counting the cost of pandemic curfews and now facing a worsening economic crisis, are counting on Ramadan to provide a much-needed boost in revenue.

The holy month is traditionally the busiest time of the year for Gaza’s hundreds of eateries, with the number of diners up by as much as 50 percent.

Local businesses and institutions also provide banquets for employees and sometimes beneficiaries, adding to restaurant trade.

Despite the difficult economic conditions, Gaza residents are returning to restaurants during Ramadan, while restaurant owners are looking forward to the added custom to improve facilities and restore activity.

According to Imad Al-Rayes, manager of the Lighthouse Restaurant on the Gaza beachfront, business during the holy month increases by 40-50 percent compared with normal days.

During the two-year pandemic, the month of Ramadan was the worst ever. Restaurants were closed and we were not allowed to work. But this year seems different — there is increased activity and more work in the restaurant.

Imad Al-Rayes, Manager of the Lighthouse Restaurant

“Since 2018, the economic situation in the Gaza Strip has worsened and there has been a sharp decline in the restaurant’s revenues,” he said

“During the two-year pandemic, the month of Ramadan was the worst ever. Restaurants were closed and we were not allowed to work.

“But this year seems different — there is increased activity and more work in the restaurant.”

The Lighthouse Restaurant employs about 50 staff, but this was cut to about 30 during the pandemic. Now, employee numbers have returned to normal.

Customers during Ramadan are made up mainly of groups from charitable institutions, those looking to enjoy an open buffet, and individuals eating iftar alone by the seashore.

Gaza’s deteriorating economic situation and pandemic lockdowns in recent years forced a number of restaurants to close or scale back their business.

The Gaza Strip suffers from high rates of poverty and unemployment as a result of an Israeli blockade imposed in 2007. Up to 80 percent of the population receives food aid, according to the UN.

Nevertheless, thanks to Palestinians’ generosity, many restaurants are serving large numbers of meals during Ramadan for those organizing banquets for family and friends.

“Ramadan is a good season for everyone,” said Said Kuhail, whose eatery specializes in oriental meals such as rice and grilled chicken, as well as qidra, a traditional Palestinian dish of spiced rice with lamb, chickpeas and garlic.

“Our work increases greatly, as a result of the feasts that Palestinians organize in their homes or in open places for their relatives.”

Kuhail said that on normal days, he hires about 10 workers. “Now, during Ramadan, I have more than 20 workers because of pressure at work.”

The restaurant owner said that he also struggled over the past two years because of pandemic lockdowns and curfews.

Jamil Dahman, 58, said that he invites his extended family, including his brothers, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, to a feast during Ramadan.

“This is the month of mercy, and there is a great reward for inviting fasters during Ramadan. Inviting their relatives is a tradition for most people. Iftar is prepared by specialized restaurants, and usually we cannot prepare food at home because of the large number of invited guests,” Dahman said

Iman Awad, vice chairman of the local restaurant and tourist establishments association, said that he was hoping for the tourism sector, especially restaurants, to recover from the losses of previous years.

“Ramadan is the month of recovery for restaurants, a month of continuous work. The losses have been going on for almost two years, but this year there is hope that restaurants will get back to normal,” she said.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Gaza Palestine Ramadan

Iran buries second Shiite cleric killed in shrine attack

Shiite Muslim worshippers walk through the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Iran buries second Shiite cleric killed in shrine attack
AFP

Iran buries second Shiite cleric killed in shrine attack

Iran buries second Shiite cleric killed in shrine attack
  • The assailant struck on Tuesday as large crowds of worshippers gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday buried a second Shiite cleric killed in a suspected jihadist attack at a revered shrine in the country’s north, state television reported.
Sadegh Darai, a middle-ranking cleric, died on Thursday from wounds sustained in the stabbing attack earlier this week in Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city.
Another cleric, Mohammad Aslani, also died in the knife attack, while a third, Mohsen Pakdaman, is in  stable condition in hospital, state television said.
The assailant struck on Tuesday — Iran’s third day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan — as large crowds of worshippers had gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the most revered figures among Shiites.
Darai was buried in a plot reserved for “martyrs” in the sanctuary’s courtyard, next to Aslani, who was buried Thursday.
Local media outlets have identified the assailant as Abdolatif Moradi, a 21-year-old Sunni extremist and ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year ago.
They said authorities had arrested six suspected accomplices, including the chief suspect’s two brothers.
Official news agency IRNA said the three victims were involved in religious and charitable activities in Mashhad, a city home to more than 3 million people.
President Ebrahim Raisi has blamed the knife attack on the influence of US-based “takfiri” groups — a term used for Muslims who brand others as apostates, condemning them to death, and usually referring to Sunni extremists.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Thursday denounced a “hateful terrorist operation” and warned that those promoting “takfiri” ideology would be “severely punished.”
The stabbings on Tuesday followed a separate attack targeting clerics earlier this week.
On Sunday, two Sunni clerics were shot to death in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus.
Authorities did not offer a motive for that incident, either.

Topics: Iran Shiite cleric

Optimism prevails as Saudi, Kuwaiti ambassadors return to Lebanon

A picture shows traffic in the heart of Beirut on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Optimism prevails as Saudi, Kuwaiti ambassadors return to Lebanon
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Optimism prevails as Saudi, Kuwaiti ambassadors return to Lebanon

Optimism prevails as Saudi, Kuwaiti ambassadors return to Lebanon
  • Returning envoys signal ‘a new phase of hope and confidence in Lebanon’s Arab future,’ says grand mufti
  • Staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the IMF adds to optimistic mood
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari and Abdul-Al Sulaiman Al-Qenaei, have returned to Beirut, arriving on Friday afternoon amid a resurgence of hope for a reset in diplomatic relations for the beleaguered country.

They landed at Beirut airport less than 24 hours after the Kingdom and Kuwait announced that their envoys would return to Lebanon, sparking optimism about a fresh start with the Arab Gulf states after a five-month diplomatic boycott.

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian said: “This decision establishes a new phase of hope and confidence in Lebanon’s Arab future, identity, belonging and cooperation with the Gulf countries and the rest of the brotherly Arab states.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf states recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon in October 2021 in protest against insulting statements made by former Information Minister George Qordahi regarding the war in Yemen.

On Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced Bukhari’s return to Beirut. The ministry said the move was made in response to the “calls and appeals of moderate national political forces in Lebanon, and in confirmation of the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s statement of the government’s commitment to take the necessary and required measures to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom and GCC countries and to stop all political, military and security activities affecting the Kingdom and GCC countries.”

The ministry stressed the importance of Lebanon’s return to its Arab origins, represented by its national institutions and agencies, in order for the country to enjoy peace and security, and for its people to enjoy stability.

On Friday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry announced the return of its ambassador to Beirut in response to “the Lebanese government’s commitment to stop all aggressive activities and interventions offensive to Arab countries.”

Mikati stressed in a tweet that Lebanon is proud of its Arab affiliation. “Lebanon is committed to the best relations with the Gulf states, which were and will remain a support to us,” he noted.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam telephoned Bukhari, praising “the distinguished brotherly role that the Kingdom has played and continues to play toward Lebanon and the Lebanese.”

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said: “Saudi Arabia has proved that Lebanon is in its heart and conscience, and it will never leave it.”

The Future Movement said that it hoped that the decision would constitute a step on the way to opening a new page in Lebanese-Gulf relations, stressing the necessity of not using Lebanon as a political, security and media platform to insult the Gulf states and leaders.

The return of Gulf diplomatic ties coincided with the announcement of a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund, which has also contributed to a sudden wave of positivity.

On Friday, the IMF published the full text of the draft agreement with the Lebanese government.

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami said: “A preliminary agreement has been reached for a four-year extended fund facility. This economic and financial reform program aims to stimulate growth and provide job opportunities and put Lebanon on the path to recovery after the economy shrunk by more than 60 percent during the past two years, the local currency collapsed, inflation reached very high levels, and poverty hit unprecedented rates.”

The agreement needs the approval of the IMF, the Lebanese government and parliament, especially with regard to urgent laws that must be approved before obtaining the final approval of the IMF’s board of directors for the program.

Al-Shami noted: “This program is based on providing an environment conducive to economic activity by implementing the necessary structural reforms to restore growth and secure job opportunities, restructure the banking sector to be able to restore its role in financing the economy and improve public finances to secure debt sustainability while increasing expenditures on social sectors and infrastructures.”

He added: “It also revolves around reforming the public sector and its institutions, especially the electricity sector, to secure better electricity supply, which helps in easing the burdens on citizens and reviving the economic movement, in addition to unifying the exchange rate, improving governance and fighting corruption with technical assistance from the IMF.”

“The longer we delay in implementing the required reforms, the higher the cost will be on the national economy and, consequently, on citizens,” Al-Shami warned.

“We hope that the prior conditions set by the IMF are met in order to have a program approval,” Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh told Reuters, describing the agreement as “a positive event for Lebanon that will contribute to the unification of the exchange rate,” noting that the Central Bank cooperated and facilitated the mission.

Speaking to the Middle East News Agency, Salameh said: “The gold reserves at the Central Bank amounted to $17.547 billion as of February, so Lebanon maintains its position with the second-largest gold reserves in the Arab region, with a wealth estimated at about 286 tons of gold.”

He added: “As of February, the total cash reserves of foreign currencies amounted to $12.748 billion and the stock portfolio amounted to $4.197 billion and includes Euro bonds, a slight increase from January.”

Salameh said: “The remittances of Lebanese working abroad amounted to about $6.4 billion in 2021.”

He added: “The crisis that hit the financial sector in Lebanon is being addressed in the recovery plan that is being prepared by the Lebanese government in cooperation with the IMF.”

Salameh said: “Rumors about the Central Bank going bankrupt are false; the bank is exercising its role entrusted to it under Article 70 of the Code of Money and Credit and will continue to do so, despite the losses that afflicted the financial sector in Lebanon.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Saudi Arabia Kuwait

