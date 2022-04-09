Saudi Arabia launches iftar program in Sudan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia

Makkah: Kiswa maintenance staff work hard to ensure Kaaba cover looks its best during Ramadan
The recent work they have carried out to maintain the Kiswa included repairs to its edges and a tightening of the belt that surrounds it
Updated 10 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Grand Mosque’s Kiswa Maintenance Department said that it has carried out work recently to maintain the Kiswa that covers the Kaaba, fix its edges and tighten the belt that surrounds it, to help ensure it looks its best during Ramadan.
The department’s director, Fahd Al-Jabiri, said: “This comes as part of the periodic work undertaken by the unit charged with taking care of the Kaaba’s Kiswa. It is carried out in accordance with a fixed program that is implemented through the Kaaba’s comprehensive maintenance and cleaning processes throughout the year.”
Fahd Al-Jabiri, Department director
Based on the department’s operational and technical plan, he added, the Kiswa is checked on a daily basis and maintained by a specialized Saudi team “with the experience of some of its members exceeding 26 years. The team charged with this task inspects all of the Kiswa’s parts as well as the rings keeping it in place.”
Describing the most recent work, Al-Jabiri said: “The team of specialists and technicians organized the work and set the priorities based on the adopted plan. It started by tightening the Kiswa on the rings and the rope in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, because the Kiswa requires tightening, maintenance and cleaning.
“It also maintained the frames of the Black Stone, Al-Hajar Al-Aswad, and Rukn Al-Yamani. All of the technical team’s members are keen to apply the highest standards of accuracy, quality, performance and completion within a record time in order to finish the task while complying with the preventive measures to ensure everyone’s safety.”
He said that the maintenance department, which is affiliated with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, makes use of the latest technology and the finest materials during work to maintain the Kiswa “due to the attention and care given by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.”
During the era of the First Saudi State, the Kiswa received great attention. It was imported from Egypt for many centuries, a tradition that only ended in 1925. At that time King Abdulaziz ordered the establishment of a factory in Ajyad district, near the Grand Mosque, to weave the Kiswa. It was the first such facility dedicated to the task in the Hijaz region.
King Abdulaziz, and later his sons, continued to oversee and direct the manufacture and development of the Kiswa. In March 1977, the factory was moved to new premises in the Umm Al-Joud district of Makkah. It was equipped with the most advanced machines available at the time and it continues to manufacture the Kiswa to this day.
In May 2017, King Salman issued an order to change the factory’s name to the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa.
The complex has its own desalination division tasked with maintaining the quality of the water used during the production process, which is a vital component that affects the quality and texture of the silk. It desalinates the groundwater used in the washing and dying process, ensuring that the total dissolved solids ratio does not exceed one part per million.
The complex also has its own dyeing division, which first removes a protein layer known as sericin from the silk threads. The silk is then dyed black and green in hot pools of special chemicals that are carefully measured and mixed to achieve the desired colors. The outer cover is dyed black, and the inner cover is dyed green.
Jeddah Season 2022: Saudi city’s festival of culture and entertainment to return with promise of ‘lovely days’
Series of art, entertainment and cultural events to make comeback with a packed May-June schedule
Jeddah Season is part of a national initiative called Saudi Seasons, launched to enrich public life in the Kingdom
Updated 10 April 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is gearing up for two months of art, entertainment and culture with the launch of the second edition of Jeddah Season.
Under the slogan “Our lovely days,” the National Events Center unveiled preparations for Jeddah Season 2022 on Saturday night.
Running from May to June, the season will offer a packed schedule of 2,800 events reflecting Jeddah’s rich culture and heritage, as well as its growing status as a major regional tourist destination.
The season returns following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Kingdom to suspend public events in the interests of public safety.
Jeddah Season will be made up of nine zones designated to host various events: Jeddah’s Superdome, Al-Jawhara Stadium, Jeddah Jungle, Jeddah Yacht Club, Jeddah Art Promenade, Jeddah Pier, Prince Majid Park, City Walk and Al-Balad.
Highlights will include nightly fireworks displays on Jeddah’s promenade, K-pop performances, a science festival, and a performance by Cirque du Soleil Fuzion created especially for Jeddah Season.
“We’ve partnered with the company and they have come up with a show specifically for the event,” Nawaf Kumsani, general manager of Jeddah Season, told a press conference at Jeddah Yacht Club late on Saturday.
“The show will be a month long. Tickets will be available soon.”
Jeddah Jungle zone will feature the Kingdom’s biggest zoo, while the City Walk zone will host a major comic-con event for anime lovers. A range of new restaurants and cafes, amusement parks, and concerts and plays performed by Arab and international theater companies are also planned.
“Jeddah Season 2022 will provide many job opportunities for those who want to participate,” Kumsani added.
Among its schedule of world-class entertainment, the season will feature performances by international artists. If 2019’s lineup is anything to go by, visitors are sure to have a memorable time.
“My friends and I were obsessed with the Backstreet Boys in high school,” Zaina, 38, from Dammam, told Arab News. “So you could imagine the excitement when in 2019 my friends and I heard they were coming to Jeddah.
“I packed my bags, bid farewell to the husband, took the children and dropped them off at my mother’s, and went with a girl gang of 14 to the concert. It was the time of our lives, and we’ll do it again," she said.
“Hopefully this season will be just as exciting.”
The return of Jeddah Season comes on the back of an extremely successful five-month run of Riyadh Season, which recorded 15 million visits to a host of cultural and recreational activities in the Saudi capital.
“Different from Riyadh Season and other areas, we focus more on sustainability, and we want to export all these entertainment and cultural activities from Jeddah to the world,” Kaswara Al-Khatib, chairman of the NEC, told the press conference in response to a question from Arab News.
“At the conclusion of the 2019 season and by the end of that year, we looked closely at how we could include sustainability in how we organize and select the events and activities for the next season,” he added.
The festival will provide the backdrop to the official opening of the Jeddah Yacht Club over the Eid holiday and Prince Majid Park, which will hold weekly bazaars, art exhibits and a fair.
Al-Khatib said that Jeddah Season will add to the city’s already growing reputation as a global destination for major sporting and cultural events.
“We just concluded the F1 races and before that the International Red Sea Film Festival, so there are many events that go with the season’s theme,” he said.
“As a city, it will bear witness to all kinds of sports, cultural, and entertainment events activated throughout the year.”
Jeddah Season is part of a national strategic initiative called Saudi Seasons, launched to enrich public life in the Kingdom and set the stage for the country’s emergence as a major tourism destination.
The NEC has been tasked with achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of expanding the events calendar, and diversifying the Kingdom’s economy into the entertainment, sports, tourism and cultural industries.
In doing so, Saudi Arabia aims to improve the overall quality of life, create a dynamic modern economy, broaden the horizons and career opportunities for young Saudis, and become a world leader in culture and entertainment.
Saudi deputy defense minister hails new Yemeni council as ‘historic and courageous’
Prince Khalid says the council will lay the foundations for a future of peace in Yemen and the region
He reaffirmed the military and political support of the coalition in Yemen
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman welcomed the formation the new Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, calling the move an “historic and courageous step.”
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched the council on Thursday and transferred his powers to it on the final day of intra-Yemeni talks led by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
Prince Khalid said the council’s formation was made possible by the participation of representatives of many Yemeni parties, and received “unanimous support” from the international community.
“It is a pivotal moment that lays the foundations for a future of peace in Yemen and the region,” he said in a series of tweets.
The transferring of power to the Presidential Leadership Council by former Yemeni President Hadi was a historic and courageous step.
The eight-member body, which will be headed by Rashad Al-Alimi and has the authority to manage the security, politics and military of the state, was widely welcomed by regional and international countries and organizations.
“This new chapter written by Yemenis requires all segments of Yemeni society to rise to the moment and take on the national responsibility of building a peaceful and happy future for Yemen, filled with pride, and blessed with safety and security, within its Arab Gulf community,” Prince Khalid said.
Hadi said the council was established to complete the implementation of the transition phase and will have the authority to negotiate with the Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the years-long conflict afflicting the nation.
Prince Khalid reaffirmed the military and political support of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to the council until they reach a political solution to the war.
“The Yemeni people deserve to live in peace and dignity,” he added.
Saudi interior ministry said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years
Updated 10 April 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 12,920 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From March 31 to May 6, a total of 8,171 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 3,102 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,647 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 185 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 58 percent were Yemeni, 37 percent Ethiopian, and 5 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 106 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Who’s Who: Dr. Saud bin Ibrahim Al-Shuraim, imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News
He was born in Riyadh in 1966 and is considered a world-renowned Qur’an reciter whose recitations have been distributed across the globe.
He started his primary education at Areen Elementary School before attending the Model Intermediate School, and Al-Yarmouk Secondary School, all in the Saudi capital.
In 1984, he joined the department of Islamic faith and contemporary doctrines in the college of religious fundamentals at Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree four years later.
He received a master’s degree in comparative jurisprudence from the Supreme Jurisdiction Institute of the same university in 1992.
Three years later, he obtained a doctorate in Islamic jurisprudence from Umm Al-Qura University for his thesis on Imam Abu Mansour Al-Kirmani’s book, titled “Paths in the Rituals.”
In 1992, a royal order appointed Al-Shuraim a judge at the Makkah Grand Court, where he served for nearly three years.
A year later he was appointed to a lecturer position at the Grand Mosque, in addition to his duties as an imam and a judge.
Al-Shuraim became a lecturer in 1999 at Umm Al-Qura University’s department of jurisdiction in the college of Shariah and Islamic studies, and promoted to assistant professor four years later.
In 2003, he was appointed deputy dean for scientific affairs and higher studies at the same college, and in 2005 named dean.
Seven years later he was appointed dean of the college of judicial studies and law at the university, a post he held until 2021.
Al-Shuraim has published several books and scientific research.