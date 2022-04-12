You are here

  • Home
  • Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
Short Url

https://arab.news/89trd

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
  • Overhaul includes new campaign and updated logo, tagline, packaging and flavors
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ice-cream brand Baskin-Robbins has announced a new logo, tagline and flavors in its first major rebrand in 20 years.

The new tagline, “Seize the Yay,” is part of an update that includes packaging and employee uniforms, as well as the launch of new merchandise such as clothing, bicycles and skateboards.

 

 

The rebrand was informed by the ice-cream maker’s desire to “grow up.”

“Any good transformation starts with some self-refection and we heard some uncomfortable truths,” Jerid Grandinetti, vice president of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins, told AdAge.

“They told us we were dated, that we skewed juvenile. Even though we were trusted and had great equity, they saw us as a little childish, and we weren’t known for great innovation anymore,” he added.

“We didn’t want to reintroduce ourselves when we still had big things to work on,” Jason Maceda, president of the Inspire Brands chain, told AdAge.

He added: “We have had three years in a row of positive comps; we were up by 10.9 percent last year while rolling over huge numbers, and we’re still positive year-to-date.”

Baskin Robbin’s agency 22Squared developed the campaign, and experience agency ChangeUp worked on the new logo and visual identity.

 

 

The campaign includes ads such as “Wheels,” which celebrates a young girl successfully riding her bike, and “First Day,” which highlights a daughter’s first day at school.

“The ads are rooted in honest emotion, and ‘Seize the Yay’ is a fun way to approach that,” said Grandinetti.

He added: “Happiness is not a lottery you win, it’s a choice you make, and the smile doesn’t have to be a happy one. It can be an empathetic smile or an appreciative smile.

“That’s a mature perspective for a mature brand.”

Topics: Baskin Robbins

Related

Baskin-Robbins opens 500th Saudi store in Dammam
Corporate News
Baskin-Robbins opens 500th Saudi store in Dammam
Baskin Robbins appoints Isobar UAE for content solutions
Media
Baskin Robbins appoints Isobar UAE for content solutions

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability

TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
  • Solution will provide advertisers with independent third-party verification
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has partnered with brand suitability company Zefr to launch a new brand safety and suitability measurement solution.

The solution will be available to brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for in-feed ads on TikTok. It will provide insights into brand safety and suitability from an independent third party, and is aimed at reassuring clients that their ads are delivered alongside content appropriate for their brand.

“TikTok is the fastest-growing platform in the world, and this product partnership further signals their leadership position in GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) brand safety and brand suitability,” said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO of Zefr.

“Audience attention continues to shift away from the open web toward platforms like TikTok, and Zefr is thrilled to introduce a new technical architecture that properly measures video and feed environments signaling a new era in the legacy measurement space.”

The solution uses Zefr’s patented cognition artificial intelligence machine learning engine to provide advertisers with independent verification of their content on TikTok in line with GARM’s standards.

Advertisers can activate the solution by choosing TikTok’s pre-campaign inventory filter solution and combining it with Zefr’s post-campaign solution to view their campaign performance on the Zefr dashboard.

The dashboard gathers insights about the campaign and summarizes the brand safety and suitability rate of the account and the campaigns. It also allows brands to view the performance of the campaign against each of GARM’s suitability risk categories.

“TikTok builds products and solutions responsibly and transparently so that people continue to love creating and sharing content that matters to them, in a space that is safe for business to build their brand, and connect with their community,” said Shant Oknayan, general manager of global business solutions, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, ByteDance.

Topics: TikTok Zefr

Related

TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign
Media
TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign
Short-form video app TikTok has partnered with the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok partners with the UAE Media Regulatory Office for new campaign

Publicis Groupe appoints Tahaab Rais as first chief strategy officer in the region

Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region. (Supplied)
Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region. (Supplied)
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Publicis Groupe appoints Tahaab Rais as first chief strategy officer in the region

Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region. (Supplied)
  • In his new role, Rais will be responsible for driving the group’s Power of One strategy
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region.

Rais joins Publicis Groupe from FP7 McCann and McCann Worldgroup, where he served as regional strategy head and was on the global strategy executive committee, leading the company’s strategy, effectiveness and data practices. Before that, Rais served as regional strategy director at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide.

In his new role, Rais will be responsible for driving the group’s Power of One strategy, as well as leading integrated strategy across the group’s creative, digital, media and consultancy disciplines.

The Power of One approach consolidates all expertise within one holding group, forming teams across agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Digitas, MSL, Prodigious, Sapient, Epsilon and Publicis Media.

Rais will work in close collaboration with leadership teams across the agencies to drive long-term growth for clients.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey, said: “Having successfully established the Power of One model in this region, now is the time to build and scale even more extraordinary solutions for global and regional brands, and Tahaab has the perfect creative, data and strategy credentials to do so.”

He added: “As our first regional chief strategy officer, he will bring our best talent together, across agencies and across the region.”

Rais said: “I’ve always respected Publicis Groupe’s interconnectedness, so the opportunity to build on the Power of One vision was too good to pass up,” adding that he hopes to play the role of a “connector.”

He said: “There are so many opportunities that can be unlocked by bringing people together across such diverse companies, disciplines and skill sets, and Publicis Groupe is the only network in the region with the scale and depth of resources to allow this.”

Rais is one of the most awarded creative effectiveness leaders in the world, consistently leading agencies to top 10 rankings in the Global Effective Index and WARC Effective 100. Outside of advertising, Rais is an acclaimed film director, songwriter, speaker and writer.

Topics: Publicis Groupe MEA media

Related

Publicis Groupe employees can work from anywhere in world for limited time
Media
Publicis Groupe employees can work from anywhere in world for limited time
Publicis Groupe appoints Bassel Kakish as CEO for Middle East, Turkey
Media
Publicis Groupe appoints Bassel Kakish as CEO for Middle East, Turkey

Watchdog condemns detention and attack of Russian journalists

Russian authorities have recently labeled journalists as ‘foreign agents' and otherwise harassed members of the press. (Reuters)
Russian authorities have recently labeled journalists as ‘foreign agents' and otherwise harassed members of the press. (Reuters)
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Watchdog condemns detention and attack of Russian journalists

Russian authorities have recently labeled journalists as ‘foreign agents' and otherwise harassed members of the press. (Reuters)
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned attacks against Russian journalists
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned on Monday attacks against Russian journalists, urging Russian authorities to “stop harassing members of the press and labeling them as foreign agents.

“Blocking websites, detaining journalists, adding them to the foreign agents list; in Russia, authorities will clearly use all means at their disposal to stifle independent reporting,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. 

“Russian authorities must drop all charges against Yevgeny Levkovich, immediately repeal their arbitrary law on so-called foreign agents, and swiftly investigate the recent attack on journalist Vasiliy Vorona.”

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Justice labeled three Russian journalists “media foreign agents,” namely independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta correspondent Iryna Borukhovich, reporter for the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Ekaterina Mayakovskaya, and Andrei Filimonov, a contributor to another of RFE/RL’s Russia projects.

Notably, individuals on the foreign agent list must regularly submit detailed reports of their activities and expenses to authorities, and their status must be listed whenever they produce content or are mentioned in news articles.

On the same day, Russian police briefly detained Yevgeny Levkovich, a reporter for Radio Svoboda, at his home in Moscow, and charged him with “discrediting the army.”

The following day, state media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked the independent news websites Holod and Discours.io. 

And on Sunday, two unidentified people attacked Vasiliy Vorona, a correspondent with the independent news website Sota.Vision, as he was interviewing people in Moscow.

Attacks against journalists and independent media outlets in particular have increased substantially following the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Roskomnadzor blocked over a dozen independent media outlets since the end of February, while restricting access to social media platforms. 

Many independent broadcasters such as Echo of Moscow, Novaya Gazeta, Dozhd TV and Wonderzine were taken off air and access to their websites was blocked.

Topics: Russia Journalists Arrest

Related

Rights watchdog condemns travel ban on Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
Media
Rights watchdog condemns travel ban on Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
Journalists impeded, not muzzled, by Russian reporting rules
Media
Journalists impeded, not muzzled, by Russian reporting rules

‘Sleepy Joe’: Saudi Ramadan TV comedy pokes fun at US leader

A still from a sketch aired by Saudi Arabia's MBC broadcaster showing actors playing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (MBC)
A still from a sketch aired by Saudi Arabia's MBC broadcaster showing actors playing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (MBC)
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

‘Sleepy Joe’: Saudi Ramadan TV comedy pokes fun at US leader

A still from a sketch aired by Saudi Arabia's MBC broadcaster showing actors playing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (MBC)
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A clip from Saudi Arabian TV show “Studio 22” went viral on social media on Tuesday for poking fun at US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the clip, Biden is portrayed as elderly and incapable, falling asleep mid-sentence, while his vice president, played by a male actor in drag, can be seen telling the president what to say and correcting his mistakes. 

 

 

At the end of the one-minute clip, Biden falls asleep with Harris holding him upright, shouting: “Clap for the president.”

“Studio 22,” now in its second season, is a comedy show broadcast during Ramadan by MBC Group and available via the streaming platform Shahid. 

The series tells the story of a satellite TV channel facing bankruptcy and its owner’s desperate efforts to continue running the business despite devastating losses. The new season has mocked other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. 

CNBC News Anchor Hadley Gamble shared the video with the tweet: “SNL of Saudi?” 

 

 

 

 

The clip, similar in style to the popular US show “Saturday Night Live,” amassed more than 3 million views on Twitter and was widely circulated among a Western audience, with many praising MBC for its portrayal of Biden.

 

 

Many users agreed with the clip, with one tweeting: “Disgustingly true,” and another saying: “The Saudis get it lmao.” 

 

 

 

 

Topics: Joe Biden United States SNL MBC Group Ramadan

Related

MBC’s Shahid is the new home of WWE in Middle East and North Africa
Media
MBC’s Shahid is the new home of WWE in Middle East and North Africa
Snapchat users across the region will now have access to flagship daily shows and exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya. (Supplied)
Media
MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring MBC content to Snapchat

Kooora, the largest digital sports publisher in the Middle East, acquired by Footballco

Kooora signing with Khalid Aldoseri (left) and Juan Delgado (right). (Supplied)
Kooora signing with Khalid Aldoseri (left) and Juan Delgado (right). (Supplied)
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Kooora, the largest digital sports publisher in the Middle East, acquired by Footballco

Kooora signing with Khalid Aldoseri (left) and Juan Delgado (right). (Supplied)
  • Footballco regional HQ is relocating to Saudi Arabia, the region’s fastest-growing football market
  • Comes ahead of the first FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the region
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Footballco, the world’s largest digital football content and media business, announced the purchase of Kooora, the largest digital sports publisher in the Middle East, in a mid-eight-figure all-cash deal.

Kooora, the Dubai-based online sports publisher, has dominated online sports news and data in the Middle East since its launch in Bahrain in 2002 by founder Khalid Aldoseri.

Published in Arabic and English and reaching an average of 25 million unique users monthly, Kooora has always been known for its immediacy, promptness, consistency, credibility and integrity in covering sports news.

Koora also amasses 7 million followers on its social media and covers more than 42 different sports, 85 percent of which is about football.

The acquisition will complement Footballco’s current footprint in the Middle East which is served by seven local editions of GOAL, published in both English and Arabic, and will more than double Footballco’s audience in the region and increase its monthly global reach to 640 million fans.

The acquisition comes at a time when fans across the world are looking ahead to the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.

Kooora’s founder, Khalid Aldoseri, said: “I’m proud to have founded Kooora and to have taken it to this level and I’m excited to see how far it can grow as part of Footballco.

“Since the day it was launched, we worked hard to build and maintain the pioneering position of Kooora.com at all levels.

“Setting standards and sustaining them is one challenge that was not subject to any compromise.

“We look forward to Kooora.com growing and expanding onto higher realms as part of Footballco, striving to always serve a valuable and precious Arabic-speaking user base of sports fans.

“It is all about the solidarity, synchrony, harmony and hard work that have always been common elements within Kooora’s work environment.”

Mustafa Mohamed, COO of Karmic Consultancy, the management company of Kooora.com, said: “The family and team spirit brought us to this point. Thanks to each member in the team and look forward to achieving more great results with the massive global value Footballco would bring to the formula.”

Footballco CEO Juan Delgado said: “Kooora supercharges our global and Middle East footprint at a time when more eyes will be on the sport and the region.

“As a core market for Footballco, being the number one football platform in the Middle East is a must, allowing us to serve its young, growing and football-mad population.

“It is an affluent digital market, which allows us to continue to populate our map with leading local publishing brands alongside GOAL’s global scale.”

To further expand Footballco’s presence in the Middle East, the company will be moving its regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, integrating both Kooora and GOAL’s operations in the region.

Topics: Koora Footballco 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Sport
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
Sport
Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

Latest updates

Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill
Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill
TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability
KAUST gets research grant to support coral reef conservation projects
A research grant to support coral reef conservation research projects along the coast of Saudi Arabia has been awarded to KAUST. (Shutterstock)
Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years
Publicis Groupe appoints Tahaab Rais as first chief strategy officer in the region
Publicis Groupe has appointed Tahaab Rais as its first regional chief strategy officer working across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Middle East and Turkey region. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.