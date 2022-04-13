‘Too dangerous’ for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine

You are here

Ukrainian authorities have been urging people in the southeastern Donbas region of the country to quickly move west in advance of a feared, large-scale Russian offensive to capture the region. (File/AFP)
KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday it was halting all humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions of the country, accusing Russian forces of violating agreements to allow people to flee.
“Unfortunately, we are not opening them today. The situation along the routes is too dangerous and we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.
She said that around Zaporizhzhia in the south, Russian forces were blocking buses used in the evacuations and that in the east Lugansk region Moscow’s army was violating an agreement to halt shooting while people escape.
“The occupiers not only disregard the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground,” Vereshchuk said on Telegram.
Ukrainian authorities have been urging people in the southeastern Donbas region of the country to quickly move west in advance of a feared, large-scale Russian offensive to capture the region.
In the eastern Ukraine city of Kramatorsk, Russian forces allegedly struck a train station used for evacuations recently, leaving more than 50 people dead.
Vereshchuk said Wednesday that work was underway to resume work along humanitarian routes “as soon as possible.”

KYIV: Russia vowed to continue its bloody offensive in Ukraine as the war neared its seventh week Wednesday, as President Vladimir Putin insisted the campaign was going as planned despite a major withdrawal and significant losses.
Thwarted in their push toward the capital, Kyiv, Russian troops focused on the eastern region of Donbas, where Ukraine said it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.
Russia invaded on Feb. 24 with the goal, according to Western officials, of taking Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly regime. In the six weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters and were accused of killing civilians and other atrocities.
Putin said Tuesday that Moscow “had no other choice” and that the invasion aimed to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine and to “ensure Russia’s own security.” He vowed it would “continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set.”
Meanwhile Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to receive the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — his staunch European allies.
“We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support for the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelensky,” Estonian President Alar Karis tweeted.
For now, Putin’s forces are gearing up for a major offensive in the Donbas, where Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces have been fighting since 2014, and where Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Moscow believes local support, logistics and the terrain in the region favor its larger, better-armed military, potentially allowing Russia to finally turn the tide in its favor.
In Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas, a Ukrainian regiment defending a steel mill alleged that a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. The assertion by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified. The regiment indicated there were no serious injuries.
Zelensky said that while experts try to determine what the substance might be, “The world must react now.”
The claims came after a Russia-allied separatist official appeared to urge the use of chemical weapons, telling Russian state TV on Monday that separatist forces should seize the plant by first blocking all the exits. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” the official, Eduard Basurin, said. He denied Tuesday that separatist forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said officials were investigating, and it was possible phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used in Mariupol, which has been pummeled by weeks of Russian assaults.
Western leaders warned that if chemical weapons are found to have been used, it would amount to a grievous breach of international law.
President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia’s invasion as a “genocide” and said “Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”
The Pentagon said it could not confirm the drone report but reiterated US concerns about Russia using chemical agents. Britain, meanwhile, has warned that Russia may resort to phosphorus bombs, which are banned in civilian areas under international law, in Mariupol.
Most armies use phosphorus munitions to illuminate targets or to produce smoke screens. Deliberately firing them into an enclosed space to expose people to fumes could breach the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Marc-Michael Blum, a former laboratory head at the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
“Once you start using the properties of white phosphorus, toxic properties, specifically and deliberately, then it becomes banned,” he said.
In Washington, a senior US defense official said the Biden administration was preparing another package of military aid for Ukraine to be announced in the coming days, possibly totaling $750 million. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet publicly announced. Delivery is due to be completed this week of $800 million in military assistance approved by Biden a month ago.
In the face of stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces bolstered by Western weapons, Russian forces have increasingly relied on bombarding cities, flattening many urban areas and killing thousands. The war has driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including nearly two-thirds of the country’s children.
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said humanitarian corridors used to get people out of cities under Russian attack will not operate on Wednesday because of poor security.
She said that in the southeast Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops blocked evacuation buses, and in the Luhansk region, they were violating the cease-fire. “The occupiers not only disregard the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground. All this creates such a level of danger on the routes that we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today.”
Moscow’s retreat from cities and towns around Kyiv led to the discovery of large numbers of apparently massacred civilians, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations of war crimes.
Zelensky said evidence of “inhuman cruelty” toward women and children in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv continued to surface, including alleged rapes.
“Not all serial rapists reach the cruelty of Russian soldiers,” Zelensky said.
More than 720 people were killed in Kyiv suburbs that had been occupied by Russian troops and over 200 were considered missing, the Interior Ministry said early Wednesday.
In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.
In the Chernihiv region, villagers said more than 300 people had been trapped for almost a month by the occupying Russian troops in the basement of a school and only allowed outside to go to the toilet or cook on open fires.
Valentyna Saroyan told The Associated Press she saw at least five people die in Yahidne, 140 kilometers (86 miles) north of Kyiv. In one of the rooms, the residents wrote the names of those who perished during the ordeal — the list counted 18 people.
Villagers say they don’t know the cause of the deaths. Russian soldiers allowed them to remove the bodies from time to time in order to bury them in a mass grave at the local cemetery.
Julia Surypak said the Russians only allowed some people to make a short trip home if they sang the Russian anthem. Another resident, Svitlana Baguta, said a Russian soldier made her drink from a flask pointing a gun at her face.
Ukraine’s prosecutor-general’s office said Tuesday it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast. It said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces were believed to be responsible.
Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Russian forces fired on a convoy of civilians trying to leave by car from the village of Peremoha in the Brovary district, killing four people including a 13-year-old boy. In another attack near Bucha, five people were killed including two children when a car was fired upon, prosecutors said.
Putin falsely claimed Tuesday that Ukraine’s accusation that hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha were “fake.” Associated Press journalists saw dozens of bodies in and around the town, some of whom had their hands bound and appeared to have been shot at close range.

KRAMATORSK: US President Joe Biden has for the first time accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine, where Russia is intensifying its campaign to take the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Biden’s accusation comes as Moscow — already accused by the West of widespread atrocities against civilians — is feared to be readying a massive onslaught across Ukraine’s east that Washington warned might involve chemical weapons.
“Yes, I called it genocide,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday, hours after employing the term during a speech in Iowa — its first use by a member of his administration.
“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me,” Biden said. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky — who has repeatedly accused Moscow of attempted “genocide” — swiftly responded by tweeting at Biden: “True words of a true leader.”
“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” Zelensky wrote — renewing his appeal for more heavy weapons to “prevent further Russian atrocities.”
Biden had previously described Putin as a “war criminal” as the discovery of hundreds of civilians reportedly killed in Bucha, outside Kyiv, sparked global revulsion.
But he had stopped short of using the term “genocide,” in line with longstanding US protocol, because of its strict legal definition and the heavy implication the accusation carries.
While the toll on towns occupied during the month-long offensive to take Kyiv like Bucha is still coming to light, the heaviest civilian toll is feared to be in Mariupol, where Zelensky said he believed Russia had killed “tens of thousands.”
Moscow is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Russian-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas, and has laid siege to the strategically located city.
Experts say its fall is inevitable, but as fighting drags toward its seventh week, the Ukrainian army is still clinging on.
On Wednesday the Land Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that air strikes on the city continued, particularly targeting its port and the huge Azovstal iron and steel works.
The latter maze-like complex has been a focus of urban resistance in Mariupol, with fighters using a tunnel system below the vast industrial site to slow Russian forces down.
“It’s a city within a city,” said Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk region.
“There are several underground levels that date back to Soviet times which you can’t bombard from above. You have to go underground to clean them out, and that will take time.”
Above ground, AFP journalists in Mariupol as part of a Russian military embed saw the charred remains of the city, including the theater where 300 people were feared killed in Russian bombardment last month.
Reports emerged on Monday from Ukraine’s Azov battalion that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” in the area, with people experiencing respiratory failure and neurological problems.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was unable to confirm the allegations, but that Washington had “credible information” Russia might use tear gas mixed with chemical agents in the besieged port.
The world’s chemical weapons watchdog said it was “concerned” by the unconfirmed reports coming from Mariupol, and was “monitoring closely.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned the use of such weapons by Moscow would “elicit a response not just from the United States, but from the international community,” without elaborating.
Heavy bombardment continued across the east as civilians were urged to flee ahead of an expected Russian troop surge around the Donbas region, notably near the town of Izyum.
US private satellite firm Maxar Technologies published images it said showed ground forces moving toward Russia’s border with Ukraine, likely in preparation for an offensive.
In Ukraine, Maxar said it had noted convoys of military equipment traveling in and near the Donbas region — adding they comprised of around 200 vehicles including tanks, artillery and armored personnel carriers.
Heeding the calls from authorities to flee, a steady stream of residents left by bus and train from the cities of Kramatorsk and neighboring Sloviansk.
Kramatorsk is the Ukrainian military’s main hub for its operations in the east, and so potentially a key target.
“What is happening is inhuman, (Putin) is a fascist. I don’t know what to call him — a devil incarnate,” said 82-year-old Valentina Oleynikova, who was fleeing the city with her husband.
With little hope of a quick end to fighting, Putin pledged Moscow would proceed on its own timetable, rebuffing repeated international calls for a cease-fire.
“Our task is to fulfil and achieve all the goals set, minimizing losses. And we will act rhythmically, calmly, according to the plan originally proposed by the General Staff,” he told a news conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin also dismissed as “fake” claims that hundreds of civilians were killed in Bucha under Russian occupation.
Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said more than 400 people had been found dead after Moscow’s forces withdrew, and 25 women reported being raped, as the town prepares for the return of residents who fled the fighting.
“What people will find in their homes is shocking, and they will remember the Russian occupiers for a very long time,” he said.
In nearby Gostomel, war crimes investigators were beginning a grim probe, exhuming bodies to document the cause of death.
One of those was that of the mayor, who the council said was “handing out bread to the hungry” when he was shot by Russian forces.
His is among the fates that are known.
“The town council has counted the number of missing at up to 400,” said regional prosecutor Andriy Tkach. “Perhaps not all the bodies are found.”
Zelensky sounded the alarm Tuesday about snowballing allegations of rape and sexual assault by Russian forces.
“Hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded, including those of young girls and very young children. Even of a baby,” the Ukrainian leader told Lithuanian lawmakers via video link.
In a separate development, Zelensky has offered to swap a pro-Kremlin tycoon — arrested after escaping from house arrest — for Ukrainians captured by Russia.
Zelensky posted a picture of a dishevelled-looking Viktor Medvedchuk — one of the richest people in Ukraine, who counts Putin among his personal friends — with his hands in cuffs and dressed in a Ukrainian army uniform.
“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram.
Medvedchuk, a hugely controversial figure in Ukraine, was under house arrest over accusations of attempting to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea and of handing Ukrainian military secrets to Moscow.

TOKYO: Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government in Tokyo is paying very close attention to the violent acts in Tel Aviv and the Palestinian West Bank and believe the use of force or violence can’t solve the issues between the Israelis and Palestinians.

At a press conference on April 12, Hayashi called on both parties to engage in negotiations and to exert efforts to help restore mutual trust. 

The Japanese foreign minister was replying to a question about calls by some Palestinians on whether the Israeli continued occupation of Palestinian land is “essentially responsible for the latest violence and warrants international sanctions against Israel.”

“Only through talks can a resolution be achieved based on a two-state solution. I hope the Palestinians and Israelis continue efforts for that.”

The Japanese foreign minister quoted media reports’ accounts of the violent acts. “On the 7th of this month (April), in the central part of Tel Aviv, there was a shooting incident (by a Palestinian) causing multiple casualties (among Israelis.) Further, on April 10 local time, in the West Bank of Jordan River, two Palestinian women who stabbed Israeli soldiers were shot to death by the Israeli national army,” Hayashi said while carefully avoiding condemning any party.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab news Japan

LONDON: Members of an organization for the Egyptian medical community in the UK got together for their first iftar meal in two years. They had been forced to put their annual Ramadan tradition on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egypt’s ambassador to the UK joined about 75 members of the Egyptian Medical Society at the event, as they gathered at a restaurant in central London to break their fast together.

“We are trying to do more activities now because our organization was a bit quiet during COVID and we didn’t do much,” Dr. Dia Kamel, the president of the society, told Arab News.

“But now we are trying to catch up and we’re trying to focus on helping the poor and charitable work and how to (improve medical care) in Egypt and here as well.”

Almost 4,000 of about 7,500 Egyptian doctors who work in Britain are members of the EMS. However the total membership of the society currently stands at about 6,000 because it also welcomes doctors from Arab countries, and some who work in other professions.

The society resumed its annual activities in July last year when pandemic restrictions began to be lifted in England, after what Kamel described as a “difficult” two years. Now he and the members are looking to the future.

The Egyptian Medical Society was founded in 1985 and its activities are predominantly based in and around London. (Supplied/Dyna Fayz)

“Our goal (is) to bring together all Arab doctors working in the UK, as well as Egyptians,” he said. “We are in the UK and we’re not based in our home country, so we consider any Middle Eastern colleagues our friends; they are welcome.”

Kamel, who is a pathology consultant and professor at Anglia Ruskin University in Essex, said the EMS organizes charitable events and contributes in particular to Egypt, in addition to the Arab world.

“We organize several scientific events where Arab doctors meet and exchange the latest information and ideas, especially with regard to licensing and legalization and how they can practice safely in the UK, which is very important,” he said.

After serving as secretary of the EMS for five years, Kamel was elected its president seven months ago. Under former leaderships, he said that only the most senior members had a say in how the society was run, but he wants to open it up and make it more democratic and inclusive so that all members, even the most junior, have a say.

“I’m trying to focus on all classes of Egyptian doctors who are working in the UK,” he added. “At the same time we’ll try to focus on how to help and how to really be influential in setting the standards in medical practice in many countries in the Middle East including, of course, Egypt.”

The society was founded in 1985 and its activities are predominantly based in and around London. However Kamel said he plans to organize more events outside of the English capital so that members can meet their colleagues working in the North of England, in places such as Manchester and Hull, as well as in the West Midlands.

Egypt’s ambassador to the UK joined about 75 members of the Egyptian Medical Society at the event, as they gathered at a restaurant in central London. (Supplied/Dyna Fayz)

The EMS annual calendar of events kicked off this year by marking the Coptic Christmas on Jan. 7, the day Orthodox Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. Each spring the society holds an afternoon tea gathering, and an iftar during Ramadan. It also organizes a scientific conference and during the summer it arranges a cruise along the River Thames.

In between these big events the society organizes various other activities focusing on food, poetry, music or art. It holds its annual general meeting in November each year, when elections are held.

“We are a registered charitable organization in the UK and we’re raising money to help hospitals in the Arab world and poorer countries,” Kamel said. “We have been to Sudan, we have been to Egypt several times, to Syria, and we even try to send people on voluntary missions to help the people in the Middle East.”

Some of the society’s projects are ongoing, he added, such as advising on COVID-19 protocols, while others are funded through auctions or gifts from wealthy Egyptian donors, such as Egyptian-British businessman Assem Allam, former owner of English Football League Championship club Hull City.

“We try to focus on the charity work, how to help each other and how to educate each other, and mainly to focus on the doctors working here and the doctors in Egypt and in the Arab world,” said Kamel.

He added that Egyptian and Arab doctors are “privileged” to be able to work in the UK as they learn about the latest medical developments and advances, and can pass that knowledge on to their colleagues elsewhere.

JEDDAH: Angry Afghans protested outside the Iranian Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday after video footage emerged showing Afghan refugees in Iran being beaten and abused.
More than 200 demonstrators gathered at a square in central Kabul, carrying posters reading “Iran should stop its cruelties” and “We want justice.”
Public demonstrations are banned by the Taliban, but they allowed the protest to proceed with armed guards watching. “The Iranian security forces and even common people there have been treating us badly,” said one protester, Manzoor Ahmad Farooqi, who had just returned from Iran. “When their police see us they pin us to the ground and beat us.”
Tehran closed its Afghan missions until further notice “in order to obtain necessary assurances guaranteeing total security,” its foreign ministry said.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but fresh waves have flooded the country since the Taliban returned to power in August, testing the patience of authorities and ordinary people.
Tuesday’s protest came after videos circulated at the weekend apparently showing Iranian border guards and civilians beating Afghans, although it was unclear when and where the images were filmed. Iranian officials dismissed the videos as “baseless and invalid.”
Protests first erupted Monday in Herat, the western city that is a launchpad for Afghans who want to cross to Iran. Protesters set fire to an Iranian flag outside Tehran’s consulate in the city, and smashed CCTV cameras.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan’s charge d’affaires in Tehran “to vigorously protest against the attacks on the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the consulate general in Herat.”
Iran has long had testy relations with the Taliban, who raided Tehran’s consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998 and murdered 10 diplomats and a journalist.

