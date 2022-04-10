Expected raised dust levels to continue over most of the Kingdom’s regions

You are here

The National Center for Meteorology issued an alert regarding the presence of raised dust and a decrease in the range of visibility.
Updated 10 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

  • Dust-inducing surface winds remained active in parts of the north, with a chance of thunderclouds forming over the southwestern heights of Jazan and Asir
  • Surface winds are also active in the northern parts of the Kingdom, as the NCM issued a warning for Tabuk, with low visibility over the city until 7 p.m.
JEDDAH: Dust engulfed most regions of the Kingdom on Sunday, as active winds affected visibility and lifted sand into Saudi cities in the north, east and center of the country, with thunderclouds in the southwest.

The continuing impact of dust on the east and center was accompanied by a decrease in minimum temperatures, while dust-inducing surface winds remained active in parts of the north, with a chance of thunderclouds forming over the southwestern heights of Jazan and Asir.

In today’s report, the National Center for Meteorology expected the continuation of the impact of raised dust levels on the eastern and central regions of the Kingdom, accompanied by a decrease in minimum temperatures.

In the central region, surface wind movement is northwestwards, gradually turning west, at a speed of 10-30 km per hour.

Surface winds are also active in the northern parts of the Kingdom, as the NCM issued a warning for Tabuk, with low visibility over the city until 7 p.m.

Surface wind movement on the Red Sea is southwesterly, gradually shifting west at a speed of 10-30 km per hour over the northern part.

According to forecasts, dusty winds will shroud the Jizan and Asir heights, with a chance of thunderclouds in the southwest.

The dust storm in Jizan today reduced the range of visibility, which will last until 6 p.m.

In the south, surface winds are traveling from the southeast to the southwest at 25-45 km per hour.

In the western region, the NCM issued an alert regarding the presence of raised dust and a decrease in the range of visibility on Madinah and its provinces, including Badr, Mahd Al-Thahab, and Al-Henakiyah.

Indications for the center of the Kingdom are that poor weather conditions will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

The Saudi Ministry of Health posted on its official Twitter account that dust allergy is a reaction of the body to the microbes present in the atmosphere that may cause chronic sinusitis or severe asthma attacks.

The ministry said that the exposure of some individuals to heavy dust winds might require emergency medical care.

It also advised people to ensure the cleanliness of their homes from the effects of the sandy weather, especially bedrooms, duvets, and mattresses.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi ministry of health weather

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors

The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors

The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
  • Innovative ideas and technology have transformed movement around the city
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: During the past few decades the transport sector in Makkah has overcome major challenges by implementing innovative ideas and technology, transforming the landscape of the city.

Dr. Samir Barqa, a researcher specializing in the history of Makkah, said that after God ordered the Prophet Ibrahim to perform pilgrimage, visitors began arriving by foot, horse and camel.

“Transport has evolved over time. People used to walk for months to reach Makkah, with a lot of them dying on the way. Then people started using camels, also known as ships of the desert. Then ‘howdas’ were invented to carry women and the Kiswa to cover the Kaaba. Caravans used to travel by the thousands. Pilgrimage paths and the Zubaidah trail are clear examples of this movement, with camel passageways bearing witness to the importance of these routes,” he said.

Transport underwent a huge revolution after the discovery of oil, leading to the use of  cars, buses, aircraft and trains.

“Those who will look at the images of transportation today will see a clear difference and remarkable development, especially in the past 100 years. I had the honor, being a guide serving the pilgrims, to hold an exhibition highlighting the development of Hajj over time. The exhibition included a special pavilion for transport featuring images that showcase the development of this service over time,” Barqa said.

Saad Al-Qurashi, an investor in the transport sector in Makkah, said that transport in Makkah had gone through a major revolution.

Al-Qurashi explained that “whoever examines the transport movement in Makkah cannot but note the importance of the great development that this city has witnessed, a city that receives millions of Muslims from all over the world. The Kingdom was able to overcome this major challenge by launching Makkah buses of the highest standards. We have also the Haramain train, the Holy Sites train and public shuttle-bus transportation, all of which contribute to serving visitors and pilgrims.”

Al-Qurashi said that Makkah differs from other cities because of its difficult topography, which in the past had made the task of cutting the mountains to facilitate access to the central area around the Grand Mosque a major challenge.

He said that the “most important feature of this challenge was the ability of the country to turn the ruggedness of the mountains into tunnels that linked all regions of Makkah.”

These mountains, with their height and structure, constitute a natural barrier and an obstacle to reaching the opposite side of the mountain except by circumventing them; an exhausting, daunting and time-consuming task.

Government agencies searched for innovative ways, methods and solutions to overcome this challenge, resulting in the idea of building tunnels within the mountains.

Al-Qurashi said: “The public bus-shuttle transportation project, implemented three decades ago in the Holy Sites, contributed to ending traffic caused by normal transport systems.”

Makkah is now taking on the challenge to become a smart city with modern technical applications to create an advanced transportation system to further organize traffic movement.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

‘Ramadan Nights’ festival takes place in museum at Al-Tayebat

The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
Updated 42 min 53 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

‘Ramadan Nights’ festival takes place in museum at Al-Tayebat

The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
  • “The museum is very large — it takes five to six days to see it in its entirety”
Updated 42 min 53 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival is the first Ramadan event to be organized post the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jeddah.

Held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, one of Jeddah’s iconic destinations, the festival has received more than 8,000 visitors since it launched on the first day of Ramadan.

The festival features traditional performances of Al-Musaharati, historical figures who would beat drums to wake people for sahoor; Al-Jissees Hijazi folklore singers; Kariman Al-Ghamdi, who presents the customs of Hijazi weddings; and every Thursday and Friday, there are themed henna nights.

Within Al-Tayebat’s complex is Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum — one of the largest museums in the Middle East — that houses numerous historic and cultural artifacts.

“Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum was chosen to simulate old Jeddah,” TV producer and event organizer Abdulrahman Al-Rifai told Arab News.

“It contains 365 rooms that simulate all Arab, Islamic, European and Greek history, the first, second and third Saudi states; 15 pavilions, and five lanes of Jeddah’s avenues, including Bab Makkah, Haret Al-Sham, Haret Al-Yemen,” he added.

“The museum is very large — it takes five to six days to see it in its entirety.”

Members from the Social Development Bank, which provides financial assistance to individuals and families, and Tarahom, a charitable organization that supports prisoners and their families, also put up stalls at the festival.

Ismail Hamada, owner of Hamada Bakery, said: “It is excellent, after the repercussions of the pandemic, (that) this museum organized the festival.”

Fayza Al-Madhoon, owner of Fayza Fruits, said the museum’s atmosphere is unique. “The festival is wonderful; the museum for me holds very beautiful memories from childhood,” she told Arab News.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen in Riyadh
  • The two officials discussed efforts to support ways to reach a political solution to the crisis in Yemen
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly on Sunday.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Gressly reviewed ways of enhancing joint coordination between the Kingdom and the UN to support regional and international efforts aimed at achieving growth and prosperity for the Yemeni people.

They also discussed joint efforts to support ways to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The meeting was attended by US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber.

Topics: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly

Saudi charity group Ekhaa foundation hosts iftar program in Riyadh

Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh (L) and Ahmed Al-Rajhi attend iftar event organized by Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh (L) and Ahmed Al-Rajhi attend iftar event organized by Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi charity group Ekhaa foundation hosts iftar program in Riyadh

Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh (L) and Ahmed Al-Rajhi attend iftar event organized by Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • More than 350 male and female orphaned students were enrolled in Saudi universities in 2021
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Saudi minister of human resources and social development and chairman of the board of trustees of the Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care, also known as Ekhaa, attended the iftar organized by the foundation in Riyadh.
The iftar event was also attended by Saudi Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh.
In a speech he delivered during the event, Al-Rajhi congratulated the children for their excellence, distinction and success in their professional and academic lives.
“I congratulate our children for standing out and shining in their lives. We are seeing their success stories unfold before us,” he said, adding that the achievements served as a testament to the leadership’s keenness to empower the youths and help them realize their aspirations.
Al-Rajhi also thanked the Ministry of Education for its leading role in enrolling those facing special circumstances in universities, as more than 350 male and female orphaned students were enrolled in Saudi universities in 2021.

Topics: Ekhaa Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care

Saudi Arabia chairs 25th session of Commission on Science and Technology for Development 

Saudi Arabia chairs 25th session of Commission on Science and Technology for Development 
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia chairs 25th session of Commission on Science and Technology for Development 

Saudi Arabia chairs 25th session of Commission on Science and Technology for Development 
  • The Kingdom was represented by Director-General of International Affairs of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Eng. Mansour Al-Qurashi
  • The CSTD, which includes 43 countries, was established in 1992 to offer advice to the UN General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was recently elected chair of the 25th session of the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development, a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council. The Kingdom was represented by Director-General of International Affairs of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Eng. Mansour Al-Qurashi.

The session was held between March 28 and April 1 at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

This achievement reflects the Kingdom’s active participation in international organizations, its contributions to strengthening the digital infrastructure of developing countries, its pioneering role in the field of communications and information technology in the region and its advanced ranking among G20 countries in terms of market capitalization.

During the session, which was held in the presence of many high-level officials, the participants reviewed topics including the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how to harness science, technology and innovation for sustainable civilized development in the post-pandemic world. They further reviewed the progress made in implementing the objectives of the World Summit on the Information Society at the regional and international levels.

The CSTD, which includes 43 countries, was established in 1992 to offer advice to the UN General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council. The commission advises on issues related to science and technology and their effects on development, advancing their policies in developing countries and formulating recommendations and guidelines in this regard within the UN.

The commission is also responsible for the periodic follow-up on the implementation of the objectives of the WSIS.

Saudi Arabia’s nomination to chair the CSTD for the first time since 1992 strengthens the Kingdom’s leading international and regional position in terms of the commission’s work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mansour Al-Qurashi UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) G20

