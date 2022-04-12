You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinians wary of regional food and grain stockpile plan

Palestinians wary of regional food and grain stockpile plan

According to the World Food Program, the Ukraine crisis has resulted in increased prices for grain and other food items in the Palestinian Territories. (AFP/File Photo)
According to the World Food Program, the Ukraine crisis has resulted in increased prices for grain and other food items in the Palestinian Territories. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wzdj

Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians wary of regional food and grain stockpile plan

According to the World Food Program, the Ukraine crisis has resulted in increased prices for grain and other food items in the Palestinian Territories. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Jordan and Israel are reportedly discussing the initiative in response to the soaring prices of food staples as a result of the war in Ukraine
  • But experts say Palestine lacks sufficient storage facilities and so imports are routed through Israel, which means Israeli importers set the price
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Authorities in Jordan and Israel are considering setting up a joint regional stockpile for food and wheat reserves against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, according to Israeli media reports.

The KAN TV channel reported that King Abdullah of Jordan proposed the project during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Amman in late March. It is still in the early planning stages, the channel added, but Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority could be part of it and any country suffering from food shortages would be able to draw from the stockpile.

However, some observers have warned that the Palestinian Territories might benefit little from such an arrangement because they do not have the proper infrastructure required for storing wheat flour.

Wheat flour reserves in the Occupied Territories could be exhausted within three weeks, according to the charity Oxfam, and the cost of the food staple has soared by nearly 25 percent as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“Palestinian households are being hit hard by rising global food prices and many are struggling to meet their basic needs,” said Shane Stevenson, Oxfam’s country director in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel.

“The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel’s continuing military occupation, settler violence and land grabs are compounding the food crisis.”

The Palestinian Authority has to import 95 percent of its wheat but owns no food-storage infrastructure and so is forced to rely instead on the Palestinian private sector and Israeli facilities. Meanwhile, Israel imports half of its grain and cereals from Ukraine.

According to the World Food Program, the Ukraine crisis has resulted in increased prices for grain and other food items in the Palestinian Territories. It said that the cost of wheat flour has risen by 23.6 percent, corn oil by 26.3 percent, lentils by 17.6 percent, and table salt by 30 percent, all of which is having a significant effect on Palestinians’ purchasing power.

The organization said that most families in Gaza are buying food on credit and eating lower-quality food in smaller quantities. As prices have risen they have cut back on purchases of more expensive food such as fruit, meat and chicken, which are essential components of a healthy diet.

READ MORE

Food-insecure Arab countries rely heavily on Black Sea grain imported from Russia and Ukraine, who controlled 30 percent of global wheat exports in 2021, but with the two countries locked in conflict, concerns are growing. Read more here.

Meanwhile, an increase in feed prices of about 60 percent has added to the burden on Palestinian livestock breeders, who already face other challenges such as diseases affecting their animals, increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinian pastoral lands, and forced relocation due to Israeli annexation and expansion policies in the West Bank. Breeders have appealed to the Palestinian Authority to abolish the value-added tax on feed to offset rising prices.

Mazen Sinokrot, regional director of the Federation of Arab Food Industries, said that Palestine cannot rely on Israeli food reserves in times of crises.

Samir Hulileh, a Palestinian former deputy minister of economy, told Arab News: “The PA does not import wheat directly from Ukraine because the import is carried out in large quantities. Therefore, the import is carried out through Israel, which makes the price higher and gives major Israeli importers the ability to control the price.

“And since Palestine does not have ports or suitable storage warehouses for grain, establishing warehouses near the crossings with Israel was proposed to store wheat and all kinds of grain but the project has not been implemented so far.”

He added: “What is stated in the Oxfam report is correct, as wheat and flour that is available for Palestinians is what is there in the stores of Palestinian merchants. As long as there is a stock of grain in Israel, the Palestinians who import from Israel and depend on it will not suffer. But if Israel faced a problem importing wheat and grains, the PA will inevitably suffer.”

Hulileh expressed concern about the Jordanian-Israeli regional stockpile proposal because it refers to the Palestinian Authority as a subordinate to Israel rather than an independent entity. He said it should be a tripartite agreement, not a bilateral deal, because the needs of the Palestinian Authority sometimes differ from the requirements of Israel.

“We must be an independent party to any agreement and not an affiliated party,” he told Arab News.

He urged the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture to encourage Palestinian farmers to grow grain in Area C, which constitutes about 60 percent of the land in the West Bank, to meet at least part of the Palestinian demand at a reasonable price. He also suggested that the ministry buy crops from the farmers at a suitable price.

“The moment that Israel faces a crisis in importing wheat and grain, we will definitely face a crisis in the Palestinian territories,” Hulileh warned.

Oxfam has called on the international community to urgently adopt a joint, coordinated economic and diplomatic position that challenges Israel’s restrictive policies and allows Palestinians to invest in local food production and infrastructure development.

Abbas Melhem, the head of the Palestinian Farmers Union, said the livestock sector is being destroyed and needs support before it collapses entirely. The union has called on Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh to take urgent action to save the sector.

Topics: Middle East Palestine grain food security

Related

Special The Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening to cause a global food crisis that could drive up hunger and undernourishment levels in the Middle East, Central Asia and beyond. (AFP) video
World
How Ukraine war is making the Arab region’s food security crisis worse
Egypt plans to buy wheat outside tenders to ensure food security: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Egypt plans to buy wheat outside tenders to ensure food security: Bloomberg

Jordan jobs safeguards fail to stop companies laying off staff, World Bank claims

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the government introduced regulations to contain the virus and protect workers affected by nationwide lockdowns. (Reuters/File Photo)
At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the government introduced regulations to contain the virus and protect workers affected by nationwide lockdowns. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan jobs safeguards fail to stop companies laying off staff, World Bank claims

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the government introduced regulations to contain the virus and protect workers affected by nationwide lockdowns. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Hard-hit firms seek exemption from regulations, citing ‘massive cash shock’ from COVID-19 pandemic
  • PM Bisher Khasawneh has said that government measures helped protect at least 100,000 jobs in various sectors
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Industrial companies in Jordaa have laid off staff to help cope with accumulated losses as a result of the global pandemic, despite government measures put in place to safeguard jobs, a World Bank report claims.

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the government introduced regulations to contain the virus and protect workers affected by nationwide lockdowns that have had a deep impact on the kingdom’s economy.

Under the sixth defense order, which has been in effect since April 2020, companies are unable to lay off employees but, instead, can lower their salaries according to rules outlined by Jordan’s Social Security Corporation.

The SSC also offers incentives to economic sectors classified as the hardest hit by the pandemic under a list that it periodically updates.

Under the regulations, the SSC pays up to 70 percent of employees’ salaries, with the remainder covered by the company. However, firms must have their employees covered under social security and also prove they have been badly affected by coronavirus measures.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has said that the regulations helped protect at least 100,000 jobs in various sectors.

During a recent meeting with industrialists in the northeastern city of Mafraq, Khasawneh said that the defense orders have ensured business sustainability for affected sectors through a range of lending and incentives opportunities.

Khasawneh stopped short of giving an exact date for the lifting of the regulations, saying only that they will remain in place as a social protection tool.

Some sectors have demanded that they be exempted from the regulations, especially those related to laying off staff.

Arab News learned that international firms working in the kingdom have lodged petitions to the government, asking for permission to lay off employees.

Meanwhile, the World Bank recently said that a survey it carried out on a number of industrial firms in Jordan revealed that half had to lay off all their employees in order to cope with the “massive cash shock” experienced during the pandemic.

According to the bank, 94 percent of Jordan’s industrial companies claimed to have suffered from a liquidity crisis during the pandemic, while 64 percent said that they failed to pay their financial dues to the government and other parties.

The survey was conducted in December last year.

According to economists, lifting the defense orders would increase the unemployment rate, which reached 23.3 percent in 2021.

The government has allocated 20 million Jordanian dinars ($28.2 million) for the Social Security Corporation’s Estidama program, which targets sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

The relief program, which was launched last year under a defense order, helps affected institutions pay the full wages of workers.

The Jordan national defense law came into force in mid-March 2020 following a royal decree. The law gives the prime minister wide powers to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the kingdom.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Coronavirus

Related

More than 4.7 million individuals have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines so far, while 4.4 million persons have been double-jabbed. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Jordan records second day without a COVID-19 death for the first time
Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021
Business & Economy
Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021

Khamenei says Iran’s future should not be tied to nuclear talks with world powers

Khamenei says Iran’s future should not be tied to nuclear talks with world powers
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Khamenei says Iran’s future should not be tied to nuclear talks with world powers

Khamenei says Iran’s future should not be tied to nuclear talks with world powers
  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comments about a month after almost a year of indirect talks between Iran and the United States stalled
  • "Absolutely do not wait for nuclear negotiations in planning for the country and move forward," Khamenei told a gathering of senior officials, state TV reported
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader said on Tuesday that his country’s future should not be tied to the success or collapse of nuclear talks with world powers, Iranian state media reported.
He also added that the negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal “are progressing well.”
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters such as Iran’s nuclear program, made the comments about a month after almost a year of indirect talks between Iran and the United States stalled. Both countries blame each other for lack of “political will” to settle remaining issues.
“Absolutely do not wait for nuclear negotiations in planning for the country and move forward,” Khamenei told a gathering of senior officials, state TV reported.
“Do not let your work be disrupted whether the negotiations reach positive or semi-positive or negative results.”
In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump left the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. A year later, Iran started to violate the limits imposed on its nuclear program by the 2015 agreement to make it harder to develop a bomb. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful use only.
“The United States broke its promises (by exiting the deal) and now they have reached a dead end while Iran is not in such a situation,” Khamenei said, while calling on Iran’s nuclear negotiators to continue “resisting Americas’ excessive demands.”
One of the unresolved issues is whether Washington would remove Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list, as demanded by Tehran in order for the deal to be revived.
Critics of dropping the IRGC from the list, as well as those open to the idea, say doing so will have little economic effect because other US sanctions force foreign actors to shun the group.
The IRGC, created by the Islamic Republic’s late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, is more than just a military force and has enormous political clout. It was placed under sanctions in 2017 and put on the FTO list in April of 2019.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, the IRGC was sanctioned as a “specially designated global terrorist” (SDGT) on a separate US list.

Topics: Iran nuclear programme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei US

Related

Expedite deal, France warns Iran as Khamenei orders nuclear progress
Middle-East
Expedite deal, France warns Iran as Khamenei orders nuclear progress
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested in Tehran
Middle-East
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested in Tehran

Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation

Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
Updated 12 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation

Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
  • Embattled leader meets European Parliament foreign affairs delegates to discuss political reforms
  • Brussels has voiced concern at Tunisia’s growing instability and called for ‘return to a democratic course’
Updated 12 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Tunisian President Kais Saied has told a European Parliament delegation in Tunis that he is determined to hold a referendum and “free and fair” elections in a bid to end political instability in the country.

He also pledged “to preserve the unity, continuity and sovereignty of the state, according to the will of the Tunisian people.” 

The delegation from the parliament’s foreign affairs committee included Michael Gahler, Javier Nart, Jakop Dalunde and Andrea Cozzolino.

According to a statement from the Tunisian presidency, Saied expressed his “full determination to end this exceptional period by launching initiatives to prepare the organization of a referendum, and free and fair legislative elections on Dec. 17.”

Tunisia has been in a state of political upheaval since Saied declared a state of emergency on July 25, 2021, dismissing Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspending Parliament, which last month was finally dissolved.

An EU spokesman last week expressed “serious concern” over recent developments in Tunisia and warned that continued support depends on the country “returning to a democratic course.”

The European delegation also met Prime Minister Najla Bouden and local representatives to discuss support for political reforms.

“We paid special attention to the country’s economic situation and on how to better support the Tunisian authorities in implementing reforms for the benefit of the entire population, in the context of the economic crisis and food security, the pandemic and the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Cozzolino told Arab News.

The Italian MEP added that the delegation stressed “the need to respect the principles of popular participation, pluralism and representation.” 

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied European Union (EU)

Related

Tunisia wallows in uncertainty as President Kais Saied pushes ahead
Middle-East
Tunisia wallows in uncertainty as President Kais Saied pushes ahead
Update Parliament dissolved, investigation launched after Tunisian MPs convene online
Middle-East
Parliament dissolved, investigation launched after Tunisian MPs convene online

Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions

Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions

Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI : Iran summoned the Afghan envoy to Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian state TV reported, a day after protesters threw rocks at Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat over what they called “mistreatment of Afghan refugees” in the Islamic Republic.
The protests began after videos posted on Twitter in recent days showed young Afghan refugees in Iran being harassed and humiliated by ordinary Iranians. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.
Iranian officials on Monday denied there was any mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, state television reported.
“The Afghan charge d’affaires in Tehran was summoned in protest over attacks on the Iranian embassy in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate in Herat in Afghanistan on Monday,” state TV reported.
Footage on social media, which could not be verified by Reuters, showed a small group of Afghan protesters throwing rocks at Iran’s diplomatic missions in Kabul and in the western Afghan city of Herat on Monday.
Iran’s embassy in Afghanistan, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the Taliban, which rules Afghanistan, are responsible for the security and safety of Tehran’s diplomats and said it would halt consular services in the neighboring country “until further notice,” Iranian state media reported.
But later Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh contradicted the embassy’s statement by saying: “All missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan are open and continue to operate,” Iran’s Students News agency ISNA reported.
Although Iran’s clerical establishment has had generally good relations with the Taliban, there have been longstanding tensions along the two countries’ 900-km (560 miles) joint border, which has active smuggling routes.
Over five million Afghans, both documented and undocumented, live in Iran, Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian as saying last week.

Topics: Iran Afghanistan

Related

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘deliberate’ denial of health care to prisoners
Middle-East
Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘deliberate’ denial of health care to prisoners

Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘deliberate’ denial of health care to prisoners

Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘deliberate’ denial of health care to prisoners
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘deliberate’ denial of health care to prisoners

Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘deliberate’ denial of health care to prisoners
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Iran of deliberately denying life-saving medical care to prisoners, saying it had confirmed 96 cases since 2010 of detainees dying after a lack of treatment.
The report by Amnesty comes after several high profile cases this year alone of prisoners who died in custody due to what activists say was a failure by Iran to properly treat their illnesses.
These include the Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin who died in January after contracting Covid-19 and Shokrollah Jebeli, an 82-year-old dual Australian-Iranian national, who died in March after a succession of medical problems.
Amnesty said such deaths by deliberate denial of health care amounted to an extrajudicial execution while the failure of Iran to provide accountability were another example of the systematic impunity in the country.
“The Iranian authorities’ chilling disregard for human life has effectively turned Iran’s prisons into a waiting room of death for ill prisoners, where treatable conditions tragically become fatal,” said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.
“Deaths in custody resulting from the deliberate denial of health care amount to arbitrary deprivation of life, which is a serious human rights violation under international law,” she added.
Amnesty said it had confirmed the deaths in custody of 92 men and four women in 30 prisons in 18 provinces across Iran in such circumstances since January 2010 but these cases are “illustrative, rather than exhaustive” and the true number of cases likely to be higher.
The group said it had documented how prison officials frequently deny prisoners access to adequate health care, including diagnostic tests, regular check-ups, and post-operative care.
“This leads to worsening health problems, inflicts additional pain and suffering on sick prisoners, and ultimately causes or contributes to their untimely deaths.”
It said 64 out of the 96 prisoners died in prison rather than hospitals. In the vast majority of cases, prisoners who died were young or middle aged, it said.
A large proportion of the deaths took place in prisons in northwestern Iran that house many inmates from the Kurdish and Azerbaijani minorities and in southeastern Iran where prisoners mostly belong to Iran’s Baluch minority.
Abtin, 47, who had been convicted on national security charges and was seen by activists as a political prisoner, died of Covid-19 about six weeks after he first displayed symptoms in Tehran’s Evin prison, Amnesty said.
“The authorities caused or contributed to his death by deliberately denying him timely access to specialized medical treatment at a facility well-equipped to deal with cases of Covid-19 after he fell ill with Covid-19 in early December 2022,” Amnesty said.
It said Jebeli had died after being subjected to “more than two years of torture and other ill treatment through the denial of access to adequate specialized medical care” for conditions including kidney stones, a history of strokes, sciatica in his legs, high blood pressure, and an umbilical hernia.
Jebeli, who had been imprisoned in a financial dispute, died in hospital where he had been transferred after he was found unresponsive by other prisoners and had lost all control of his bladder and bowel movements, Amnesty said.

Topics: Iran Amnesty international prison HEALTH CARE

Related

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Iran says US ‘imposing new conditions’ in nuclear talks
Middle-East
Iran says US ‘imposing new conditions’ in nuclear talks

Latest updates

Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill
Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill
Palestinians wary of regional food and grain stockpile plan
According to the World Food Program, the Ukraine crisis has resulted in increased prices for grain and other food items in the Palestinian Territories. (AFP/File Photo)
TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
KAUST gets research grant to support coral reef conservation projects
A research grant to support coral reef conservation research projects along the coast of Saudi Arabia has been awarded to KAUST. (Shutterstock)
Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.