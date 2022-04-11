You are here

Tiger's Masters: No fairytale ending but still inspiring

Tiger‘s Masters: No fairytale ending but still inspiring
Tiger Woods waves to patrons on the 18th after finishing his final round at the Masters on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

  • That Woods was able to walk the course again — for four days, no less — was a feat in itself
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA, US: The Masters patrons filled in every nook and cranny around the 18th green, awaiting the appearance of the man in red.

A scene that's been so familiar to Tiger Woods on so many Sundays at Augusta National, but this one was different.

It wasn't even 3 o'clock on the warm, sunny afternoon in east Georgia. Over on the adjacent first hole, leader Scottie Scheffler and closest pursuer Cameron Smith had just teed off in the final group.

Hunched over and limping noticeably, Woods climbed the deceptively steep hill leading up to the green as the fans slowly rose to their feet, the roar building as they saluted a remarkable comeback if not a fairy tale of a weekend.

“Way to hang in there, Tiger!” a man standing back in the crowd belted out.

From a strictly golfing viewpoint, this was hardly the Woods that so many remembered. The guy who's won five green jackets, the last of them just three years ago. The guy who'll go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game, even if he never strikes another shot. (Don't worry, he's not done.)

This Woods, the one hobbling on a rebuilt right leg that he could've lost in that horrific car crash 14 months ago, closed with back-to-back 78s that were the worst scores of his Masters career.

He even had to take a left-handed swing at the 13th after knocking his ball onto the pine straw behind the green, right up next to an azalea.

His battered body simply ran out of steam after an electrifying 71 on Thursday, when Woods made his return to competitive golf for the first time in more than 500 days.

He grinded out a 74 on Friday, ensuring he would make the Masters cut for the 22nd time in a row.

There was nothing left in the tank for the weekend.

Still, it was a gratifying experience, one that Woods clearly didn't regret putting himself through even if he didn't come close to winning a record-tying sixth green jacket.

“This tournament has meant so much to me and my family,” Woods said. “This is where all the great champions have ever played. They have walked these grounds.”

That Woods was able to walk the course again — for four days, no less — was a feat in itself.

After his wreck in February 2021, doctors told Wood that his shattered right leg might have to be amputated. They managed to save it, but he was confined to a hospital bed for three months. He's still got screws and rods holding the bones in place.

Woods walked Augusta National with a limp that got more and more noticeable, sometimes using a club as a walking stick to help him get around.

Most telling, he couldn't bend all the way over to read putts on Augusta's tricky greens, which may explain why his stellar touch with the short stick seemed to abandon him on the weekend.

But excluding all the tournaments he's won — especially those 15 major championships — this felt like his greatest achievement in golf.

“For not winning an event, yes. Yes, without a doubt,' Woods said. ”I don’t think people really understand. The people who are close to me understand. They’ve seen it. Some of the players who are close to me have seen it and have seen some of the pictures and the things that I have had to endure. They appreciate it probably more than anyone else because they know what it takes to do this out here at this level."

Everyone realizes how much Woods still means to the game, even if he is surely in the twilight of his career at age 46.

“You just pull so hard for him,” said Harold Varner III, who joined Woods and Cameron Champ to make this the first Masters with three Black players. “Obviously, he’s great for the sport. If he’s around, we’re going to make a lot of money.”

Woods told Sky Sports that he plans to play the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He isn't sure about the next two majors: the PGA Championship, set for May 19-22 at Southern Hills, or the U.S. Open at Brookline in June.

“It’ll be just the big events,” Woods told Sky. “But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one."

“See you down the road,” his caddie, Joe LaCava, shouted to media members gathered outside the clubhouse, waiting to speak to his boss.

Wherever that is, Woods plans to step up his rehab so his body has a better chance of holding up over four grueling days.

“We’re excited about the prospects of the future, about training, about getting into that gym and doing some other stuff to get my leg stronger, which we haven’t been able to do because it needed more time to heal,” he said. ”I think it needs a couple more days to heal after this, but we’ll get back after it."

While Woods spoke, a roar went up that sounded like it came from way down in Amen Corner.

Woods loves those roars. He hadn't heard them since his victory in 2019. The following year, the tournament was played in November with no fans because of the pandemic. Last year, of course, playing a golf tournament was the furthest thing from Woods' mind.

“It's exciting. It’s inspiring," he said. “It’s fun to hear the roars.”

Woods hopes to create a few more of them before he's done.

On this Sunday, he had to be content with the cheers that erupted one last time after he tapped in a short putt at the 18th hole for a 13-over 301 — his worst Masters performance as a professional by eight strokes.

Woods finished a whopping 23 shots behind Scheffler, who claimed his first major title. That matched the largest margin between the winner and Woods in any major championship, which previously occurred at the 2014 British Open, when he was blown away by Rory McIlroy.

He eclipsed his biggest blowout at the Masters, which was 19 strokes behind Dustin Johnson two years ago, when Woods was the defending champion.

As Woods doffed his cap and headed off to the clubhouse, the crowd around 18 began to disperse.

It was time to go watch the players who actually had a chance to capture the green jacket.

Topics: Tiger Woods golf The Masters Augusta National

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
Updated 11 April 2022
ALAM KHAN

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
  • One of the matches of the season ended in a 2-2 draw, which saw both teams attack with reckless abandon to leave the destiny of this year’s championship in the balance
Updated 11 April 2022
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER: “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

The words of Muhammad Ali could not be more apt following another titanic tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool in a fascinating Premier League title race that still remains in the balance.

An enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday left Pep Guardiola’s men with their one-point advantage at the top intact with just seven games remaining.

With the same dramatic outcome in both this season’s league encounters, it highlighted again how closely matched the rivals are in quality and mindset.

Neither could afford to lose this match, yet this was a game played with astonishing risk and even reckless abandon.

Such was the ferocity from both teams in a fearless and aggressive approach, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it a “boxing fight.”

“Both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock,” he said. “You can shake a bit and then the next knock is coming from the other team.”

Guardiola added: “I was watching the punches, we attack, they attack, with our weapons.”

In their 50th Premier League meeting, it was another no-holds barred contest between two of the greatest clubs ever to grace the game.

Their styles and success will define this era like others have done before. It is a battle for the ages — one to stand alongside the most revered and respected rivalries in world, not just English, football.

They have set a high benchmark over the past four seasons by playing to their strengths with a combination of confidence and class. It is a belief in their talent and trust in their methods.

Klopp called them “two heavyweights, chomping at each other” and this was their own “Rumble in the Jungle” or “Thrilla in Manila” — akin to Ali’s epic battles with George Foreman and Joe Frazier.

Guardiola’s side have the finesse and forward play shaped by creative intelligence, with their incisive fast breaks from the back enabling them to pummel the toughest of defenses.

How else could you describe the wonderfully clever Kevin De Bruyne or Joao Cancelo fashioning a raft of chances, from the middle or in spaces out wide, which should have put the game beyond Liverpool in the first half.

De Bruyne’s deflected drive for the opening goal — his sixth in as many games — was canceled out by Diogo Jota’s low effort, before a lofted Gabriel Jesus finish, on his first league start since January, had City in control at the break.

Klopp’s Reds, though, have the fighting spirit and firepower that can devastate opponents in an instant — one-punch specialists capable of delivering a knockout blow.

Within 47 seconds of the second-half restart they demonstrated that as Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with the leveller after being assisted by a delicious pass from Mohamed Salah, who came to life after the break.

There was little calm amid the frenzied chaos as Raheem Sterling’s effort was ruled offside by a marginal decision and Riyad Mahrez struck the outside of the post with a curling 30-yard free kick and then chipped over Alisson — and the bar — in injury time.

As galling as it was for the Algerian to err in such a manner, perhaps it was an omen.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Mahrez fired a late penalty over at Anfield in a goalless draw. City ended up winning the title by one point.

“It’s still in our hands,” said full-back Kyle Walker. “They have still got to catch us.”

But manager Guardiola rued the fact his side did not enjoy more reward for their display — and kill off Liverpool’s hopes.

“The seasons, being there all the time (in the Premier League title race], the way we perform, I admire how we think to break the defenses,” he saidd.

“But I have the feeling we missed opportunities to beat them, a feeling that we leave them alive.

“We know that the opponent will fight to the end. We know that one game dropped and we will not be champions.”

It is the same for Liverpool, and Klopp said: “It is a result we have to live with and can live with. Seven games to go for both teams and we will not stop chasing now.”

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes City will falter in the tense run-in, although his side have Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Spurs to follow in tough tests.

“Every week there is a surprising result in the Premier League,” he said. “We’re just hoping we are not on the end of one and City are. It is seven games, a lot can happen. Hopefully we make it exciting. It might go down to the last day again.”

And May 22 might not be the end of their duel either.

After Champions League quarter-final second-leg ties in midweek — which could yet lead to a final showdown between them in Paris — City and Liverpool will meet at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal.

It means that the Reds still have the chance of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in one season, while City could claim three.

It is a fight to the finish — and few would be bold enough to predict the outcome.

Topics: football Manchester city Liverpool

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason

Play-in games set, as NBA looks to the postseason
  • Playoff-positioning chases went all the way down to the final moments
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

NEW YORK: It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments.

Now, move over, regular season.

The NBA’s postseason is finally here.

Kyrie Irving can play at home again, a change-of-heart regarding vaccination rules that was made a few weeks ago by the city of New York in a move that will have immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Sunday, and will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

That matchup wasn’t set until Sunday, nor was the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup: No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet second-seeded Boston in the first round. The Celtics secured the No. 2 seed on Sunday night with a win in Memphis, combined with Milwaukee's loss to Cleveland.

Charlotte will be without forward Gordon Hayward, announcing Sunday that he’s “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot.” Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast for at least two weeks, meaning if the Hornets win twice in the play-in tournament and get into the postseason, he’ll likely miss most of Round 1, at minimum, as well.

Other matchups

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee will be seeded No. 3 in the East and will play No. 6 Chicago in a first-round series. Fourth-seeded Philadelphia will face fifth-seeded Toronto in another East matchup.

In the West, Golden State and Dallas are vying later Sunday to see who ends up No. 3, while Utah and Denver both have chances to be No. 5.

Scoring title

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia is the league’s scoring champion, averaging 30.6 points. He was held out of the 76ers’ finale Sunday, not that he needed it for any statistical reasons.

Embiid — who hails from Cameroon — becomes the first international player to win that title. Embiid is also the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Race to 82

Only five players were in position to play on Sunday and officially appear in all 82 regular-season games with their team this season: Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey, Washington’s Deni Avdija, Dallas’ Dwight Powell and the Warriors’ Kevon Looney.

They all appeared in games Sunday, completing the 82-game quest.

Having only five players get to 82 marked the fewest number of players in NBA history to have appeared in every game for a full regular season.

There were 11 players who appeared in all 72 games last season, which was shortened because of the pandemic. There were 14 every-game players in 2019-20, when teams played differing numbers of games, again because of the pandemic and then with not every team advancing to the restart bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Topics: basketball NBA

Scheffler claims Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

Scheffler claims Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Scheffler claims Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

Scheffler claims Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
  • 'I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing'
  • Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debut at No. 1 in the world
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA, US: That new No. 1 ranking for Scottie Scheffler looks even better in a Masters green jacket.

Two months after Scheffler finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory, he capped off a most incredible 56-day stretch by making his fourth win the biggest of them all, the Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy for his first major.

Even as a junior, he was wearing long pants in stifling Texas heat because he wanted to look the part of a tour pro he always wanted to be. Winning the Masters was beyond his hopes.

“I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing,” Scheffler said in Butler Cabin, moments before Hideki Matsuyama helped him into the green jacket. “I can't put into words what it means that I'll be able to come back here for a lifetime."

The only stumble came at the end when Scheffler needed four putts from 40 feet before he could claim his first major, and that only mattered in the record book.

He closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over McIlroy, who holed out from the bunker on the final hole for a record-tying final round of 64. McIlroy could only hope that Sunday pressure at Augusta National might get to Scheffler.

No chance. Not on Sunday. Not the last four days. Not the last two months.

“You get on those hot streaks, and you just got to ride them out because they, unfortunately, don’t last forever,” Justin Thomas said. “But he is doing it in the biggest tournaments. ... It’s really, really impressive to see someone that young handle a moment this big so easily.”

The Sunday theater, thrilling and tragic, belonged to everyone else. Scheffler overcame a nervy moment early in the round by chipping in for birdie. He delivered key putts to keep Cameron Smith at bay and never looked rattled, even as he was swatting at short putts at the end.

McIlroy was the runner-up. It was Smith who felt as though he let one get away. The Aussie was still in the game, three shots out of the lead, when he dumped his 9-iron in Rae's Creek on the par-3 12th hole for triple bogey and ended his hopes.

“Just a really bad swing at the wrong time,” Smith said.

Smith closed with a 73 and tied for third with Shane Lowry, who birdied the 18th for a 69.

Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major — the Masters in both cases — in their debut at No. 1 in the world.

Everyone should have seen this coming. He won the Phoenix Open in a playoff on Super Bowl Sunday. He followed that with a comeback win at Bay Hill to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He rose to No. 1 in the world by winning the Match Play two weeks ago in Texas. And now this.

Scheffler, who finished at 10-under 278, won $2.7 million from the $15 million prize fund. That brings his total to $8,872,200 over his last six starts.

Scheffler's big moment came early in the round, and it was no less significant.

Starting the final round with a three-shot lead, he watched Smith open with two straight birdies to the cut the deficit to one, and then Scheffler's approach from the pine needles left of the third fairway came up short and rolled back down the slope.

His pitch was racing toward the hole when it banged into the pin and dropped for an unlikely birdie, and a two-shot swing when Smith from the same position made bogey.

No one got closer than three the rest of the way. Only the contenders changed.

The 12th hole remains the most riveting par 3 in golf, the scene of more collapses than comebacks. Smith became the latest victim.

Coming off birdie at No. 11, his shot was still in the air when he let his club slip through his hands and he slowly closed his eyes twice as it splashed into Rae's Creek. The next shot wasn't much better, but at least dry, and Smith's hopes ended there with a triple bogey.

He was three behind standing on the 12th tee. Three holes later, he was eight back.

From there, any hope resided with McIlroy. All he needed to complete the career Grand Slam was to match the best final round in Masters history and get some help from Scheffler. He only got one of those and had to settle for his first silver medal from Augusta.

Not that he didn't create some Sunday magic. McIlroy went bunker-to-bunker on the 18th hole, leaving himself right of the green and aiming some 25 feet right of the flag. It rode the slope all the way into the hole, setting off one of the loudest roars of the week.

Morikawa followed him in from the same bunker, different angle, and McIlroy could only laugh.

“This tournament never ceases to amaze,” McIlroy said. "That’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there. Just having a chance — and then with Collin, we both played so well all day — and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him, too.

“I've never heard roars like on the 18th green.”

The best ones were saved for Scheffler.

Scheffler still had five holes in front of him, with no evidence he was going to be anything but the smooth, smart operator who seized control on Friday in the toughest conditions to build a five-shot lead and never lost it.

Topics: Scottie Scheffler golf The Masters

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory

Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
  • Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad between the two outstanding sides of the current era was billed as a potential title decider even though each have seven matches still to play
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola is demanding perfection from his Manchester City side to keep Liverpool at bay after a pulsating match between the Premier League title challengers finished all square.
Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad between the two outstanding sides of the current era was billed as a potential title decider even though each have seven matches still to play.
The expectant crowd was treated to a feast of attacking football in Manchester but at the end of it nothing much had changed.
Defending champions City remain just one point ahead of their rivals, who were 14 points off the pace in January.
City were twice pegged back after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were canceled out by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.
Guardiola’s men were the better side in the first half, putting Liverpool’s defense under intense pressure, but the visitors were revitalized after the break.
The City boss said he had a nagging feeling that his side had let Liverpool off the hook when they were on top — they could even have won the match in the dying seconds but Riyad Mahrez lifted his shot over the bar.
“It was a fantastic game from both sides and both sides try to win every game in all competitions,” he said. “I had the feeling that with this result we missed an opportunity, a feeling we leave them alive.”
Although the draw suits City more than Liverpool, Guardiola said his team would have to win all seven of their remaining games to be crowned Premier League winners.
“We know that right now that one game dropped we will not be champion,” he said.
City, chasing a fourth Premer League title in five years, appear to have the easier run-in, with Liverpool still to face Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham.

But Klopp’s team have shown that — City apart — they are a cut above the rest of the teams in the league, as shown by their 10-match winning run before Sunday’s game.
“Nothing’s changed really,” said the Liverpool boss. “So you play 95 minutes of incredibly intense football and you are as smart as before but that’s actually pretty good news.”
The German compared the two teams to heavyweight boxers.
“The moment you put your arms down you get such a knock in the middle of your face and then you have to get up again and you have to try to get control again.”
Klopp agreed with Guardiola’s assessment that nothing short of perfection would do if his side were to stand any chance of winning a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.
“We have to be pretty much as close to perfection as possible to win every game,” he said. “This is absolutely insane but that’s obviously the only way to beat this team.”
City and Liverpool have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons, in particular in 2018/19 when City pipped their rivals to the title by a single point.
And fans will not have long to wait until the next instalment, with the two teams locking horns again on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal.
This time they know there cannot be a draw, with Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple and City’s treble chase on the line.
Even after Wembley there is a chance for one more encounter between the two heavyweights this season — in the Champions League final.
For many, such a match-up would merely confirm what we already know — they are the best two sides not only in England but also in Europe.

Topics: english Premier League Manchester city Liverpool

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
  • The win extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

MADRID: Not even conceding three penalty kicks was enough to stop Barcelona’s impressive run.
Barcelona rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday, with substitute Luuk de Jong scoring in stoppage time after the Catalan club had conceded three penalties in the second half.
The win extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions and moved the team back into second place in the league after it was leapfrogged by Sevilla on Saturday.
Barcelona is 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 on Saturday.
“It will be hard to contend for the title because Madrid isn’t making many mistakes,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We both have difficult matches ahead, but if Madrid ends up losing some points maybe we can hope of achieving something bigger.”
Barcelona’s rally began after Xavi put Pedri González into the game early in the second half with the team a goal down. The 19-year-old playmaker was rested ahead of Barcelona’s return leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday. Barcelona and Eintracht drew the first leg 1-1 in Germany last week.
José Luis Morales put Levante ahead by converting a penalty kick in the 52nd after a foul by Dani Alves. The second penalty for the hosts came four minutes later after a handball by Barcelona defender Eric García, with Roger Martí missing from the spot.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Barcelona with a header off a cross by Ousmane Dembélé in the 59th, and Pedri scored the go-ahead goal from inside the area in the 63rd.
Levante evened the match after another penalty in the 83rd after a foul by Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet, with Gonzalo Melero converting his shot from the spot before De Jong got the late winner after a well-placed cross by Jordi Alba.
Barcelona, which had not previously conceded a penalty in the league this season, hasn’t lost since playing Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in January.
Levante stayed tied on points with last-place Alavés. It is seven points from safety.

Topics: La Liga Barcelona Levante

