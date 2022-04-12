You are here

  • Home
  • UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’

UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’
US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said late Monday that Washington was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.(FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bacwd

Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’

UK minister says Russian chemical attack would draw Western ‘response’
  • The stark warning came hours after London said it was trying to verify reports Moscow used chemical weapons Monday
  • Reports first emerged earlier Monday from Ukraine’s Azov battalion that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” on troops and civilians in Mariupol.
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

London: A UK minister warned Tuesday any use of chemical weapons by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine “will get a response and all options are on the table.”
The stark warning came hours after London said it was trying to verify reports Moscow used chemical weapons Monday in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
“If they are used at all, then (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond,” armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.
“There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said hours earlier that Britain was working with partners to verify the reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in Mariupol.
“Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” she added on Twitter.
Reports first emerged earlier Monday from Ukraine’s Azov battalion that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” on troops and civilians in Mariupol.
The force claimed people were experiencing respiratory failure and neurological problems.
“Three people have clear signs of poisoning by warfare chemicals, but without catastrophic consequences,” battalion leader Andrei Biletsky said in a video message on Telegram.
He accused the Russians of using the chemical weapons during a strike on the city’s large Azovstal metallurgical plant.
AFP has been unable to verify the claims, which were shared by Ukrainian lawmakers.
A strategic port located along the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has been besieged for weeks and Ukrainian forces are warning of its imminent fall.
An aide to its mayor noted on Telegram the alleged chemical attack “is not currently confirmed.”
“We are waiting for official information from the military,” Petro Andryushchenko wrote.
US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said late Monday that Washington was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.
“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine,” he said.
Eduard Basurin, a senior official in the separatist area of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has spoken of the possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol.
Basurin said the besieging forces could “turn to chemical troops who will find a way to smoke the moles out of their holes,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted him as saying on Monday.
Russia has denied committing any war crimes during what it calls its special military operations in Ukraine.
In its daily intelligence update on the conflict, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said the Kremlin was continuing to “refocus its efforts” on the country’s east.
“Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine,” it added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol Ukraine Russia

Related

Putin defends ‘noble’ war amid allegations of chemical weapons use
World
Putin defends ‘noble’ war amid allegations of chemical weapons use
UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes
World
UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media.

A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.

More to follow...

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
Updated 55 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
  • Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system
  • Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place
Updated 55 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN/BELGRADE: Germany said on Tuesday it noted reports that Serbia was receiving Chinese surface-to-air missiles, warning it expected the Balkan country to align its foreign policy with the European Union if it wanted to become a member.
Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, similar to Russia’s S-300 or the United States’ Patriot.
Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place.
Belgrade paid for the FK-3 missiles and China’s CH-92A combat drones in 2019, making Serbia their first operator in Europe.
“As a matter of principle, the Federal Government’s expectation of all EU accession candidates is that they join the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and thereby moves increasingly closer to the EU,” Germany’s Federal Press Office said.
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking at a military drill at the weekend, acknowledged he plans to present “the newest pride” of its army this week, without elaborating.
Serbia is balancing its European aspirations, and partnership with NATO, with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday renewed calls for Serbia to join the EU, the United States and other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Belgrade has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations but stopped short of imposing sanctions against it.
“If you want to become a member of the EU, which Serbia does want, then it is central that at such moments you join EU foreign policy, and sanctions that go along with it,” Baerbrock said.
Serbia’s military is loosely based on ex-Soviet technology and Russia is one of its main suppliers. Belgrade is also dependent on gas and oil supplies from Russia.
The West fears that weapons purchases from China and Russia could contribute to their influence in the tense Balkan region which is still recovering from the devastating wars in the 1990s.
On Monday, Vucic told Reuters Serbia plans to purchase a dozen Dassault Rafale fighter jets, a move seen by experts as a sign of Belgrade distancing from Russia.
China has invested billions of euros in Serbia, mainly in soft loans, infrastructure and energy projects.

Topics: Germany Serbia China missiles

Related

Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
World
Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
World
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told
  • Omer Kuzu claims El Shafee Elsheikh was marked for seniority by ‘prized’ weapon, uniform
  • Kuzu says he met Elsheikh alongside fellow ‘Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: El Shafee Elsheikh, the former British national accused of being a member of the Daesh “Beatles,” was labeled as “Daesh aristocracy” by a former extremist at his trial in the US on Monday.

Elsheikh, 33, faces life in prison if convicted of playing a role in the kidnap and murder of four US citizens — aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, and journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff — in Syria in 2017.

Omer Kuzu, 26, from Dallas, Texas, who fought in Syria and was captured by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2019, said Elsheikh had been a senior figure in the group.

He told the court in Alexandria, Virginia that he met Elsheikh on four separate occasions between 2015 and 2017, and that Elsheikh had gone by the alias Abu Thabit.

When asked to identify Abu Thabit, Kuzu pointed at Elsheikh, saying: “He’s right there with the blue button-up shirt and the beard and glasses.”

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan but grew up in London, is suspected of being part of a four-strong group of prominent Daesh members known as the “Beatles” on account of their British accents.

He denies being a part of the four, and claims to have just been a “simple Daesh fighter,” admitting to having played a part in the kidnapping and killing of two British aid workers, David Haines and Alan Henning.

Kuzu added, though, that on one occasion he met Elsheikh in Raqqa in 2016, where Elsheikh was carrying a Glock pistol, a prized item “only carried by wealthy individuals, or people with a lot of experience or people who had a position in the hierarchy. It was a symbol of Daesh aristocracy.”

The Texan said that Elsheikh was also noted for seniority by his donning of military fatigues rather than casual wear. “His green military uniform and the fact he was very reserved also told me that he was no ordinary member,” Kuzu said.

He added that Elsheikh worked in IT for Daesh, which, given its importance for communication, was a task entrusted to a select few members. “You had to be trusted,” he said, adding that the role would not be entrusted to a “simple member.”

Kuzu also claimed that he met Elsheikh “with a very tall individual carrying an M4” in 2017, who he identified as Alexanda Kotey, another member of the so-called “Beatles” and who was captured alongside Elsheikh in 2018.

He added that the high status nature of the weapon, along with Kotey’s “air of importance” also singled him out as being a senior figure. “They seemed to be a duo or some sort of tag team,” Kuzu said.

Acting for the defense, Edward MacMahon asked Kuzu whether people with British accents working and fighting for Daesh had been common, to which Kuzu replied that there had been “a lot.”

Kuzu is now awaiting sentencing for conspiring to provide material support for terrorism, while Kotey, too, is awaiting sentencing after admitting to the charges relating to kidnap, detention and murder leveled against him by US authorities.

Mohammed Emwazi, the third member of the “Beatles,” was killed in a drone strike in Raqqa in 2015, while the fourth member, Aine Davis, was arrested in Turkey the same year.

Topics: El Shafee Elsheikh Omer Kuzu Alexanda Kotey Mohammed Emwazi Aine Davis

Related

Alexanda Kotey and Shafee Elsheikh, in these undated handout pictures in Amouda, Syria released on February 9, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Daesh ‘Beatles’ made captives watch and listen to torture of other hostages, trial hears
Daesh ‘Beatles’ Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators
World
Daesh ‘Beatles’ Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
  • Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted
  • Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who allegedly lured a woman into his vehicle and raped her on April 7.

Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, reportedly posed as a taxi driver in Islington in north London.

He has been described as black, of a slim build and about 177 centimeters tall.

Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius.

He is known to travel around Islington, Finsbury Park and South Tottenham. Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topics: rape UK London Salad Ahmed Mohamed

Related

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Gang rape of young woman leads to fresh protests in Sudan
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Sport
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions
  • Most of the food traditionally consumed in Senegal, including the staple rice, is imported
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

DAKAR: There was no meat in the large silver bowl around which Astou Mandiang and her family gathered after breaking fast at nightfall in Senegal’s capital Dakar, where Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan are feeling the pinch of inflation.
Food prices in West Africa have shot up by between 20 percent and 30 percent over the past five years, with drought and conflict pushing millions off farmland and stalling food production, aid agencies say.
At the same time, border closures during the pandemic have disrupted supply chains.
The war in Ukraine is likely to add even more pressure on Muslim households stocking up on food and beverage to cater for visiting family, neighbors and those in need.
“At the market there is a lack of food,” said Mandiang, stirring a simmering fish and tomato stew in a damp kitchen without electricity.
“Prices have soared and we return home without knowing what to cook,” said the 64-year-old, who scrapes a living by selling porridge on the side of the road.
Fish, cheaper than meat in the ocean-facing country, is now the only animal protein Mandiang can afford for her family.
She was grateful to have stocked up on onions, key to many traditional dishes, before increased demand during Ramadan further increased prices.
Most of the food traditionally consumed in Senegal, including the staple rice, is imported.
“We depend on external logistics,” Action Against Hunger regional representative Mamadou Diop told Reuters.
Economic sanctions against neighboring Mali over a military coup, for example, have increased the price of beef in Senegal because Malian livestock can no longer be sold across the border, he explained.
Charities that distribute food during Ramadan are struggling to fund their usual donations.
Scouring market stalls for the best deals, charity worker Astou Ndour said her organization would only be able to support 80 families this year, compared with 90 last Ramadan.
Cooking oil is 50 percent more expensive. The price of rice has risen by around 10 percent.
“When give us change we think they made a mistake,” said Mandiang. “They tell us the price has risen, and there is nothing we can do.”

Topics: Senegal Dakar Ramadan

Related

King Salman’s program for iftar inaugurated in Senegal. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar program in Senegal
KSA launches iftar aid in Djibouti, Somalia, Kosovo. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar aid in Djibouti, Somalia, Kosovo

Latest updates

‘Sleepy Joe’: Saudi Ramadan TV comedy pokes fun at US leader
A still from a sketch aired by Saudi Arabia's MBC broadcaster showing actors playing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (MBC)
Honeywell appoints new country president for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
Honeywell appoints new country president for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
Saudi Mobily Pay partners with Visa for enhanced digital payment solutions
Saudi Mobily Pay partners with Visa for enhanced digital payment solutions
Five shot, unexploded devices found at New York City subway station
A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. (Reuters)
WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.