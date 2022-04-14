For those of us looking to grab a little “me time,” a candle can add some much-needed freshness and cozy ambience to any relaxing activity.
Theia Candles — a UAE-based brand inspired by a love of crystals and roses — offers beautifully decorated, handmade candles embellished with crystals, glitter and natural flowers to up the positive energy in your home.
The brand is named after the Greek goddess of sight and the shining light of the blue sky. Theia’s candles come in a variety of scents including pink champagne, sea salt (the most popular choice among its customers), breezy budget, agarwood, pear and freesia, vanilla, dark amber, rose, and toasted almond and are decorated in a number of different shapes, including starfish, pine cones, pearls, mermaid tails, and flower petals. They are available in either 340 grams or 600 grams.
Theia’s signature set of three different 120-gram candles could also make an ideal Eid present, particularly given its elegant packaging and the uplifting message on the inside of each box.
The candles will also work well for aromatherapy enthusiasts as they are made from organic, natural materials and give off a strong scent.
Theia Candles also offers customized candles. Customers can select their favorite oil, decoration theme and size — a great option for wedding favors, baby showers, engagement parties, anniversaries, or any occasion that you would like to add some light too. For more information, visit the Instagram account @candles_theia_ae.
What we are buying today: Theia Candles
https://arab.news/mus36
What we are buying today: Theia Candles
For those of us looking to grab a little “me time,” a candle can add some much-needed freshness and cozy ambience to any relaxing activity.