Scheffler claims Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after being awarded the green jacket by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan during the green jacket ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (AFP)
  • 'I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing'
  • Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debut at No. 1 in the world
AUGUSTA, U.S.: That new No. 1 ranking for Scottie Scheffler looks even better in a Masters green jacket.

Two months after Scheffler finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory, he capped off a most incredible 56-day stretch by making his fourth win the biggest of them all, the Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy for his first major.

Even as a junior, he was wearing long pants in stifling Texas heat because he wanted to look the part of a tour pro he always wanted to be. Winning the Masters was beyond his hopes.

“I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing,” Scheffler said in Butler Cabin, moments before Hideki Matsuyama helped him into the green jacket. “I can't put into words what it means that I'll be able to come back here for a lifetime."

The only stumble came at the end when Scheffler needed four putts from 40 feet before he could claim his first major, and that only mattered in the record book.

He closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over McIlroy, who holed out from the bunker on the final hole for a record-tying final round of 64. McIlroy could only hope that Sunday pressure at Augusta National might get to Scheffler.

No chance. Not on Sunday. Not the last four days. Not the last two months.

“You get on those hot streaks, and you just got to ride them out because they, unfortunately, don’t last forever,” Justin Thomas said. “But he is doing it in the biggest tournaments. ... It’s really, really impressive to see someone that young handle a moment this big so easily.”

The Sunday theater, thrilling and tragic, belonged to everyone else. Scheffler overcame a nervy moment early in the round by chipping in for birdie. He delivered key putts to keep Cameron Smith at bay and never looked rattled, even as he was swatting at short putts at the end.

McIlroy was the runner-up. It was Smith who felt as though he let one get away. The Aussie was still in the game, three shots out of the lead, when he dumped his 9-iron in Rae's Creek on the par-3 12th hole for triple bogey and ended his hopes.

“Just a really bad swing at the wrong time,” Smith said.

Smith closed with a 73 and tied for third with Shane Lowry, who birdied the 18th for a 69.

Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debut at No. 1 in the world.

Everyone should have seen this coming. He won the Phoenix Open in a playoff on Super Bowl Sunday. He followed that with a comeback win at Bay Hill to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He rose to No. 1 in the world by winning the Match Play two weeks ago in Texas. And now this.

Scheffler, who finished at 10-under 278, won $2.7 million from the $15 million prize fund. That brings his total to $8,872,200 over his last six starts.

Scheffler's big moment came early in the round, and it was no less significant.

Starting the final round with a three-shot lead, he watched Smith open with two straight birdies to the cut the deficit to one, and then Scheffler's approach from the pine needles left of the third fairway came up short and rolled back down the slope.

His pitch was racing toward the hole when it banged into the pin and dropped for an unlikely birdie, and a two-shot swing when Smith from the same position made bogey.

No one got closer than three the rest of the way. Only the contenders changed.

The 12th hole remains the most riveting par 3 in golf, the scene of more collapses than comebacks. Smith became the latest victim.

Coming off birdie at No. 11, his shot was still in the air when he let his club slip through his hands and he slowly closed his eyes twice as it splashed into Rae's Creek. The next shot wasn't much better, but at least dry, and Smith's hopes ended there with a triple bogey.

He was three behind standing on the 12th tee. Three holes later, he was eight back.

From there, any hope resided with McIlroy. All he needed to complete the career Grand Slam was to match the best final round in Masters history and get some help from Scheffler. He only got one of those and had to settle for his first silver medal from Augusta.

Not that he didn't create some Sunday magic. McIlroy went bunker-to-bunker on the 18th hole, leaving himself right of the green and aiming some 25 feet right of the flag. It rode the slope all the way into the hole, setting off one of the loudest roars of the week.

Morikawa followed him in from the same bunker, different angle, and McIlroy could only laugh.

“This tournament never ceases to amaze,” McIlroy said. "That’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there. Just having a chance — and then with Collin, we both played so well all day — and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him, too.

“I've never heard roars like on the 18th green.”

The best ones were saved for Scheffler.

Scheffler still had five holes in front of him, with no evidence he was going to be anything but the smooth, smart operator who seized control on Friday in the toughest conditions to build a five-shot lead and never lost it.

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
  • Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad between the two outstanding sides of the current era was billed as a potential title decider even though each have seven matches still to play
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola is demanding perfection from his Manchester City side to keep Liverpool at bay after a pulsating match between the Premier League title challengers finished all square.
Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad between the two outstanding sides of the current era was billed as a potential title decider even though each have seven matches still to play.
The expectant crowd was treated to a feast of attacking football in Manchester but at the end of it nothing much had changed.
Defending champions City remain just one point ahead of their rivals, who were 14 points off the pace in January.
City were twice pegged back after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were canceled out by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.
Guardiola’s men were the better side in the first half, putting Liverpool’s defense under intense pressure, but the visitors were revitalized after the break.
The City boss said he had a nagging feeling that his side had let Liverpool off the hook when they were on top — they could even have won the match in the dying seconds but Riyad Mahrez lifted his shot over the bar.
“It was a fantastic game from both sides and both sides try to win every game in all competitions,” he said. “I had the feeling that with this result we missed an opportunity, a feeling we leave them alive.”
Although the draw suits City more than Liverpool, Guardiola said his team would have to win all seven of their remaining games to be crowned Premier League winners.
“We know that right now that one game dropped we will not be champion,” he said.
City, chasing a fourth Premer League title in five years, appear to have the easier run-in, with Liverpool still to face Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham.

But Klopp’s team have shown that — City apart — they are a cut above the rest of the teams in the league, as shown by their 10-match winning run before Sunday’s game.
“Nothing’s changed really,” said the Liverpool boss. “So you play 95 minutes of incredibly intense football and you are as smart as before but that’s actually pretty good news.”
The German compared the two teams to heavyweight boxers.
“The moment you put your arms down you get such a knock in the middle of your face and then you have to get up again and you have to try to get control again.”
Klopp agreed with Guardiola’s assessment that nothing short of perfection would do if his side were to stand any chance of winning a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.
“We have to be pretty much as close to perfection as possible to win every game,” he said. “This is absolutely insane but that’s obviously the only way to beat this team.”
City and Liverpool have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons, in particular in 2018/19 when City pipped their rivals to the title by a single point.
And fans will not have long to wait until the next instalment, with the two teams locking horns again on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal.
This time they know there cannot be a draw, with Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple and City’s treble chase on the line.
Even after Wembley there is a chance for one more encounter between the two heavyweights this season — in the Champions League final.
For many, such a match-up would merely confirm what we already know — they are the best two sides not only in England but also in Europe.

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
  • The win extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

MADRID: Not even conceding three penalty kicks was enough to stop Barcelona’s impressive run.
Barcelona rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday, with substitute Luuk de Jong scoring in stoppage time after the Catalan club had conceded three penalties in the second half.
The win extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions and moved the team back into second place in the league after it was leapfrogged by Sevilla on Saturday.
Barcelona is 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 on Saturday.
“It will be hard to contend for the title because Madrid isn’t making many mistakes,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We both have difficult matches ahead, but if Madrid ends up losing some points maybe we can hope of achieving something bigger.”
Barcelona’s rally began after Xavi put Pedri González into the game early in the second half with the team a goal down. The 19-year-old playmaker was rested ahead of Barcelona’s return leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday. Barcelona and Eintracht drew the first leg 1-1 in Germany last week.
José Luis Morales put Levante ahead by converting a penalty kick in the 52nd after a foul by Dani Alves. The second penalty for the hosts came four minutes later after a handball by Barcelona defender Eric García, with Roger Martí missing from the spot.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Barcelona with a header off a cross by Ousmane Dembélé in the 59th, and Pedri scored the go-ahead goal from inside the area in the 63rd.
Levante evened the match after another penalty in the 83rd after a foul by Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet, with Gonzalo Melero converting his shot from the spot before De Jong got the late winner after a well-placed cross by Jordi Alba.
Barcelona, which had not previously conceded a penalty in the league this season, hasn’t lost since playing Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in January.
Levante stayed tied on points with last-place Alavés. It is seven points from safety.

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans completes epic Formula E double in Rome E-Prix double-header

It was double glory for Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans as he stormed to victory in the second Formula E Rome E-Prix of the weekend. (Twitter: @FIAFormulaE)
It was double glory for Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans as he stormed to victory in the second Formula E Rome E-Prix of the weekend. (Twitter: @FIAFormulaE)
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans completes epic Formula E double in Rome E-Prix double-header

It was double glory for Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans as he stormed to victory in the second Formula E Rome E-Prix of the weekend. (Twitter: @FIAFormulaE)
  • Two wins puts Kiwi in world championship title contention
  • Vergne takes top spot in the world championship standings
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: It was double glory for Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans as he stormed to victory in the second Formula E Rome E-Prix of the weekend, matching his win in Saturday’s race. 

In what was the New Zealander’s third Rome win of his Formula E career, Evans led pole-sitter Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Techeetah who finished second and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns in third.

“It feels like deja vu,” he said after the victory. “This is a result of pure graft, hard work, I just want to thank everyone at the team because the last eight weeks have been insane with the amount of work that has gone in.

“It has been a big couple of days, it was what we wanted, you dream about that but to try and pull it off is usually quite unrealistic. We are back as a team, I am back towards the top, so it is good times,” he added. 

Evans’ dominance should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the grid, according to French driver Vergne.

“The Jaguar and Mitch were way too fast this weekend, I hope that is only going to be a one-off from their side, otherwise it might be difficult to beat them,” he told the media after the race.

“Today it was impossible, I am fairly happy with second, it was the best I could do, but I am going to urge my team to do better if we want to fight for wins because every time there is someone stronger than us. It is not good enough, so we need to work hard in Monaco to be the best.

“Leading the championship at this race, everyone will have forgotten if you don’t win the championship - so it is at the end that matters.”

The Formula E World Championship moves onto Monaco for Round 6 on 30 April.

Omar Abdulrahman returns with one last shot at AFC Champions League glory

Omar Abdulrahman returns with one last shot at AFC Champions League glory
Updated 10 April 2022
John Duerden

Omar Abdulrahman returns with one last shot at AFC Champions League glory

Omar Abdulrahman returns with one last shot at AFC Champions League glory
  • The injury-plagued golden boy of UAE football came on as substitute in Shabab Al-Ahli’s 1-1 draw with Ahal, will team up with coach Mahdi Ali 
Updated 10 April 2022
John Duerden

Last Thursday, Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE drew 1-1 in the opening round of games in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League against Ahal of Turkmenistan, a team making a debut appearance in the tournament.

What was more of note however was a familiar face — and head of hair — coming off the bench with 18 minutes remaining. Omar Abdulrahman trotting onto the pitch in Jeddah was a welcome sight for anyone with even the slightest interest in Asian football. 

There was a time when many would have expected the Emirati star to be coming on as a Champions League substitute for and against a big European team. There were many times when articles about the 30-year-old would have focused on which of the big leagues would be most suited to the talents of the playmaker who stepped into the global limelight at Old Trafford as the UAE met Uruguay in the 2012 Olympics. As time passed, the conversation became more about whether he would go west at all. Europe is now a distant dream, one now replaced by the hope that one of Asia’s biggest talents will be able to make his mark once more on the world’s biggest continent. 

There is nothing wrong with that. Abdulrahman has already had a fine career with four UAE league titles with Al-Ain and the Saudi Super Cup during a brief spell with Riyadh powerhouse Al-Hilal. He made headlines at the 2012 Olympics, won the 2013 Gulf Cup as tournament MVP, led his national team to third place at the 2015 Asian Cup in Australia and then, the following year, he was named Asian Player of the Year after helping Al-Ain to the final. That he was subject to very close attention and some rough treatment from the victorious Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea was both a source of frustration as well as a compliment.

Looking back, if he was to go abroad, 2016 should have been the time. There wasn’t much more to achieve in Asia and there was interest from Europe. Manchester City had made an offer in 2012 after the player had trialed at the club. Arsenal and Barcelona were tracking his career and there were many others interested. Instead, he stayed, and then came the injuries — serious ones that curtailed the player’s career and have become more frequent. In the past two years, he has made just four league starts. Early last year, he was released by Al-Jazira.

Now he is back to fitness, and he is back on the pitch with Shabab Al-Ahli. The hair is not quite as busy as it was in his pomp, but it still makes him one of the most instantly recognizable players in Asian football. Now, the continent sits back to see if the skills stand out as much as before.

If any coach can help it happen, it is Mahdi Ali. The Al-Ahli boss was in charge of the UAE national team when the player known as “Amoory” was in his prime and also when he was coming up through the various age levels. The two know each other well, and the Dubai-born tactician often demonstrated his willingness to put a protective arm around Abdulrahman when need be. He also knows as well as anyone the skills that the No. 10 possesses. 

Al-Ahli reached the final of the 2015 Champions League and would love nothing more than another good run in Asia. Their league form has been disappointing this season with four straight losses leaving them in fifth, nine points behind fourth. There is going to be no top-three finish this season. Asia offers the biggest prize.

That is the same for Abdulrahman. Only he knows whether he was desperate to play in Europe and how he feels about not doing so. Now though, he has a chance for some serious game time and also to show that he still has what it takes to shine in Asia, or even to light up the Champions League. 

The group that his team find themselves in is not the most challenging. As well as the Turkmen debutants Ahal, there are Al-Gharafa of Qatar and Iran’s Foolad. Al-Ahli should be focused on getting into the last 16. It is true that the knockout stages will not start until early next year, but if the playmaker can make a difference in Asia then he may just find himself with more playing time in the final stages of the league season. If that happens, then a recall to the national team for the first time since 2019 could be on the cards. An appearance in the World Cup play-off against Australia in June looks out of reach at the moment but is not beyond the realms of possibility and would be a tantalizing prospect. There are still dreams to be had.

For now, though, it is all about playing regular football for the first time in over two years. Chances of Barcelona or Manchester are over, but there is still time to show Asia once more that Abdulrahman is a player that needs to be watched, both by opposition defenses and millions sat at home.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
  • Extends his lead in the drivers’ championship while claiming his second win of the season
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

MELBOURNE: Charles Leclerc has completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari after converting his pole position into a comprehensive triumph in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship while claiming his second win of the season following victory in the season-opening race in Bahrain.
Leclerc was able to hold off Red Bull rival Max Verstappen during the opening laps and defended well mid-race under safety car conditions to pull away for a decisive 20.524-second victory.
Sergio Perez overcame a slow start to take second ahead of the Mercedes’ combination of George Russell, who secured his first podium finish for the season, and Lewis Hamilton.
McLaren pair Orlando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth.
Verstappen, the world champion, endured another frustrating race when a mechanical failure ended his hopes while he was running second 39 laps into the 58-lap race.
But Verstappen never really challenged Leclerc, whose Ferrari was clearly the quicker car under race conditions in Melbourne.
The drivers’ championship leader, who pitted on Lap 22, confirmed that when posting the fastest lap of 1 minute, 20.260 seconds with a final-lap flourish.
“The car was incredible today. Really. What a race. What a day,” Leclerc said.
His teammate Carlos Sainz, who finished on the podium in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, had less luck in a testing weekend.
After an issue in qualifying resulted in him starting from ninth, he dropped back further in the field with a slow start and then lost control on the second lap, ending his race.

