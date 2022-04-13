You are here

  • Home
  • Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals

Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals

Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
1 / 2
Villareal players celebrate at the end of the Champions League second leg quarterfinal football match between Bayern Munich and Villareal at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP)
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
2 / 2
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kt59

Updated 13 April 2022
AFP
AP

Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals

Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
  • Madrid played in the semifinals eight straight seasons before consecutive round-of-16 eliminations in 2018 and 2019
  • Unai Emery's Villarreal are into the semifinals for the first time since 2006 and will play either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP AP

MUNICH, MADRID: Villarreal dumped Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday, Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute strike at the Allianz Arena giving the Spaniards a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie that took them through 2-1 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead on the night to level the tie on aggregate after Villarreal's 1-0 first-leg win, and extra time loomed until Chukwueze struck.

The result means Bayern Munich exit the Champions League in the quarterfinals for the second year running.

Villarreal are into the semifinals for the first time since 2006 and will play either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four. The English side take a 3-1 lead into Wednesday's second leg at Anfield.

Unai Emery's Villarreal soaked up everything Bayern threw at their defense, aside from Lewandowski's strike early in the second half.

It was a heartbreaking night for Bayern, who dominated for most of the match before Chukwueze scored just four minutes after coming on.

Bayern started with urgency, but the Villarreal defense was alert to every threat.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann changed formation, opting for a three-man defense instead of a back four.

Villarreal were pinned in their own half for most of the first half as Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez dictated play from the back.

Yet for all their domination of possession, a header by Jamal Musiala straight at Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was Bayern's only clear chance of a goalless first half.

Lewandowski, who was largely well marshalled, earned the first booking of the game.

The Villarreal back four worked tirelessly throughout, but leftback Pervis Estupinan had a particularly busy first half as Leroy Sane constantly probed down the flank.

Bayern finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

A loose pass out of defense only got as far as Kingsley Coman, who moved the ball to Thomas Mueller.

The Germany star slipped the ball into the path of Lewandowski, who managed to get his shot past two defenders and the diving Rulli.

The Poland striker let out a primal scream to celebrate his 13th goal in 10 Champions League games this season.

Bayern kept up the pressure as Mueller went close with a diving header and was left with his head in his hands, as was Coman when he fired over soon after.

Nagelsmann sent on some fresh legs in a bid to get a decisive second goal inside the 90 minutes by bringing on Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies.

However, Villarreal stunned the home crowd when Gerard Moreno broke down the left.

He put in a low cross which Chukwueze sent spinning over Neuer to send the Spaniards through.

Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid fend off Chelsea comeback

Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals.

Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead, then got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinicius Junior six minutes into extra time.

The hosts had looked beaten after going down 3-0 in regulation, but substitute Rodrygo evened the aggregate score in the 80th and Madrid found a way to reach the last four for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.

Chelsea had overpowered Madrid early and built a lead through goals by Mason Mount in the 15th, Antonio Rüdiger in the 51st and Timo Werner in the 75th.

Madrid will next face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, which play on Wednesday in the Spanish capital with City defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

The loss will add to Chelsea’s off-the-field turmoil amid the forced sale of the club after sanctions in Britain against oligarch owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea sit in third place in the Premier League, five points clear of Tottenham in the final Champions League place with a game in hand.

Chelsea had eliminated Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in last year's semifinals en route to their second Champions League title.

The defending champions looked the more dangerous team during most of the match but both sides had opportunities in a high-intensity encounter that went back-and-forth toward the end of regulation.

Chelsea’s American substitute Christian Pulisic had two good chances for a decisive goal in stoppage time but couldn’t capitalize on them. The visitors also had a couple of opportunities later in extra time as they pushed for a goal that would take it to penalties.

The English side got a dream start when Mount opened the scoring after quick touches by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Werner caught the Madrid defense off guard and left the forward with an easy shot from inside the area.

The visitors got the second with a firm header by Rüdiger off a corner by Mount, and they thought they had another in the 62nd after Marcos Alonso scored from inside the area, but the goal was called back after video review because of a handball.

Instead, the third goal came when Werner scored from close range after a nice move to go past defenders in front of the net, but Madrid roared back five minutes later with a volley by substitute Rodrygo. It was set up by an exquisite pass by Luka Modric with the outside of his boot after Chelsea captain N’Golo Kante gave the ball away with a bad pass near the sideline.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had made a good save to deny an attempt by Kai Havertz a few moments earlier.

Benzema, who struck a header off the crossbar in the 66th, had been mostly contained as Madrid struggled to move the ball into attack and kept giving Chelsea opportunities.

Madrid couldn’t play at the Bernabeu in the semifinals against Chelsea last year because the venue was undergoing major renovation work. Instead, the first leg was at the small Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the club’s training center, a match that ended 1-1 before Chelsea won 2-0 in London.

Madrid played in the semifinals eight straight seasons before consecutive round-of-16 eliminations in 2018 and 2019. The loss in 2019 came against Ajax and was the last time Madrid were eliminated after winning the first leg. They were stunned 4-1 at home after a 2-1 win in the first match.

Madrid had stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 this season behind a second half hat trick by Benzema in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea eliminated Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Topics: villarreal Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League real madrid Chelsea

Related

Benzema treble puts Chelsea on brink of exit as Villarreal tops Bayern
Sport
Benzema treble puts Chelsea on brink of exit as Villarreal tops Bayern
Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
Sport
Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
  • Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback
  • Djokovic struggled from the start as the 46th-ranked Spaniard broke him early to pull ahead 4-1 before another break handed him the first set
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

MONACO: Novak Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.
Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback as he tries to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
It makes for rare back-to-back losses for Djokovic, who had not played since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February — his only previous tournament this year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open.
Djokovic struggled from the start as the 46th-ranked Spaniard broke him early to pull ahead 4-1 before another break handed him the first set. Davidovich Fokina kept up the pressure and led 3-0 in the second before Djokovic clawed back. But the Serb continued to struggle on his serve and was broken three times in the decider.
“He was the better player,” Djokovic said. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match.”
The Serb said he was too exhausted to put up a fight in the third set.
“I collapsed,” Djokovic said. “I just ran out of gas completely ... If you can’t stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it’s mission impossible.”
Djokovic had beaten Davidovich Fokina in straight sets twice last year, in Rome and at the Tokyo Olympics.
Djokovic could not defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated. He had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason.
The authorities in France and Monaco lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, allowing people who aren’t vaccinated into the country and back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.
That means Djokovic will be able to play at the French Open, which remains his “big goal of the clay season.”
“I knew that it’s going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay,” Djokovic said. “I have to accept defeat and keep working ... and hopefully build my form for Roland Garros.”
The French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Alejandro Davidovich Fokina tennis Monte Carlo Masters

Related

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Sport
Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Sport
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale
Updated 12 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale

Howe hoping Newcastle defensive duo will return for season finale
  • Magpies coach says Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez will be needed in final seven matches despite likely exits this summer
  • Up until the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn, Fernandez was looked upon by many as the club’s best defender
Updated 12 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes experienced Newcastle United duo Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

The defensive duo are both likely to leave the Magpies in the summer, with Howe keen to upgrade in a number of key areas.

However, the head coach is of the belief both can still make an impact in the final seven games of the Premier League season, following their return to fitness.

Howe admits his “trust” of Ritchie, who he managed at former club AFC Bournemouth, was a key factor in keeping the as yet unused 32-year-old in his 25-man top flight group.

“He had quite a serious knee injury and recently came back and had minimal training time, so he was probably put on the bench before he was ready but, due to numbers, that opportunity was given to him,” said Howe.

“Now we’ve gone away and had an intense period of training with him, I think he’s in a much better place physically.

“He’s a player I trust, admire and really like. He’s got a big part to play on and off the pitch because he is a really big voice in the dressing room.”

Another player who is regarded as an influential voice in the Newcastle setup is former Argentina international Fernandez.

Up until the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn, Fernandez was looked upon by many as the club’s best defender.

However, injury and illness have severely limited his game time over the course of the last 12 months.

Now, at the age of 33, and with his contract coming to an end in June, ex-Napoli man Fernandez’s time on Tyneside looks to be coming to a close.

When asked whether the player will come into contention again this season, Howe said: “Yeah, he does. Again, he’s very similar to Matt, he’s a big voice, a leader of the group. Great character.

“I love Fede. Really level-headed guy, very intelligent and I think he knows what the group needs,” he said. “He’s had various injuries since I’ve been here and I wouldn’t say at this moment in time that he’s 100 percent fit but he’s building up his resilience.”

“He needs more training time. He is someone we can rely on when we need him and never let us down. He’s one of those great characters that every squad needs,” Howe added. “We’re delighted to have him.”

A more immediate injury concern for Howe is the well-being of Scottish winger Ryan Fraser.

The wideman was an early casualty of the 1-0 win over Wolves on Friday evening, and there are hopes his injury will not keep him out of the weekend clash with Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Howe, though, knows he has an able deputy in waiting, should Fraser be missing.

“It looks like a hamstring issue. I don’t know how serious it is. It was enough to bring him off the pitch, which was a real shame given the form he’s been in but I thought Miggy (Miguel Almiron) came on and did really well. I was pleased with his impact,” he said.

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Matt Ritchie Federico Fernandez

Related

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
Sport
Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
Sport
Newcastle halt slump to take a huge step toward Premier League survival

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up

Klopp says Liverpool’s FA Cup semifinal has no bearing on Benfica line-up
  • Last weekend the Reds, still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in the one season, drew 2-2 with City to remain just a point behind the Premier League leaders.
  • The German boss, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, insisted: "The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game has
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted a looming FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City will have no impact on his team selection for Wednesday’s Champions League tie at home to Benfica.
Last weekend the Reds, still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in the one season, drew 2-2 with City to remain just a point behind the Premier League leaders.
They will face City again in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday but before then the six-time kings of Europe play Benfica in the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final at Anfield.
Liverpool, who beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to win the English League Cup final at Wembley in February, have a healthy 3-1 lead following the first leg in Portugal, which has led to speculation Klopp could rest key players with an eye to the FA Cup tie.
But the German boss, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, insisted: “The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game has.
“So we have to see. It is a super intense schedule.”
Klopp added: “There is nobody injured, as far as I know, but we have to be careful with who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this.”
As for Liverpool’s ongoing bid for the quadruple, Klopp said: “We are part of four competitions, and thankfully we are good enough this year not to go out early.
“We just try to squeeze everything out of every competition. Some are possible, we will see.”
Liverpool raced into an early 2-0 lead in Lisbon last week before Darwin Nunez pulled a goal back for Benfica.
And it was only when Luis Diaz scored three minutes from time that Liverpool restored their two-goal lead.
“Knowing more about the way they played, they try to isolate Darwin and Ibou (Konate) one-on-one a little bit,” said Klopp.
“But they play football, and if you don’t defend (Julian) Weigl then you have a problem as well because he connects the people. They have speed with Rafa (da Silva), things like this.”
He added: “I don’t know (how they will play) but I know what I would do. I would go for it, full throttle. I would try to put us under pressure, score early, and if not try to score a bit later. That’s what we expect.
“But now, bad news for Benfica, it’s Anfield: they don’t only play against us, they play against the whole crowd.”
Klopp also suggested television broadcasters were almost as much a threat to Liverpool as their opponents in a renewed attack on the scheduling of the Merseysiders’ matches.
If Liverpool defeat Benfica, they will face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the last four, with Klopp angry that after that potential midweek semifinal Liverpool would have to travel to Newcastle for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
“The schedule, and how people use the fame in the moment — Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them — they couldn’t care less,” said Klopp.
“It’s just not OK.
“If we play a Champions League semifinal, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster in the world who would put that team in a 12.30 p.m. (1130 GMT)?“

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp Premier league champions league

Related

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Sport
Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
Sport
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok

Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok
  • Patty Tavatanakit, Jutanugarn sisters to feature at Thai Country Club on May 12-14 as part of Ladies European Tour
  • Updated format sees team event taking place over 1st, 2nd rounds with individuals making cut involved in final-day 3rd-round shootout
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: A trio of Thailand’s top golfing superstars have all been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series Bangkok, taking place at the Thai Country Club from May 12 to 14.

Breakout international star Patty Tavatanakit, the world No. 14, will make her Aramco Team Series debut in the unique team and individual format next month. The 22-year-old shot to fame last year by winning her first major, followed by multiple top-10 performances that catapulted her up the world rankings while also being crowned Ladies Professional Golf Association rookie of the year.

Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn is another big name confirmed to tee off in Bangkok at the $1 million Aramco-backed event. She will be joined by her sister Moriya, the world No. 42, with a host of other up-and-coming Thai and Asian players also set to be confirmed.

Last year’s debut Aramco Team Series season saw Thai world No. 5 and 2021 LET Race to Costa del Sol winner Atthaya Thitikul narrowly lose in a playoff in London’s debut event.

Tavatanakit said: “It’s amazing to see global tournaments like the Aramco Team Series come to my hometown of Bangkok. The ATS tournaments are providing really cool opportunities for players all over the world and the new wave of female talent in Thailand to get chances on the Ladies European Tour and impress in front of the world.

“There’s a real buzz for women’s golf in Thailand after some of our performances on the international stage so it’s a great chance to keep that momentum.”

The Aramco Team Series is golf’s first team event series on any professional tour – with visits to London, Sotogrande in Spain, New York, and Jeddah following its opening Asian leg. The format, which includes a player-led draft at each event, gives more golfers tournament opportunities helped by teaming up with the best players on the planet.

This season will also see a revised format for the event with the team event taking place over the first two days, with the third and final round for individuals making the cut in a last-day shootout.

Ariya Jutanugarn said: “I’ve heard really positive things about the Aramco Team Series with a fresh format and the chance to play and connect with different players on the LET. It gives players a lot more to play for during a tournament week both as a team and as an individual.

“I’ve enjoyed success before in team formats alongside my sister Moriya, so I’m looking forward to seeing who I get to team up with in the draft and a chance to host them on home soil in Thailand,” she added.

The Aramco Team Series Bangkok kicks off the 2022 tournaments at the Thai Country Club before heading to London (Centurion Club, June 16 to 18), Sotogrande (La Reserva Club, Aug. 18 to 20), New York (venue to be confirmed, Oct. 13 to 15), and Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Nov. 9 to 11).

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “The Aramco Team Series is bigger and better this year and it’s exciting to expand to Asia and one of golf’s fastest-growing markets in Thailand. It’s a hotbed of talent with players now getting more opportunities to mix it with the LET’s very best players in different formats with global exposure.

“It’s a chance to showcase the growth of women’s sport, superstar names, and the next generation – all from a perfect venue in Bangkok to kick off the new ATS season.”

For more information on attending, visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Bangkok Thai Country Club Thailand Ariya Jutanugarn Patty Tavatanakit Moriya Jutanugarn

Related

Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
Sport
Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah
Sport
England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced on Monday. She was 17.
Guezguez was training with her twin sister Sarra alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.
Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.
“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” Bach said.
“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

Topics: Tunisia Olympics

Related

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Lifestyle
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Just what the doctor ordered: Egyptian medics in the UK enjoy first iftar together for two years
The Egyptian Medical Society resumed its annual activities in July last year when pandemic restrictions began to be lifted in England. (Supplied/Dyna Fayz)
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan
New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.