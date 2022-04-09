You are here

Iraq official warns of extremist threat from Syria camp
A picture shows the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp. (File/AFP)
AFP

Iraq official warns of extremist threat from Syria camp
  • "Each day that passes with the camp still there, hate grows and terrorism thrives," Iraq's national security adviser told an international conference
  • Daesh "continues to represent a real threat at Al-Hol,"
AFP

BAGHDAD: The Al-Hol camp for displaced people in Syria is an extremist threat and should be dismantled, a senior Iraqi security official said on Saturday.
Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, is Syria’s largest camp for displaced people. It houses about 56,000 including displaced Syrians and Iraqi refugees, some of whom maintain links with Daesh group.
About 10,000 are foreigners, including relatives of extremists.
“Each day that passes with the camp still there, hate grows and terrorism thrives,” Iraq’s national security adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, told an international conference about the camp.
Daesh “continues to represent a real threat at Al-Hol,” Araji told delegates who included ambassadors from the United States and France.
The overcrowded camp is controlled by the autonomous Kurdish administration and lies less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Iraqi border.
Araji called on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens from Al-Hol, and urged rapid dismantlement of the camp.
Most of Al-Hol’s residents are people who fled or surrendered in Syria during the dying days of Daesh’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in March 2019.
Since then, Syria’s Kurds and the United Nations have repeatedly urged foreign governments to repatriate their nationals, but this has only been done in dribs and drabs, out of fear that they might pose a security threat back home and trigger a domestic backlash.
Baghdad proclaimed victory against Daesh at the end of 2017 but remnants of the group have continued to mount hit-and-run attacks.
In January, Daesh fighters carried out their biggest assault in Syria in years, attacking a prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeastern city of Hasakah, aiming to free fellow extremists.
Almost a week of intense fighting left more than 370 people dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.
Prisons run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces hold an estimated 12,000 Daesh members, and the group aims to mount further operations similar to the January attack in a bid to free them, Araji said.
Since that assault, Iraq has begun building a concrete wall along the border in an effort to stop extremist infiltration.

Topics: Iraq Syria al-hol camp Daesh

Iran's president vows to continue nuclear activities
Iran's president vows to continue nuclear activities
TEHRAN, Iran: President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, state media reported.
Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran’s national day of nuclear technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.
“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran’s (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others’ demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi, who came to power in August.
Raisi’s comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. There is concern that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.
The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program has had peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Iran displayed its new civil nuclear achievements, including several medical isotopes, agricultural pesticides, detoxification equipment and nuclear fuel material. The report did not elaborate.
The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran will soon pursue construction of a new nuclear power plant with 360-megawatt capacity. It is to be located near the town of Darkhovin in oil-rich Khuzestan province in the country’s southwest.
The plant was supposed to be built before the 1979 Islamic Revolution with help from France but the project was halted in its initial phase. The site became a major battlefield in the 8-year war between Iran and Iraq that began in 1980.
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant, with 1,000-megawatt capacity, went online in 2011 with help from Russia in the southern port city of Bushehr.
Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to grow and it is currently enriching it at up to 60 percent purity. That’s the highest level ever by Iran and is a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent. It is far greater than the nuclear deal’s 3.67 percent cap.
Meanwhile on Saturday, Iran imposed symbolic sanctions on more US officials over their roles in harming Iran, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The 16-person list included George William Casey, former commander of American forces in Iraq; CENTCOM former commander Joseph Votel; former commander of American forces in Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller; US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and other US officials from the former Trump administration.
From time to time, Iran adds to a long list of sanctioned Americans. In January, Iran sanctioned more than 50 Americans for their alleged roles in killing a top Iranian general in Iraq in 2020. In 2021 Iran imposed sanctions on Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eight others.
The sanctions ban the targeted persons from travel to Iran and possible confiscation of their assets in Iran. They are seen as symbolic as the Americans don’t have any assets in Iran.

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
  • Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against the Palestinian people.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.
In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.
Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

Topics: Iran

One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP

One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp
  • Israeli army says a military operation ongoing in the Jenin camp
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian was killed Saturday by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, home of the gunman behind a recent deadly Tel Aviv attack, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli army said a military operation was ongoing in the Jenin camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Topics: Tel Aviv Israel

Hard-hit Gaza eateries pray for ‘holy month of mercy’

Ramadan is traditionally the busiest time of the year for Gaza’s hundreds of eateries, with the number of diners up by as much as 50 percent. (Supplied)
Ramadan is traditionally the busiest time of the year for Gaza’s hundreds of eateries, with the number of diners up by as much as 50 percent. (Supplied)
Updated 09 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Hard-hit Gaza eateries pray for ‘holy month of mercy’

Ramadan is traditionally the busiest time of the year for Gaza’s hundreds of eateries, with the number of diners up by as much as 50 percent. (Supplied)
  • Dining sector hungry for Ramadan custom after years of crippling losses
Updated 09 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Struggling restaurants in the Gaza Strip, many still counting the cost of pandemic curfews and now facing a worsening economic crisis, are counting on Ramadan to provide a much-needed boost in revenue.

The holy month is traditionally the busiest time of the year for Gaza’s hundreds of eateries, with the number of diners up by as much as 50 percent.

Local businesses and institutions also provide banquets for employees and sometimes beneficiaries, adding to restaurant trade.

Despite the difficult economic conditions, Gaza residents are returning to restaurants during Ramadan, while restaurant owners are looking forward to the added custom to improve facilities and restore activity.

According to Imad Al-Rayes, manager of the Lighthouse Restaurant on the Gaza beachfront, business during the holy month increases by 40-50 percent compared with normal days.

During the two-year pandemic, the month of Ramadan was the worst ever. Restaurants were closed and we were not allowed to work. But this year seems different — there is increased activity and more work in the restaurant.

Imad Al-Rayes, Manager of the Lighthouse Restaurant

“Since 2018, the economic situation in the Gaza Strip has worsened and there has been a sharp decline in the restaurant’s revenues,” he said

“During the two-year pandemic, the month of Ramadan was the worst ever. Restaurants were closed and we were not allowed to work.

“But this year seems different — there is increased activity and more work in the restaurant.”

The Lighthouse Restaurant employs about 50 staff, but this was cut to about 30 during the pandemic. Now, employee numbers have returned to normal.

Customers during Ramadan are made up mainly of groups from charitable institutions, those looking to enjoy an open buffet, and individuals eating iftar alone by the seashore.

Gaza’s deteriorating economic situation and pandemic lockdowns in recent years forced a number of restaurants to close or scale back their business.

The Gaza Strip suffers from high rates of poverty and unemployment as a result of an Israeli blockade imposed in 2007. Up to 80 percent of the population receives food aid, according to the UN.

Nevertheless, thanks to Palestinians’ generosity, many restaurants are serving large numbers of meals during Ramadan for those organizing banquets for family and friends.

“Ramadan is a good season for everyone,” said Said Kuhail, whose eatery specializes in oriental meals such as rice and grilled chicken, as well as qidra, a traditional Palestinian dish of spiced rice with lamb, chickpeas and garlic.

“Our work increases greatly, as a result of the feasts that Palestinians organize in their homes or in open places for their relatives.”

Kuhail said that on normal days, he hires about 10 workers. “Now, during Ramadan, I have more than 20 workers because of pressure at work.”

The restaurant owner said that he also struggled over the past two years because of pandemic lockdowns and curfews.

Jamil Dahman, 58, said that he invites his extended family, including his brothers, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, to a feast during Ramadan.

“This is the month of mercy, and there is a great reward for inviting fasters during Ramadan. Inviting their relatives is a tradition for most people. Iftar is prepared by specialized restaurants, and usually we cannot prepare food at home because of the large number of invited guests,” Dahman said

Iman Awad, vice chairman of the local restaurant and tourist establishments association, said that he was hoping for the tourism sector, especially restaurants, to recover from the losses of previous years.

“Ramadan is the month of recovery for restaurants, a month of continuous work. The losses have been going on for almost two years, but this year there is hope that restaurants will get back to normal,” she said.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Gaza Palestine Ramadan

Shiite Muslim worshippers walk through the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Shiite Muslim worshippers walk through the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP

Shiite Muslim worshippers walk through the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
  • The assailant struck on Tuesday as large crowds of worshippers gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday buried a second Shiite cleric killed in a suspected jihadist attack at a revered shrine in the country’s north, state television reported.
Sadegh Darai, a middle-ranking cleric, died on Thursday from wounds sustained in the stabbing attack earlier this week in Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city.
Another cleric, Mohammad Aslani, also died in the knife attack, while a third, Mohsen Pakdaman, is in  stable condition in hospital, state television said.
The assailant struck on Tuesday — Iran’s third day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan — as large crowds of worshippers had gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the most revered figures among Shiites.
Darai was buried in a plot reserved for “martyrs” in the sanctuary’s courtyard, next to Aslani, who was buried Thursday.
Local media outlets have identified the assailant as Abdolatif Moradi, a 21-year-old Sunni extremist and ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year ago.
They said authorities had arrested six suspected accomplices, including the chief suspect’s two brothers.
Official news agency IRNA said the three victims were involved in religious and charitable activities in Mashhad, a city home to more than 3 million people.
President Ebrahim Raisi has blamed the knife attack on the influence of US-based “takfiri” groups — a term used for Muslims who brand others as apostates, condemning them to death, and usually referring to Sunni extremists.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Thursday denounced a “hateful terrorist operation” and warned that those promoting “takfiri” ideology would be “severely punished.”
The stabbings on Tuesday followed a separate attack targeting clerics earlier this week.
On Sunday, two Sunni clerics were shot to death in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus.
Authorities did not offer a motive for that incident, either.

Topics: Iran Shiite cleric

