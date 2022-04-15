You are here

  Syrian filmmaker slams UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Syrian filmmaker slams UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to criticise the plans. (Screenshot/Sky News)
Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to criticise the plans. (Screenshot/Sky News)

Syrian filmmaker slams UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to criticise the plans. (Screenshot/Sky News)
  • Hassan Akkad rose to prominence working as NHS cleaner during pandemic
  • Policy is ‘very depressing and it’s not a great look for Global Britain’
LONDON: Condemnation is raining down on Britain’s Home Office over plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda on one-way tickets.

Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad, who arrived in the UK after fleeing the war in his home country seven years ago, is among the latest to excoriate the proposals from Home Secretary Priti Patel’s office as an “ethical and moral failure.”

Akkad, who rose to prominence working as a National Health Service cleaner during the coronavirus pandemic, told Sky News: “The reason why you leave your country is if you don’t leave you die.

“You come here expecting to be protected and looked after only to be faced with this new law that the government is passing. It’s very depressing and it’s not a great look for Global Britain.”

While not surprised by the move, he described the policy as a “new low.” Akkad said the UK government’s plans would cost more than “putting people up at the Ritz.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rebuffed charities’ assertions that the plans are “cruel and nasty,” describing them as “morally right” and the “humane and compassionate thing to do.”

He added: “We cannot have people continuing to die at sea, paying huge sums to evil people traffickers who are simply exploiting their hopes and their ambitions.”

But government assertions that the plans are intended to “encourage” refugees to take “the safe and legal route if they want to come” to the UK has been compared to the Australian policy of housing those fleeing persecution in shoddy facilities on offshore islands.

Akkad and human rights organizations have been particularly concerned by the choice of destination, describing Rwandan President Paul Kagame as an “authoritarian leader.”

Kagame officially assumed office in early 2000, but as the leader of the force that ended the country’s genocide in 1994, he was seen by many as the country’s de facto leader under his predecessor.

Although he has won three elections since taking office, it was only in the most recent in 2018 that he permitted the participation of opposition parties.

Topics: UK Syria immigration Rwanda

‘Central Asia plus Japan’ foreign ministers confirm cooperation

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday chaired the 8th foreign ministers' meeting. (Japanese MOFA)
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday chaired the 8th foreign ministers' meeting. (Japanese MOFA)
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News Japan

‘Central Asia plus Japan’ foreign ministers confirm cooperation

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday chaired the 8th foreign ministers' meeting. (Japanese MOFA)
  • Japan provided cooperation to those countries in healthcare, environment, border control, agriculture, and human resource development
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Friday chaired the 8th foreign ministers’ meeting of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue held virtually with the participation of his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

In the meeting, the ministers exchanged views regarding efforts toward strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries and Japan and situations in the region, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Minister Hayashi expressed Japan’s will to continue cooperation with Central Asian countries as a major and reliable partner. In response, the representatives from the Central Asian countries expressed their support.

Japan provided cooperation to those countries in healthcare, environment, border control, agriculture, and human resource development.

According to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, minister Hayashi strongly condemned Russia’s “invasion of Ukraine which undermines the foundation of international order.” The ministry, however, didn’t mention what other ministers said about Ukraine but noted that “they reaffirmed to continue working closely in various levels and areas toward the stabilization of Afghanistan while making their efforts.

The foreign ministers agreed to hold their 9th dialogue in person in Tokyo.

Topics: Japan central Asia Central Asia summit Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan

Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions

Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions

Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions
  • Residents of the surrounding areas are beginning to clean up after weeks of occupation
  • "We bypassed the enemy from the right and the left, got into good positions and destroyed their equipment," said a soldier
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

HUSARIVKA, Ukraine: Smashed tanks in the mud, destroyed buildings and mourning families mark a recaptured east Ukrainian village whose residents are contemplating the price both they and their former Russian occupiers have had to pay.
Ukrainian soldiers last month retook Husarivka, an agricultural village with a peacetime population of 500-600 around 150 km southeast of Kharkiv city, after heavy fighting following the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
As Russian forces pull back after failing to take major cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv to refocus their offensive on the Donbas region in the southeast, residents of the surrounding areas are beginning to clean up after weeks of occupation.
Echoing accounts of ill-disciplined and poorly-supplied Russian forces from other localities in north and east Ukraine where the Russians have retreated, 79-year-old Nadezhda Syrova said young soldiers had gone house-to-house asking for food.
Some of the invading Russians said they were on a training exercise or there to clear Ukraine of bandits and “Nazis,” she added, standing on a patch of ground near her house.
“Where do you see bandits and Nazis here? We are just normal, peaceful people. Ukrainians,” she said.
In fields above the village, burned-out armored personnel carriers and two smashed Russian anti-aircraft gun carriers sit abandoned in the mud surrounded by detritus including gas masks, computer printers and sodden footwear.
In the village itself, a destroyed Russian tank, already rusting, rests on the road, its blown off turret by its side.
A Ukrainian soldier said fighting went on for around three weeks with his side using anti-tank weapons, including artillery and foreign-supplied Javelin missiles, finally driving out two Russian battalion tactical groups.
“We bypassed the enemy from the right and the left, got into good positions and destroyed their equipment,” said the soldier, who spoke to reporters on condition he be identified only by his nickname Parker.
He said his unit had captured a Russian officer and two scouts from an engineering unit trying to plant mines around the village to stop the Ukrainian attack and had to fight off counter-attacks by what he described as Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
“Three times we fought off attacks when they tried to enter,” he said.

BURNED BODIES
It was not possible to confirm his account independently but at least a dozen destroyed armored vehicles, including tanks with the distinctive “Z” markings of Russian forces, remained in the village and surrounding fields.
Ukrainian authorities say their forces have killed almost 20,000 Russian troops and destroyed hundreds of tanks and armored personnel carriers since the invasion began. Other estimates are much lower but Western officials estimate the numbers of Russian dead run into the thousands.
Ukraine also says that hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed while under Russian occupation. Russia has denied targeting civilians but locals in Husarivka said several local people were killed or had disappeared.
Three bodies, burned beyond recognition, have been recovered from the cellar of one house and taken away to be investigated for possible signs of torture, they said.
The state of Husarivka matches accounts in a string of villages east of Kharkiv, a mainly Russian-speaking city near Ukraine’s northeastern border, which was targeted by President Vladimir Putin’s army from the first days of the war.
Though no longer threatening to enter the city, Russia has kept up a partial blockade and subjected it to days of increasingly heavy bombardment.
Kharkiv residential buildings and infrastructure have been hit, causing dozens of casualties, with more than 60 artillery and rocket attacks in one night this week. On Friday, Reuters journalists heard mortar rounds hit northern areas of the city.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kharkiv tanks mourning

Daesh commander faces German justice

Daesh commander faces German justice
Updated 15 April 2022
David Kampmann

Daesh commander faces German justice

Daesh commander faces German justice
  • Arab News speaks with witness to terror group’s atrocities in eastern Syria
  • He says commander was from same clan that was massacred for resisting caliphate
Updated 15 April 2022
David Kampmann

FRANKFURT: When Daesh overran areas in eastern Syria inhabited by the Shaitat clan, the terrorist group committed unspeakable cruelties.

One of its commanders has now been arrested in Berlin and will face trial. A Syrian witness now living in Germany remembers him and what happened.

When protests against the Syrian regime began in 2011, many were full of hope. Hesham Ali — not his real name — was one of them.

The 40-year-old from the Abu Hamam area in the province of Deir El-Zor belongs to the Shaitat clan, which inhabits three villages. Before 2011 they numbered 180,000.

“We’re well-known and very proud of our roots,” Ali told Arab News. Having spent many years in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, he had returned to Syria in 2010.

He wrote anti-regime slogans on walls, believing that the courage of the people would lead to positive change.

Changes did indeed occur, but not in the way he had hoped. In the coming years, large parts of Iraq and Syria were plunged into chaos by Islamist groups, foremost among them Daesh.

Its former leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was killed in an airstrike in 2019, declared a caliphate in July 2014. What followed was a nightmare from which the region is still struggling to recover.

To Ali, the likes of Daesh dashed all hope for positive change. “The revolution was about to be successful,” he said. “Then they came, took away people’s possessions and declared other people heathens.”  

The Sunni tribe refused to accept Daesh rule, but their resistance was unsuccessful: The province was overrun in August 2014.

Daesh was determined to set an example for anyone who would dare confront it, murdering 700-900 men, women, children and elders.

When Al-Baghdadi declared the caliphate, Ali — who was covering events in the area and publishing pictures and videos on social media — was arrested by Islamists and imprisoned.

After his release, he returned home and helped his wife and children escape across the Euphrates River.

Determined to cover the events, he returned home again — a move that almost cost him his life.

“When they saw a member of the Shaitat clan, they’d kill him,” Ali said. Daesh fighters then caught him.

A man put a knife to his throat. It was mere luck that Ali survived. “I told them I was a car salesman from somewhere else,” he said.

They put a bag over his head and drove him to a local prison, where they held him for weeks. The bag would become his fortune and misfortune at the same time.

“Having seen bodies of beheaded people in the streets, I knew that whenever they were taking away a prisoner, they’d cut his throat or head,” he said. “But since I was bagged, I couldn’t see them do it with my own eyes.”

Although his life was hanging by a thread, Ali survived and was released. He managed to rejoin his family and flee the country. In 2015, he settled with them in Germany.

Last week, authorities arrested a man in Berlin known as Raed E, an alleged former Daesh commander. Ali remembers him.

“I saw him from a distance in Abu Hamam but I didn’t know him personally,” he said, adding that being a member of the Shaitat clan himself, Raed E has relatives among its elite.

It was three years ago that relatives of Ali recognized Raed E in Berlin and consulted Ali on what they should do.

He and his relatives informed the authorities, who issued a warrant against Raed E. He fled to Turkey, but when he felt safe he returned to Berlin and was subsequently arrested.

Raed E is not the first of his kind to face trial in Germany. Since 2014, the authorities have accused over 50 people of crimes in connection with Daesh.

Ali has full trust in Germany’s courts: “Raed E will get a life sentence, the worst punishment there is in this country.”

But returning home anytime soon seems virtually impossible. Due to his activities, Ali is known on social media and fears being identified. “With sleeper cells still active there, I can’t go back.”

Russia pledges more missile strikes on Kyiv after overnight hit, says captured Mariupol steel plant

Russia pledges more missile strikes on Kyiv after overnight hit, says captured Mariupol steel plant
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Russia pledges more missile strikes on Kyiv after overnight hit, says captured Mariupol steel plant

Russia pledges more missile strikes on Kyiv after overnight hit, says captured Mariupol steel plant
  • Ukraine claimed the Moskva’s damage was the result of one of its missile strikes
  • The defense ministry said in its statement that its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv had struck the ‘Vizar’ factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.
The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks.
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.
The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defense ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.
Ukraine claimed the Moskva’s damage was the result of one of its missile strikes. Russia’s defense ministry spoke only of a fire breaking out and of exploding ammunition.
The defense ministry said in its statement that its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv had struck the ‘Vizar’ factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.
It pledged more strikes on Kyiv.
“The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter which it said had attacked the village of Klimovo in Bryansk region on April 14 and had also shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi-27 jet. A group of up to 30 Polish mercenaries had also been destroyed, it said.
Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” on Feb. 24. Ukraine has put up fierce resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Missile attack

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday
  • Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk
  • The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, urges residents of six towns to evacuate
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Friday to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.
Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk.
The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, meanwhile urged residents of six towns to evacuate, adding that one person had been killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of the town of Kreminna.
Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “Don’t hesitate and leave while that possibility remains. ... Choose life, buses are waiting for you at the pickup points. As are trains, of which there are enough.”
Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai’s statements.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

