King Salman receives princes, ministers, scholars, citizens in Jeddah
King Salman receives a number of princes, scholars and a group of citizens at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • Reception on Tuesday was attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ministers and officials
  • A suhoor banquet was also held
RIYADH: King Salman received a number of princes, scholars and a group of citizens at a reception at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

The reception on Tuesday was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ministers and senior officials.

A suhoor banquet was held.




On Tuesday, King Salman chaired the Cabinet session at Al-Salam Palace.

The Cabinet renewed a call to hold an international conference to support Yemen’s economy and provide oil derivatives.

Ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the newly formed Yemeni presidential leadership council and its efforts to end the crisis in the war-torn country.

The Cabinet reviewed results of 151st meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers chaired by the Kingdom. The forum focused on regional and international issues, as well as efforts to combat terrorism.

Increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims will enable the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfil their religious duties, the Cabinet said.

Locally, the Cabinet commended a development project at Quba Mosque in Madinah. The project, the largest in the mosque’s history, will expand the building area to 50,000 square meters and increase its capacity to 66,000 worshippers.

It also praised the success of the national chartable campaign to collect donations securely and officially through the Ehsan platform.

  • The initiative is being run in coordination with the Polish government and the UN
  • Last year, the Kingdom was ranked third globally and first in the Arab world for its aid provision
RIYADH: King Salman has instructed Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian charity to provide urgent medical and shelter aid worth $10 million to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, mainly Poland, following Russia’s invasion.

The initiative is being run in coordination with the Polish government and the UN.

A tweet on Wednesday from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, said: “King Salman directs KSrelief to provide urgent medical and shelter aid worth $10 million to refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries.”

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the center’s supervisor general, said the monarch’s generous directive was an extension of the Kingdom’s efforts to help the needy and relieve suffering around the world.

The UN, which is working alongside other organizations to support those leaving Ukraine, said as of April 6, more than 4.3 million people had fled the East European nation. The majority, 2,514,504 refugees, had taken shelter in Poland, with Romania taking in 662,751, Hungary 404,021, and Moldova 401,704.

Saudi Arabia, via KSrelief, is one of the top donors of humanitarian aid. Last year, the Kingdom was ranked third globally and first in the Arab world for its aid provision, with grants totaling more than $841 million.

  • The news comes following an agreement announced on Monday between the Saudi Camel Club and the Insurance House Co
RIYADH: Camel owners in Saudi Arabia will now be able to get insurance for transporting their animals within the country.

The news comes following an agreement announced on Monday between the Saudi Camel Club and the Insurance House Co.

The IHC will handle the process of compensating policyholders for road accidents or camel deaths during transportation, boarding, and disembarking from vehicles during a journey.

The insurance policy covers the transportation of camels by road and protects against full or partial loss and related costs.

The club announced the deal in Riyadh in the presence of camel owners, insurance companies, specialists, and industry leaders.

Bandar Al-Qahtani, executive director of the Camel Club, said the sector had great ambitions and was taking new steps toward a more prosperous future, adding that it had become a promising economic driver and important development pillar, as statistics had shown.

Figures put the estimated value of the sector at SR50 billion ($13.33 billion), with investment on the rise, and the number of camels in the Kingdom in excess of 1.8 million.

Al-Qahtani highlighted the organizational efforts and provision of development solutions to serve camel owners and enthusiasts, moves that had been backed by King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the chairman of the club’s board of directors, Fahad bin Falah Hathlin.

The club had held events and launched initiatives to create a supportive environment for the camel sector, he said, including wathiqah (document it), a service for the conservation of camel breeds.

He pointed out that the club was also celebrating the launch of the amminha (insure it) service for camels which are considered a national and historical treasure deserving of attention and care.

Samer Raslan, IHC co-founder, said amminha had been implemented in collaboration with the club after two years of development and was a preliminary step toward providing insurance products that covered the risks of transporting camels in relation to their perceived value.

Raslan added that camel owners could go through the insurance process without the need for human intervention.

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet renewed a call to hold an international conference to support Yemen’s economy and provide oil derivatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the newly formed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to end the crisis in the war-torn country.
The Cabinet reviewed the results of the GCC 151st foreign ministers meeting chaired by the kingdom tackling the developments of joint work and regional and international issues, and the efforts to combat terrorism.
The Cabinet said that increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims falls within enabling the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfil their religious duties.
Commenting on the results of the joint annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions, the Cabinet said that Saudi Arabia will continue to support joint Arab action and contribute to the development of economic relations between Arab countries through regional institutions. The kingdom will also take the lead in extending a helping hand to confront emergency and humanitarian crises, and support development and social efforts.
On the Covid-19 front, the kingdom stressed during the COVAX donor conference its support for the international community to ward off any potential risks posed by the future developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Locally, the Cabinet commended the largest development project in Quba Mosque’s history in Madinah, expanding to 50,000 square meters and increasing the mosque’s capacity to 66,000 worshipers.
It also praised the success of the national chartable campaign for collecting donations securely and officially through Ehsan platform.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a $20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
More than SR1.78 billion has been raised since the launch of Ehsan platform.

King Salman chaired the session on Tuesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
The king then received princes, scholars, and citizens who came to greet him.
A Sohoor banquet was also held.
The reception was attended by the crown prince and senior officials.

  • 50,000 new carpets meet all technical specifications to provide comfort to pilgrims
JEDDAH: As part of its preparations for Ramadan, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques covered the floors of both places of worship with 50,000 new carpets for the comfort and protection of worshippers throughout the year, especially during the month of fasting.

The carpets, which were made in Saudi Arabia, meet certain criteria and technical specifications to suit the spaces of the Two Holy Mosques and meet the needs of pilgrims and visitors.

The director of the carpet cleaning department at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Jaber Ahmed Al-Wada’ani, said the new floor coverings took 11 months to manufacture. 

They were high quality and luxurious so that worshippers could perform their prayers with “all reverence and tranquility,” he told Arab News.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques set up a specialist department 43 years ago to clean, disinfect, sanitize, and perfume carpets with the help of the latest and best technology.

“In the past, the carpets of the Makkah Grand Mosque used to be imported from Germany, Belgium, and Lebanon for so many years. From 1999 to 2000, carpet importing was stopped and the first batch of carpets was established in the Makkah factory,” Wada’ani said.

The first 14 batches of the Makkah carpets made in Saudi Arabia had the same technical specifications. However, they were made with a red tone. Later, green was adopted and this color became the standard hue for carpets across both mosques.

The carpets of the Two Holy Mosques have technical specifications that make them different from ordinary ones. They are thicker, stronger, and more durable. They have softer threads, a higher pile, feel more plush underfoot, have better color stability, and are unaffected by repeat washing.

The head of external facilities at the Grand Mosque’s Carpets Department, Muhammed Al-Thibani, described the special details and prints applied to the carpets.

“The emblem of Saudi Arabia is marked in the middle of each rug, and the remaining area of the rug is decorated with woody and floral patterns and prints of various colors in yellow, beige, and navy, all undulating in an elegant and harmonious way,” he told Arab News.

The carpets of the Two Holy Mosques have technical specifications that make them different from ordinary or ever day ones. They are thicker, stronger, and more durable. They have softer threads, a higher pile, feel more plush underfoot, have better color stability, and are unaffected by repeat washing.

Al-Wada’ani said: “These carpets are made from 100 percent pure acrylic yarn. The pile weighs 400 grams, and its height reaches 14 millimeters. The total height of one carpet is 16 millimeters.”

With their distinctive moss green tone, the carpets go through several washing operations during the year as the laundry supplies the Grand Mosque with 2,000 clean carpets a week.

There is around-the-clock monitoring of cleaning and maintenance issues, and workers in the mosque regularly sweep, sanitize, and perfume all the carpets over a 24-hour cycle.

Al-Wada’ani gave a detailed explanation of the four main carpet-cleaning stages, adding that the lifespan of a carpet was between four and six years.

“The first stage of cleaning the carpet begins with automatic dirt and dust removal using high-quality technology. Then, the second stage is washing and sanitizing the carpet automatically with disinfectants, water, and special detergents, then rinsing it with water to remove the soap.

“Then comes the third stage, where washed carpets are laid into special tubes to dry them of water. In the fourth and final stage, carpets are raised on sawmills, under sunlight and fresh air, equipped with fans to speed up the drying process. Carpets are then swept with modern special brooms, then sanitized and perfumed with the famous Taif rose water. Then they go for packaging and storage.”

Each carpet has an electronic chip and code read by radio-frequency identification linked to an electronic system with information about its manufacture date, use history, location, and washing.

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received Tuesday in his office at Qasr Al-Hukm, or Justice Palace, Dya Eddine Said Bamakhrama, ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia and dean of the diplomatic corps, along with other diplomats accredited to the Kingdom.

They congratulated the prince on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The prince thanked everyone for their warm wishes, asking God Almighty to accept everyone’s fasting and good deeds during the holy month.

The Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz also received the delegation.

