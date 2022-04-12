Baskin-Robbins ‘grows up’ with first rebrand in 20 years

DUBAI: Ice-cream brand Baskin-Robbins has announced a new logo, tagline and flavors in its first major rebrand in 20 years.

The new tagline, “Seize the Yay,” is part of an update that includes packaging and employee uniforms, as well as the launch of new merchandise such as clothing, bicycles and skateboards.

The rebrand was informed by the ice-cream maker’s desire to “grow up.”

“Any good transformation starts with some self-refection and we heard some uncomfortable truths,” Jerid Grandinetti, vice president of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins, told AdAge.

“They told us we were dated, that we skewed juvenile. Even though we were trusted and had great equity, they saw us as a little childish, and we weren’t known for great innovation anymore,” he added.

“We didn’t want to reintroduce ourselves when we still had big things to work on,” Jason Maceda, president of the Inspire Brands chain, told AdAge.

He added: “We have had three years in a row of positive comps; we were up by 10.9 percent last year while rolling over huge numbers, and we’re still positive year-to-date.”

Baskin Robbin’s agency 22Squared developed the campaign, and experience agency ChangeUp worked on the new logo and visual identity.

The campaign includes ads such as “Wheels,” which celebrates a young girl successfully riding her bike, and “First Day,” which highlights a daughter’s first day at school.

“The ads are rooted in honest emotion, and ‘Seize the Yay’ is a fun way to approach that,” said Grandinetti.

He added: “Happiness is not a lottery you win, it’s a choice you make, and the smile doesn’t have to be a happy one. It can be an empathetic smile or an appreciative smile.

“That’s a mature perspective for a mature brand.”