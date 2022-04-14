You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin traded higher on Thursday, up 2.70 percent to $41,266. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pa5p4

Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, up 2.70 percent to $41,266 as of 09:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,107, up 1.48 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Kotak pauses crypto trade

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the few Indian financial institutions that warmly welcomed crypto initially has now temporarily discontinued handling payments for trades with CoinSwitch Kuber, a large crypto intermediary, according to a report published in Economic Times. 

Even though the reason behind this move remains unknown, sources said Kotak has decided to pause till the dust settles on cryptos. 

Indian investors shocked following transfer network block

Big Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency through a widely-used state-backed transfer network, spurring users to renew demands for regulatory clarity.

India has spent years working on a law to ban or regulate cryptocurrencies, with a ban backed by the central bank over risks to financial stability, though a recent decision to tax income from them suggests acceptance by authorities.

Wednesday’s moves follow a one-line statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India, operator of the state-backed United Payments Interface (UPI), which eases bank transfers, that it was unaware of its use by any crypto exchange.

CoinSwitch was not allowing users to load deposits on its app, although they could still withdraw funds.

China warns of NFT-related financial risks

China warned on Wednesday of financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens, as three industry bodies jointly issued guidelines to prevent the digital asset market from overheating.

NFTs are ownership certificates of a unique digital item such as a video, recording, or cyber artwork. Such digital collectables are gaining traction in China and have been embraced by tech companies including Ant Group and Tencent Holdings.

“In recent years, China’s NFT market is getting increasingly hot,” China’s banking, securities and Internet finance associations said in a joint statement.

Although NFTs could contribute to China’s digital economy, they could also lead to speculative trading, money laundering, and illegal financing, said the trio, who also issued a joint ban on cryptocurrency trading last year.

NFTs must not be used in the issuance of financial assets such as securities, insurance, loans or precious metals, said the statement, published on the website of the China Banking Association.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Commodities Update — Gold flat, Copper firms on tight supply, Zinc down

Commodities Update — Gold flat, Copper firms on tight supply, Zinc down
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold flat, Copper firms on tight supply, Zinc down

Commodities Update — Gold flat, Copper firms on tight supply, Zinc down
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold traded flat on Thursday but prices were set for a second consecutive weekly gain as the Ukraine crisis and broadening inflationary pressures lifted the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,974.28 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,977.60.

The metal has gained about 1.4 percent so far in the week. Most markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

Palladium rises

On Thursday, palladium rose 2.3 percent to $2,368.85.

Spot silver was flat at $25.73 per ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $986.27. 

Grains firm

US wheat and corn futures rose further in early Asian trading on Thursday, on worries over global supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continued.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent at $11.28 a bushel.

CBOT corn edged up 0.32 percent to $7.8-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT soybeans rose 0.67 percent to $16.87-1/4 a bushel.

Copper firms on tight supply

Copper prices rose on Thursday on expectations that top metals consumer China’s COVID-19 battle will have minimal impact on demand, while zinc succumbed to profit-taking, although losses were limited amid persistent worries over tight supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.5 percent to $10,353.50 a ton, as of 0409 GMT, keeping it on track for a weekly gain.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning trade 0.4 percent higher at $11,655.12 a ton.

Zinc down

London zinc was down 0.6 percent at $4,437 a ton, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session underpinned by supply worries as inventories shrank and smelters in Europe struggled amid a spike in energy costs.

Shanghai zinc slipped 0.4 percent, after climbing to its highest in nearly 15 years on Wednesday.

LME aluminum rose 0.4 percent to $3,250 a ton, lead slipped 0.2 percent to $2,427.50, while tin gained 0.2 percent to $43,390.

Shanghai aluminum climbed 1.6 percent, nickel rose 1.1 percent, lead shed 0.2 percent, and tin jumped 2.1 percent.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodity Gold siliver grain

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction
Updated 26 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction

Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction
Updated 26 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising sharply in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply.

Brent futures were down 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $108.33 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were off 69 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $103.56 a barrel at 0354 GMT.

Traders to cut Russian oil purchases

Major global trading houses are planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia’s state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources told Reuters, to avoid falling foul of European Union sanctions on Russia.

The EU has not imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, because some countries such as Germany are heavily dependent on Russian oil and do not have the infrastructure in place to swap to alternatives.

Trading companies are, however, winding down purchases from Russian energy group Rosneft as they seek to comply with language in existing EU sanctions that were intended to limit Russia’s access to the international financial system, the sources said.

The wording of EU sanctions exempts oil purchases from Rosneft or Gazpromneft, which are listed in the legislation, deemed as “strictly necessary” to ensure Europe’s energy security.

Shell, TotalEnergies, 3R win contracts in Brazilian auction

Brazil on Wednesday granted 59 exploratory blocks of oil and natural gas to 13 companies, including Shell, TotalEnergies and 3R Petroleum.

The auction totaled 422.4 million reais ($90.10 million) in signature bonus, registering a premium of 854.84 percent, according to data from the country’s oil regulator ANP.

The areas that were sold are located in six Brazilian states and will result in investments of 406.3 million reais in the exploratory phase of the contract.

Shell Brasil was granted six blocks in the Santos Basin in a consortium with the Colombian Ecopetrol, while TotalEnergies won two areas in the same basin. The Brazilian company 3R Petroleum got six areas in the Potiguar Basin.

In a statement, Shell said Wednesday’s auction represented “another milestone” in its focus on Brazil, a country that accounts for about 13 percent of its global oil and gas production. With the new acquisitions, the company now holds more than 30 oil and gas contracts in the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)





 

Topics: Oil Russia OPEC EU

US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered

US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered

US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Updated 14 April 2022
AP

BOSTON: Multiple US government agencies issued a joint alert Wednesday warning of the discovery of malicious cyber tools created by unnamed advanced threat actors that they said were capable of gaining “full system access” to multiple industrial control systems.
The public alert from the Energy and Homeland Security Departments, the FBI and National Security Agency did not name the actors or offer details on the find. But their private sector cybersecurity partners said the evidence suggests Russia is behind the tools — and that they were configured to initially target North American energy concerns.
One of the cybersecurity firms involved, Mandiant, said in a report that the tools’ functionality was “consistent with the malware used in Russia’s prior physical attacks” though it acknowledged that the evidence linking it to Moscow is “largely circumstantial.”
It called the tools “exceptionally rare and dangerous.”
The CEO of another government partner, Robert M. Lee of Dragos, agreed that a state actor almost certainly crafted the malware, which he said was configured to initially target liquified natural gas and electric power sites in North America.
Lee referred questions on the state actor’s identity to the US government and would not explain how the malware was discovered other than to say it was caught “before an attack was attempted.”
“We’re actually one step ahead of the adversary. None of us want them to understand where they screwed up,” said Lee. “Big win.”
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which published the alert, declined to identify the threat actor.
The US government has warned critical infrastructure industries the gird for possible cyberattacks from Russia as retaliation for severe economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Officials have said that Russian hacker interest in the US energy sector is particularly high, and CISA urged it in a statement Wednesday to be especially mindful of the mitigation measures recommended in the alert. Last month, the FBI issued an alert saying Russian hackers have scanned at least five unnamed energy companies for vulnerabilities.
Lee said the malware was “designed to be a framework to go after lots of different types of industries and be leveraged multiple times. Based on the configuration of it, the initial targets would be LNG and electric in North America.”
Mandiant said the tools pose the greatest threat to Ukraine, NATO members and other states assisting Kyiv in its defense against Russian military aggression.
It said the malware could be used to shut down critical machinery, sabotage industrial processes and disable safety controllers, leading to the physical destruction of machinery that could lead to the loss of human lives. It compared the tools to Triton, malware traced to a Russian government research institute that targeted critical safety systems and twice forced the emergency shutdown of a Saudi oil refinery in 2017 and to Industroyer, the malware that Russian military hackers used the previous year to trigger a power outage in Ukraine.
Lee said the newly discovered malware, dubbed Pipedream, is only the seventh such malicious software to be identified that is designed to attack industrial control systems.
Lee said Dragos, which specializes in industrial control system protection, identified and analyzed its capability in early 2022 as part of its normal business research and in collaboration with partners.
He would offer no more specifics. In addition to Dragos and Mandiant, the US government alert offers thanks to Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Schneider Electric for their contributions.
Schneider Electric is one of the manufacturers listed in the alert whose equipment is targeted by the malware. Omron is another.
Mandiant said it had analyzed the tools in early 2002 with Schneider Electric.
In a statement, Palo Alto Networks executive Wendi Whitmore said: ““We’ve been warning for years that our critical infrastructure is constantly under attack. Today’s alerts detail just how sophisticated our adversaries have gotten.”
Microsoft had no comment.
— -
AP writer Alan Suderman contributed from Richmond, Virginia

Related

Raw material prices rising due to Ukraine war: Aluminum Bahrain CEO
Business & Economy
Raw material prices rising due to Ukraine war: Aluminum Bahrain CEO
Ongoing war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%, World Bank says
Business & Economy
Ongoing war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%, World Bank says

flydubai begins direct flights to Taif on April 15

flydubai begins direct flights to Taif on April 15
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

flydubai begins direct flights to Taif on April 15

flydubai begins direct flights to Taif on April 15
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced the resumption of direct flights to Taif in Saudi Arabia on April 15 with a daily service. 
This brings the total number of destinations served by the airline in the Kingdom to seven including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Yanbu, Emirates News Agency reported. 
“We are pleased to see our network grow to offer more than 95 unique destinations,” the CEO said. 
“The network expansion has been supported by our growing fleet as we continue to take delivery of more aircraft over the next few months,” Ghaith Al-Ghaith added. 
 

Topics: Flydubai aviation

Saudi ministry implements decisions to localize health specialties, raise minimum wages

Saudi ministry implements decisions to localize health specialties, raise minimum wages
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi ministry implements decisions to localize health specialties, raise minimum wages

Saudi ministry implements decisions to localize health specialties, raise minimum wages
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the end of grace period, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented its decision to localize health specialities by 60 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
While engineering and technical professions related to the health sector are to be localized by 30 percent. 
Additionally, the decision of raising the salaries of Saudi dentists and pharmacists to a minimum of SR7,000 ($1,867) has also come into effect. 
The decisions have been taken to ensure stimulating and productive job opportunities for Saudis and raise the level of their participation in the labor market. 
 

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Health sector economy

Latest updates

Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin, Ether rise; India’s Kotak pauses crypto trade; China warns of digital financial risks — Crypto Moves
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115
Commodities Update — Gold flat, Copper firms on tight supply, Zinc down
Commodities Update — Gold flat, Copper firms on tight supply, Zinc down
Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction
Oil Updates — Oil edges lower; traders to cut Russian purchases; Shell wins Brazilian auction
UAE to allow unvaccinated citizens overseas travel from April 19
UAE to allow unvaccinated citizens overseas travel from April 19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.