Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

NABLUS: Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian in the city of Nablus on the fifth day of military operations in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Wednesday.
“The young man, Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Assaf, 34, died after being shot in the chest by the Israeli occupation army during the aggression on the city of Nablus,” the ministry said.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment but had said earlier that troops were “conducting counterterrorist operations” in Nablus and other West Bank cities.
The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service reported 31 people injured at the site and in a nearby village, including 10 people hit with live fire.
The Israeli military has stepped up raids and arrests across the West Bank after four attacks in Israel in the past three weeks left 14 people dead, including in a shooting rampage last week in the heart of the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.
Israeli forces have killed 16 Palestinians, including assailants, in the same period, according to an AFP count.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club meanwhile reported 14 new arrests overnight across the West Bank.
Israeli public radio said troops entered Nablus to escort Israeli workers who are to repair damage done by Palestinians days ago to a site Jews revere as the tomb of Joseph.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed that “we will not abide such an assault on a place that is holy to us — on the eve of Passover.”
Ramadan for Palestinians living in Israel: 85-year-old refugee serves as unique model
‘We still adhere to our religion and our heritage,’ says Umm Suhail Butto
Israel’s attempts to isolate Palestinian Arab community have failed, researcher tells Arab News
Updated 13 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA
PALESTINE: Two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are Muslims, live inside Israel. They were displaced from their towns in 1948, but moved to live in neighboring areas.
Israel calls them “Israeli Arabs,” while they are described by Palestinians as “the Palestinians of ‘48” or “Palestinians of ‘48 occupied land.”
During the month of Ramadan, most Muslims living in predominantly Arab areas maintain Ramadan traditions. On the other hand, those who live in areas with a Jewish majority find it difficult to observe Ramadan in public places, but manage to keep it indoors.
Umm Suhail Butto, an 85-year-old refugee living in Israel, serves as a unique model.
When the Nakba occurred and she was 12 years old, her family was forced to migrate from her village, Al-Mujaidil, to the neighboring city of Nazareth.
Umm Suhail left school before completing the primary stage, but she is fluent in three languages — Arabic, Hebrew and English — and has memorized the entire Holy Qur’an.
“The majority of us here are Muslims, and our behavior, customs and traditions have not been affected in the long years since the Nakba, and we still adhere to our religion and our heritage,” she said.
Ramadan comes with rituals for Palestinians inside Israel. They are inherited from generation to generation, includes religious rites and the establishment of the imposed prayers and Tarawih in mosques, or social customs, and the establishment of banquets and iftar tables.
“Ramadan is the month of goodness and blessings. We fast during the day, stay at night in our villages and cities, and exchange invitations for iftar,” Butto said.
“The children are happy with the musaharati. On some days of Ramadan we intensify our journey to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to perform prayers in it, seeking the great reward,” she added.
The preparation for Ramadan begins weeks in advance for Palestinians inside Israel. Markets and shops witness a surge in activity, and in the final days, clothes and gifts are bought ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.
Umm Suhail maintains special Ramadan rituals. She reads the Qur’an daily throughout the year, but during the holy month intensifies her efforts.
She also hosts religious lessons in the Salam Mosque near her home, especially for women. As part of the lessons, she teaches the proper recitation and intonation of the Qur’an.
Despite her age, Umm Suhail remains active, taking part in the preparation of iftar and sahoor meals using fresh seasonal vegetables.
“Ramadan is a month with a special flavor, and we are interested in decorating homes, streets and shops, and you find lanterns and colored lights everywhere,” said Nawal, 66, the only daughter of Umm Suhail among four male siblings.
Mohammed Watd, a Palestinian journalist who resides in an Arab town, Umm Al-Fahm, said that “Ramadan is no different here at home than in the West Bank and Gaza. Our table is one and we eat molokhia, and our customs and traditions are all one.”
In the evening hours, after performing Tarawih prayers in the mosque, Watd and the town’s youth gather in cafes to watch football matches or follow Ramadan TV programs.
In the town where Watd lives, there are about six mosques that are crowded with worshipers during the month of Ramadan, as more care is taken to perform the five prayers and Tarawih prayers inside the mosques.
Jamal Amr, a researcher specializing in Palestinians in Israel, said that the Palestinian Arab community “is an integral part of the Palestinian people, with whom it shares religion, customs and traditions, and Israel’s attempts to strip it of its identity and beliefs have not succeeded.”
He stressed that Israel’s attempts are “counterproductive,” as they “awaken consciences, increase the awareness of the Arab masses at home, stir feelings, and enhance adherence to national and religious identities.”
Palestinians, especially the younger generation, are facing great challenges as a result of extended Israeli policies since the Nakba, Amr added.
Israel is attempting to isolate them from their Palestinian and Arab surroundings, affecting their religion, customs and traditions, he said.

How worsening water crisis threatens lives and development in Iraq
Water levels of the two biggest rivers have dropped to record low levels as a result of decreasing volumes
Neighboring countries have exacerbated the problem by building dams on Tigris and Eurphrates sources
Updated 13 April 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Across Iraq, water sources that have been taken for granted and relied upon throughout centuries of hardship, chaos and drought are under threat. So too, as a result, are the livelihoods of many people in the country who find themselves facing unprecedented challenges in accessing one of life’s essential resources.
A combination of conflicts, corruption, mismanagement and regional political disputes has left the people of Iraq facing chronic water shortages that are having severe effects on the country’s agriculture, economy and the health of its citizens, so much so that the viability of many communities is now in question.
Over the past five years Baghdad residents have grown used to the sight of islands of land protruding along the Tigris River where once only its mighty waters were visible. It is a phenomenon associated with rivers in which water levels have dropped to record low levels as a result of decreasing volumes.
As a result, a number of barren islands now dot the surface of one of the world’s most storied waterways as it meanders meekly through the Iraqi capital, a shadow of the swift, green torrent that helped sustain the ancient land through the ages.
Salam, who gave only his first name, is a taxi driver who has lived in Baghdad all of his life. In years gone by he watched the Tigris roar through the city but he said its flow has diminished over the years and now he can see the narrow riverbed.
“I’m doing better than most in the rest of Iraq,” he told Arab News. “My water charges are still relatively affordable but I do have to buy a lot of drinking water for cooking as I cannot use tap water, which is way too contaminated.”
He has friends and relatives in Diyala, in central-eastern Iraq, and for them he said it is a different story.
“My farmer friends are struggling, so I often lend them money to get by. May God help them,” he explained.
In southern Iraq, where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers combine to spill into the fabled Mesopotamian Marshes, buffaloes drink from stagnant pools of polluted water and farmers paddle traditional canoes through what used to be pristine potable water but now more resembles industrial sludge.
The supply of freshwater to the once mighty rivers has been restricted at their sources by dams built in Turkey, which have blocked much of the flow of the Euphrates and Tigris into Syria and Iraq.
The two rivers supply 98 percent of Iraq’s surface water. Other water sources have been stemmed in Iran, which means that the once-reliable volumes of water that helped staved off famine and sickness, even during years of dire drought, are now far from guaranteed.
In 2018, the UN classified Iraq as fifth in the world in terms of nations’ vulnerability to climate change. The effects have been clear over the past 15 years, with lower rainfalls and longer and hotter heat waves becoming more frequent.
Studies by the Iraqi government reveal that the country is now about 40 percent desert, and the salinity of much of the land is too high for agriculture.
In southern Iraq in recent years, water barely covers 30 percent of what were once marshlands but are now being replaced by dry, cracked earth, a sight locals were unaccustomed to.
The effects of the changing climate are tangible: The 2020-21 winter season was one of the driest on record in Iraq, marked by a reduction in water flow of 29 percent in the Tigris and 73 percent in the Euphrates. Rainfall has been increasingly sporadic over the past 20 years.
FASTFACTS
* Iraq’s population of 40 million is expected to double by 2050.
* The Tigris and Euphrates provide 98 percent of Iraq’s surface water.
* Precipitation is predicted to drop by 25 percent by 2050.
* More than half of cultivable land faces the threat of salinization.
For now, however, the regional politics of water is a more pressing problem. Finding ways to compel Ankara and Tehran to allow the Iraqi rivers to flow more freely is a challenge that preoccupies Iraqi officials.
Toward the end of 2021, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, Iraq’s minister of water resources, announced he planned to file a complaint against Iran for cutting the water supply at the border and causing a catastrophe in Diyala province. Iraqi authorities said their country has only been receiving one-tenth of an agreed quota. Meanwhile, the amount of water flowing from Turkey has diminished by almost two-thirds in recent years.
A report published by the Norwegian Refugee Council last year, titled Iraq’s Drought Crisis, found that many farmers have fallen into debt in an attempt to keep their livestock alive. It also revealed that one in two families in drought-affected areas need food aid. At least seven million Iraqis are affected by ongoing drought.
Farmers urgently require drought-tolerant seeds and additional feed for their cattle, goats and sheep to prevent further losses of livestock, according to Caroline Zullo, Iraq’s advocacy adviser at the Norwegian Refugee Council.
In the longer term, irrigation infrastructure for farmers must be established or rehabilitated, alongside improved water resource-management plans on local and national levels, Zullo told Arab News.
The effects of the drought across governorates have been significant, including crop and livestock losses, greater barriers to access to food, declining incomes, and drought-induced displacement of vulnerable families.
The effect of water scarcity on children, even in built-up, urban areas, has long been a cause for alarm. A 2021 UNICEF report titled Running Dry stated that nearly three out of five children in Iraq have no access to safely managed water. Many households have been forced to dig wells to obtain water that is not potable and, in some cases, unsafe even for necessities such as washing and laundry.
Water quality in the southern city of Basra is among the worst in the country, according to many studies. A report published by Human Rights Watch in 2018, titled Basra is Thirsty, stated that at least 118,000 people had been hospitalized in recent months suffering from symptoms related to issues of sanitation and water quality. At the time, the Basra health directorate urged people to boil water before drinking it.
The effects of water shortages on demographics in Iraq is evidenced by the thousands fleeing urban areas to the outskirts of larger cities, which in turn are struggling to cater for the needs of their new arrivals.
In the Kurdish north of the country, heavy snowfalls in the mountains in January have offered a reprieve so far this year. When winter turns to spring, the thaw will help to replenish reservoirs and prevent water scarcity before the onset of another fierce summer, where temperatures across Anbar province and deep into the country traditionally settle into the high 40s Celsius between May and mid-September.
Iraq’s central government remains weak and is therefore no match for powerful neighbors at the negotiating table. Five months after a national election, the country is still nowhere close to choosing a new president and prime minister or forming a government. If and when the political impasse ends, a weak and fractious government will still require international support to deal with a daunting challenge such as water security.
Rahman Khani, the head of the Kurdish Regional Government’s water resources and dams department at the agriculture ministry, said outdated methods are hindering the country’s water-management systems.
“We also suffer from pollution and traditional irrigation methods,” he told Arab News. “The solution is to reform internal water management, construct dams, and use modern irrigation technology, in addition to putting pressure on neighboring countries to release fair amounts of shared water.”
Looking to the future, experts say more must be done to help Iraq’s most vulnerable people.
“With drought conditions expected to continue and even worsen, farming communities are at risk of further crop failure, which could result in more displacement if action is not taken,” Zullo told Arab News.
As winter gives way to warmer weather, however, it is very likely that Iraqis will be more hungry and thirsty this summer than ever before.
Lebanon disburses funds to temporarily avert bread crisis
Banaafoul blast rips through building, killing son of town’s mayor, wounding several others
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters AP
BEIRUT, SIDON: Lebanon’s government has agreed to disburse $15 million to temporarily resolve growing bread shortages in the country, Economy Minister Amin Salam told Reuters, while saying that the funds would only last a few weeks.
Long lines had begun forming outside bakeries across the country since Monday after industry insiders warned that the government had not extended a long-promised credit line for the subsidized good.
“I’ve been looking around since the morning but I couldn’t find any bread - there’s none at all,” Mohammad Mustapha, one shopper in the southern city of Sidon, told Reuters.
“I have small children to feed, and it’s Ramadan,” he said, referring to the holy month for Muslims in which day-long fasts are broken with evening meals.
Salam said the government would disburse $15.3 million in credit to importers as a “solution to the issue of subsidized bread.”
“This will give us a period of about two to three weeks before we need to open another credit line, which we had requested at $21 million,” Salam said.
He said the government was not currently considering lifting bread subsidies and would instead seek a $150 million agreement with the World Bank to improve food security because in the long term “we won’t be able to subsidize anything, much less bread.”
Lebanon is heavily reliant on food imports and pays for them in dollars, which have become increasingly difficult to obtain since its economy crashed in 2019.
Since then, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90percent of its value while food prices have gone up more than elevenfold, according to the World Food Programme.
In a separate development, an explosion ripped through a building in southern Lebanon early on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding several others, a Lebanese security official said.
The blast in the town of Banaafoul, near the port city of Sidon, demolished the two-floor building that had served as the local municipality headquarters and a scout center for the Shiite Amal militia, headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
According to the security official, the dead person was the son of the town’s mayor. Five people were injured, the official said, revising his earlier figure of seven wounded. It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast, which also caused material damage to nearby buildings and cars.
Palestinians wary of regional food and grain stockpile plan
Jordan and Israel are reportedly discussing the initiative in response to the soaring prices of food staples as a result of the war in Ukraine
But experts say Palestine lacks sufficient storage facilities and so imports are routed through Israel, which means Israeli importers set the price
Updated 12 April 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Authorities in Jordan and Israel are considering setting up a joint regional stockpile for food and wheat reserves against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, according to Israeli media reports.
The KAN TV channel reported that King Abdullah of Jordan proposed the project during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Amman in late March. It is still in the early planning stages, the channel added, but Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority could be part of it and any country suffering from food shortages would be able to draw from the stockpile.
However, some observers have warned that the Palestinian Territories might benefit little from such an arrangement because they do not have the proper infrastructure required for storing wheat flour.
Wheat flour reserves in the Occupied Territories could be exhausted within three weeks, according to the charity Oxfam, and the cost of the food staple has soared by nearly 25 percent as a result of the war in Ukraine.
“Palestinian households are being hit hard by rising global food prices and many are struggling to meet their basic needs,” said Shane Stevenson, Oxfam’s country director in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel.
“The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel’s continuing military occupation, settler violence and land grabs are compounding the food crisis.”
The Palestinian Authority has to import 95 percent of its wheat but owns no food-storage infrastructure and so is forced to rely instead on the Palestinian private sector and Israeli facilities. Meanwhile, Israel imports half of its grain and cereals from Ukraine.
According to the World Food Program, the Ukraine crisis has resulted in increased prices for grain and other food items in the Palestinian Territories. It said that the cost of wheat flour has risen by 23.6 percent, corn oil by 26.3 percent, lentils by 17.6 percent, and table salt by 30 percent, all of which is having a significant effect on Palestinians’ purchasing power.
The organization said that most families in Gaza are buying food on credit and eating lower-quality food in smaller quantities. As prices have risen they have cut back on purchases of more expensive food such as fruit, meat and chicken, which are essential components of a healthy diet.
Food-insecure Arab countries rely heavily on Black Sea grain imported from Russia and Ukraine, who controlled 30 percent of global wheat exports in 2021, but with the two countries locked in conflict, concerns are growing. Read more here.
Meanwhile, an increase in feed prices of about 60 percent has added to the burden on Palestinian livestock breeders, who already face other challenges such as diseases affecting their animals, increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinian pastoral lands, and forced relocation due to Israeli annexation and expansion policies in the West Bank. Breeders have appealed to the Palestinian Authority to abolish the value-added tax on feed to offset rising prices.
Mazen Sinokrot, regional director of the Federation of Arab Food Industries, said that Palestine cannot rely on Israeli food reserves in times of crises.
Samir Hulileh, a Palestinian former deputy minister of economy, told Arab News: “The PA does not import wheat directly from Ukraine because the import is carried out in large quantities. Therefore, the import is carried out through Israel, which makes the price higher and gives major Israeli importers the ability to control the price.
“And since Palestine does not have ports or suitable storage warehouses for grain, establishing warehouses near the crossings with Israel was proposed to store wheat and all kinds of grain but the project has not been implemented so far.”
He added: “What is stated in the Oxfam report is correct, as wheat and flour that is available for Palestinians is what is there in the stores of Palestinian merchants. As long as there is a stock of grain in Israel, the Palestinians who import from Israel and depend on it will not suffer. But if Israel faced a problem importing wheat and grains, the PA will inevitably suffer.”
Hulileh expressed concern about the Jordanian-Israeli regional stockpile proposal because it refers to the Palestinian Authority as a subordinate to Israel rather than an independent entity. He said it should be a tripartite agreement, not a bilateral deal, because the needs of the Palestinian Authority sometimes differ from the requirements of Israel.
“We must be an independent party to any agreement and not an affiliated party,” he told Arab News.
He urged the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture to encourage Palestinian farmers to grow grain in Area C, which constitutes about 60 percent of the land in the West Bank, to meet at least part of the Palestinian demand at a reasonable price. He also suggested that the ministry buy crops from the farmers at a suitable price.
“The moment that Israel faces a crisis in importing wheat and grain, we will definitely face a crisis in the Palestinian territories,” Hulileh warned.
Oxfam has called on the international community to urgently adopt a joint, coordinated economic and diplomatic position that challenges Israel’s restrictive policies and allows Palestinians to invest in local food production and infrastructure development.
Abbas Melhem, the head of the Palestinian Farmers Union, said the livestock sector is being destroyed and needs support before it collapses entirely. The union has called on Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh to take urgent action to save the sector.
Jordan jobs safeguards fail to stop companies laying off staff, World Bank claims
Hard-hit firms seek exemption from regulations, citing ‘massive cash shock’ from COVID-19 pandemic
PM Bisher Khasawneh has said that government measures helped protect at least 100,000 jobs in various sectors
Updated 13 April 2022
Raed Omari
AMMAN: Industrial companies in Jordan have laid off staff to help cope with accumulated losses as a result of the global pandemic, despite government measures put in place to safeguard jobs, a World Bank report claims.
At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the government introduced regulations to contain the virus and protect workers affected by nationwide lockdowns that have had a deep impact on the kingdom’s economy.
Under the sixth defense order, which has been in effect since April 2020, companies are unable to lay off employees but, instead, can lower their salaries according to rules outlined by Jordan’s Social Security Corporation.
The SSC also offers incentives to economic sectors classified as the hardest hit by the pandemic under a list that it periodically updates.
Under the regulations, the SSC pays up to 70 percent of employees’ salaries, with the remainder covered by the company. However, firms must have their employees covered under social security and also prove they have been badly affected by coronavirus measures.
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has said that the regulations helped protect at least 100,000 jobs in various sectors.
During a recent meeting with industrialists in the northeastern city of Mafraq, Khasawneh said that the defense orders have ensured business sustainability for affected sectors through a range of lending and incentives opportunities.
Khasawneh stopped short of giving an exact date for the lifting of the regulations, saying only that they will remain in place as a social protection tool.
Some sectors have demanded that they be exempted from the regulations, especially those related to laying off staff.
Arab News learned that international firms working in the kingdom have lodged petitions to the government, asking for permission to lay off employees.
Meanwhile, the World Bank recently said that a survey it carried out on a number of industrial firms in Jordan revealed that half had to lay off all their employees in order to cope with the “massive cash shock” experienced during the pandemic.
According to the bank, 94 percent of Jordan’s industrial companies claimed to have suffered from a liquidity crisis during the pandemic, while 64 percent said that they failed to pay their financial dues to the government and other parties.
The survey was conducted in December last year.
According to economists, lifting the defense orders would increase the unemployment rate, which reached 23.3 percent in 2021.
The government has allocated 20 million Jordanian dinars ($28.2 million) for the Social Security Corporation’s Estidama program, which targets sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.
The relief program, which was launched last year under a defense order, helps affected institutions pay the full wages of workers.
The Jordan national defense law came into force in mid-March 2020 following a royal decree. The law gives the prime minister wide powers to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the kingdom.