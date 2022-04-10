You are here

GCC secretary general meets with US, UN envoys to Yemen

GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 10 April 2022
(SPA)

GCC secretary general meets with US, UN envoys to Yemen

GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
  • Their discussions covered efforts of the humanitarian organizations in Yemen
Updated 10 April 2022
(SPA)

LONDON: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf has stressed the bloc's support to international efforts aimed at dealing with the stranded Safer oil tanker and the importance of speeding up these endeavors.

During a meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, he also reaffirmed the continuous support to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people.

Their discussions covered efforts of the humanitarian organizations in Yemen and the means required to enhance joint coordination to support regional and international efforts in conjunction with the UN-brokered cease-fire, which came into force on April 2.

The meeting also reviewed Gressly's plan to deal with Safer oil tanker, so as to avoid an imminent environmental and economic catastrophe if the issue is not addressed as quickly as possible.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Tim Lenderking

Tourist influx offers hope for hard-hit Bethlehem

Christian tourists visit the Church of the Nativity in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem. (AFP file photo)
Christian tourists visit the Church of the Nativity in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem. (AFP file photo)
Updated 7 min 39 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Tourist influx offers hope for hard-hit Bethlehem

Christian tourists visit the Church of the Nativity in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem. (AFP file photo)
  Tourism is returning to Bethlehem and the Holy Land under the slogan "Ready," which highlights the sector's efforts to comply with COVID-19 protocols
Updated 7 min 39 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: An influx of visitors to Bethlehem ahead of the Easter holiday has been welcomed by tourism chiefs desperate for a return to “business as usual” in the West Bank city, which was hit hard by global travel restrictions during the pandemic.
“Tourist groups are arriving in satisfactory numbers, and we hope that numbers will continue to increase during the year,” Elias Al-Arja, president of the Arab Hotels Association and manager of the Bethlehem Hotel, told Arab News.
Bethlehem relies on tourism for 90 percent of its economic income and has struggled financially since the sector came to a standstill following the global COVID-19 outbreak.
“We closed for two-and-a-half years because of the pandemic,” Al-Arja said.
In previous years, annual tourist numbers climbed to more than 2.5 million.
Al-Arja said that Bethlehem has been promoting itself since the Holy Land reopened to tourism and is now witnessing an influx of visitors, mainly in the form of religious tourism for the Easter season.

HIGHLIGHT

Bethlehem relies on tourism for 90 percent of its economic income and has struggled financially since the sector came to a standstill following the global COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had also affected visitor numbers, with the two countries and their neighbors normally providing up to 30 percent of religious tourists staying in Bethlehem hotels, Al-Arja said.
The city has 47 hotels, with 4,500 rooms and 9,000 beds, and bookings are running at 30 percent during the Easter season so far.
Hotel operators have refurbished and hired new staff in preparation for the expected rise in tourist numbers.
Al-Arja and other Bethlehem hotel owners are preparing to welcome about 3,500 Egyptian religious tourists between April 15-25, about 2,500 fewer than normally visit the city over the Easter period.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism is promoting religious tourism in the city, and issuing tourist establishments with work permits that ensure their readiness to welcome foreign visitors and comply with coronavirus protocols.
Al-Arja said the ministry has also sponsored several tourist exhibitions, including the Palestine pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.
Tourism is returning to Bethlehem and the Holy Land under the slogan “Ready,” which highlights the sector’s efforts to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
“We have worked to restore the world’s confidence in the Palestinian tourism sector so that it can resume activity and provide tourism services with the highest standards,” Jeries Qumsyieh, a ministry spokesman in Bethlehem, told Arab News.
Work permits and licenses are granted to tourist establishments only after employees complete training courses to ensure establishments meet health standards and comply with coronavirus safeguards.
Bethlehem is home to many important religious sites, including the Church of the Nativity and the Shepherds’ Field Chapel. The city also has more than 100 shops selling oriental antiques, 400 workshops, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers.
“The return of tourism will contribute to the economic recovery of Bethlehem, which is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic,” said Qumsiyeh.
“The tourism sector was the first to be affected by the outbreak and one of the last sectors to return to life,” he added.
Palestinian tourism promoters have expanded their programs by offering visits to Palestinian camps, as well as a tour of the northern entrance to Bethlehem, where drawings by the international artist Banksy can be seen.

Topics: Bethlehem

Syria rescuers film tutorial to aid Ukraine’s first responders

Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Syria rescuers film tutorial to aid Ukraine’s first responders

Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
  Content is intended to help rescuers and civilians in Ukraine deal with Russia's bombardment strategy which it developed during Syria's war
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
AFP

ARIHA, Syria: In a bombed-out building in northwest Syria, rescue workers who for years have braved Russia’s war strategies film a tutorial video for Ukrainian volunteers crammed with tips gained from firsthand experience of treating casualties.

Using a dummy, members of Syria’s “White Helmets” civil defense force demonstrate how to apply bandages and tourniquets in a clip shot in the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province where Russian airstrikes are relatively routine.
The video which offers a range of other rescue initiatives is the latest example of how Syrians are mobilizing to share with Ukrainians bitter knowledge gleaned from more than a decade of war involving Russian forces.
“As first responders, we believe that we can share our experiences in Syria with humanitarian aid workers in Ukraine,” volunteer rescuer Ismail Al-Abdullah tells the camera in English, battered buildings dotting the street behind him.
Al-Abdullah said that the alleged targeting of schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers by Russia in Ukraine is “sadly too familiar to us,” after years of similar horrors.

SPEEDREAD

The video which offers a range of other rescue initiatives is the latest example of how Syrians are mobilizing to share with Ukrainians bitter knowledge gleaned from more than a decade of war involving Russian forces.

In the video, Al-Abdullah warns Ukrainian rescuers against “double strikes” in which an initial raid is followed by a second attack that hits after rescuers have gathered at the scene.
Speaking to AFP, Al-Abdullah said the aim of the initiative is to produce tutorials that will be translated into Ukrainian and uploaded on the White Helmets’ website.
The content is intended to help rescuers and civilians in Ukraine deal with Russia’s bombardment strategy which it developed during Syria’s war.
“We are offering this advice so that Ukrainian rescuers avoid ... casualties,” whether among civilians or first responders during rescue missions, he said.
Russia entered Syria’s civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad’s regime, allowing Damascus to clock up turnaround victories in the decade-long conflict.
From besieging cities to shelling civilian infrastructure and arranging so-called “humanitarian corridors,” the strategies Moscow has fine-tuned in Syria are now being deployed in Ukraine.
Al-Abdullah advised Ukraine’s rescue workers to document their work using GoPro cameras “to safeguard credibility” and shield themselves from smear campaigns that have previously been used to undermine Syria’s first responders.
Syrian medical student Mohamed Hajj Musa, who also appears in the tutorial video, said he hopes the advice will help Ukraine’s people “deal with injuries they could see at any moment.”
“We lived the experience and saw the victims,” Hajj Musa told AFP, hoping that his experience could help other first responders “save lives.”

Topics: Syria Ukraine

Amid tough Ramadan conditions, Lebanese will pray in mosques by candlelight

As prices of basic commodities increase in Lebanon, it has become increasingly difficult for most people to afford a proper sahoor or iftar during Ramadan this year. (AFP)
As prices of basic commodities increase in Lebanon, it has become increasingly difficult for most people to afford a proper sahoor or iftar during Ramadan this year. (AFP)
Updated 10 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Amid tough Ramadan conditions, Lebanese will pray in mosques by candlelight

As prices of basic commodities increase in Lebanon, it has become increasingly difficult for most people to afford a proper sahoor or iftar during Ramadan this year. (AFP)
  Lebanon's financial system has collapsed since 2019 under the weight of sovereign debt and the system of corruption that governs it
Updated 10 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: As Ramadan approaches, Beirut and other cities are missing the decorations that used to fill the streets for this occasion. Instead, pictures of candidates running for parliamentary elections are plastered everywhere.

Only a few modest banners are raised, reminding people to donate to charities during the holy month.

Lebanon is struggling for the third year in a row with a crippling financial crisis, which has pushed many below the poverty line, resulting in an increasing number of beggars on the streets. The crisis has also greatly affected the middle class, whose incomes have declined with the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, while others have been laid off as hundreds of institutions, factories and shops shut down.

With the rise in unemployment on one hand, and the dollarization of the most basic needs — including the monthly subscription to the electricity generator and fuel — on the other, most Lebanese are barely surviving.

Neighborhoods with more than an hour of electricity supply a day from the government are considered lucky. Fuel prices have risen significantly. Taking a cab costs 36,000 Lebanese pounds ($23) for a round trip — it was 2,000 Lebanese pounds ($1.30) pre-crisis.

Neamat, a mother of five shopping for vegetables in a popular market in Tariq Al-Jdideh, told Arab News: “May God help us. Every Ramadan is harder than the previous one. A bundle of bread now costs 10,000 Lebanese pounds, and I need two every day. The prices of fruits and vegetables are insane, although everything is local. One kilo of cucumbers costs 35,000 Lebanese pounds, a head of lettuce 20,000 Lebanese pounds. A kilo of chicken breast is around 200,000 Lebanese pounds and our local butcher told us prices are expected to increase even more this month. A gallon of vegetable oil costs 500,000 Lebanese pounds.”

Neamat said: “With the Ukrainian crisis, prices rose even more; as if we needed any more adversities in Lebanon while our youth are unemployed.”

Lebanon’s financial system has collapsed since 2019 under the weight of sovereign debt and the system of corruption that governs it. Meanwhile, politicians are yet to reach an agreement on a recovery plan that is good enough for the International Monetary Fund to bail Lebanon out.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value and prices have dramatically increased as Lebanon relies heavily on imports. The military’s monthly salary has decreased to the equivalent of $50; previously it was $900.

When the Lebanese discuss the price of goods, they do not spare their officials.

Zuhair Al-Masry, a retired international football referee, told Arab News: “Last Ramadan, the exchange rate was around 16,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. It has now risen to 23,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. The cost of fuel has doubled, and the prices of all goods increased. A gallon of jallab, a popular fruit syrup during Ramadan, used to cost 25,000 Lebanese pounds last year; it now costs 140,000 Lebanese pounds. One kilo of plain Arabic sweets used to cost 35,000 Lebanese pounds; it’s now 100,000 Lebanese pounds. Sometimes I envy those who have diabetes.”

Mohammed Al-Hallaq, the owner of a small shop in one of Beirut’s popular neighborhoods, told Arab News: “The price hike is unprecedented. People cannot bear it, but they will definitely fast and so far no one has died of starvation. God bless us during this holy month.”

Mustafa, a concrete dealer who no longer has work due to the economic crisis, complained that he will not be able to afford everything he needs for Ramadan. “They said that aid will come during Ramadan from the Gulf countries. I don’t know why they left us alone to suffer this injustice.”

Umm Imad, an elderly woman who lives in the southern suburbs of Beirut, said: “People who receive their salaries in dollars, including families of Hezbollah members and employees who work in institutions that pay part of their salaries in dollars, and families who have relatives working abroad and sending them dollars, are doing well. They can afford to buy meat and fish during Raman; their iftar meals will be the same as every year, unbothered by what other people are going through.”

Shops that sell Arabic sweets, which are usually very popular during Ramadan, have changed their recipes to include more affordable ingredients. They are using almonds instead of pine nuts, a kilo of which costs $100, while Aleppo pistachios are replaced by the less expensive Sudanese pistachios, so that customers do not pay much for sweets and shop owners can still sell their products.

Najah Zahra, branch manager at Al-Baba Sweets, said: “We are trying to take into account the prevailing living conditions. The costs of raw materials such as sugar, flour and oil have been affected by the rise in the dollar exchange rate and the Ukraine crisis. Even getting enough materials requires double effort.”

Zahra said: “Our chefs are inventing new items at a lower cost and in a slightly smaller size so customers can still afford them.”

Maher Al-Taweel, who has been following the conditions of the mosques supervised by Dar Al-Fatwa, expected Taraweeh prayers to be held by candlelight.

“There is no electricity at night; what are people to do for suhur? Not all mosques can afford to pay over two million Lebanese pounds a month for generators. Some well-off citizens have provided UPS devices for some mosques to provide minimum lighting. Others have bought solar panels to light mosques at their own expense. Still, many mosques will hold Ramadan prayers by candlelight,” he said.

Al-Taweel said: “No Ramadan decorations in the streets this year. They have become a luxury as they are priced in dollars. Those who used to put decorations up would rather give the money to charities, which have been very active on social media this year in a bid to reach as many people as possible.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank
Updated 10 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank
  'Premeditated murder' of visually impaired mother of six reflects cult of killing inherent in Israeli soldiers, PA spokesperson tells Arab News
Updated 10 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers on Sunday shot and killed two Palestinian women as troops responded to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s call for them to go on the “offensive.”

The first victim was a 45-year-old unarmed Palestinian woman in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint at the eastern entrance of Husan shot Ghadeer Sabatin, a widow and mother of six.

She reportedly crossed the street after one of the soldiers asked her to stop. But one of the soldiers shot her twice, although she reportedly posed no danger to them. The Israeli army said Sabatin had approached the soldiers “in a suspicious manner.” It later confirmed in a statement that she was unarmed.

Palestinian sources said that Sabatin, who had lost one of her eyes several years ago and was blighted with poor vision, was killed in cold blood by occupying forces while on her way to visit one of her relative’s houses in Husan. They said that soldiers were detaining and inspecting Palestinians in the area.

The Palestinians were not permitted to take her to the hospital as the troops barred them from getting close to her body. She bled to death.

The second victim was killed by Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The woman, who remains unnamed, was shot next to the Ibrahimi Mosque after allegedly stabbing an Israeli police officer at one of the checkpoints in the town’s old city.

This latest episode of Israeli violence during Ramadan has escalated tensions, sparking angry reactions from Palestinian political leaders.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority accused the Bennett government of “using Palestinian blood to gain the support of extremists for his degraded and threatened government of collapse.”

The killings come soon after Bennett said that Israel had switched to offensive mode to respond to attacks by Palestinian terrorists in Jerusalem.

After a cabinet meeting, Bennett vowed to “settle accounts with everyone who was linked, either directly or indirectly, to the attacks.”

The Israeli Defence Forces and the other security services are working to ensure that there are no restrictions imposed on them in the fight against extremism, he added.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, told Arab News that the killing of Sabatin was “a premeditated murder that reflects the cult of killing inherent in the occupation soldiers, and at the behest of Naftali Bennett, who authorized the killing of Palestinians just because of suspicion.”

The spokesperson strongly criticized Bennett’s statement where he said that Israel had switched to a state of attack.

Melhem added: “Does Bennett think he is fighting Russia to turn to an offensive doctrine? He is attacking a defenceless Palestinian people.

“When was it not the Israeli army shown in the position of attacking the Palestinians? Are the Palestinians occupying his land, or is Israel the one who occupies the land of the Palestinian people?”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayieh condemned “the heinous crime committed by the IDF in Bethlehem” and “held the Israeli government fully responsible for its consequences.”

Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hussein Sheikh said on Twitter that “the instructions of the Israeli prime minister to his army to operate without restrictions and unleash it in the West Bank are an invitation to murder and abuse.”

He called “on the international community with all its institutions to curb this lawlessness and put pressure to stop it.”

Hazem Qassem, the spokesman for Hamas, said the killing of Sabatin “is a true embodiment of the terrorist behaviour practised by the occupation against our people.”

He added that the crime “confirms the complete disregard for all human laws and norms and exposes the ugly racist face of the occupation, which represents the bottom of human decadence.”

Qassem said: “All these crimes will not stop our people’s legitimate struggle against the criminal occupation until our people's goals of liberation and return are achieved.”

Topics: Palestinians West Bank Ghadeer Sabatin Husan Hebron

Christians in Palestine join Ramadan charity projects

Christians provide water and dates to Muslims at crossroads. (Supplied)
Christians provide water and dates to Muslims at crossroads. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Christians in Palestine join Ramadan charity projects

Christians provide water and dates to Muslims at crossroads. (Supplied)
  Aid projects, street decorations, distribution of water, dates for iftar among activities carried out
Updated 20 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Christians in Palestine have been taking part in Ramadan initiatives to mark the Muslim holy month of fasting.

Aid projects, help with street and market decorations, and the distribution of water and dates before iftar, are among the activities they have been involved with in Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus in the West Bank.

Khalil Kawa, a 41-year-old Christian, has been handing out dates and drinking water to passersby at a road junction in Nablus, a city where Muslims, Christians, and Samaritans live side-by-side.

He said: “I do not feel that I am doing something strange being a Christian and distributing dates and water to those who are fasting. I do not like to distinguish between a Muslim, a Christian, or a Samaritan. We are all Palestinians.

I do not feel that I am doing something strange being a Christian and distributing dates and water to those who are fasting. I do not like to distinguish between a Muslim, a Christian, or a Samaritan. We are all Palestinians.

Khalil Kawa, Resident of Palestine

“In 2013, a group of my friends and I founded a youth group that we called the Nablus Tour. We are a group of photographers. We wander around the city of Nablus and take pictures, distribute sweets on the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, and decorate the city in the runup to the blessed month of Ramadan and during Eid as well. In addition, we distribute dates and water to the late fasting people.

“It is a very beautiful feeling that cannot be described, especially since people are waiting for us and ask before Ramadan if we are ready or need anything,” he added.

Kawa pointed out that initially the project was funded by him and his colleagues but as the group became known it often found itself with plentiful funds and supplies thanks to contributions.

In Ramallah, a group of young people launched a Ramadan awareness campaign titled, “Forgive and shake hands in the month of love,” aimed at spreading positive messages among communities.

In the predominantly Christian city of Bethlehem, in the south of the West Bank, members of the Salesian scouts and guides group have been distributing yogurt, water, and dates.

One of the scouts, Fouad Salman, said: “The residents of Bethlehem, Muslims and Christians, inherit love and coexistence from generation to generation, and the march of love must continue.”

The 37-year-old added that he felt proud of belonging to Palestine and Bethlehem and had taken part in voluntary work since being a child, including renewing carpets in mosques.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine Gaza

