You are here

  • Home
  • Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
Leicester's players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal second leg football match between PSV Eindhoven and Leicester City FC on April 14, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bts8j

Updated 15 April 2022
AFP

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
  • Brendan Rodgers' Premier League side will face either Roma or Norwegians Bodo/Glimt for a place in the final in Tirana on May 25
Updated 15 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Leicester battled back to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Thursday in the Europa Conference League to reach a European semifinal for the first time in their history.

After a goalless draw in the first leg in England last week, PSV took the lead in the quarterfinal tie through Eran Zahavi.

But late goals from James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira sent Brendan Rodgers' Premier League side through and stunned the Philips Stadion crowd.

Leicester will face either Roma or Norwegians Bodo/Glimt for a place in the final in Tirana on May 25.

"We are a team that is so young in European football," Leicester manager Rodgers told BT Sport.

"PSV have an incredible history in Europe and for us we are so young — these are great experiences for us and I am so happy for the players."

The first real chance of the game fell to PSV's Mario Goetze in the 13th minute, but the German's volley was kept out of the net by a magnificent, one-handed save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester should have taken the lead minutes later as Harvey Barnes raced clean through on goal, but the England winger slipped his effort agonizingly wide of the far post.

Schmeichel had to be alert again in the 25th minute to tip away Mauro Junior's low shot, but PSV did forge ahead shortly afterwards.

Goetze intercepted Youri Tielemans' loose pass just outside the Leicester box, before laying the ball off for Zahavi to drill a fine strike into the bottom corner.

Leicester almost levelled just after the half-hour mark, but Jordan Teze hooked Maddison's deflected effort off the line.

The visitors pressed in the second half but had to wait until the 77th minute to equalize.

Substitute Ayoze Perez did brilliantly to get to the byline and pull the ball back for Maddison, who picked out the roof of the net to score for the 14th time this season.

A PSV fan threw a cup at the celebrating Leicester players, before a two-minute delay.

The Foxes completed their comeback with just two minutes of normal time remaining, as Pereira pounced on a rebound after Patson Daka's shot was saved.

Later on Thursday, Roma look to overturn a 2-1 deficit at home against Bodo/Glimt, as do PAOK when they host Marseille, while Slavia Prague and Feyenoord meet in the Czech capital following a 3-3 first-leg draw.

The winner of PAOK and Marseille may have to play the home leg of their semi-final behind closed doors after UEFA opened an investigation into violence at last week's first leg.

Topics: Europa Conference League Leicester City PSV Eindhoven

Related

Eddie Howe, while acknowledging the errors, did prefer to pick out the positives on the day for Newcastle United. (Reuters)
Sport
Eddie Howe blasts referee decision as Newcastle are soundly beaten by Leicester
‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals
Sport
‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
Updated 15 April 2022
AFP

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
  • Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp: I am speechless. Nobody expected this, if you are honest. Everyone expected us to suffer
  • Rangers taken to extra time by Braga before winning 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate as the Portuguese side finished the game with nine men
Updated 15 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Favorites Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while West Ham United and Rangers joined RB Leipzig in qualifying for the last four.

Serbian international Filip Kostic scored twice either side of a Rafael Santos Borre strike at the Camp Nou for Frankfurt, who survived a late fightback to win 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Sergio Busquets scored a late consolation before Memphis Depay's even later penalty for Barcelona but Eintracht held on, to the delight of the estimated 30,000 German supporters who traveled for the game.

They go through to their second Europa League semifinal in four seasons, having lost on penalties to Chelsea at the same stage in 2019.

"I am speechless. Nobody expected this, if you are honest. Everyone expected us to suffer," said Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Barcelona's recent revival under Xavi Hernandez has been remarkable but this defeat means they have won just once at home all season in Europe, and their campaign is now set to end without silverware.

"It's a hammer blow for us. They deserved to go through," admitted Xavi.

After conceding three penalties in their weekend win over Levante, Barca fell behind to another spot-kick inside four minutes against Eintracht, as Kostic converted after a foul by Eric Garcia to the delight of the enormous away support.

The visitors scored again in the 36th minute as Colombian forward Borre fired high into the net from range, and Kostic's low finish into the far corner made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

Busquets had a late goal disallowed for offside before he found the net with a fantastic strike from 20 meters in the first minute of injury time.

The game carried on into an 11th added minute when Depay netted a penalty after Evan Ndicka was sent off, receiving a second caution for a foul on Luuk de Jong.

Yet Eintracht maintained their record of not having lost to Spanish opposition since the 1960 European Cup final against Real Madrid, and they will face West Ham in the semifinals.

The English side are through to their first European semifinal since losing the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup final to Anderlecht after they outclassed Lyon in France, winning 3-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate.

The Hammers took the lead in the 38th minute of the return when Craig Dawson headed in a Pablo Fornals corner.

Captain Declan Rice slotted in their second just before the break, his sidefoot effort from the edge of the area beating Lyon goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck with the aid of a deflection.

The outcome was put beyond doubt when West Ham scored again three minutes after the restart as Fornals sent Jarrod Bowen away to make it 3-0.

"The journey in two years, we were talking about relegation, and now we're talking about getting to the semifinal of a European tournament. It's fabulous, and we're all going to look forward to it," said West Ham manager David Moyes.

There was drama in Glasgow as Rangers were taken to extra time by Braga before winning 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate as the Portuguese side finished the game with nine men.

James Tavernier gave Rangers a second-minute lead to level the tie on aggregate, and they had another goal disallowed and then hit the woodwork before winning a penalty just before the interval.

Vitor Tormena was sent off for a foul on Kemar Roofe, and Tavernier netted from the spot.

David Carmo's 83rd-minute header took the tie to extra time, but Roofe's 101st-minute finish put Rangers back in front on aggregate and Braga then had Iuri Medeiros dismissed.

Rangers will now face Leipzig in their first European semi-final since reaching the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

French international Christopher Nkunku scored both goals as Leipzig beat Atalanta 2-0 in Italy to win their last eight tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Nkunku opened the scoring in the 18th minute in Bergamo and then added a late penalty, his 30th goal of the season in all competitions.

Topics: Barcelona West Ham Rangers

Related

Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
Sport
Leicester fight back against PSV to reach Conference League semifinal
Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash
Sport
Guardiola dismisses 'stupid' tactics debate before Atletico clash

Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals

Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals
Updated 15 April 2022
AFP

Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals

Tsitsipas, Zverev cruise through to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals
  • Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz ousts doubles partner Sebastian Korda
Updated 15 April 2022
AFP

MONTE CARLO: Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and second seed Alexander Zverev kept their Monte Carlo Masters challenge on track with straight set wins to advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tsitsipas dispatched Serbian Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) with second seed Zverev easing past Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 in the clay court tournament.

Tsitsipas, the world No. 5, will play Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semifinal after the Argentine 12th seed rallied past Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

"I had to put in a very good performance," said Tsitsipas, who lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final last year.

"Laslo did not hand me victory, but I tried to stay 100 percent focused.

"The tiebreak was pivotal and I am delighted to have produced that level of tennis," added the 23-year-old Greek.

Zverev, the world No. 3, next plays Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner who shrugged off a blistered foot to see off fifth seed Andrey Rublev, last year's runner-up, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

"For the second clay-court match of the season, I can't complain too much," second seed Zverev said.

"Yes, I have lost focus a little bit in the second set, but at the end of the day, he's somebody that can really play. I'm happy with a two-set win."

Zverev lost his serve immediately but converted five of his 14 break points to reach the Monte Carlo quarterfinals for the second time in his sixth appearance.

"It's great because here it's a little bit slower I think than other clay courts that we play on, it is very important to get that confidence going on your serve," Zverev said.

"All around, it's important to get these kinds of wins."

Zverev's next opponent Sinner lost his opening service game but took hold of the tie with a winning run of six straight games in the second set despite the foot blister that forced him to retire in his Miami quarter-final flaring up.

The 20-year-old received treatment in the second set to have his right toe redressed but canceled out his 43 unforced errors to 31 for his opponent with 40 winners, to 19 for Rublev.

He closed out victory with a seventh break of serve after two hours and 20 minutes.

Earlier, Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz saw off his doubles partner Sebastian Korda, the conqueror of recent Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

"It's crazy really, I have reached the quarterfinals in four of the last five Masters tournaments," said the 13th-ranked Fritz.

"If I had been luckier in Miami I could have been five from five. I am in a good place at the moment. I seem to be improving all the time."

Fritz will next play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out world No. 1 Djokovic on Tuesday.

Davidovich Fokina progressed to the last-eight by beating the experienced Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday.

"I carried the emotion of beating Djokovic into this match," said Davidovich Fokina.

"I knew it would be a tough match as David won in Marrakech last weekend.

"However, he appeared more tired than I was and I am delighted to have reached the quarterfinals."

There was an upset though as Norway's fourth-seed Casper Ruud followed Djokovic and Alcaraz out of the tournament.

The Miami finalist was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, 6-3, 7-5, who next meets Poland's Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the semifinal.

Hurkacz, the 11th seed, got past Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

Topics: Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Monte Carlo Masters

Related

Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
Sport
Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters
Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo
Sport
Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo

Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl

Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl

Simeone aims dig at Guardiola’s ‘pre-history’ jibe after Champions League brawl
  • "Often people who have a great vocabulary, who are very intelligent, they can praise you with contempt," Simeone said
  • Neither Simeone nor Guardiola wanted to comment on the behaviour of their players during the match or in the tunnel
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

MADRID: Diego Simeone aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Pep Guardiola after a feisty and bad-tempered night at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, where Manchester City’s advance to the Champions League semifinals was overshadowed by a brawl on the pitch and in the tunnel.
Simeone was asked after the match if he felt Guardiola had disrespected him during the quarter-final, which City won 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in the second leg.
“Often people who have a great vocabulary, who are very intelligent, they can praise you with contempt. But those of us with a little less vocabulary, we are not stupid either,” Simeone said.
After the first leg Guardiola said “in pre-history, today and in a hundred thousand years, attacking a 5-5 (formation) is very difficult,” which was taken by some to be a criticism of Atletico’s defensive style.
Guardiola insisted he had only ever praised Atletico’s resilience.
“He can play how he wants, all I have said is it is very hard to play against them,” said Guardiola.
“I have always respected this institution and this team, I would never dare to attack this team. When a team knows how to defend like no other team in the world, it’s difficult.”
Neither Simeone nor Guardiola wanted to comment on the behavior of their players during the match or in the tunnel.
“I didn’t see it,” said Simeone. “I was on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went inside there was nobody there.”
Police entered the tunnel after full-time as the scuffles continued between the players.
Video footage showed Atletico’s Stefan Savic shouting at City’s Jack Grealish while an incensed Sime Vrsaljko had to be held back from confronting Kyle Walker.
At one point, Vrsaljko appeared to spit across the tunnel in Walker’s direction.
UEFA are yet to confirm whether they will open an investigation into the incidents.
Atletico’s Felipe was sent off toward the end of the match after taking a swipe at Phil Foden, the Manchester City midfielder who was already wearing a bandage around his head from an earlier Felipe challenge.
The tackle, and Foden’s fall, sparked a brawl in the corner of the pitch, as players, substitutes and staff rushed in. The scrap hampered Atletico’s momentum as they pushed for the goal they needed to take the tie to extra time.
Atletico felt City’s players were wasting time.
“I don’t know if it was us wasting time or them getting involved in stupid fights,” said City defender Aymeric Laporte. “We know what they’re like and what they’ve done before.”
Atletico Madrid captain Koke said: “Lots of the time we get criticized for these things. So let’s see what people think of this today. You’ve seen it so make your own minds up.”
Manchester City will now face Real Madrid, with Liverpool up against Villarreal in the other semifinal.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Manchester city Pep Guardiola

Related

Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work
Sport
Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work
Man City eliminate Atletico in brawl-marred clash to advance to semifinals
Sport
Man City eliminate Atletico in brawl-marred clash to advance to semifinals

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA
  • The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year's finals in Qatar
  • FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland, rearranged following the Russian invasion, will take place on June 1, world governing body FIFA announced on Thursday.
The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year’s finals in Qatar.
FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine with the support of Wales, Scotland and Austria, whom the Welsh eventually beat in their play-off.
That same day FIFA also announced that Poland, who were due to face Russia in their play-off, had received a bye and would face the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic on March 29.
Poland ultimately qualified for the November 21-December 18 World Cup finals in Qatar after beating Sweden.
Russia had been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice” by FIFA and UEFA.
“The rescheduled fixtures have resulted in the UEFA Nations League calendar being adjusted for some of the games in order to accommodate the postponed play-off matches,” FIFA said in a statement.
“FIFA would like to thank all of the parties involved for the strong spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has led to this unanimous decision.”
Ukraine, Scotland and Wales are playing to become the 13th European country to qualify for Qatar.
The winner of the play-off will go into Group B alongside England, the United States and Iran, with a first match scheduled against the Americans on November 21 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan.
The Ukrainian league did not resume after the winter break and has been put on hold indefinitely following the invasion by Russia on February 24.
FIFA last month relaxed its rules to allow home-based Ukrainian players to move to foreign clubs without having to wait for the next transfer window.
This follows the move by FIFA to allow foreign footballers and coaches working in Ukraine and Russia to suspend their contracts temporarily and move elsewhere.

Topics: FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers Scotland

Related

FIFA warned CAS of World Cup chaos if Russia played
Sport
FIFA warned CAS of World Cup chaos if Russia played
FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
Sport
FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games

Kahn dismisses Lewandowski Bayern exit as ‘nonsense’

Kahn dismisses Lewandowski Bayern exit as ‘nonsense’
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

Kahn dismisses Lewandowski Bayern exit as ‘nonsense’

Kahn dismisses Lewandowski Bayern exit as ‘nonsense’
  • Lewandowski chalked up his 47th goal this season in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal
  • "Apparently there's a competition out there: who can tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?" Kahn fumed
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has dismissed as “nonsense” reports that their top-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski could leave when the season finishes next month.
Lewandowski chalked up his 47th goal this season in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal which saw Bayern knocked out of the Champions League after a 2-1 aggregate defeat in the quarter-finals.
However, Lewandowski, who turns 34 in August, is out of contract next year.
Bayern are taking their time offering him an extension, fueling reports he may leave with Barcelona touted as one possible destination, which irks Kahn.
“Apparently there’s a competition out there: who can tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?” Kahn fumed after Tuesday’s Champions League exit.
Kahn insists the runaway Bundesliga leaders are “not crazy and are now discussing the transfer of a player who scores between 30 and 40 goals with us every season.”
Kahn insists Lewandowski won’t leave at the end of the current campaign. “We will definitely have Robert with us for another season.”
Yet while Kahn tried to insist Bayern are “relaxed” about extending the striker’s deal, the club’s lack of action keeps the topic ticking over in the German media.
Lewandowski reacted with surprise last month — “I am hearing this for the first time” — when told sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said Bayern want to extend his contract.
The Poland star reportedly earns up to 23 million euros ($25 million) per year in Munich.
“He knows what he has in Bayern — and we also know what we have in him,” added Kahn, who said extension talks are “ongoing.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Oliver Kahn Robert Lewandowski Barcelona

Related

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
Sport
Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
Sport
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals

Latest updates

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 59 Palestinians hurt
Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 59 Palestinians hurt
Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.