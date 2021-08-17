Baskin Robbins appoints Isobar UAE for content solutions

Baskin Robbins Middle East has awarded its digital content and social media mandate to Isobar UAE following a multi-agency pitch.
Isobar, Dentsu’s global creative and digital experience agency, builds varied offerings around strategy and innovation, product and experience, brand design and systems, and communications and content.
As part of the contract, Isobar will focus on providing content solutions that “build brand equity and delivering memorable campaigns that drive engagement, transaction and loyalty.”
“At Baskin Robbins, we are passionate about delivering new flavors and experiences with a deep commitment to quality. For us, COVID-19 demonstrated a real need for high-quality, creative content that resonates with our customers, and the importance of creating it quickly,” said Jude Perera, head of marketing, Galadari Food and Beverage Division.
“Our partnership with Baskin Robbins is a fantastic addition to our roster of food and beverage clients, and a testament to our growing capabilities in food content production and development,” said Ziad Ghorayeb, managing director of Isobar MENA.
Over the last three years, Isobar has won 400 awards, including six D&AD Pencils and seven Cannes Lions. Its clients include Adidas, Coca-Cola, P&G and Philips.
Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content
The penalty comes amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies
Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc’s Google a total of 10.5 million roubles ($142,877) for violating Russian rules on banned content.
The penalty comes amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies.
Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content and is seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices in the country.
Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said Google had been handed three administrative fines of 4 million roubles, 1.5 million roubles and 5 million roubles respectively.
A spokesperson for Google confirmed the first two fines, but gave no additional comment. Google faces an additional two cases in the Moscow court later on Tuesday, the court’s press office said.
Russia has hit Google with a series of small fines in the past year, for reasons ranging from not deleting content Moscow deems illegal to failing to localize user data.
Google is also the subject of a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad TV, a Christian Orthodox channel owned by Konstantin Malofeev, who is under US and EU financial sanctions.
An appeal hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20. Tsargrad TV on Monday said it had abandoned talks with Google, which owns YouTube, and accused the US company of dragging its feet in negotiations.
($1 = 73.4900 roubles)
Major US news organizations urge Biden to evacuate Afghan journalists
Three major US news organizations urge US President Joe Biden to evacuate Afghan journalists
The appeals follow the footsteps of other US and UK media organizations who also urged their respective governments to evacuate their Afghan colleagues
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Three major US news organizations, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Washington Street Journal, urged US President Joe Biden on Monday to evacuate Afghan journalists.
The papers pleaded with the White House to facilitate the safety of over 200 journalists and local staff affiliated with them, currently “in danger” at Kabul airport.
Publishers of the three newspapers drafted a joint letter addressed to Biden, requesting “support for our colleagues and … an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press.
“For the past 20 years, brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public. Now those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in peril,” the joint letter said.
The Post also reportedly plans to help its local employees and their families apply for US visas from third countries.
On Sunday, major German newspapers and media organizations also urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to evacuate Afghan journalists from the country, as the Taliban entered Kabul.
The appeals follow the footsteps of other US and UK media organizations who also urged their respective governments to evacuate their Afghan colleagues from Afghanistan.
The repeated appeals prompted the US State Department to issue a decision to include Afghan journalists in their Refugee Admissions Program.
Afghan journalists, translators, interpreters and fixers have been providing invaluable information from the ground to international media organizations since the 2001 US-led invasion.
Facebook bans Taliban-related content on the platform
Facebook announced a ban on all content promoting and supporting the Taliban on its platform as it designated the group as a terrorist organization
The Taliban have long used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to spread their ideology
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Facebook announced on Tuesday a ban on all content promoting and supporting the Taliban on its platform as it designated the group as a terrorist organization.
“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
The tech giant also announced it had assigned a team of Afghan experts “who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context” to monitor and remove Taliban-linked content from the platform.
The Taliban have long used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to spread their ideology.
While Facebook stated that the new policy also applies to Facebook’s linked apps, WhatsApp and Instagram, reports emerged that the group continues to use WhatsApp to communicate.
WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption feature facilitates the Taliban’s communication with Afghanis, however, a Facebook spokesperson said that WhatsApp would take action on any accounts found to be linked with sanctioned organizations in Afghanistan, which would likely include account removal.
In recent days, the Taliban made rapid gains in the country and eventually entered the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.
Social media platforms have come under heavy scrutiny in recent years for their significant political and social influence, most recently in relation to their failure in combating hate speech in Myanmar, social media posts of former US President Donald Trump inciting violence and riots, and the censorship of Palestinian-related content during the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Saudi Research and Media Group launches Manga Arabia
SRMG CEO: “The launch of Manga Arabia constitutes a new dimension for Arabic content that has the ability to provide intellectual, cultural and creative inspiration for the Arab world”
Manga Arabia Editor-in-Chief: “We are looking forward to developing purposeful Arabic content for Manga Arabia, embedded with regionally inspired characters, that will tell local stories rooted in societal values originating from Arab culture”
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News
RIYAHD: Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) - which owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Arab News- announced today the launch of “Manga Arabia”. Stemming from the growth in popularity of Japanese Manga and Anime in the region over the last two decades, as well as the demand for localized storytelling, Manga Arabia’s imaginative new Arabic content is purposeful, safe, and inspired by Arab cultural values; furthermore, the content will be inspired and translated from leading Japanese publishers, ready to be consumed by all age groups.
Manga Arabia will have two offerings: “Manga Arabia Kids” with content catering to the 10–15-year-old age group, and a second title targeting those 16 and above. Both offerings will be available free of charge in digital formats and monthly printed copies.
Commenting on the launch, Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “The launch of Manga Arabia constitutes a new dimension for Arabic content that has the ability to provide intellectual, cultural and creative inspiration for the Arab world.”
Al-Rashid continued: “Not only will this exciting project produce inspiring and intellectual content for the community, but it will also create a whole new market segment for our economy, creating job opportunities, attracting promising talent and exporting our Arabic creativity globally, which future Arab generations will continue to benefit from for years to come.”
The launch of Manga Arabia falls within the context of the digital transformation, expansion, and growth strategy announced by SRMG last July, which is built around five key business verticals centred around delivering original, exclusive and premium content to audiences globally.
Dr. Essam Bukhary, Editor-in-Chief of Manga Arabia, said: “Manga Arabia is an innovative project for the entertainment industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have witnessed the rapid growth in popularity and impact of this fascinating art with its stories and animations across all generations. Today we are looking forward to developing purposeful Arabic content for Manga Arabia, embedded with regionally inspired characters, that will tell local stories rooted in societal values originating from Arab culture. Designed by local creators, we hope our stories resonate with Manga enthusiasts around the world”.
Dr. Bukhary continued: “One of our strategic objectives in this project is to attract more readers in the Arab region and hope to encourage, inspire and elicit passion for reading among the younger generations with our creative and unique stories.”
The art of “Manga” and anime have made major contributions in rebuilding Japan’s economy during challenges faced in the last century. Through the art of “Manga”, the country redefined itself from a great global business power to a source of unique artistic culture.
With the aim of stimulating and fostering the imagination and creativity of the community, Manga Arabia will produce original, high-quality, and authentic content, inspired by the culture and values of the Arab region for both regional and global audiences. The project will look to champion local creatives for original content, alongside translated content from Japanese and international partners.
DUBAI: Regional podcast network Finyal Media is launching a new sci-fi podcast titled “The Code.”
The seven-part series has been made entirely in Saudi Arabia including its production, scripting, and recording.
The show tells the story of four college friends playing a new game. As strange things start happening in the virtual game world, other players — including one friend — go missing in the real world. The remaining players must, however, continue playing to find clues to save their friend.
“We’re incredibly excited to not only be launching Finyal Media’s first sci-fi podcast, but also the first sci-fi podcast ever done in Arabic,” said Mshari Alonaizy, co-founder and chief creative officer of Finyal Media.
With the gaming industry expected to grow at a 22.5 percent annual growth rate over the next four years, Finyal Media is bringing the popular genre to the audio world for the very first time in Arabic.
The popularity of the gaming genre in other media such as TV and film inspired the company to bring the experience to podcast listeners, Alonaizy said.
“We also wanted to base the series on a video game as the gaming industry is on the rise in MENA right now, particularly in Saudi Arabia, and the theme has so much appeal and relevance to young Arabs in the region,” he added.
Featuring local talent, “The Code” has a dedicated video game storyline with a unique audio experience to cater to the emerging gaming market in the Kingdom. Special effects bring to life sci-fi concepts such as futuristic weapons and robots to create an immersive experience and help listeners visualize every scene.
The first season of “The Code” will be available on all podcasting platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, and Anghami, with episodes being released on a weekly basis. Listeners can also subscribe to the Finyal+ channel on Apple Podcasts where the entire season will be available on Aug. 18.