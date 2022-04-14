You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction
Major global trading houses are planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia’s state-controlled oil companies. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nfrr

Updated 14 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction
Updated 14 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising sharply in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply.

Brent futures were down 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $108.33 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were off 69 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $103.56 a barrel at 0354 GMT.

Traders to cut Russian oil purchases

Major global trading houses are planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia’s state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources told Reuters, to avoid falling foul of European Union sanctions on Russia.

The EU has not imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, because some countries such as Germany are heavily dependent on Russian oil and do not have the infrastructure in place to swap to alternatives.

Trading companies are, however, winding down purchases from Russian energy group Rosneft as they seek to comply with language in existing EU sanctions that were intended to limit Russia’s access to the international financial system, the sources said.

The wording of EU sanctions exempts oil purchases from Rosneft or Gazpromneft, which are listed in the legislation, deemed as “strictly necessary” to ensure Europe’s energy security.

Shell, TotalEnergies, 3R win contracts in Brazilian auction

Brazil on Wednesday granted 59 exploratory blocks of oil and natural gas to 13 companies, including Shell, TotalEnergies and 3R Petroleum.

The auction totaled 422.4 million reais ($90.10 million) in signature bonus, registering a premium of 854.84 percent, according to data from the country’s oil regulator ANP.

The areas that were sold are located in six Brazilian states and will result in investments of 406.3 million reais in the exploratory phase of the contract.

Shell Brasil was granted six blocks in the Santos Basin in a consortium with the Colombian Ecopetrol, while TotalEnergies won two areas in the same basin. The Brazilian company 3R Petroleum got six areas in the Potiguar Basin.

In a statement, Shell said Wednesday’s auction represented “another milestone” in its focus on Brazil, a country that accounts for about 13 percent of its global oil and gas production. With the new acquisitions, the company now holds more than 30 oil and gas contracts in the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: Oil Russia OPEC EU

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German luxury vehicles company Mercedes’ electric vehicle breaks the 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) range barrier on a single charge to beat US rival Tesla, Bloomberg reported.

Also referred to as the EQXX, the prototype completed a trip from Germany to France with a battery half the size of the car manufacturer’s EQS flagship electric vehicle.

Despite driving at a speed of 87 miles per hour, the vehicle had up to 15 percent charge left upon arrival to the destination.

“The technology program behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles,” CEO Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

The luxury automaker is planning on investing as much as 60 billion euros ($65 billion) through 2026 in an attempt to compete and get ahead of competitor Tesla. 

The company has set a goal to sell only EVs by 2030 while setting up eight battery factories with partners.

This comes after the carmaker was criticized for years for being behind in terms of electric vehicle adoption.

The car’s battery uses a new chemistry developed with the help of Formula One experts from its Powertrains division in the UK. The company plans to deploy the cells in Mercedes compact cars from 2024.

Topics: EV Tesla Mercedez

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March 

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March 
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March 

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March 
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate has accelerated to reach 2 percent in March, up from 1.6 percent in February, according to the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Inflation

Related

Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses until 2023
Business & Economy
Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses until 2023

Mobile payment picks up in Saudi Arabia, exceeding $34bn in 2021

Mobile payment picks up in Saudi Arabia, exceeding $34bn in 2021
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Mobile payment picks up in Saudi Arabia, exceeding $34bn in 2021

Mobile payment picks up in Saudi Arabia, exceeding $34bn in 2021
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Payments using a mobile device accounted for 35 percent of all near-field communication transactions in Saudi Arabia in 2021, according to Saudi Payments.

Near-field communication payment transactions, also known as NFC payments, are those made via mobile devices and cards.

It is wireless data transfer that allows smart devices to share data when in close proximity. This technology powers contactless payments via mobile wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as contactless cards.

The share of payment transactions made using a mobile device in all NFC payments grew from 22 percent in 2020. 

The number of payment transactions using a mobile device in 2021 exceeded 1.8 billion, with the value exceeding SR128 billion. This reflected a year-on-year increase of over 182 percent.

In terms of NFC payment adoption, such payments accounted for 95 percent of all point-of-sale transactions in the Kingdom in 2021, up from 88 percent in 2020.

The NFC transactions reached over 5.1 billion, while their value exceeded SR473 billion ($126 billion).

On a global level, the Kingdom is leading in terms of NFC payment penetration as it surpassed the European average of 80 percent, Canada’s 76 percent, and Hong Kong’s 79 percent. 

In the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia still comes on top in terms of NFC payment penetration, followed by Kuwait with 81 percent, and then the UAE at 81 percent as well.

“This digital ecosystem supports the latest technologies and encourages consumers to make the shift as it provides them with the latest payment solutions aligned with the best global standards of security,” said Saudi Payments Managing Director, Abdulaziz Al Afaleq.

As of 2021, the Kingdom has over 1 million point-of-sale terminals that support the NFC features as a result of collaborations between the Saudi Central Bank, Saudi Payments, and other players to deploy relevant infrastructure.

Topics: ICT Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.


Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38 percent premium to the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO’s over 9 percent investment in the company was publicly announced.

Topics: economy Twitter Elon Musk Big Tech Silicon Valley

Related

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Media
Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake
Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has been critical of the platform and its policies lately. (AFP)
Media
Elon Musk buys $2.9 billion stake in Twitter to become biggest shareholder

Oman Cement Company evaluates bids for $300m Rusayl clinker plant program

Oman Cement Company evaluates bids for $300m Rusayl clinker plant program
Updated 29 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Oman Cement Company evaluates bids for $300m Rusayl clinker plant program

Oman Cement Company evaluates bids for $300m Rusayl clinker plant program
  • Tendered in December, these bids were submitted before March 28, the deadline
Updated 29 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

The Oman Cement Company, also known as OCC, is currently evaluating bids placed for the main works package for its Rusayl clinker plant expansion program, estimated at $300 million, according to a report published in MEED. 

Tendered in December, these bids were submitted before March 28, the deadline. 

The scope of this new project includes the construction of a new production line, with an output capacity of 10,000 tonnes of cement a day. It also covers upgrading the existing production line to 5,000 tonnes a day from 4,000 tonnes per day. 

The project is expected to get completed by 2025, and it will help OCC to meet the growing demands for cement. It is also expected to reduce Oman's import dependence. 

According to the MEED report, the contractors prequalified for the project are Denmark-headquartered FLSmidth, Germany-based ThyssenKrupp and KHD Humboldt Wedag, and China National Machinery Industry Corporation. 

Topics: economy Oman construction

Related

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb
Business & Economy
Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb
Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues
Business & Economy
Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues

Latest updates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team
ICC plays straight bat over new 4-nation tournament suggestion, justice for Thai women’s team
British ‘Ramadan runners’ raise funds for food
British ‘Ramadan runners’ raise funds for food
Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March 
Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.