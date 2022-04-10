Expected raised dust levels to continue over most of the Kingdom’s regions

JEDDAH: Dust engulfed most regions of the Kingdom on Sunday, as active winds affected visibility and lifted sand into Saudi cities in the north, east and center of the country, with thunderclouds in the southwest.

The continuing impact of dust on the east and center was accompanied by a decrease in minimum temperatures, while dust-inducing surface winds remained active in parts of the north, with a chance of thunderclouds forming over the southwestern heights of Jazan and Asir.

In today’s report, the National Center for Meteorology expected the continuation of the impact of raised dust levels on the eastern and central regions of the Kingdom, accompanied by a decrease in minimum temperatures.

In the central region, surface wind movement is northwestwards, gradually turning west, at a speed of 10-30 km per hour.

Surface winds are also active in the northern parts of the Kingdom, as the NCM issued a warning for Tabuk, with low visibility over the city until 7 p.m.

Surface wind movement on the Red Sea is southwesterly, gradually shifting west at a speed of 10-30 km per hour over the northern part.

According to forecasts, dusty winds will shroud the Jizan and Asir heights, with a chance of thunderclouds in the southwest.

The dust storm in Jizan today reduced the range of visibility, which will last until 6 p.m.

In the south, surface winds are traveling from the southeast to the southwest at 25-45 km per hour.

In the western region, the NCM issued an alert regarding the presence of raised dust and a decrease in the range of visibility on Madinah and its provinces, including Badr, Mahd Al-Thahab, and Al-Henakiyah.

Indications for the center of the Kingdom are that poor weather conditions will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

The Saudi Ministry of Health posted on its official Twitter account that dust allergy is a reaction of the body to the microbes present in the atmosphere that may cause chronic sinusitis or severe asthma attacks.

The ministry said that the exposure of some individuals to heavy dust winds might require emergency medical care.

It also advised people to ensure the cleanliness of their homes from the effects of the sandy weather, especially bedrooms, duvets, and mattresses.