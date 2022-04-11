You are here

  • Home
  • 253 historical sites identified in Asir and Hail

253 historical sites identified in Asir and Hail

The archeological sites include 141 sites in the Asir region, and 112 sites in the Hail region. (AN Photo)
The archeological sites include 141 sites in the Asir region, and 112 sites in the Hail region. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7wsy

Updated 12 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

253 historical sites identified in Asir and Hail

The archeological sites include 141 sites in the Asir region, and 112 sites in the Hail region. (AN Photo)
  • National Antiquities Register preserving Saudi heritage
  • Several Islamic inscriptions and old rock markings dating to prehistoric times
Updated 12 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has identified 253 significant new sites in Asir and Hail provinces, adding to its growing National Antiquities Register that aims to record the country’s history.

Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the commission, said there are 141 sites in Asir and 112 in Hail.

Al-Herbish said the sites include a large number of inscriptions, drawings, and old rock markings dating back to prehistoric times, as well as some Islamic inscriptions and writing.

He said the commission has made significant progress in documenting the Kingdom’s historical and archaeological sites, which includes digitizing and archiving this information.

He urged citizens to report any finds through the commission’s “Balagh” platform, or its social media accounts. The country’s people are important partners in preserving the country’s heritage, he said.

The commission is tasked with this responsibility under the second paragraph of Article 8 of the Law of Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage, which states that “the commission prepares registration lists for archaeological sites.”

Under the Ministry of Culture, the commission has established a nationwide conservation strategy covering four categories: Antiquities, urban heritage, handicrafts and intangible cultural heritage.

Under the patronage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Heritage Center, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has marked April 18 of every year as Heritage Day, which is celebrated globally, including in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom took part in the Heritage Day festivities in 2021, as part of its campaign to highlight the importance of this work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Asir Hail

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor launches regional development projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor launches regional development projects
The deal was signed in the presence of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and Hajj Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Makkah historical sites to get private sector facelift 

Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut

Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut

Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
  • Deryan said move highlighted keenness of the Kingdom, Gulf states on maintaining good relations with Lebanon
  • Added that he had asked President Michel Aoun to work on resuming solidarity between Lebanon and Arab states
Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan welcomed the return of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Beirut on Monday.

In a press statement, the mufti said that Lebanon does not envisage itself without the protection of the Kingdom.

He added that his country has always supported the Kingdom’s return to Lebanon as per the constitution and the Taif Agreement, and that it was proud of its Arab identity.

Deryan said the move highlighted the keenness of the Kingdom and Arab Gulf states on maintaining good relations with Lebanon in order to keep the country in the Arab world.

“We are interested in relations between the Kingdom and Lebanon, and hope that Lebanese-Arab relations will remain at the highest level of rapprochement and fraternity. As long as things are going in the right direction, and as long as we maintain the right path, these relations will be good and there will be no future crises with Saudi Arabia,” the mufti said.

He added that he had asked Lebanese President Michel Aoun to work on resuming solidarity between Lebanon and Arab states, calling on all Lebanese people to spare no effort to ensure that Lebanese-Arab ties are at their best for the benefit of all Lebanese citizens.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan

Related

A picture shows traffic in the heart of Beirut on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Optimism prevails as Saudi, Kuwaiti ambassadors return to Lebanon
Update Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announces return of Kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announces return of Kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon

Saudi deputy defense minister oversees King Abdulaziz Military College graduation ceremony

Saudi deputy defense minister oversees King Abdulaziz Military College graduation ceremony
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi deputy defense minister oversees King Abdulaziz Military College graduation ceremony

Saudi deputy defense minister oversees King Abdulaziz Military College graduation ceremony
  • Prince Khalid handed over awards and certificates to the 80th batch of cadets from the college, as well as the 49th batch of university officers
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defence Prince Khalid bin Salman attended the graduation ceremony of military cadets from the King Abdulaziz Military College, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

On behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Khalid handed over awards and certificates to the 80th batch of cadets from the college, as well as the 49th batch of graduates from the training course for university officers at the college headquarters in Al-Uyayna.

He was received at the ceremony by Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili; Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair and Commander of King Abdulaziz Military College, Major General Ali bin Saleh Al-Hudhaif.

Following a playing of the royal anthem and a recitation of  verses from the Holy Quran, Major General Al-Hudhaif delivered a speech in which he valued the patronage of the Deputy Minister of Defense for the graduation ceremony.

He added that the college training course had included students from Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen and Mauritania.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman King Abdulaziz Military College

Related

Saudi deputy defense minister attends King Fahd Naval College graduation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister attends King Fahd Naval College graduation
Saudi deputy defense minister attends King Abdullah Air Defense College graduation ceremony
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister attends King Abdullah Air Defense College graduation ceremony

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors

The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
Updated 11 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Evolution of Makkah’s landscape and transport helps pilgrims, visitors

The bus shuttle service in Makkah, which was implemented three decades ago, has facilitated in organized traffic movement. Decades ago, people took arduous trips to Makkah on foot or camels. (Supplied)
  • Innovative ideas and technology have transformed movement around the city
Updated 11 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: During the past few decades the transport sector in Makkah has overcome major challenges by implementing innovative ideas and technology, transforming the landscape of the city.

Dr. Samir Barqa, a researcher specializing in the history of Makkah, said that after God ordered the Prophet Ibrahim to perform pilgrimage, visitors began arriving by foot, horse and camel.

“Transport has evolved over time. People used to walk for months to reach Makkah, with a lot of them dying on the way. Then people started using camels, also known as ships of the desert. Then ‘howdas’ were invented to carry women and the Kiswa to cover the Kaaba. Caravans used to travel by the thousands. Pilgrimage paths and the Zubaidah trail are clear examples of this movement, with camel passageways bearing witness to the importance of these routes,” he said.

FASTFACTS

● Saad Al-Qurashi, an investor in the transport sector in Makkah, said that transport in Makkah had gone through a major revolution.

● Saad Al-Qurashi said that Makkah differs from other cities because of its difficult topography, which in the past had made the task of cutting the mountains to facilitate access to the central area around the Grand Mosque a major challenge.

Transport underwent a huge revolution after the discovery of oil, leading to the use of  cars, buses, aircraft and trains.

“Those who will look at the images of transportation today will see a clear difference and remarkable development, especially in the past 100 years. I had the honor, being a guide serving the pilgrims, to hold an exhibition highlighting the development of Hajj over time. The exhibition included a special pavilion for transport featuring images that showcase the development of this service over time,” Barqa said.

Saad Al-Qurashi, an investor in the transport sector in Makkah, said that transport in Makkah had gone through a major revolution.

Al-Qurashi explained that “whoever examines the transport movement in Makkah cannot but note the importance of the great development that this city has witnessed, a city that receives millions of Muslims from all over the world. The Kingdom was able to overcome this major challenge by launching Makkah buses of the highest standards. We have also the Haramain train, the Holy Sites train and public shuttle-bus transportation, all of which contribute to serving visitors and pilgrims.”

Al-Qurashi said that Makkah differs from other cities because of its difficult topography, which in the past had made the task of cutting the mountains to facilitate access to the central area around the Grand Mosque a major challenge.

He said that the “most important feature of this challenge was the ability of the country to turn the ruggedness of the mountains into tunnels that linked all regions of Makkah.”

These mountains, with their height and structure, constitute a natural barrier and an obstacle to reaching the opposite side of the mountain except by circumventing them; an exhausting, daunting and time-consuming task.

Government agencies searched for innovative ways, methods and solutions to overcome this challenge, resulting in the idea of building tunnels within the mountains.

Al-Qurashi said: “The public bus-shuttle transportation project, implemented three decades ago in the Holy Sites, contributed to ending traffic caused by normal transport systems.”

Makkah is now taking on the challenge to become a smart city with modern technical applications to create an advanced transportation system to further organize traffic movement.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia sees number of Umrah performers increasing by 11.61% in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees number of Umrah performers increasing by 11.61% in 2021
The Kiswa is checked on a daily basis and maintained by a specialized Saudi team with the experience of some of its members exceeding 26 years. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah: Kiswa maintenance staff work hard to ensure Kaaba cover looks its best during Ramadan

Jeddah ‘Ramadan Nights’ festival takes place in museum at Al-Tayebat

The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
Updated 11 April 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Jeddah ‘Ramadan Nights’ festival takes place in museum at Al-Tayebat

The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival was held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge. (Supplied)
  • “The museum is very large — it takes five to six days to see it in its entirety”
Updated 11 April 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Layali Ramadan (Ramadan Nights) festival is the first Ramadan event to be organized post the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jeddah.

Held at Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, one of Jeddah’s iconic destinations, the festival has received more than 8,000 visitors since it launched on the first day of Ramadan.

The festival features traditional performances of Al-Musaharati, historical figures who would beat drums to wake people for sahoor; Al-Jissees Hijazi folklore singers; Kariman Al-Ghamdi, who presents the customs of Hijazi weddings; and every Thursday and Friday, there are themed henna nights.

Within Al-Tayebat’s complex is Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum — one of the largest museums in the Middle East — that houses numerous historic and cultural artifacts.

HIGHLIGHT

The festival features traditional performances of Al-Musaharati, a person who would beat drums to wake people for sahoor; Al-Jissees Hijazi folklore singers; Kariman Al-Ghamdi, who presents the customs of Hijazi weddings; and every Thursday and Friday, there are themed henna nights.

“Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum was chosen to simulate old Jeddah,” TV producer and event organizer Abdulrahman Al-Rifai told Arab News.

“It contains 365 rooms that simulate all Arab, Islamic, European and Greek history, the first, second and third Saudi states; 15 pavilions, and five lanes of Jeddah’s avenues, including Bab Makkah, Haret Al-Sham, Haret Al-Yemen,” he added.

“The museum is very large — it takes five to six days to see it in its entirety.”

Members from the Social Development Bank, which provides financial assistance to individuals and families, and Tarahom, a charitable organization that supports prisoners and their families, also put up stalls at the festival.

Ismail Hamada, owner of Hamada Bakery, said: “It is excellent, after the repercussions of the pandemic, (that) this museum organized the festival.”

Fayza Al-Madhoon, owner of Fayza Fruits, said the museum’s atmosphere is unique. “The festival is wonderful; the museum for me holds very beautiful memories from childhood,” she told Arab News.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

The Kiswa is checked on a daily basis and maintained by a specialized Saudi team with the experience of some of its members exceeding 26 years. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah: Kiswa maintenance staff work hard to ensure Kaaba cover looks its best during Ramadan

Saudi cash scheme pays $480m to 10.3m people

Saudi citizen account program pays $480 million. (SPA)
Saudi citizen account program pays $480 million. (SPA)
Updated 11 April 2022
SPA

Saudi cash scheme pays $480m to 10.3m people

Saudi citizen account program pays $480 million. (SPA)
  • The cash transfer program has distributed SR116 billion in payments since it was launched in December 2017
Updated 11 April 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program on Sunday deposited SR1.8 billion ($480 million) into the accounts of 10.3 million beneficiaries for April.
Total compensation for the previous instalment, paid retroactively, stood at SR25 million.
The national scheme was created to protect Saudi households from the direct, indirect and expected impacts of the economic reforms taking place in the Kingdom through monthly cash transfers into their accounts.
The cash transfer program has distributed SR116 billion in payments since it was launched in December 2017.
The program’s director general of communications, Abdullah Al-Hajri, said that 76 percent of beneficiaries received full benefits, with an average support of SR1,065 per household.
The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on age, household monthly income and the number of people living in a property.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Citizen Account Program

Related

The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9 billion for July 
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9bn for Sept.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9bn for Sept.

Latest updates

253 historical sites identified in Asir and Hail
The archeological sites include 141 sites in the Asir region, and 112 sites in the Hail region. (AN Photo)
Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia
Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia
INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Citizen journalism in Arab world dominates International Journalism Festival
The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.