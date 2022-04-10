You are here

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he holds a news conference on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.
“What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.
Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defense policies.

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
  • Six weeks into Russia’s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance thwarted plans to swiftly capture Kyiv
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv.
Hailing the country’s response to the Russian invasion, Johnson offered Ukraine armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles to help ensure, he said, that the country will “never be invaded again.”
Because of the “invincible heroism and courage” of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, Russia’s “monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said.
A video released by Zelensky’s office showed him and Johnson walking through largely empty city streets to Kyiv’s historic Maidan Square, as snipers kept watch.
The two men greeted passersby, and one visibly emotional man called out to Johnson, “We need you.”
Johnson, who a day earlier pledged to send Ukraine weaponry including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles, added that the discovery of scores of civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns had “permanently polluted” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputation.
Six weeks into Russia’s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance thwarted plans to swiftly capture Kyiv.
With thousands killed in fighting and more than 11 million fleeing their homes or the country, the Ukrainian president called on the West to follow Britain’s example on military aid.
“We need even more sanctions” against Russia, Zelensky said in a video address Saturday evening. “We need more weapons for our state.”
EU leaders were meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday as news emerged of the devastating attack on Kramatorsk’s station. The 52 victims included five children.
US President Joe Biden accused Russia of being behind a “horrific atrocity” in Kramatorsk, and France condemned the strike as a “crime against humanity.”
Moscow denied responsibility for the rocket attack, which also wounded 109 people, according to the latest official count.
As Russian forces regroup in the east and south of Ukraine, local officials are urging residents to flee before it is too late.
On Saturday, the mayor of eastern Lysychansk, Oleksandr Zaika, called on residents to evacuate as soon as possible due to constant shelling by the Russian army.
“It has become very difficult in the city, enemy shells are already flying,” Zaika said in a video message. While the city had stocks of humanitarian aid, he added, “that doesn’t mean it will save your life if an enemy shell arrives.”
And more Russian shells did arrive on Saturday, killing five people in the eastern cities of Vugledar and Novo Mikhaylovka, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, in Kramatorsk minibuses assembled at a church to collect shaken evacuees. Almost 80 people, most of them elderly, sheltered in a building near the targeted station.
“There were around 300 to 400 people who rushed here after the strike,” Yevgeny, a member of the Protestant church, told AFP.
“They were traumatized. Half of them ran to shelter in the cellar, others wanted to leave as soon as possible. Some were evacuated by bus” on Friday.
The Kramatorsk station was serving as the main evacuation hub for refugees from parts of the eastern Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.
AFP reporters at the station saw the remains of a missile tagged in white paint with the words “for our children” in Russian — an expression used by pro-Russian separatists to invoke their own losses since fighting in Donbas began in 2014.
The governor of Donetsk claimed a missile with cluster munitions — banned by an international treaty — was used in the attack, according to remarks published by the Interfax news agency.
Speaking Saturday from Warsaw, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion).
In another sign of Western solidarity, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also visited Kyiv and the nearby town of Bucha on Saturday.
Bucha — where authorities say hundreds were killed, some with their hands bound — has become a byword for the brutality allegedly inflicted under Russian occupation. And Ukrainian officials say they are uncovering even greater devastation in nearby towns.
In a joint news conference with the Austrian leader, Zelensky said Ukraine was “still ready” to continue negotiations with Moscow — talks stalled by the killings in Bucha and elsewhere.
Ukraine said Saturday it had completed a third prisoner exchange with Russia, bringing 12 soldiers and 14 civilians home.
Russian troops appear intent on creating a long-sought land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbas region.
Moscow said Russian troops had fired on a Ukrainian vessel trying to evacuate commanders of the Azov battalion from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol.
The Azov Special Operations Detachment has been fighting Russian forces in Mariupol — scene of some of the war’s most grievous civilian suffering — as it lies between Russia-occupied Crimea and pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine’s east.
Moscow’s defense ministry, underscoring Russian advances, said its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in the Dnipro region and struck 85 Ukrainian military targets in the previous 24 hours.
Fresh allegations also emerged from Obukhovychi, northwest of Kyiv, where villagers told AFP they were used as human shields.
Moscow has denied targeting civilians, but growing evidence of atrocities has galvanized Ukraine’s allies in the EU, which has approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closure of its ports to Russian vessels.
The bloc has frozen 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in assets from blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies, it said Friday.
It also blacklisted Putin’s two adult daughters — not long after the US and Britain did the same — as part of its latest sanctions package, according to an official list.
As sanctions bite, credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings downgraded Russia’s foreign currency payments rating to “selective default” after Moscow paid a dollar-denominated debt in rubles this week.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges
  • Macron, now 44, trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017
  • But the 53-year-old Le Pen is a now a more polished, formidable and savvy political foe
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

POISSY, France: From the market stall outside Paris that she’s run for 40 years, Yvette Robert can see first-hand how soaring prices are weighing on France’s presidential election and turning the first round of voting on Sunday into a nail-biter for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.
Shoppers, increasingly worried about how to make ends meet, are buying ever-smaller quantities of Robert’s neatly stacked fruits and vegetables, she says. And some of her clients no longer come at all to the market for its baguettes, cheeses and other tasty offerings. Robert suspects that with fuel prices so high, some can no longer afford to take their vehicles to shop.
“People are scared — with everything that’s going up, with prices for fuel going up,” she said Friday as campaigning concluded for act one of the two-part French election drama, held against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Macron, a political centrist, for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario blurred in the campaign’s closing stages. The pain of inflation and of pump, food and energy prices that are hitting low-income households particularly hard subsequently roared back as dominant election themes. They could drive many voters Sunday into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Macron’s political nemesis.

Macron, now 44, trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. The win for the former banker who, unlike Le Pen, is a fervent proponent of European collaboration was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.
In courting voters, Macron has economic successes to point to: The French economy is rebounding faster than expected from the battering of COVID-19, with a 2021 growth rate of 7 percent, the highest since 1969. Unemployment is down to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking Europe’s worst security crisis since World War II, Macron also got a polling bump, with people rallying around the wartime leader.
But the 53-year-old Le Pen is a now a more polished, formidable and savvy political foe as she makes her third attempt to become France’s first woman president. And she has campaigned particularly hard and for months on cost of living concerns, capitalizing on the issue that pollsters say is foremost on voters’ minds.
Le Pen also pulled off two remarkable feats. Despite her plans to sharply curtail immigration and dial back some rights for Muslims in France, she nevertheless appears to have convinced growing numbers of voters that she is no longer the dangerous, racist nationalist extremist that critics, including Macron, accuse her of being.
She’s done that partly by diluting some of her rhetoric and fieriness. She also had outside help: A presidential run by Eric Zemmour, an even more extreme far-right rabble-rouser with repeated convictions for hate speech, has had the knock-on benefit for Le Pen of making her look almost mainstream by comparison.
Secondly, and also stunning: Le Pen has adroitly sidestepped any significant blowback for her previous perceived closeness with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She went to the Kremlin to meet him during her last presidential campaign in 2017. But in the wake of the war in Ukraine, that potential embarrassment doesn’t appear to have turned Le Pen’s supporters against her. She has called the invasion “absolutely indefensible” and said Putin’s behavior cannot be excused “in any way.”
At her market stall, Robert says she plans to vote Macron, partly because of the billions of euros (dollars) that his government doled out at the the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people, businesses and France’s economy afloat. When food markets closed, Robert got 1,500 euros ($1,600) a month to tide her over.
“He didn’t leave anyone by the side of the road,” she says of Macron.
But she thinks that this time, Le Pen is in with a chance, too.
“She has changed the way she speaks,” Robert said. “She has learned to moderate herself.”
Barring a monumental surprise, both Macron and Le Pen are expected to advance again from the first-round field of 12 candidates, to set up a winner-takes-all rematch in the second-round vote on April 24. Polls suggest that far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon is likely to finish out of the running in third place. Some of France’s overseas territories in the Pacific, the Caribbean and South America vote Saturday, before Sunday voting on the French mainland.
When Macron made a campaign stop in Poissy, the town west of Paris where Robert has her stall, in early March, pollsters had him leading Le Pen by double digits. Although a Le Pen victory still appears improbable, much of Macron’s advantage has subsequently evaporated. Kept busy by the war in Ukraine, Macron may be paying a price for his somewhat subdued campaign, which made him look aloof to some voters.
Market-goer Marie-Helene Hirel, a 64-year-old retired tax collector, voted Macron in 2017 but said she’s too angry with him to do so again. Struggling on her pension with rising prices, Hirel said she is thinking of switching her vote to Le Pen, who has promised fuel and energy tax cuts that Macron says would be ruinous.
Although Le Pen’s “relations with Putin worry me,” Hirel said that voting for her would be a way of protesting against Macron and what she perceives as his failure to better protect people from the sting of inflation.
“Now I’m also part of the ‘all against Macron camp,” she said. “He is making fools of us all.”

After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 April 2022

After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Khan on Sunday became first Pakistani Prime Minister to be defeated in no-confidence vote
  • He failed in last-ditch effort to block a vote Supreme Court had said must be held Saturday
Updated 09 April 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote, after failing in a last-ditch effort to block a vote that the country's Supreme Court had said must be held on Saturday.

Pakistan’s parliament began voting late on Saturday night on a no-confidence motion against Khan, after a 13-hour impasse in which parliament was adjourned four times.

Just ahead of the vote, Pakistan's powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan to resolve the impasse. Media subsequently reported that Khan had left the Prime Minister House in Islamabad via helicopter and moved to his private residence in Bani Gala on the outskirts of the capital.

Members of Khan’s party had suggested on Friday they would try to delay the vote as much as possible.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favor of the resolution,” opposition politician Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired the session, announced. “Consequently the resolution for the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan … has been passed by a majority of the total membership of the national assembly.”

“Now once again, the Pakistan of law and the constitution is born,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shebaz Sharif, the frontrunner for next prime minister, said in a speech after the result was announced. “We want to move forward and make Pakistan great again.”

"I congratulate the whole house and all of Pakistan that for the first time in history a no-confidence vote has succeeded and we have made history," Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, said in a speech after the vote.

Khan was due to face the no-trust vote last Sunday, but National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, an ally of the PM, disallowed voting on the motion, saying it was motivated by a “foreign conspiracy” and hence “unconstitutional.” The president then dissolved parliament on Khan’s advice.

In a closely watched verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the deputy speaker’s ruling void and reinstated parliament, ordering the no-trust vote be held in parliament on Saturday.

After several adjournments on Saturday, parliament finally began voting on the no-trust motion in a session broadcast live on Pakistani state TV.

“Sad day for Pakistan,” former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a close Khan ally, said moments before the result of the vote was announced. “A good man sent home.”

After a prime minister loses the vote, parliament can continue to function until its five-year tenure ends in August 2023, after which a general election is due within 60 days. There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then. Candidates can be put forward by any party with legislators in the assembly.

The new prime minister can, however, call a general election immediately, without waiting until 2023.

Some constitutional analysts say the assembly can be dissolved and a general election held if no candidate can secure a majority of votes to become the prime minister.

Khan had lost majority in the National Assembly in recent weeks after defections by dozens of his party’s lawmakers and abandonment by his coalition partners.

The opposition had blamed the former PM for mismanaging the economy as well as foreign policy failures and poor governance.

Opposition parties required 172 votes, a simple majority, in the 342-member National Assembly for the no-trust motion to prevail. They got 174 votes.

Updated 09 April 2022
AGUNG BASKORO

Unique to Jakarta, centuries-old tambourine music returns with Ramadan

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
  • Known as rebana biang, the instruments have been used by the Betawi community for the past 200 years
  • Today, the tradition is being kept alive by the city’s last remaining ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya
Updated 09 April 2022
AGUNG BASKORO

JAKARTA: The sound of tambourines has returned to the narrow alleys of southern Jakarta after a long pandemic hiatus, marking the month of Ramadan with distinctive Islamic devotional music native to the Indonesian capital.

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. Bigger than those used elsewhere in Southeast Asia and with no metal jingles, the handheld drums are also played during other religious celebrations, but it is especially Ramadan that has traditionally been associated with their sound.

Today, the tradition is being kept alive by the last remaining rebana biang ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

For decades, the group consisted only of family members, with the techniques of playing and producing the rebana handed down from generation to generation. It was only in the 2000s that the great-grandson of its founder, Mohamad Natsir, started to teach the music to those who were not his kin. 

“He was the one who opened space for those who aren’t family to learn rebana and form their own groups,” said David Rahman, 30, who is not a family member but took over the ensemble this year, after Natsir’s death.

The group now has seven members, all between the ages of 25 and 30.

While they have been experimenting by adding other instruments to their performances, rebana remains the core of their art and to perform with them, a musician needs to master it the way their great-grandfathers did and learn 12 traditional rebana strokes.

“Collaborations are meant to attract people to join us,” Rahman said.

“I will keep the original strokes unchanged.”

To keep the original form, however, the young musicians will find it increasingly difficult to maintain their instruments.

There is only one master artisan left in Jakarta who can make the rebana: Abdul Rahman, a member of the extended family of Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

Already 80 years old, he admits that his eyesight is not good anymore.

It takes Rahman two weeks to produce the three different sized drums that form part of the rebana. Sometimes it takes longer, as materials are sourced from other parts of Indonesia and can be expensive. It costs about $350 to make one instrument.

“The raw materials, such as wood and sheepskin, I take from Loning village in Kebumen, Central Java,” he told Arab News.

Rahman says his son has learnt some of the craft, but his skills still require polishing.

For now, the musicians are not trying to borrow tomorrow’s sorrow and are all focused on practice during the fasting month.

“Practicing during Ramadan is a joyful experience,” the group’s leader said.

“We’ll surely gain a (spiritual) reward as it is a good and blessed month.”

They have already earned a warm welcome from members of the Betawi community, after their performances were suspended for two years by coronavirus lockdowns.

Catur Widarsono, a watchman who lives next to the group’s practice room in Ciganjur, said the neighborhood felt desolate without the sound of rebana biang during the pandemic and everyone was happy to hear it again.

“(For us) residents, when there are activities such as rebana during Ramadan, it becomes serene, the atmosphere in the neighborhood becomes serene,” he added.

Mohammad Alwi, whose family also lives nearby, told Arab News he was glad the sound of music was back.

“Because of the pandemic, their routine was less,” he said.

“I’m glad to hear them (again), especially during the month of Ramadan. It reduces the anxiety the pandemic had brought.”

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader's representative to money laundering

Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering
  • Federal Investigation Agency says ‘colossal amount’ of money illegally transferred between Pakistan and Iran
  • Investigation began after Pakistani police arrested members of Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade militant group
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: A money laundering network in Pakistan transferred a “colossal amount” of allegedly illicit funds to Iran, with a representative of the Iranian supreme leader among the recipients, court documents recently submitted by Pakistani investigators show.

Investigation reports and WhatsApp chat logs — all viewed by Arab News and corroborated by security officials — show that members of the network operated between Pakistan, Iran and Iraq over the past seven years.

“On scrutiny it has come on record that a colossal amount of Foreign Currency has been remitted in/out of Pakistan vide illegal transactions of Hundi/ Hawala,” a charge sheet dated Feb. 10, 2022, submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency to a court in Karachi, said. 

Hawala and hundi are informal ways of transferring cash across borders — both are illegal in Pakistan. FIA documents say that the group also used pilgrims traveling to the cities of Najaf in Iraq and Qom in Iran to smuggle money.

BACKGROUND

The probe into the money laundering network began after police in Karachi arrested several members of an Iran-backed militant group, the Zainabiyoun Brigade, in December 2020 and January 2021.

One of the recipients of the transfers, according to the charge sheet, was Abolfazl Bahauddini, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s former representative to Pakistan.

The supreme leader appoints representatives to all provinces of Iran, universities, certain government agencies, and also countries, such as Pakistan, where Shiite communities are present.

Representatives are expected to promote Khamenei’s value system and theocratic principles through their sermons and public speeches, and also pressure local authorities to accommodate his policies. Their appointment in foreign countries is not officially announced.

According to FIA records, Bahauddini received money from the main suspect in the case, identified as Ali Raza. 

Raza was among 13 people arrested during raids in Karachi in January this year, on charges of money laundering and being “associated with a foreign intelligence agency.”

His testimony led to the arrest of another person, a government official, Syed Wisal Haider Naqvi, who he said was Bahauddini's associate.

“Accused Ali Raza also disclosed that he was giving an amount of $200,000 monthly to Agha Adbul Fazal (Abolfazl) Bahauddini through his representative Syed Wisal Haider Naqvi,” the FIA charge sheet reads, but it does not specify when Bahauddini had received the money and for how long. 

A source in Iran told Arab News that Bahauddini had already left Pakistan, most likely between August 2021 and February this year.

The FIA is going to supplement the accusations in the initial charge sheet with forensic analysis of mobile phone data. However, material already analyzed indicates that Raza also transferred cash — estimated by the FIA to be about 30.8 million rupees ($16,400) — to a local Pakistani TV network and 1 million rupees to an Islamabad-based madrasah, or religious school, belonging to a leader of a religious political party.

Naqvi had “remitted a huge amount in the shape of dollars through illegal transactions of hawala to Iran,” the charge sheet said.  

Both Raza and Naqvi remain in custody after their bail pleas were dismissed by the court while the investigation is underway.

The probe into the money laundering network began after police in Karachi arrested several members of an Iran-backed militant group, the Zainabiyoun Brigade, in December 2020 and January 2021.

“The network was identified during the investigation of the militants of the Zainabiyoun in Karachi,” an official with links to the probe told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

The Zainabiyoun Brigade is believed to have sent young members of the Pakistani Shiite community to fight in Syria. It was placed on the US Treasury’s financial blacklist in 2019.  

The Pakistani Ministry of Interior, the director-general of the FIA and the agency’s director for Sindh province, where all the arrests took place, were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

