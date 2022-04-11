Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent

You are here

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) greets supporters during a one day visit of Hauts-de-France, at the city hall in Denain, northern France, on April 11, 2022. (AFP)
  • The results will allow both to advance to a run-off
  • Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon got 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round
PARIS: Emmanuel Macron won 27.85 percent of votes in the first round of France’s presidential election, while far-right veteran Marine Le Pen scored 23.15 percent, according to final results from the interior ministry on Monday.
The results allow both to advance to a run-off, while far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon came in third at 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round but still a higher score than many polls had predicted.
Analysts say his electorate will be key for determining how Macron and Le Pen will fare in the second round on April 24.
Among the nine other candidates only one scored above five percent, the upstart far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who obtained 7.07 percent and has called on his voters to support Le Pen.
Next was Valerie Pecresse of the conservative Republicans at 4.78 percent, below the five percent threshold for having campaign spending largely reimbursed by the state.
On Monday, she issued an emergency plea for donations to ensure her party’s survival, saying she personally had racked up campaign debt of five million euros ($5.5 million).
Greens candidate Yannick Jadot got 4.63 percent, ruralist outsider Jean Lasalle got 3.13 percent, Communist Fabien Roussel got 2.28 percent, and far-right sovereigntist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan got 2.06 percent.
Socialist Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, scored just 1.75 percent, while anti-capitalists Philippe Poutou won 0.77 percent and Nathalie Arthaud came in last at 0.56 percent.
Turnout reached 73.69 percent, resulting in abstentions of 26.31 percent — up four percentage points from the abstentions of 22.2 percent in the first round of 2017, which also saw Macron and Le Pen advance to the run-off.

Topics: France presidential elections Marine Le Pen

  • Sabina Nessa was strangled to death in brutal London attack last year
  • If they were a ‘normal British white family,’ they would have received different treatment
LONDON: The sister of slain UK schoolteacher Sabina Nessa has said racism played a role in the lackluster government and media response to the brutal murder of her sibling.

Jebina Islam told BBC Radio 4 that if they were a “normal British white family,” they would have received different treatment in the wake of her sister’s death.

Nessa, 28, was killed last year by Koci Selamaj in a London park. He repeatedly hit her over the head and strangled her to death.

But after the attack, Nessa’s family received “no support from the government,” her sister told the BBC.

She also criticized Home Secretary Priti Patel for appearing to use the attack for “publicity reasons.”

Islam said: “You don’t know what we as a family are going through and to be honest you haven’t even bothered to ask since the death of my sister. And to be honest she has no right.”

She added that UK media had treated the murder of her sister differently to the slaying of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was kidnapped and murdered the same year.

Islam said: “My sister didn’t get as much headlines, I feel, at the start. Maybe was it down to her ethnicity?

“She didn’t get the front pages on some of the papers, and in Sarah Everard’s case she did. I think it’s just down to our ethnicity, to be honest.”

Selamaj was imprisoned last week for a minimum term of 36 years. Following the sentence, Patel tweeted: “Sabina Nessa lost her life due to the harrowing and callous actions of a man who’s rightly now behind bars.

“While I can’t possibly know how Sabina’s family and friends are feeling, I hope today’s sentence brings them a small comfort, knowing this evil monster has faced justice.

“As home secretary, tackling violence against women and girls is central to my Beating Crime Plan and I am doing everything in my power to target perpetrators, protect the public and make our streets safer for everyone.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Sabina Nessa Jebina Islam Priti Patel

  • Lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned collectively just ahead of the vote
  • The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif prime minister after a week-long constitutional crisis that climaxed on Sunday when his predecessor Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote.
Shehbaz, 70, who has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician, is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan’s military, which traditionally controls foreign and defense policy in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people
The younger Sharif emerged as the leader of a united opposition to topple Khan, a former cricket star who has claimed that the United States was behind his downfall, which Washington has denied.
Nawaz Sharif was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence for corruption charges.
Just minutes before the vote, legislators from Khan’s party resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament in protest at the expected formation of a government by his political opponents.
“We are announcing we are all resigning,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan’s party, said in a speech in the assembly.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had submitted papers nominating Qureshi as its candidate for prime minister.
The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats.
“There can’t be any bigger insult to this country,” Khan, ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday, told reporters on Monday on the prospect of Sharif being elected.
No elected prime minister has completed a full term in the nuclear-armed nation since it won independence from colonial power Great Britain in 1947, though Khan is the first to be removed by a no-confidence vote.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history. It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favorably when he won election in 2018.
But that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of military intelligence chief and economic troubles that last week led to the largest interest rate rise in decades.
Khan remained defiant following his defeat in parliament. Thousands of his supporters in several cities held protests against his ousting that went on until Monday’s early hours.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they take part in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. (AFP)


Some were crying, others shouting slogans promising Khan’s return.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif

  • Information received months before attack linked Salman Abedi to terrorism
LONDON: MI5 missed “obvious” intelligence ahead of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing after “jumping to the wrong conclusions,” a British judge has said.

In an interview for “When Worlds Collide,” a two-part ITV documentary on the bombing, Lord Anderson of Ipswich QC said “mistakes were made” by the security service when it was assessing information before the attack, which killed 22 people as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

MI5 has refused to release the secret intelligence it received, but Anderson said it was important and linked the bomber Salman Abedi to terrorism months before the attack.

"MI5 interpreted that intelligence as relating to ordinary crime,” he said. “With hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that that intelligence related to a developing terrorist plot. Now, we all make mistakes, we all misunderstand things that we are told, we all jump to conclusions and that’s what happened in this case.”

Anderson, a former reviewer of terrorism legislation in Britain, assessed the intelligence processed by MI5, which he published seven months after the blast. 

Abedi was investigated in 2014 when he was 19, three years before the attack, but his case was shut down and he was never reassessed despite being identified in eight more investigations.

Anderson said MI5 monitored former targets by setting up “tripwires” to assess future investigations. 

Abedi was picked up by these tripwires, which showed that he was “somebody who looked as though he might deserve a priority investigation.”

Anderson said: “The tripwire is automatic, it takes you a certain way, but it is not a substitute for human beings meeting in a room to pull together the evidence they have.

“As a consequence of that, the meeting was fixed for May 31. The plot ran faster than the process and on May 22 he detonated his backpack.”

MI5 has accepted that it was wrong to have not stopped and questioned Abedi when he returned from Libya four days before he blew himself up at Manchester Arena.

“The powers of the police at the airport are very strong indeed. They can compel people to answer questions, there is no right of silence,” Anderson said.

He added that Abedi, who was on two separate occasions listed as a person of interest, “was known to have certain quite radical views and he had a travel history that was enough to justify pulling him over and asking him some questions.

“MI5 themselves accepted to me that this is what should have happened. At the end of the day, mistakes were made. Whether they would have made a difference is another matter.

“MI5 say it’s not very likely that we could have prevented the attacks anyway. I prefer to emphasise that we simply can’t know.”

Anderson said intelligence received twice before the attack was not used properly because its “significance was not fully appreciated at the time.”

Sir John Saunders, chairman of the Manchester Arena inquiry, will publish his conclusions later this year.

MI5’s director general of counterterrorism told the inquiry: “In our view it was a reasonable judgment to make that he (Abedi) was not associated with terrorism and reasonable not to reopen the investigation on that basis.”

Topics: Manchester bombing crime Hashem Abedi

  • Idea of a term extension for Joko Widodo has gained momentum lately in the world’s third-largest democracy after some influential political figures publicly backed it
JAKARTA: Students protested in Indonesia on Monday over high cooking oil prices and a mooted extension of President Joko Widodo’s stay in office, despite attempts by the popular leader to dampen speculation of a plan being hatched to keep him in power longer.
Demonstrations took place in several parts of Indonesia, including South Sulawesi, West Java and the capital Jakarta, where hundreds of students wearing neon jackets marched toward parliament to complain about rising goods costs and the prospect of the president outstaying his two-term limit.
The idea of a term extension for Jokowi, as the president is known, either by changing the constitution or delaying the 2024 election, has gained momentum lately in the world’s third-largest democracy after some influential political figures publicly backed it.
On Sunday, for a second time in under a week, Jokowi, 60, urged ministers and security chiefs to cease discussion of the issue and said it was clear that an election would be held in February 2024, as planned.
“Don’t let there be speculation among the public that the government is trying to delay the election or speculate on extending the presidential term or anything related to a third term,” he told a meeting.
The idea of allowing more than the maximum two, five-year terms as president has fueled concern about a threat to hard-won democratic reforms.
Students have traditionally been at the forefront of efforts to protect Indonesia’s democratic gains, after taking to the streets in 1998 during huge protests that helped topple former strongman President Suharto.
Jokowi has retained a high approval rating since he was first elected in 2014, but a recent survey by pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed more than 70 percent of Indonesians reject the extension plan.
He has been criticized for his ambiguous stance on the issue, calling it a slap in the face and just “an idea,” but without explicitly rejecting it or ruling out staying in power longer.

Topics: Indonesia Joko Widodo

  • Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories
  • Shanghai had divided the city into 7,624 areas that are still sealed off
SHANGHAI: Authorities in China’s financial center of Shanghai said they would start lifting lockdown in some areas from Monday, despite reporting more than 25,000 new COVID-19 infections, as they strive to get the city moving again after more than two weeks.
Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories, to allow those in areas without positive cases for a stretch of two weeks to engage in “appropriate activity” in their neighborhoods, city official Gu Honghui said.
“Each district will announce the specific names of the first batch (of communities) divided into the three types, and three subsequent lists will be announced in a timely manner,” he told a news briefing.
That promises relief for some of the city’s 25 million residents, many of whom struggled to find food and medicine after more than three weeks locked down in the battle on China’s biggest outbreak since coronavirus was first discovered in central Wuhan in late 2019.
Gu said Shanghai had divided the city into 7,624 areas that are still sealed off, a group of 2,460 now subject to “controls” after a week of no new infections, and 7,565 “prevention areas” that will be opened up after two weeks without a positive case.
Those living in “prevention areas,” though able to move around their neighborhoods, must observe social distancing and could find themselves sealed off again if there are new infections, he said.
Shanghai would make “dynamic” adjustments to the new system, Gu added, vowing greater efforts to minimize the impact of curbs on ordinary people in China’s most populous city.
“We also hope all citizens and friends will continue to support and cooperate,” he said.
Some criticized the move as a big risk at a time when Shanghai’s caseload exceeds 25,000, however.
“I think the Shanghai government has a secret plan to infect the whole of the Chinese people,” said one poster on the Weibo platform, using the name “The Star Broke the Ice.”
Others said authorities had no choice.
“I think this is the Shanghai government admitting it cannot continue locking down while ensuring that its citizens don’t starve to death,” said another Weibo user, posting under the name Ruan Yi.
China’s strategy remains unchanged, however, with national health official Liang Wannian saying the “dynamic clearance” policy was still Shanghai’s “best option.”
It was misleading to view omicron as “big flu,” and lowering China’s guard would expose its huge elderly population to risk, especially as the virus mutates, said Liang, the head of the National Health Commission’s working group on COVID-19.
“If we lie flat, the epidemic would just be a disaster for these kinds of vulnerable people,” the People’s Daily newspaper of the ruling Communist Party quoted Liang as saying on a visit to the eastern city.
Shanghai added 25,173 new asymptomatic infections on Sunday, up from 23,937 the previous day, although symptomatic cases edged down to 914 from 1,006.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

