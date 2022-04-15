You are here

Chinese president lauds Saudi efforts to bring peace in Yemen during call with crown prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to the Chinese president Xi Jinping via telephone on Friday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to the Chinese president Xi Jinping via telephone on Friday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photo)
Chinese president lauds Saudi efforts to bring peace in Yemen during call with crown prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to the Chinese president Xi Jinping via telephone on Friday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photo)
  • The two sides also agreed on the need to exert more effort to enhance partnership and strategic relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to the Chinese president Xi Jinping via telephone on Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, the two discussed relations between the Kingdom and China and ways of developing them within the Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee.

The two sides also agreed on the need to exert more effort to enhance partnership and strategic relations between the two countries.

Various international situations and issues were also reviewed.

The Chinese president praised the role Saudi Arabia plays in the Middle East region as well as its efforts to bring about peace and stability in Yemen.

The crown prince also on Friday held a call with the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Prince Mohammed discussed ways Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan could work together and ways to improve ties between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Xi Jinping

From Madinah with love - entrepreneur shares Saudi dates with the world

When Nora Blouza’s Dutch-Moroccan husband came to Germany due to his work in 2018, she followed him with their three children. (Supplied)
When Nora Blouza’s Dutch-Moroccan husband came to Germany due to his work in 2018, she followed him with their three children. (Supplied)
From Madinah with love - entrepreneur shares Saudi dates with the world

When Nora Blouza’s Dutch-Moroccan husband came to Germany due to his work in 2018, she followed him with their three children. (Supplied)
  • Arab News speaks with Moroccan entrepreneur who imports Saudi dates to Germany
  • ‘My dream is that German customers will discover the quality and diversity of Saudi dates’
EPPSTEIN, Germany: Dates have always been omnipresent in Nora Blouza’s life. The 37-year-old is from southern Morocco, where her late grandfather once owned a date plantation. “Dates would always be in the house,” she told Arab News.

When Blouza’s Dutch-Moroccan husband came to Germany due to his work in 2018, she followed him with their three children after having lived in the Netherlands for 17 years.

“Originally we planned to just stay for three years,” she said. But the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the family’s plans.

They had to stay, and due to the lockdown they spent most of their daily life at home. To Blouza it was a double-edged sword.

“The bad news was that we were staying at home. The good news was that we started to develop ideas and put them to good use.”

It was during Ramadan last year that her daughter brought up a topic that gave Blouza a new idea.

“She reminded me of the high amounts of dates people consume, especially during Ramadan, of the many different types and tastes.”

It was then that Blouza had the idea of launching her own date business in Germany and importing large amounts. Although she was raised on dates, the business itself was something new to her.

As Blouza is Moroccan, her home country and its neighbors Algeria and Tunisia were the first that came to mind as potential suppliers, but none of them met her criteria.

“The amounts there aren’t as large as I’d like,” she said. “Neither could they provide the kind of diversity that I wanted.”

Diversity and quality were her top priorities. Eventually, it was dates from Saudi Arabia that she saw as meeting her criteria.

“Saudi Arabia has many different and often unique types of dates,” she said. “Ajwa, for example, is something that only grows in the city of Madinah.”

Blouza undertook research and found a supplier that suited her ideas best: Nakheel Alya, a company in Madinah.

Although it sells its products to 30 countries, Nakheel Alya is relatively new, having been founded in 2015.

Despite that, it “met my criteria,” said Blouza, who fulfilled her dream and launched her business, Nakheel Fruits, in August 2021.

Boxes of different products such as natural dates, date cookies, and dates covered in chocolate and filled with almonds or walnuts, fill the company’s warehouse in Eppstein, a town in the state of Hesse at the edge of the Taunus mountains.

“We mostly supply supermarkets and individual clients that order our products via our website,” said Blouza

While individual clients are from all over Germany, the supermarkets are mostly from Hesse, with demand rising during Ramadan.

Despite her original plans to stay in Germany for only three years, she now wants to stay indefinitely. “I like it here. And I love my project.”

She hopes that her business will grow and expand nationwide. “My dream is that we will develop further and that German customers will discover the quality and diversity of Saudi dates and date products.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dates

Saudi, Moroccan contestants progress in $3.2m global call to prayer, Qur’an recitation competition

Saudi, Moroccan contestants progress in $3.2m global call to prayer, Qur’an recitation competition
Saudi, Moroccan contestants progress in $3.2m global call to prayer, Qur'an recitation competition

Saudi, Moroccan contestants progress in $3.2m global call to prayer, Qur’an recitation competition
JEDDAH: Contestants from Saudi Arabia and Morocco have made it through to the next semi-final stage of a prestigious call to prayer and Qur’an recitation competition.

Viewers around the world watching the 11th episode of the “Otr Elkalam” (“Scent of Speech”) TV show saw Abdulrahman bin Adel and Ahmed Al-Khalidi progress in their respective categories in the final qualifier phase of the international contest, organized by the General Entertainment Authority.

Saudi entrant Bin Adel qualified in the athan (call to prayer) class after securing enough votes to beat off Egyptian rival Mahmoud Ali Hilal.

Bin Adel’s vocal performance captivated the audience and members of the jury, moving imam of the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishary Al-Afasy, to tears.

In the competition’s Qur’an recitation category, the jury and audience were divided between the performance of Moroccan contestants Abdullah Barkady and Ahmed Al-Khalidi. But Al-Khalidi, imam of the Andalus Mosque, who reads the Qur’an using Braille, managed to edge the vote.

The competition is now in its second phase of the final qualifiers, with 12 contestants – six for each category – competing for the semis. Only four will qualify for the final stage to compete for prizes worth a total of SR12 million ($3.2 million).

The 13-member jury is made up of judges from Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Libya, Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Senegal, specialized in the Qur’an, maqams, and vocal pitches.

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
  • They include plans for a dialysis center in Mogadishu, a prosthetic limb center in Marib, and wide-ranging healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the Lebanese town of Arsal
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, on Thursday signed three agreements with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association for the implementation of health projects in Somalia and Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The first agreement includes plans for a dialysis center at Banadir Hospital in the Somali capital Mogadishu, which will benefit 280 people. It will provide specialized, life-saving services for patients suffering from renal failure. It will also help to improve the overall level of health services and infrastructure in Somalia.

The second agreement relates to the implementation of the seventh phase of a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Marib province in Yemen, which will benefit 3,649 individuals. It aims to provide prosthetic limbs for people with special needs, functional and physical rehabilitation services for people with prosthetic limbs, and outpatient care and community services. It will also help to enhance the professional and scientific capabilities of medical and technical staff, prepare them to deal with specific types of cases, and limit the migration of specialized medical and technical cadres.

The third agreement is for the third phase of a project to develop healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the town of Arsal in the Lebanese governorate of Baalbek. It will benefit 75,000 people.

It aims to provide healthcare services, psychosocial, social and nutritional support, as well as participating in routine vaccination campaigns and providing free medications for Syrian refugees and Lebanese citizens.

The project will also help to develop the national health information system and data management, support existing national programs, and improve the efficiency of monitoring and referrals. It will participate in official campaigns to raise awareness of health and nutritional matters, promote personal and public hygiene, limit the spread of epidemic, contagious and communicable diseases, and measure the weight and height of children to help identify youngsters who need nutritional support.

The project will provide psychological support to children, in particular those with motor or sensory disabilities, and help them to access specialized centers where they can obtain the medical help and support they require.

The projects reflect the desire of Saudi Arabia, as represented by KSrelief, to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon and improve their living conditions, in keeping with the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts for all countries and peoples in need.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association dialysis

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement
Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US on Thursday amended and renewed a scientific and technical cooperation agreement to help develop research and innovation and realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Mounir El-Desouky, president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and Martina Strong, the charge d’affairs at the US embassy in Riyadh, in the presence of a number of officials from the two countries, the university said.


The scientific and technical cooperation protocol aims to enhance the scientific and technical capabilities of the Kingdom and the US, expand the scope of relations between the scientific and technical communities in both countries, encourage mutually beneficial scientific and technical cooperation for peaceful purposes, and provide opportunities for the exchange of ideas, information, skills and technical methods.
The ten-year cooperation contributes to achieving common goals in the research fields of science and technology, and supports the partnership between public and private research institutions to include all spectrums of science, engineering and technology.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Martina Strong US embassy in Saudi Arabia Mounir El-Desouky

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights
Makkah's neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights
  • ‘Locals still carry their ancient culture within themselves and continue to revive the spirit of mini-communities on every occasion’
MAKKAH: Makkah is renowned for being a vibrant, cosmopolitan city throughout the year. As host of the Hajj pilgrimage and the long Umrah season, it attracts visitors from all around the world and immerses them in its culture, identity and rich heritage — especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Umrah pilgrims share their joys, occasions and meals with the locals,” said Sami Al-Maabar, the mayor of the city’s Al-Rusaifa district. “All of the neighborhood’s residents are very excited to participate in the annual Ramadan celebrations, which bring people closer together.”

Makkah is a city with a unique, spiritual identity. Muslims from all corners of the world flock there, carrying with them their hopes, prayers, cultures and heritage, which they share with the local communities that welcome and embrace them with love and respect.

“Locals gather to meet after Tarawih prayers,” said Al-Maabar. “They see Ramadan nights as a chance to share meals, exchange old stories, and talk about the cultural symbols that enriched the cultural and social scenes in times past.”

Makkah has played a pioneering role in many ways through the years and continues to do so. It is considered one of the most important historical cities in the world. Many historians have written about it and the ways in which it has shaped the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.

The city is built on the heritage of the Arab and Islamic worlds, a homogeneous model that absorbs from the cultures of the pilgrims and inspires the locals.

Al-Maabar noted that residents throughout the city are always keen to participate in Ramadan traditions, including the preparation of iftar meals for pilgrims.

“Although most slums have been removed, the locals still carry their ancient culture within themselves and continue to revive the spirit of mini-communities on every occasion,” he added.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Makkah has played a pioneering role in many ways through the years and continues to do so. It is considered one of the most important historical cities in the world. Many historians have written about it and the ways in which it has shaped the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.
  • The city is built on the heritage of the Arab and Islamic worlds, a homogeneous model that absorbs from the cultures of the pilgrims and inspires the locals.

The celebrations that take place in the neighborhoods of Makkah are unforgettable to all those who visit. During Ramadan nights they evoke great feelings of nostalgia as people enjoy the wonderful atmosphere in local communities while sipping the Sobia (a cold Hijazi beverage) and berry drinks associated with Makkah’s neighborhoods, especially during the holy month.

Fahd Al-Harbi, the mayor of Thakher neighborhood, said that locals prefer not to communicate with each other through social media during Ramadan other than to organize in-person gatherings.

“They believe Ramadan is a month for reconciliation and strengthening the bonds of love and respect, and they insist on meeting in what is known as al-markaz (a dedicated space for gatherings),” he said. “They exchange anecdotes and neighborhood news after they perform their Ramadan rituals.

“Children are also a large part of Ramadan nights; they play games that some neighborhood residents insist on involving everyone in, such as foosball, which is particularly popular during Ramadan.”

He added that the seasonal celebrations in Makkah are accompanied by the loud voices of street vendors who compete to attract pilgrims by chanting in beautiful, melodious voices. These chants, he said, are part of the city’s collective memory and enhance its spirituality.

The preparations for Ramadan begin long before the holy month arrives, said Al-Harbi. Many of the festivities are related to Makkah’s culture and heritage, which reflect the bonds between communities and their love of shared celebrations, especially during the holy month.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah

