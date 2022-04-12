Palestinian killed after stabbing Israeli police officer

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian stabbed a police officer with a kitchen knife before he was shot dead in the Israeli port city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, police said.
Police said an officer began checking a person who aroused his suspicion when “the attacker pulled out a knife and attacked the officer.”
The officer “responded quickly, fired and neutralized the suspect, whose death was declared on site,” police said.
The officer was hospitalized with light wounds. The assailant was a man in his 40s from the flashpoint city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, police said.
The attack comes amid a rising tide of violence among Israelis and Palestinians.
Four shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks in Israeli cities have left 14 people dead since late March.
Over the same period, Israeli forces killed 15 Palestinians, including assailants, according to an AFP tally.
On Sunday, Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian woman who stabbed a policeman in the center of Hebron, a powder keg where around 1,000 Jewish settlers live under heavy military protection among 200,000 Palestinians.
The same day, the army shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian woman who they said failed to heed warning shots near the West Bank town of Bethlehem.
The incidents came as Israeli forces round up suspects in the northern West Bank after a man from Jenin shot and killed three people in Tel Aviv.
BEIRUT: At least one person was killed and three were injured in an explosion near a scout center affiliated with the Shiite, Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, a security source told Reuters early on Tuesday.
Further details were not immediately available.
Updated 12 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari praised Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s efforts to protect his country and restore relations with the Kingdom.
It came as the ambassador held meetings throughout the day with Lebanese leaders on Monday, concluding with a grand iftar held at the Saudi Embassy in Beirut for Lebanese national figures, including Mikati and other former prime ministers.
The improvement of Saudi diplomatic activity has an important political dimension in Lebanon, with the country preparing for parliamentary elections.
Hezbollah’s rush to help its allies win an overwhelming majority in preparation for holding presidential elections in its favor is offset by the opposition currently finding itself fragmented.
At the end of October, Saudi Arabia summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded the departure of the Lebanese ambassador from the Kingdom within 48 hours. The rapid deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two states came against the background of offensive statements made by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Kingdom.
Riyadh accused Hezbollah of “controlling the decision (making) of the Lebanese state, turning Lebanon into an arena and launching pad for implementing (the) projects of countries that do not wish the best for Lebanon and its brotherly people, who — from all sects and religions — have historical ties with the Kingdom.”
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, meanwhile, welcomed the return of the Saudi ambassador to Beirut.
During his meeting on Monday with the ambassador, he stressed the importance of maintaining the special relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council states, particularly Saudi Arabia.
Derian praised the return of Gulf diplomacy to Lebanon, particularly the ambassadors of the Kingdom and Kuwait.
He said the return raised hope for Lebanon despite its difficult circumstances.
Bukhari said: “We wish Lebanon and the Lebanese people good fortune,” before visiting the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council and meeting with Deputy Head Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib.
He also visited the headquarters of the Druze community in Beirut, and met with Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze community Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna.
He concluded his tour by meeting the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi in Bkerke.
On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah held an iftar banquet for his two Maronite allies, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil, and the head of the Marada Movement Suleiman Franjieh, who are both candidates for the presidency.
In the meantime, the electoral campaigns continued with the announcement of the lists of candidates for parliamentary seats.
On Monday, in his speech during the announcement of an electoral list in the district of Zahle, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, attacked “the axis of resistance — Hezbollah, the Syrian regime and their followers in Lebanon,” referring specifically to Bassil.
Geagea addressed the average “Shiite voter,” saying: “Do you know that when you elect Hezbollah … you elect a person named Gebran Bassil, who was planted by Hezbollah in its lists across the country, and with every vote you give him or his candidates, who are planted in Hezbollah’s lists, you increase his chances and his credit so that he dominates you again.”
On Saturday, Bassil attacked “those who betrayed the Free Patriotic Movement” and threatened them with accountability.
While Nasrallah spoke to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV about political developments on Monday evening, one observer expressed his fear that “Hezbollah is seeking to devote itself and its position as a determinant and maker of presidents and the biggest and main player.”
The Lady of the Mountain Gathering, a Christian group which opposes Hezbollah, said that the party “seeks to turn itself into a national force that makes the presidents and forms the authority with all its hierarchies, regardless of the constitution and the choices of citizens.”
It too welcomed the return of the Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors to Lebanon, and praised it “as a glimmer of hope for Lebanon to restore its Arab identity and remove the nightmare of the occupation, so that it can rebuild the state, achieve reforms, fight corruption and restore effective sovereignty.”
The Gathering warned that Lebanon “is under Iranian occupation, and we call on Lebanon’s friends to help liberate it from this occupation.”
Palestinian leaders condemn compensation ruling as ‘Israeli judicial extremism’
Outrage after court rules Palestinian Authority must compensate Israeli victims because of payments it makes to perpetrators of attacks and their families
Updated 12 April 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Palestinians on Monday criticized a decision a day earlier by the Israeli Supreme Court as ‘piracy’ of the Palestinian Authority’s finances and a collective punishment against the Palestinian people by Israeli extremists and right-wing groups.
Palestinian leaders called on the international judicial system and legal and human rights institutions to take immediate action to end what they described as “Israeli judicial extremism.”
The 68-page Supreme Court decision, a copy of which was obtained by Arab News, opens the door for families of Israeli victims of terrorist attacks, whether they take place in the West Bank or Hamas-run Gaza, to sue the PA for financial compensation, on the grounds that the PA currently provides money for Palestinian prisoners and the families of martyrs who carried out attacks on Israelis. Such payments “constitute confirmation of their carrying out terrorist operations” and therefore the authority is responsible for compensating victims’ families, the court stated.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayieh said at the start of the PA’s weekly cabinet session on Monday that the Israeli court’s decision “is unacceptable to us and is illegal and illegitimate.”
He added that the Palestinian government was simply carrying out its duty “toward orphans of the sons of martyrs, prisoners and their families.”
The decision followed an appeal by four families whose relatives were killed about 20 years ago by Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem during the Second Intifada. Their case for compensation had been rejected by a lower court.
The Supreme Court said it was proven that the PA transferred money to the perpetrators or their families, though the authority did not accept any responsibility for the attacks. However, two of the three judges hearing the appeal ruled that the PA policy of payments to prisoners and their families constituted an “incentive” and “reward” for terrorism.
Setting out the ruling, Justice Yitzhak Amit said: “In this conduct, there is a reward, incentive, contribution and recognition of acts of terrorism, on the face of it even in violation of the Law on Combating Terrorism, and it should be seen as a confirmation of the wrongs committed by the prisoners-perpetrators.”
The decision does not mean the PA will be forced to pay compensation to the families of settlers injured or killed in attacks but it allows them to sue the PA and any financial restitution could be obtained by the Israeli government through the compensation law that enables it to deduct money from PA funds.
Qadri Abu Baker, minister of the PA’s Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority, told Arab News that the court ruling is a “miserable attempt to deter the Palestinian people and its leadership” and described it as “piracy and extortion” in an attempt to seize the authority’s funds.
“The Israeli extremist right-wing takes advantage of any opportunity or security circumstance to pass such decisions, all of which are supported by the head of the fascist occupation government,” he said.
Abu Baker called on the international judicial system and legal and human rights institutions to take immediate action to put an end to such Israeli judicial extremism.
“At a time when the American courts have rejected the lawsuits filed by Jewish extremists against the authority to demand compensation, the Israeli judiciary is legislating this demand,” he said.
A high-ranking Palestinian security source told Arab News the implementation of the court’s decision could prove to be a complicated matter that could have devastating effects. Currently, Israel collects taxes and customs tariffs on imported Palestinian goods through a process known as “clearing” and then transfers the funds to Ramallah each month, after making certain deductions.
“Whenever an Israeli is wounded or killed by an attack by Hamas, Israel will deduct the compensation money from the Palestinian tax money that it collects on behalf of the PA,” the source said. “However, nothing will remain of it, which will lead to the weakening of the PA and perhaps later its collapse.”
A senior PA security official told Arab News: “This is piracy of the PA’s money and a collective punishment against the Palestinian people.”
Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben-Menachem said: “Since the Palestinian Authority is the legitimate representative of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, it is the party that must pay compensation to the Israeli victims of Palestinian violence.
“When Hamas launches a rocket from Gaza and injures Israelis, they cannot go to Gaza to file a case in its courts and demand compensation from those who launched the rocket. So, where does the Israeli victim complain? Surely he will be able to file a complaint with an Israeli court, which will compensate him with the funds of the Palestinian Authority that are in Israel’s possession.”
Ben-Menachem told Arab News that the court ruling was long overdue and should have been made a long time ago.
“The Palestinian Authority instead of fighting terrorism pays salaries to the families of prisoners and martyrs, so they must pay compensation to Israeli citizens who are victims of Palestinian violence.”
Israeli peace activist Gershon Baskin agreed with this view.
“The Israeli High Court’s decision to allow Israeli victims of Palestinian terrorism to sue the Palestinian Authority for responsibility and compensation should encourage the Palestinian Authority to reconsider the compensation being paid to the families of Palestinians who murdered Israelis by killing themselves, or to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, based on a pay scale that pays more if more Israelis were killed,” he told Arab News.
“There is no other way to view this system than paying people for killing others. Palestine needs a social-welfare system that provides a social network for those in need. There should be a pension scheme and there can even be a legitimate system for compensating people who are part of the struggle to free Palestine.
“But rewarding people based on how many other people they killed is simply wrong.”
Food-import dependent Middle East gets a wake-up call from Ukraine war
Soaring prices of food, fertilizer and fuel pose imminent threat to vulnerable communities across MENA region
Public finances of many countries were in bad shape owing to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts
Updated 12 April 2022
Jumana Khamis
DUBAI: As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, having triggered the biggest surge in food prices since the recession of 2008, the World Food Program warned that the world’s hungry simply “cannot afford another conflict.” It was no exaggeration.
Soaring prices of food, fertilizer and fuel pose a clear and imminent threat to vulnerable communities and hunger hotspots across the Middle East and North Africa. Entire populations are feeling the adverse effects of a war being fought thousands of miles away from the region.
“The consequences of the conflict in Ukraine are radiating outwards, triggering a wave of collateral hunger that is spreading across the globe,” Reem Nada, a spokesperson for WFP MENA, told Arab News.
Given that Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine the world’s fifth, disruption to the distribution of grain is having a significant impact on the price of staples such as bread on a global scale.
Combined, Russia and Ukraine account for more than half of the world’s sunflower seed oil exports as well as 19 percent of the world’s barley supply, 14 percent of wheat and 4 percent of maize, making up nearly a third of global cereal exports.
Nada said that Yemen, Egypt and Lebanon — three countries that were already reeling from the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts and structural imbalances — are especially vulnerable to the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.
In the war zone itself, the collapse of Ukraine’s food supply chains has led to shortages in major cities, including the capital Kyiv. Long known as “Europe’s breadbasket,” the country is likely to miss critical planting and harvesting seasons this year, compounding the crisis.
At the same time, Western sanctions imposed on Russia, a major exporter of fertilizers including potash, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients, means farmers are scaling back production or anticipating reduced yields.
As a result, the price of wheat has shot up by 21 percent, barley by 33 percent, and some fertilizers by 40 percent in the last month alone.
“Russia and Ukraine are the largest suppliers of wheat to the Middle East,” Kerry Anderson, a political and business risk consultant, told Arab News.
“Egypt is particularly dependent on imports from the two countries, and the spike in bread prices came as the government there was planning to reduce bread subsidies.”
FASTFACT
* Percentage of wheat imports from Ukraine:
- Lebanon: 50 percent
- Tunisia: 42 percent
- Yemen: 22 percent
(Source: WFP)
More than 70 million Egyptians rely on subsidized bread, according to the WFP. In 2021, roughly 80 percent of the country’s wheat imports came from Russia and Ukraine.
“Tunisia, Libya, Lebanon, Turkey and Yemen also are all vulnerable to supply disruptions from Russia and Ukraine and increased prices,” Anderson said.
Yemen depends almost entirely on food imports, and Ukraine accounted for 31 percent of its wheat supplies during the past three months.
Currently, 31,000 people in Yemen are experiencing famine-like conditions, a number that is expected to soar to 161,000 by June of this year, according to the latest figures from the Integrated Food Phase Classification scale. By the end of the year, 7.3 million people in the war-ravaged country could be at “emergency levels of hunger.”
“The economic crisis in Yemen — a by-product of the conflict — and the depreciation of the currency have already pushed food prices in 2021 to their highest levels since 2015,” Nada said. “The Ukraine crisis is another blow to Yemen, driving food and fuel prices further up.”
The result is an increase in the number of people in need of food assistance from 16.2 million to 17.4 million. Aid agencies warn this number could rise further if funding gaps are not plugged, as the cost of delivering assistance is also rising.
Currently, the WFP has just 31 percent of the funding it needs to continue operations in Yemen over the next six months. “The Ukraine crisis is making a bad funding situation worse,” Nada said.
The situation is similar in Lebanon, which imports about 80 percent of its wheat from Ukraine. Even before the outbreak of war, food prices in Lebanon had risen by nearly 1,000 percent since October 2019, a result of the country’s economic and financial crises, compounded by the Beirut port blast of August 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The war in Ukraine further exacerbates the suffering of millions because of the ongoing economic crisis where more than 80 percent of the population has been plunged into poverty and are in the middle of a humanitarian catastrophe created by a financial meltdown,” Nada told Arab News.
With a growing number of Arab countries in dire need of food assistance, experts in the field of sustainability are searching for innovative solutions to help the region grow and manage its own crops with fewer resources.
“Food security is not about just growing a few vegetables but growing a range of cash crops which can grow and be sustained in the region, putting less of a burden on imports,” Chandra Dake, CEO of the UAE-based agri-tech company Dake Rechsand, told Arab News.
To ease the region’s heavy reliance on imports, Dake believes his “magic sand” technology could help farmers transform desert into arable land capable of growing a variety of fruits, vegetables and even water-intensive crops such as rice.
“We now have 28 types of fruit tree that we have grown in the country, which were never grown on a commercial scale,” said Dake of his company’s recent developments in the UAE. “This is something that can help with food security.”
In the arid Middle East and North Africa, food security is inextricably tied to water security. Poor water conservation and unsustainable farming practices, combined with the creeping effects of climate change, have depleted the region’s natural aquifers and degraded soil quality.
“The war in Ukraine erupted at a time when a drought in North Africa was already undermining wheat production there,” Anderson said.
Striking an equally pessimistic note, Omar Saif, a sustainability consultant at WSP Middle East, said that food security in the Arab region will be further undermined by dwindling water resources. “The common denominator flowing throughout this is water; more importantly the availability of reliable and sustainable freshwater sources,” he told Arab News.
Nevertheless, there are ways to streamline water management — through targeted distribution and tariff reform, for instance — that regional governments can take to enhance food security, he said.
INNUMBERS
* 8% - Rise in food prices witnessed in Iraq within 2 weeks of Ukraine invasion.
* 2/3 - Proportion of people in Yemen who need food assistance simply to survive.
* 12.4m - People in Syria who are deemed food insecure.
(Source: WFP)
“Agricultural policies and fiscal support for farmers could also help alleviate strains on food systems through training, education on optimum crop selection, as well as bans on the production of water-intensive crops with low yield and low returns,” Saif told Arab News.
“It is not about maximizing profit per kilogram of production but providing some level of localized food production for local needs in an environment that is incredibly water-scarce, lacks arable land, and experiences vast seasonal variations in extreme temperature.”
For GCC countries, the challenge will be to “maximize nutrition per kilogram of production, with as little water inputs as possible.”
Elsewhere in the Middle East, however, the food situation is likely to remain precarious. “WFP’s meager resources for operations, in Yemen and Syria especially, will be under even more pressure than before,” Nada told Arab News.
“We are doing everything possible to mobilize world attention and support — through governments, the private sector and individuals — to avoid the need for drastic action later.”
Italy to increase Algerian natural gas imports by nearly 50%
Italian PM: ‘Our governments signed a declaration of intent on bilateral cooperation in the energy sector’
Source tells Arab News agreement ‘would make Algeria Italy’s top natural gas supplier’
Updated 11 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: Italy will increase Algerian natural gas imports by nearly 50 percent after Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed an agreement with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The agreement comes as Italy tries to compensate for a possible decrease in supplies of Russian gas amid the Ukraine conflict.
“Our governments signed a declaration of intent on bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,” Draghi told the press at El-Mouradia presidential palace, adding that Italian and Algerian energy companies Eni and Sonatrach have agreed to increase gas supplies to Italy.
Speaking after his meeting with Tebboune, who is due to visit Rome at the end of May, Draghi said “relations between Italy and Algeria have deep roots,” and Algeria “is Italy’s first trading partner in Africa, with a bilateral exchange increasing fast.”
Draghi added that Italy “is ready to work with Algeria to develop renewable energy and green hydrogen” in order to “accelerate the energy transition and create opportunities for development and employment in both countries.”
A source in Italy’s Ministry of Energetic Transition told Arab News that the export boost agreed in Algiers “would make Algeria Italy’s top natural gas supplier to replace Russia by increasing its shipments by an additional 9-10 billion cubic meters per year by the end of 2022.”
Last year Italy received around 21 billion cubic meters of gas from Algeria, compared to around 29 billion from Russia, which currently supplies nearly 40 percent of Italy’s needs.
Italy imports about 95 percent of the gas it consumes, and is one of the European countries most dependent on Russian gas.
The Italian delegation in Algiers included Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Minister of Energy Transition Roberto Cingolani, who said last week that Italy is in talks with up to seven countries, including Algeria, to secure gas supplies. Those negotiations, Cingolani added, are at “a very advanced stage.”
Italy has said it would support a ban on Russian gas over the Ukraine conflict if the EU is receptive to the idea.
Di Maio was in Algiers on Feb. 28, were he discussed with his counterpart an increase in the North African country’s gas supply to compensate for a possible decrease from Russia.
In late February, Algeria’s state-owned hydrocarbon giant Sonatrach said it was ready to supply more gas to Europe, in particular by transporting it through the Trans-Mediterranean pipeline connecting Algeria to Sicily.
Sonatrach President Toufik Hakkar said the pipeline “still has unused capacity” that could be used to increase supplies to Europe.